There were 22 area players named to the 2021 Pennsylvania Football News Coaches Select All-State teams.
In Class 1A, Conemaugh Valley senior running back Logan Kent and Blacklick Valley senior middle linebacker Nathan Schilling were named to the first team. Penn Cambria graduate and Bishop Guilfoyle Catholic’s Justin Wheeling was named Co-Coach of the Year along with Redbank Valley’s Blane Gold. The Marauders won their fourth PIAA title under Wheeler.
Blacklick Valley senior kickoff/punt returner Kolten Szymusiak and Northern Cambria senior defensive end Isaac Wagner earned spots on the second team.
Forest Hills senior running back Damon Crawley, Ligonier Valley senior center Jude Grzywinski, Richland senior cornerback Griffin LaRue, Windber senior cornerback Dylan Tomlinson and Richland junior safety Grayden Lewis were first-team selections in Class 2A.
Richland senior quarterback Kellan Stahl, Chestnut Ridge senior slotback Matt Whysong, Forest Hills senior offensive tackle Gaven Blough, Windber senior center Nathan Grohal, Richland senior defensive tackle Aidan Thomas, Forest Hills junior defensive end Colten Danel, Forest Hills senior outside linebacker Easton Toth, Forest Hills senior cornerback Brady Christ and Windber senior safety Keith Charney were named to the second team.
Bedford senior athlete Mercury Swaim and Bedford junior kickoff/punt returner Ethan Weber were honored on the Class 3A first team.
Bedford senior defensive end Josiah Weyandt and Bedford junior cornerback Max Washington were listed on the second team.
In Class 1A, Kent averaged 192.2 rushing yards a game and 8.1 per carry while finishing with 2,114 yards and 19 touchdowns on 262 carries. He surpassed 100-yards rushing in 10 of his team’s 12 games.
Schilling broke Blacklick Valley’s career record with 413 tackles. As a senior this season, he had 141 tackles, including 93 solo stops.
Schilling was within three tackles of tying the school single-season mark when a knee injury ended his season early in the final game.
He averaged 14.1 tackles a game and produced five sacks as a senior.
Szymusiak totaled 1,028 all-purpose yards in seven games. He averaged 32.2 yards per kick return and took three back for touchdowns.
Wagner made 56 tackles, including 11 for loss, and three sacks.
In Class 2A, Crawley topped the state with 2,601 rushing yards on 236 carries. He scored 35 rushing TDs, had 100-plus rushing yards in 12 of 13 games and surpassed 200 rushing yards five times.
Grzywinski was a four-year starter who played 44 consecutive games at center.
LaRue made 62 catches for 981 yards and 14 receiving TDs. On defense, he picked off six passes and netted 22 tackles. The Robert Morris signee holds the school’s record for career interceptions (14).
Tomlinson picked off six passes and came up with 23 tackles.
Lewis made 90 tackles, which included 41 solo stops. On offense, Lewis rushed for 751 yards and 10 TDs and caught 41 passes for 825 yards and eight TDs. He collected 1,800 all- purpose yards.
Stahl completed 165 of 282 passes for 2,777 yards, 35 TDs and 5 picks. He rushed 89 times for 408 yards and 12 TDs. Stahl finished with a Richland- and Cambria County-record 7,278 passing yards with 96 TDs and 20 INTs. He rushed for 1,902 career yards and 36 rushing TDs.
Whysong caught 50 passes for 693 yards and 8 TDs. He had 1,142 all-purpose yards, an average of 103.8 a game.
Grohal aided Windber in rushing for 4,120 yards, an average of 374.5 a game and 10.1 a carry.
Thomas compiled 50 tackles, including 15 for loss of yardage.
Blough helped paved the way for an offense that racked up 4,109 rushing yards. Danel ended up with 95 tackles, including 24 for loss and 81/2 sacks. Toth netted 124 tackles, 15 for loss, and one interception. Christ made 54 tackles and picked off two passes.
Charney made 45 tackles, including 18 solo stops, six passes defensed and four interceptions with 127 return yards, an average of 31.8 a return. He had 1,220 all-purpose yards and scored 11 touchdowns.
In Class 3A, Swaim completed 65 of 123 passes for 1,225 yards, 15 TDs and 5 interceptions. He rushed for 1,036 yards on 119 carries, including 17 TDs. He finished his career with 3,745 passing yards and 3,092 rushing yards as well as a combined 93 TDs (41 passing, 52 rushing). On defense, the St. Francis signee made 56 tackles and two interceptions.
Weber averaged 32.3 yards per kick return and 28.5 on six punt returns. He returned two kickoffs and two punts for scores. Weyandt amassed 10 sacks and finished with 63 tackles, including 29 solo stops. Washington made 45 stops and picked off a pass and returned it 64 yards for a touchdown.
