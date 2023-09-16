BLAINE, Minn. – Three unanswered goals in the second period allowed the Amarillo Wranglers to pull away from the Johnstown Tomahawks and prevail 5-2 to conclude NAHL Showcase play on Saturday afternoon.
Johnstown finished 2-2 during the NAHL Showcase.
Amarillo's Topi Puikkonen, Connor McNaughton and Luke Morries scored in succession to give the Wranglers a 4-1 lead heading to the third period. Puikkonen and McNaughton buried goals in a span of 15 seconds. Morries scored with one second left in the second.
Just 13 seconds into the third, Johnstown captain Zach Aben scored his fourth goal of the season off a feed from Reid Lune to pull within 4-2, but Amarillo's Roman Zap buried a marker to restore the lead to three.
Jack Ivey gave Amarillo a 1-0 lead 7:55 into the first with a power-play goal.
After assists from Alex Legkov and Owen Van Tassel, Johnstown's Jeremy LaCroix tied the game at 1-all 4:44 into the second.
Johnstown outshot Amarillo 35-26. Tomahawks goaltender Jacob Osborne made 21 saves. Amarillo's Luca Ganz stopped 33 shots.
Johnstown (3-3) travels to face the East Division foe Philadelphia Rebels (3-3) on Friday and Saturday. The Tomahawks' home opener is Sept. 30 against New Hampshire.
