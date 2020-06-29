Evan Long carded a 67 (-3) to lead a group of four golfers who advanced from Monday’s Sunnehanna Amateur qualifier.
Peter Bradbeer, Stephen Cerbara and Gregor Meyer all tied for second place with 68s (-2) to qualify for the 67th Sunnehanna Amateur Tournament for Champions, set to take place from July 21-24. Sixty-nine golfers competed for four spots in the July event.
Long recorded three birdies and an eagle to post the best score of the day. Bradbeer was a steady -1 on both the front and back nines as he racked up 14 pars. Cerbara picked up five birdies on the back nine to cement a spot with a -4 on the back nine. Meyer balanced six birdies with four bogies.
Of local note, Central Cambria and Indiana (Pa.) product Jeremy Eckenrode recorded a 75. Recent St. Francis graduate Greg Heider, from Westmont Hilltop, tallied a 79. Richland and Indiana (Pa.) product Brady Moran completed a round of 82. Westmont Hilltop grad Ben Kamnikar shot 84.
There will be 104 players competing in this year’s Sunnehanna Amateur. The champion and runner-up will each earn automatic spots in the 120th U.S. Amateur in August. That event will take place at Bandon Dunes Golf Resort in Oregon.
