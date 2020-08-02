Ranger Pride

Ranger Pride Wrestling's Mason Gibson (left), Bo Bassett (center) and Ryan Weyandt pose with their awards after winning Reno Worlds in Tulsa titles on Sunday, Aug. 2, 2020, in Oklahoma. Bassett was named the Outstanding Wrestler in the 15-and-younger division.

 Submitted photo

TULSA, Okla. – Three Ranger Pride Wrestling standouts captured titles at the Reno Worlds in Tulsa on Sunday.

Ryan Weyandt, Mason Gibson and Bo Bassett – each of whom attends Forest Hills – won the coveted eagle statuettes presented to champions.

Weyandt, a fifth-place PIAA finisher in March, won the 160-pound bracket for high school-age wrestlers. The senior-to-be pinned three of his four opponents in Tulsa, including Trent Houle in the finals.

Weyandt cradled the California wrestler for a fall in the championship match.

Gibson, who is ranked as the top incoming freshman in the nation, captured the 18-and-younger title at 120 pounds. He recorded a fall, a major decision and two decisions.

Gibson beat Brayden Abell, of California, 7-3 in the championship match.

A six-time Pennsylvania Junior Wrestling champion, Bassett dominated the competition at 95 pounds in the 15-and-younger bracket on his way to winning the Outstanding Wrestler award. The rising eighth-grader won two bouts by technical fall and two by fall, including a 58-second pin of Canon Acklin, of Oklahoma, in the title bout.

Tags

Recommended for you