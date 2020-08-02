TULSA, Okla. – Three Ranger Pride Wrestling standouts captured titles at the Reno Worlds in Tulsa on Sunday.
Ryan Weyandt, Mason Gibson and Bo Bassett – each of whom attends Forest Hills – won the coveted eagle statuettes presented to champions.
Weyandt, a fifth-place PIAA finisher in March, won the 160-pound bracket for high school-age wrestlers. The senior-to-be pinned three of his four opponents in Tulsa, including Trent Houle in the finals.
Weyandt cradled the California wrestler for a fall in the championship match.
Gibson, who is ranked as the top incoming freshman in the nation, captured the 18-and-younger title at 120 pounds. He recorded a fall, a major decision and two decisions.
Gibson beat Brayden Abell, of California, 7-3 in the championship match.
A six-time Pennsylvania Junior Wrestling champion, Bassett dominated the competition at 95 pounds in the 15-and-younger bracket on his way to winning the Outstanding Wrestler award. The rising eighth-grader won two bouts by technical fall and two by fall, including a 58-second pin of Canon Acklin, of Oklahoma, in the title bout.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.