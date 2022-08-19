CENTRAL CITY, Pa. – Skeets Ellis, Brady Moran and Tony Orlandi share the lead after Friday's first round of the third annual Laurel Highlands Invitational at Northwinds Peninsula Golf Club.
Each player carded a 1-over 73. Orlandi is the 2020 champion.
Monte Walker is in fourth place with a 75, and Rick Grebosky sits in fifth at 76. Shaun Lepore (77), Derek McAlkich (77), Jack Ankeny (78), Justin Donaldson (78), Paul Pentz (78) and Artie Fink (78) round out the top 11.
Oakbrook, Somerset and Windber share the team lead with matching 230s. Summit is in fourth with a 232.
Action continues at Somerset Country Club at 11 a.m. Saturday. At 9 a.m. Sunday, Oakbrook Golf Course hosts the final round.
