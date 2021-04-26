Four area players earned spots on the Pennsylvania Sports Writers All-State Girls Basketball teams announced on Monday.
All four players were tabbed as third-team selections, including Forest Hills senior Jordyn Smith in Class 3A; United senior Maizee Fry in 2A; and Shanksville-Stonycreek junior Rylee Snyder and Shade sophomore Jenna Muha in 1A.
“I’m really proud of her and glad that she made one of the teams,” said Forest Hills coach Carol Cecere of Smith, who helped the Rangers win their seventh straight District 6 crown and reach the PIAA semifinal round for the first time in program history.
“When she was younger, Jordyn would pass up shots. She really blossomed into a nice shooter for us. She worked hard at all aspects of her game.”
Smith averaged 17.4 points and 5.6 rebounds on the 20-1 Rangers team. The 5-9 guard reached double-digit scoring in 18 of 21 games and had 20 points in a PIAA semifinal round loss to Mohawk.
Smith scored 1,103 career points.
“I think Jordyn really has grown into a player,” Cecere said. “She really has developed herself physically. She can play a more physical game but still can continue to run the floor. She’s a cross country and track runner. She has the stamina to keep going all of the time.
“She runs the floor well. She has a great outside shot. She likes to attack the basket.”
A 6-foot center, Fry helped United reach the District 6 title game as the No. 5 seed after a 34-point, 18-rebound performance in a semifinal round upset win at Bishop McCort Catholic.
Fry averaged 17.5 points, 10.5 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 1.7 blocks a game for the Lions. She finished with a program-record 1,508 points and 1,010 career rebounds.
“It’s a big honor,” said United girls basketball coach Paul Hall. “Maizee was with me since she was a freshman. She grew every year coming up through the program and she meant a lot to me as a member of the team. She was my leader. We got the ball to her first, and it opened everything up for all the other girls.
“When you’re double-teaming, triple-teaming her, and she still scored points, it meant a lot to our program.”
A standout thrower, Fry will continue her track and field career at the NCAA Division I level with Robert Morris University. But her contributions on the basketball court won’t be forgotten by the Lions.
“It’s her work ethic. She wants the ball in her hands,” Hall said. “She wants to score. She realizes sometimes when they do that (double team), someone else is going to be open. Everything leads off of her.”
Rylee Snyder was a dominant presence inside for Shanksville-Stonycreek, with 439 points (17.6 a game) and 284 rebounds (11.3 average) on a 20-5 Vikings team that won its second straight District 5 crown.
She made her third straight appearance in the district title game and has 1,134 career points entering her senior season.
“I’m happy for her. She deserves this honor,” said first-year Shanksville girls basketball coach Robert Snyder, Rylee’s uncle and the former Vikings boys coach. “She was our power presence inside and gave us another dynamic. I think she matured this year and hopefully she continues and works hard and gets even better for next year.
“She learned this year that she attacked the glass much more efficiently. Her height and size gives her an advantage. I think finally a light clicked on and she knew how to use that to her advantage.”
Shade’s Muha, a 6-0 forward, averaged 20.5 points, 16.7 rebounds, 3.2 steals and 2.3 blocks a game. She has 845 points, 635 rebounds, 96 blocked shots and 152 steals through her first two seasons.
Muha had 19 double-doubles in 20 games this past season.
“Jenna is an outstanding player,” said first-year Shade girls coach Mark Satkovich. “She works hard in practice and gives me 100% all the time. She’s developed into a real offensive threat. She is an excellent rebounder and she does well on the defensive side.
“She also ranked in blocked shots this year. She’s an all-around good player. She spent the time to develop her skills.
“She plays during the summer. She’s 100% on the floor whether it’s practice or games.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.