HOLLIDAYSBURG, Pa. – Bishop McCort Catholic's Lukas Cascino, Penn Cambria's Kyle Reese and Portage Area's George Kissell all qualified for the PIAA tournament at Tuesday's District 6 Class 2A championship match at Scotch Valley Country Club.
Cascino, a junior, carded a round of 76 to finish just one stroke behind champion Timothy Peters from St. Joseph's Catholic Academy.
Central's Jerry Brumbaugh finished in third place with a round of 80. Reese, Kissell, Tyrone's R.J. Royer and Huntingdon's Andon Suchan are finished with matching 82s. By virtue of a card-off, Reese, Royer, Suchan and Kissell finished between fourth and seventh place, respectively. Bishop Guilfoyle Catholic's Nick Helsley earned the eighth and final spot to the PIAA tournament in York on Oct. 18. Helsley defeated Moshannon Valley's Alex Leskovansky and Central's Griffin Snowberger on the second playoff hole.
Westmont Hilltop's team finished in fourth place with a score of 391. Tyrone won with a score of 345. Central (346) and St. Joseph's (353) took second and third place, respectively.
