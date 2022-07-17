FARGO, N.D. – Bishop McCort Catholic rising freshman Sam Herring fell in the semifinals at the U.S. Marine Corps Junior and 16-Under National Wrestling Championships on Sunday. 

In freestyle, Herring dropped an 8-1 decision to New Jersey's Anthony Knox at 120 pounds in the 16-Under division. Herring is 6-1 overall. 

Bishop McCort's Bo Bassett lost 10-7 in 2:44 to Kentucky's Jordyn Raney in the round of 32. Bassett won six straight matches in the loser's bracket. Bassett (8-1) will face Herring is the consolation semifinals on Monday. 

Also at 120, Bishop McCort's Melvin Miller went 3-2, and Crimson Crusher Jackson Butler finished 1-2. 

Bishop McCort's Owen McMullen compiled a 2-2 mark at 152. 

At 138, Penn Cambria rising junior Trent Hoover went 3-2. 

Chestnut Ridge's Dom Deputy recorded a 4-2 record at 100. 

Pennsylvania has compiled 164 points at the 16-Under freestyle division. California is second with 157 points. 

At the Junior freestyle level, Bishop McCort rising junior Mason Gibson is 3-0 with 10-0, 9-7 and 13-4 victories. The Cornell commit will face Colorado's Jacob Myers in the round of 16 on Monday. 

Chestnut Ridge rising sophomore Easton Mull went 2-2 at 113. 

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you