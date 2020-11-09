Three area teams begin their PIAA tournament quests on Tuesday with first-round games. The trio of squads will compete in road contests, which have been brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic to prevent two opposing schools traveling to a neutral site.
Boys soccer
Bedford at Karns City, 6 p.m.: The Bisons are District 5 champions for the second time in three seasons after defeating Chestnut Ridge 4-0 on Thursday in the Class AA title game.
Bedford (16-0) received goals from freshmen Chase Bussard, Timothy Crist and Cole Taylor and senior Josh Diehl.
Senior goalkeeper Chris Klinger produced his 12th shutout of the season and sixth straight. The Bisons have only allowed four goals this year, one each in four games.
For the season, senior Chase DeLong leads the team with 24 goals and 12 assists. Diehl has 22 goals and eight assists. Taylor has 11 goals and nine assists to his credit.
Karns City defeated Punxsutawney 1-0 on Tuesday for the District 9 crown.
Myles McCully scored in the 64th minute for the top-seeded Gremlins. Goalkeeper Mallick Metcalfe only needed to make four saves against third-seeded Punxsutawney to notch his ninth shutout of the season.
Karns City previously won district titles from 2014-16. The Gremlins have only allowed eight goals all season.
Girls volleyball
Conemaugh Township at West Shamokin, 6 p.m.: The Indians enter the tournament as District 5 champs for the first time. Conemaugh Township erased a 2-1 deficit to defeat Shade in five sets for the first time in three meetings to earn Class A gold on Thursday.
Sophomore Hannah Swank led the Indians (17-4) with 14 kills, and added 10 digs against Shade in the title match.
Senior Maciah Holsopple provided nine kills, while junior Riley Maldet and sophomore Hannah Sodano each amassed seven kills. Senior setter Madison Showalter dished out 33 assists.
Junior libero Chloe Bidelman racked up 23 digs. Junior Leonela Nichols added 14 digs for the WestPAC North champions.
West Shamokin brings a 19-1 record into the match. The Wolves defeated top-seeded West Branch in five sets on Saturday. West Shamokin, the Heritage Conference champions, is ranked No. 2 in the latest Pennsylvania Volleyball Coaches Association state poll.
Senior setter Abby Oesterling provided 40 assists, 18 service points, eight kills and five digs in the victory over the Warriors.
Senior Anna Chapman accumulated 10 kills.
Chestnut Ridge at Redbank Valley, 6:30 p.m.: The Lions battle the Bulldogs in a Class AA clash.
Chestnut Ridge is 10-7 after winning three straight matches, against the top two seeds, as the No. 5 seed in District 5 to become champions for the first time since 1985. The Lions knocked off No. 2 seed Bedford in five sets on Nov. 3.
Chestnut Ridge sophomore middle hitter Belle Bosch, listed at 5-foot-10, compiled 25 kills, seven solo blocks and six digs against Bedford. She leads the team with 225 kills and 114 blocks this season.
Senior setter Alaina Lafferty, with 263 helpers this season, notched 28 service points, 20 assists and four aces in the title match. Junior Riley Frankenberry, who has 181 digs and 28 aces this season, produced 19 digs. Senior Laura Albright, with a team-high 217 digs, finished with 19 service points and five kills. Junior Zoie Dunlap has 196 digs this season.
Redbank Valley topped Keystone in four sets on Thursday for the District 9 crown. Alivia Huffman provided 14 kills. Montana Hetrick netted eight kills and four aces. Brynn Rearick added 11 digs and four aces. Brooke Holben amassed 28 assists against Keystone.
