Thirteen guards, eight of them standing 6-feet or under, were members of this year’s Pennsylvania Sports Writers Class A All-State boys basketball team.
Included in that group are three area first-team selections: junior Tanner Colflesh of Turkeyfoot Valley, senior Tristan McDannell of Bishop Carroll Catholic, a second team all-state selection last year, and Berlin Brothersvalley junior Elijah Sechler. Shade junior Vince Fyock was a second-team selection.
• Colflesh, a 6-1 guard, led the state, and was fourth in the country in scoring, according to MaxPreps, with 38 points per game, including games of 61, 58 and 53 points. He also averaged 7.9 rebounds and 4.2 assists.
He topped 1,000 points for his career earlier this season.
“He eats, drinks and sleeps basketball, and he’s been doing that since fifth grade,” Turkeyfoot Valley head coach Eric Swank said. “His numbers were for real this season. It wasn’t as if he was single-teamed this season. Many times, it was a double- or a triple-team on him.
“The thing about him, is that he is totally unaware when he is putting up big numbers. He is just trying to go and win ball games.”
While Colflesh’s offense has generated the most attention, Swank said he can also play great defense as well.
“He just has a real court presence and his passing is underrated,” the Rams coach said. “I’m really proud of him and how he represents Turkeyfoot Valley.”
• A 5-11 point guard/guard, McDannell, who has been selected to the all-state team three times, averaged 19.2 points, 3.8 assists and 2.5 steals a game this year for a Huskies squad that advanced to the PIAA quarterfinals before the coronavirus pandemic shut down the remainder of the season. He was 16 of 42 (38%) from 3-point range and 77 of 93 (83%) from the free-throw line, in 19 games worth of stats on MaxPreps.
“I am super happy for Tristan,” Bishop Carroll coach Cosie Aliquo said. “It is well deserved. He is a kid that can score from anywhere on the court. He can shoot the 3-ball, but can also drive inside. He was a difficult player for teams to guard.”
The District 6 champions finished 17-10, winning a first-round PIAA game, 62-60, over Clarion-Limestone and edging Shade 52-51. The Huskies were set to play Cornell, when the season was shut down due to the coronavirus pandemic.
“It was a shame that it ended the way it did,” Aliquo said. “We were starting to get healthy and were playing well. I feel particularly bad for the seniors who worked so hard this season.”
• Sechler, a 5-11 guard, averaged a team-high 19.2 points a game for a Mountaineers squad that has advanced to the PIAA quarterfinals including defeating WPIAL champion Vincentian Academy in the second round. He also provides 5.2 assists per game.
“I am very proud of Elijah,” Berlin Brothersvalley coach Tanner Prosser said. “He is a very talented kid, who has just continued to improve. He has put in a lot of extra time in the gym and the weight room in order to raise the level of his game.”
Prosser said that as the Mountaineers progressed through the playoffs, that Sechler set himself apart, raised the level of his game and continued to hone his skills.
“I knew that he had some real abilities and untapped talent when he was younger,” Prosser said. “As the season progressed, he played with more and more confidence. But he has put in the time and energy, and worked on his skills. He can shoot the 3-pointer, go inside and handle the ball.”
The District 5 champion Mountaineers finished the season with a 28-1 record. In the PIAA first round, Berlin crushed District 7-5 Geibel Catholic, 73-35, then pulled off a huge surprise in the second round, downing WPIAL champion Vincentian Academy, 74-54. The Royals had been the top-ranked team in the state throughout the season according to The (Sunbury) Daily Item poll.
• Fyock, the Panthers 6-foot guard, topped 1,000 career points this season, averaging 21.3 points a game including being 42 of 58 (72%) from the free-throw line. He also added seven rebounds, 4.2 assists and 2.8 assists per game for a Panthers squad which finished 25-4 advancing to the second round of the PIAA playoffs.
“He is a super competitive kid that isn’t afraid of big-game situations,” Shade coach Wade Fyock said. “He has quickness and is strong overall.
“We know that at the end of a game, we want to make sure that the ball is in his hands. He made some big foul shots for us throughout the season.
“This reward is well-deserved and I’m happy for him. We’ve had a number of all-state players over the years, and that’s a tribute to the team success that we’ve had.”
The Class A Coach of the Year was Dan Spangler of Chester Charter, who led his team to 20 wins, a District 1 title and the state quarterfinals in his first year, and only the third of the school’s existence. Bishop Carroll’s Aliquo and Berlin’s Prosser also received votes for the all-state coaches’ honor.
Player of the Year Kaden DiVito, a 5-11 junior guard from Cornell, a public school in Coraopolis, scored 20.8 points per game for a team that reached the Western Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association championship game, and then won two games to reach the quarterfinals of the PIAA Tournament.
The all-state teams were accrued through nominations and voting from a panel of sports writers from across the state.
The Class AA team will be released on Monday.
