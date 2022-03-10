CASTLE SHANNON, Pa. – Four area players helped the Armstrong Arrows 18-Under squad win the Western Pennsylvania State Tournament Tier II Mid American District championship with a 4-1 victory over the Pittsburgh Predators on Sunday at Ice Castle Arena.
Central Cambria’s Braden Sweeney and Westmont Hilltop’s Tony Marano, Kyle Replogle and Aiden Rice helped the Arrows prevail.
The Arrows will play in the USA Hockey National Tournament in Irvine, California on March 31-April 4.
At the 16-Under level, the quartet lost in the championship game by one goal and was unable to advance to the national tournament.
