FARGO, N.D. – Bishop McCort Catholic rising freshman Sam Herring fell in the semifinals at the U.S. Marine Corps Junior and 16-Under National Wrestling Championships on Sunday.
In freestyle, Herring dropped an 8-1 decision to New Jersey's Anthony Knox at 120 pounds in the 16-Under division. Herring is 6-1 overall.
Bishop McCort's Bo Bassett lost 10-7 in 2:44 to Kentucky's Jordyn Raney in the round of 32. Bassett won six straight matches in the loser's bracket. Bassett (8-1) will face Herring is the consolation semifinals on Monday.
Also at 120, Bishop McCort's Melvin Miller went 3-2, and Crimson Crusher Jackson Butler finished 1-2.
Bishop McCort's Owen McMullen compiled a 2-2 mark at 152.
At 138, Penn Cambria rising junior Trent Hoover went 3-2.
Chestnut Ridge's Dom Deputy recorded a 4-2 record at 100.
Pennsylvania has compiled 164 points at the 16-Under freestyle division. California is second with 157 points.
At the Junior freestyle level, Bishop McCort rising junior Mason Gibson is 3-0 with 10-0, 9-7 and 13-4 victories. The Cornell commit will face Colorado's Jacob Myers in the round of 16 on Monday.
Chestnut Ridge rising sophomore Easton Mull went 2-2 at 113.
