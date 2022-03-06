Twenty-two area basketball teams will begin play in their respective brackets on Tuesday or Wednesday as the PIAA tournaments across the commonwealth.
Nine teams in the area will tip off on their home floors while eight more will play true road games as they open their quest for PIAA gold on Tuesday and Wednesday. Five others will play at neutral sites in the first round.
Tuesday’s action will see 10 area teams hit the court with four boys squads in either Class 1A or 4A. Bishop Carroll Catholic, the 1A champ in District 6 hosts North Clarion for a 7 p.m. start while Conemaugh Valley, District 6’s third-place squad, travels to DuBois Central Catholic to tip off at the same time.
District 5 champion Berlin Brothersvalley will take on Imani Christian at Pitt-Johnstown at 7:30 p.m.
District 6-4A winner Penn Cambria draws Deer Lakes with a 7 p.m. start scheduled at Central Cambria.
Girls action on Tuesday is highlighted by a pair of local squads squaring off. District 5-2A runner-up Windber visits Bishop McCort Catholic, the runner-up in District 6, at 7 p.m. Tuesday.
Four area teams in Class 3A are slated to play on Tuesday with District 6-3A runner-up Forest Hills welcoming Mercyhurst Prep at 6 p.m. Chestnut Ridge hosts Waynesburg Central at 7 p.m., while Westmont Hilltop – the third-place team from District 6 – heading to face Freedom at 7 p.m. Penn Cambria, the fourth-place finisher in District 6, travels to North Catholic at 7 p.m.
Seven boys teams play on Wednesday in either the Class 2A or 3A brackets. In 2A, District 5 winner Conemaugh Township stays home to play Greensburg Central Catholic at 7 p.m., while runner-up Windber is on the road to face Lancaster Mennonite. District 6 title holder Portage will take on Sto-Rox at Mount Aloysius, tipping at 7:30 p.m.
United, the fourth-place squad in District 6, will take on Our Lady of the Sacred Heart.
District 6-3A victor Richland plays host to Neshannock at 7 p.m. on Wednesday with Chestnut Ridge, the District 5 top cat, awaiting Washington in New Paris, also at 7. Cambria Heights, District 6’s third-place squad, will face Avonworth at North Allegheny, starting at 7:30 p.m.
In the girls 1A field, District 5 titleist Shanksville-Stonycreek hosts St. Joseph at 6 p.m. with District 6 prizewinner Portage taking on West Greene at 6 p.m. at Mount Aloysius. Bishop Carroll Catholic takes to the road to play Otto-Eldred with Berlin Brothersvalley battling Aquinas Academy at North Hills.
In the 4A bracket, Bedford welcomes Elizabeth Forward.
