PITTSBURGH – Three area grapplers earned gold medals at Sunday’s Pennsylvania Junior Wrestling Youth State Championships inside Petersen Events Center.
Richland’s Nadia Croteau netted a title at 69 pounds in the girls 8-and-under division, and Richland’s Giada Croteau won at 70 pounds in the girls 9-10 bracket. Forest Hills’ Bronsyn Baxter collected gold at 80 in the boys 9-10 classification.
Nadia Croteau pinned Titusville’s Lillyauna Ackerman in 2:30 in the 69-pound title match.
Giada Croteau won 4-2 in sudden victory over Council Rock North’s Abby Guzzo in the final.
Baxter collected a 3-0 decision over Kane’s Mason Myers in the final.
In the girls 8-and-under division, Central Cambria’s Peyton Strittmatter (45) came in fifth place, and Ligonier Valley’s Naomi McClain (83) was sixth.
Bishop Carroll Catholic’s Journey Strittmatter lost 7-0 to Philadelphia’s Muirenn Bagnell in the 50-pound 9-10 girls final. Richland’s Olivia Dallavalle (94) took fifth.
Central Cambria’s Jordy Strittmatter was runner-up at 45 as he lost an 8-0 major decision to South Side’s Luke Lagard in the boys 8-and-under bracket. Chestnut Ridge’s Kohyn Deputy (50) and Conemaugh Township’s Paxton Rosa (50) both came in third place.
Central Cambria’s Jace Strittmatter (45) and Portage’s Brody Myers (60) each finished fifth, and Bedford’s Camoren Wright (60) took sixth. United’s Colten Beacom (65) was seventh.
In the boys 9-10 classification, Bedford’s Charlie Leroy dropped a 6-0 decision to Bethlehem-Center’s Brock Taylor in the 55-pound final.
Bishop McCort Catholic’s Ryder Ascherl (65), Chestnut Ridge’s Dexter Ward (95) and Portage’s Bryce Harrington (85) each finished in fourth place. Bedford’s Jackson Beegle (60) finished in fifth place. Chestnut Ridge’s Owen Swindell (70) and Portage’s Joey Myers (65) each took seventh.
Chestnut Ridge’s Carter Ickes (70) took third place in the boys 11-12 bracket. Bedford’s Carter Kozielec (105) was sixth.
