Three local products qualified for the NCAA Division I Wrestling Championships on Sunday.
Chestnut Ridge graduate Justin McCoy won an Atlantic Coast Conference title and Forest Hills alumnus Jackson Arrington finished second, as both qualified for the NCAA tournament in Tulsa, Oklahoma, March 16-18.
Virginia’s McCoy used a third-period takedown to beat Virginia Tech’s Connor Brady 3-2 for the 165-pound title in Raleigh, North Carolina.
North Carolina State’s Arrington fell 4-2 to another true freshman, Caleb Henson, of Virginia Tech, in the 149-pound final.
Max Murin placed third in the Big Ten Wrestling Championships, going 4-1 at 149 pounds, to qualify for the NCAA event. The Central Cambria graduate beat Penn State’s Shayne Van Ness twice – including in the consolation final – but it wasn’t enough to lift his Hawkeyes over the Nittany Lions, who won the team title.
Chestnut Ridge graduate Jared McGill went 3-2 in Mid-American Conference Championships to finish seventh. Edinboro’s McGill entered the tournament as the No. 2 seed and would need an at-large bid to reach the NCAA tournament.
