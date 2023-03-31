The second annual Cambria County Basketball Coaches Association’s Senior Showcase will take place Sunday at Westmont Hilltop Junior- Senior High School. The girls game will start at 1 p.m. with the boys contest to begin at 3 p.m.
In the girls game, Team Conemaugh will be led by Bishop McCort Catholic coach John Hahn. Bishop McCort Catholic’s Bria Bair and Sarah Kibler; Conemaugh Valley’s Delanie Davison and Remi Reininger; Ferndale’s Angelina Wagner; Northern Cambria’s Olivia Cavallo and Mackenzie Formeck; Penn Cambria’s Abby Crossman, Katie Della, Emily Hite and Aliya O’Donnell; and Richland’s Jordyn Kinsey make up the roster.
Team Allegheny, which will be coached by Glendale’s Brian Kuhn, will consist of Bishop Carroll Catholic’s Lauren Long and Madison Ostinowsky; Glendale’s Minyhah Easterling, Breann Kuhn, Casey Kuhn and Alyssa Sinclair; Greater Johnstown’s Izabella Distefano and Meeya Gause; Portage’s Madelyn Hudak and Arianna Wozniak; and Westmont Hilltop’s Ella Brawley and Kendal Shingler.
In the boys game, Team Conemaugh, led by Westmont Hilltop’s Dave Roman Jr., will comprise Bishop McCort Catholic’s Aiden Burkhart, Trystan Fornari, Ethan Kasper and Ibn Shaheed; Ferndale’s Ian Conway and Matt Page; Forest Hills’ Devon Brezovec and Jeremy Burda; Greater Johnstown’s Nyerre Collins and Turfollo Stallworth; Richland’s Sam Penna; and Westmont Hilltop’s Ryan Craft and Jackson Rupert.
Penn Cambria’s Jim Ronan will coach Team Allegheny, which is made up of Bishop Carroll Catholic’s Spencer Myers; Cambria Heights’ Carter Lamb and Chris Sodmont; Central Cambria’s Nolan Wyrwas; Glendale’s Logan Cree, Tanner Holes and Mason Peterson; Northern Cambria’s Peyton Myers; Penn Cambria’s Vinny Chirdon, Zach Grove and Garrett Harrold; and Portage’s Mason Kargo, Andrew Miko and Luke Scarton.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.