BOWIE, Md. – Chayce McDermott, Nolan Hoffman and Easton Lucas combined to toss the 12th no-hitter in Bowie Baysox history on Friday night as the Altoona Curve fell 4-0 at Prince George’s Stadium.
The no-hitter comes just one day after Altoona matched its season high with 16 hits in a 13-11 victory on Thursday night. It is the first time Altoona has been no-hit in a nine-inning game since April 29, 2019, when Casey Mize tossed a no-hitter in his Double-A debut at Peoples Natural Gas Field in Altoona. The last time an opponent combined to throw a no-hitter against the Curve came against the Baysox on Aug. 19, 2004, when it was done by Dave Crouthers, Andy Mitchell and Jacob Sequea.
McDermott tossed the first five innings of the game, walking four batters and striking out four. Liover Peguero drew a leadoff walk to open the game in the first inning, but was caught stealing. Henry Davis drew a walk two batters later and was stranded on first base. Lolo Sanchez and Davis would draw back-to-back walks to open the fourth inning, but McDermott retired the next three batters to get out of the frame.
Hoffman and Lucas combined for four perfect frames out of the bullpen to close out the game. Each pitcher tossed two innings of relief, with Hoffman striking out five of the six batters he faced and Lucas punching out three. Down to the final out in the ninth inning, Davis lined a ball that nearly landed fair down the line in right field, but narrowly missed the line foul. He struck out looking four pitches later to end the game.
Curve starter Kyle Nicolas allowed all four runs to the Baysox in four innings. He gave up a two-run home run to Billy Cook in the bottom half of the second inning. In the fourth, John Rhodes singled to lead off the frame and Donta’ Williams drew a walk to put two on with no outs. Rhodes later scored on a wild pitch and Williams on a groundout to make it 4-0. Nicolas struck out six batters in the loss, marking the sixth time in eight starts this season that he punched out five or more batters.
Travis MacGregor tossed an inning of scoreless relief. Juan Minaya followed with two scoreless in two strikeouts and Cameron Junker struck out three batters in a scoreless eighth inning. It was the first time in 35 games this season that the Curve were shut out in a contest.
Altoona continues a six-game series with the Bowie Baysox, Double-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles, at 6:35 p.m. Saturday night. Left-hander Braeden Ogle will open the game for Altoona against Bowie right-hander Houston Roth.
