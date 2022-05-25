Chestnut Ridge defensive back Matt Whysong, Conemaugh Valley running back Logan Kent and Penn Cambria linebacker Zach Eckenrode were added to the Pennsylvania Scholastic Football Coaches Association (PSFCA) East/West Small School All-Star Game roster.
Richland High School’s Brandon Bailey will serve as coach on the West all-star squad in the small school game that will be played at 6:30 p.m. Sunday at Bishop McDevitt High School in Harrisburg.
Penn Cambria coach Nick Felus will be an assistant coach on the West small-school team.
Six additional players from the area were already named to the West team, including Bedford’s Mercury Swaim (linebacker), Richland’s Griffin LaRue (wide receiver), Kellan Stahl (quarterback) and Aidan Thomas (offensive line) and Windber’s Keith Charney (wide receiver) and Brady Russo (offensive line).
