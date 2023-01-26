Four area grapplers will look to defend their titles at this weekend's Thomas Automotive Wrestling Tournament held at Bedford High School.
Chestnut Ridge senior Calan Bollman (132 pounds in 2022), senior Brock Holderbaum (113) and sophomore Easton Mull (106) won titles in 2022. Penn Cambria junior Trent Hoover also earned gold at 126 pounds in 2022. Somerset sophomore Rowan Holmes was the runner-up at 172.
Chestnut Ridge is the defending champion with 268 points collected during the 2022 event. Five Lions netted gold medals.
The two-day event starts at 10 a.m. Friday. Saturday's finals are slated to begin at 5:30 p.m.
Athens, Bedford, Beaver Falls, Berlin Brothersvalley, Beth-Center, Burrell, Cambria Heights, Central, Central Cambria, Chestnut Ridge, Chartiers-Houston, Clearfield, Conemaugh Township, Derry Area, Everett, Forest Hills, Frazier, Greenville, Huntingdon, Ligonier Valley, Meyersdale, Newport, North Schuykill, North Star, Northeast Bradford, Northern Bedford County, Northern Garrett, Penn Cambria, Somerset, Southern Huntingdon, Tri-Valley, Tussey Mountain and West Greene make up the 33-team tournament.
Bedford freshman Kross Cassidy (133), Central Cambria senior Karter Quick (215), Chestnut Ridge freshman Dominic Deputy (107) and Mull (114) and Penn Cambria junior Hoover (145) are No. 1 seeds in their respective brackets.
