MORRISDALE, Pa. – Three United High School wrestlers each earned bronze medals at Saturday's Ultimate Warrior tournament at West Branch High School.
United freshman Josef Garshnick (114 pounds), sophomore Gideon Bracken (121) and junior Jacob Sombronski (107) all finished in third place.
Garshnick pinned Reynolds' Waylon Waite in 3:16 for bronze. Bracken earned a 7-0 decision over Hickory's Dylan O'Brien. Sombronski collected a 9-0 major decision over Muncy's Gage Swank.
United's Zack Travis earned seventh place at 172.
United finished in fourth place with 123.5 points. Champion Central Mountain totaled 174 points.
