The 2022 Thomas Automotive Family Wrestling Tournament will take place on Friday and Saturday at Bedford High School.
There will be 31 teams competing, including Athens, Beaver Falls, Bedford, Berlin Brothersvalley, Beth-Center, Burrell, Cambria Heights, Central, Central Cambria, Chestnut Ridge, Claysburg-Kimmel, Conemaugh Township, Everett, Freedom, Greenville, Huntingdon, Jefferson-Morgan, Meyersdale, Newport, North Schuylkill, North Star, Northeast Bradford, Northern Bedford County, Northern Garrett, Penn Cambria, Somerset, Southern Huntingdon, Tri-Valley, Tussey Mountain, West Greene and Valley.
Action begins at 10 a.m. Friday, with quarterfinals slated for 5:30 p.m.
Fourth-round consolations start at 9 a.m. Saturday. Semifinals will begin around 10:30 a.m. with the third- and fifth-place bouts set for 4 p.m. and the finals at 5:30 p.m.
An all-day pass for Friday costs $10 for adults and $5 for students. Saturday’s pass costs $15 for adults and $10 for students.
