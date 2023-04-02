Berlin Brothersvalley
Coach: Brian Slope, ninth season.
Career record: 50-81.
Assistants: Steve Costea, Tess Straight.
District/class: 5/1A.
2022 record: 5-13 (3-7 WestPAC South).
Returning starters: 7.
Returning letterwinners: 9.
Coach's outlook: "We are returning starters in several positions and have an experienced group of players. There are several freshmen who will contribute immediately. The new coaches have brought a renewed focus and energy to the program. The players are enthusiastic and have demonstrated a willingness to learn and expectations are high for this season."
Roster
Seniors: Jenny Countryman, OF; Allie Hite, OF; Mikaela Huston, SS/P/OF; Mckenzie Moore, 3B/C.
Juniors: Rori Allen, 2B/INF; Carissa Croner, OF; Shay Fochtman, C/OF; Taylor Hillegass, C/OF; Claire Stoltzfus, P/1B.
Sophomores: Evelyn Black, P/OF; Alyana Hoskin, OF; Alyssa Maxwell, INF; Kira Milburn, INF/OF; Isabella Philip, INF; Sadie Snyder, P/INF; Haylee Speicher, INF/OF.
Freshmen: Elsie Barna, C/INF; Angela Bement, OF; Brooke Benning, OF/2B; Allie Enos, OF; Sydney Walker, P/1B; Piper Werner, OF.
Bishop Carroll Catholic
Coach: Tim Golden, second season.
Career record: 0-16.
Assistants: Eric Sheesley, Steve Diehl.
District/class: 6/1A.
2022 record: 0-16 (0-16 LHAC).
Returning starters: 5.
Returning letterwinners: 5.
Coach's outlook: "We have strength in our returning pitcher Jadyn Strittmatter and a core group of returning juniors that have some great experience playing together and solid fundamental skills. We also have great team chemistry. We are hopeful that our returning players with experience will help lead the team into a few more wins than we’ve seen the past few seasons. We continue to have interest in softball from our younger players and we hope to build on this for the future."
Roster
Seniors: Jadyn Strittmatter, RHP/SS; Vittoria Trotta, UTL.
Juniors: Mary Golden, SS/RHP; Alicia Heinrich, C; Lydia Myers, OF; Ema Sheesley, 2B.
Sophomores: Carlota Arivalo, UTL; Brooke Pablic, OF.
Freshmen: Taylor Diehl, OF; Allie Dziabo, 1B/OF; Alivia Lieb, OF; Elaina Smith, 3B/OF.
Cambria Heights
Coach: Drew Thomas, sixth season.
Career record: 64-14.
Assistants: Brianna Toth, Rick Serafin, Mark Bender, Jon Hihart.
District/class: 6/2A.
2022 record: 17-2 (12-0 Heritage).
Returning starters: 5.
Returning letterwinners: 12.
Coach's outlook: "We have depth at all positions. The girls push each other and that should make us a better team down the stretch. As always, we look to make a run in playoffs."
Roster
Seniors: Karin Adams, LHP/OF; Rylee Bernecky, C/OF; Alexis Griak, 1B/OF; Macey Mezzelo, INF/C; Martina White, OF/2B; Abby Zeglen, 3B/2B.
Juniors: Olivia Deckard, 1B/3B; Isabelle Kline, OF; Rea Kosicki, RHP/OF; Maddy Link, OF/2B; Sidney Nihart, RHP/OF.
Sophomores: Ellie Bender, SS/C; Jordyn DuBois, 2B/3B; Gina Lane, OF; Abby McAnulty, OF/INF; Rylie Novella, OF; Lakin Pierce, SS/OF; Meghan Wholaver, C/3B.
Central Cambria
Coach: Steve Ruddek, second season.
Career record: 17-4.
Assistants: Jared Philipson, Shawn Link, Mike George, Jason Janosik.
District/class: 6/3A.
2022 record: 17-4.
Returning starters: 6.
Returning letterwinners: 6.
Coach's outlook: "Our battery remains strong and is our No. 1 strength, but we have a very solid team behind that. We are playing in the LHAC, which is as tough a conference as you’ll find. This year could be anyone’s and we won’t have room for slip-ups. They are bound to happen, so as long as we stay focused, have fun and regroup when needed, I am confident we’ll have a successful season."
Roster
Seniors: Kami Kamzik, RHP; Jordan Krawcion, C/OF; Kaitlyn Rozsi, OF.
Juniors: Olivia Janosik, 3B/1B/SS.
Sophomores: Sophia Blasko, UTL; Lakelynn Campbell, OF; Keira Link, 2B/P/C/UTL; Olivia Link, OF; Aubrey Ruddek, 1B/P/C/UTL.
Freshmen: Olivia Faust, OF/3B; Madison Janosik, 3B/OF; Mariska Mack, OF; Karlee Nileski, OF/2B; Katie Scott, C/UTL; Samantha Smith, OF.
Chestnut Ridge
Coach: Greg Lazor, fifth season.
Career record: 52-21.
Assistants: Jim Wingard, Todd Corle, Iggy Oldham, Dan Whysong.
District/class: 5/3A.
2022 record: 15-9 (13-6 LHAC).
Returning starters: 4
Returning letterwinners: 14.
Coach's outlook: "We are a young team, but experienced. We have some strong leaders in (Lexyn) Corle, (Alyssa) Henderson and (Maya) Wingard that will guide the team in a positive direction. These young ladies have played a lot of ball in their lives leading up to this season. I think if they continue to work hard and stay focused, they are capable of great things."
Roster
Seniors: Lexyn Corle, 2B/3B/P; Tori Gutshall, OF; Desiree Heider, OF; Alyssa Henderson, C; Shelbi Sabo, 1B/OF/P.
Juniors: Sofhia Craft, 2B/OF; Ava Snider, 1B/OF; Maya Wingard, 3B/SS/P.
Sophomores: Kalea Dey, OF/3B; Cassidy Hall, OF; Chloe Knisely, 2B/P/OF; Grace Lazor, C/2B/OF; Jenna Mauck, SS/OF; Brittany Motter, P/3B; Racey Sheurerman, 3B/OF; Niki Shippey, 3B/2B/OF/P; Natalie Short, 1B/OF; Ella Whysong, P/2B/OF.
Freshmen: Bree Harbaugh, 3B/C/OF; Eve Nicodemus, P/2B/OF.
Conemaugh Township
Coach: Brittany Risch, first season.
Career record: 0-0.
Assistant: Loni Stankan.
District/class: 5/1A.
2022 record: 7-9 (5-7 WestPAC North).
Returning starters: 5.
Returning letterwinners: 6.
Coach's outlook: "We are looking forward to a great season and a great start to coaching. There are talented girls on this team, and we can’t wait to see them on the field."
Roster
Seniors: Sierra LaPorta, RHP/1B; Carolina Parker, 3B; Katherine Troxell, OF.
Junior: Haylee Thomas, 2B.
Sophomores: Taylor Jarvis, P/SS; Olivia Mauzy, 1B/3B; Jordyn Snyder, OF; Julia Thomas, 2B; Alayliah Reynolds, OF; Abby Sarver, OF.
Freshmen: Cassidy Johns, 3B/OF; Laikyn Reynolds, SS/C; Rourie Stankan, C.
Ferndale
Coach: Chris Wagner, fourth season.
Career record: 16-21.
Assistant: Barry Himes.
District/class: 6/1A.
2022 record: 12-8 (6-5 WestPAC North).
Returning starters: 9.
Returning letterwinners: 9.
Coach's outlook: "I have a very talented group of girls and many returning players. I expect to be one of the top teams, if the not the top team in the conference. Our sophomore class has many multiple-sport athletes who play travel sports at a high level. The mixture of the returning letterwinners, talented sophomores and Angelina Wagner pitching will make us a hard team to beat in 2023. I hope to make a run at states."
Roster
Seniors: Kaitlyn Baxendale, OF; Nakaila Craig, C/2B; Leah Grassa, OF; Memoree McGough, OF; Sahmara Tillman, 3B; Irelin Urban, OF; Angelina Wagner, RHP/SS.
Juniors: None.
Sophomores: Abigail Barley, OF/RHP; Deajah Chatman, 1B/RHP; Aileana Davis, OF; Aubrielle Leverknight, SS/RHP; Aubrey Schlosser, OF; Maisen Sechrengost, OF; Cassidy Stancombe, OF; Jorja Stancombe, C/2B.
Freshman: Kauthar Quraishy, OF.
Forest Hills
Coach: Krista Hershberger, sixth season.
Career record: Not provided.
Assistants: Olivia Gregorich, Randy Smay.
District/class: 6/3A.
2022 record: 13-6.
Returning starters: 5.
Returning letterwinners: 6.
Coach's outlook: "Our outlook this season is to build off last season and make another playoff appearance. My expectations are to get the team to make smart decisions on the field and improve fundamentals of the game. We hope to learn from our challenges and celebrate our success."
Roster
Seniors: Grace Beyer, OF; Madison Gramling, OF; Aislinn Myers, 3B.
Juniors: Madison Emerick, SS; Bethany Leichliter, OF.
Sophomores: Mylee Gdula, C; Brielle Leventry, OF; Lynea Mathieson, UTL; Payton Pcola, OF; Avery Smiach, RHP/INF; Anna Spangler, RHP/1B.
Freshmen: Morgan Gdula, OF; Avah Maul, INF.
Greater Johnstown
Coach: Ken Szczur, second season.
Career record: 3-16.
Assistants: Michael D'Angelo, Tom Oswalt, Bryan Wilfong, Jennifer Vance.
District/class: 6/4A.
2022 record: 3-16 (2-13 LHAC).
Returning starters: 2.
Returning letterwinners: 2.
Coach's outlook: "We have a very young and exciting team to watch. The starting lineup will contain seven freshmen and sophomores who have really worked hard developing their skills and knowledge of the game. They will be fun to watch and the future is bright."
Roster
Senior: Rosemary McClain, OF.
Juniors: Piera Britt, OF; Kyleigh Duranko, OF; Dezarae Felder, 1B/OF.
Sophomores: Emma McAfee, 2B/C; Helen Miller, 1B/OF; Jadyn Oswalt, SS/2B; Madelyn Wilfong, RHP/1B.
Freshmen: Claire Fisher, OF; Kass Hardison, OF; Quinn Komar, OF/2B; Bella Synan, 3B/1B; Gabriella Wilfong, C/SS.
Meyersdale
Coach: Tim Miller, sixth season.
Career record: 79-11.
Assistant: Jessica Deakins.
District/class: 5/1A.
2022 record: 20-3.
Returning starters: 9.
Returning letterwinners: 10.
Coach's outlook: "After a good season last year and not losing any seniors, expectations are high. The ladies have set goals for themselves and have been working hard in practice. Coaches are looking for the senior leadership this year to help carry the team forward. With solid pitching, hitting and improved fielding, we hope to put these three facets of the game together each and every game and make another run in the playoffs."
Roster
Seniors: Regan Gindlesperger, OF; Shelby Hetz, C/OF/3B; Amelia Kretchman, 3B.
Juniors: Laurel Daniels; Izabella Donaldson, P/SS; Marcella Dupre, SS/2B; Zoe Hetz, 1B; Maci Moore, OF; Morgan Walters, OF.
Sophomores: Jessica Daughton, C/OF; Amber Long, P/2B.
Freshmen: Olivia Baker; Kendell Donaldson; Grace Reese; Kaydence Smith.
Northern Cambria
Coach: Kandi McCabe, first season.
Career record: 0-0.
Assistant: Zoey Novella.
District/class: 6/1A.
2022 record: 9-4 (7-3 Heritage).
Returning starters: 4.
Returning letterwinners: 5.
Coach's outlook: "We are very optimistic about this upcoming season. We have a lot of great players on the team who all have lots of experience. These girls are very hard-working athletes who put time in both during the season and in the offseason. We have a great group of seniors who will lead our team. We might be small in numbers, but the girls we do have are all very dedicated girls. We have some very powerful hitters as well as some solid fielders."
Roster
Seniors: Lakin Baker, 2B/OF; Kenzie Formeck, C; Morgan Hassen, OF; Laci Lanzendorfer, RHP/SS.
Juniors: Skye Bernecky, 3B/C; Hayley Dumm, RHP/OF.
Sophomores: Sara Abel, 1B/OF; Megan Lubert, SS; Alivia Yahner, OF.
Freshmen: Hannah Krug, OF; Julia Mitory, RHP/3B; Sophi Williams, C/OF; Alyssa Yahner, RHP/2B.
Penn Cambria
Coach: Kate Little, first season.
Career record: 0-0.
Assistants: Craig Cavalet, Dave Pisczek.
District/class: 6/3A.
2022 record: 10-10 (10-7 LHAC).
Returning starters: 10.
Returning letterwinners: 12.
Coach's outlook: "Coming into this season, the team is hungry. We missed securing a playoff spot by one game last year. We are looking to build from last year as we return all our players and look for them to elevate their games. We have been deliberate about boosting our preparation, simplifying as many aspects of the game as possible and taking a deep dive into our mental game. We are in a very competitive conference, filled with talented teams, but we can and will compete with every team this season."
Roster
Seniors: Madison Cavalet, RHP/INF/OF; Ashley Galovich, C/1B; Emily Hite, SS; JoAnna Hoover, 2B/P; Harley Love, OF; Lily Sheehan, OF/1B; Jerzy Vinglish, C/1B.
Juniors: Kyra Vinglish, OF/3B; Patty Wagner, RHP/1B; Alyssa Zupon, OF/1B.
Sophomores: Avery Cavalet, OF/C; Jenna Davis, INF/OF; Briette Hite, OF; Tagen McConnell, OF/1B; Hannah Plazek, OF; Sophia Rabatin, 3B/RHP; Grace Sheehan, 2B; Rowan Vinglas, OF.
Freshmen: None.
Portage
Coach: MaKena Baumgardner, first season.
Career record: 0-0.
Assistant: Kara Baumgardner.
District/class: 6/1A.
2022 record: 14-7 (9-3 WestPAC North).
Returning starters: 8.
Returning letterwinners: 13.
Coach's outlook: "I am excited for the upcoming season. We have a large group of returning players. These girls have had the opportunity to learn with each other and build strong relationships. Their experiences together help them to work well in the field. I know this team will help to make my first season as head coach a memorable one.”
Roster
Seniors: Sydney Castel, C; Makenna Redfern, OF; Lexi Slanoc, OF.
Juniors: Rheanna Boland, 2B; Tori Harrison, OF; Lily Koban, C/3B; Paige Phillips, P/1B.
Sophomores: Lyndsey Castel, 3B; Haylee Johnson, OF; Kelsey Kunko, OF; Kendra Kunko, OF; Payton Noll, P/1B; Bailey Patalune, OF.
Freshman: Adasyn Trusik, SS.
Richland
Coach: John Ahlborn, fourth season.
Career record: 24-10.
Assistants: Samantha Hauser, Dickey Burke.
District/class: 6/3A.
2022 record: 10-7 (10-5 LHAC).
Returning starters: 8.
Returning letterwinners: 11.
Coach's outlook: "I am excited for the new season. We have a good group of ladies coming back plus some new freshmen that will be able to add to the team. Having Anna Burke and Kendal Wadsworth back as my pitcher/catcher seniors is huge for us with their leadership."
Roster
Seniors: Anna Burke, C/SS/2B; Kayleigh Mikolich, OF/2B; Laikyn Roman, OF/2B; Grace Vuckovich, OF/INF; Kendal Wadsworth, RHP/1B/3B.
Juniors: Haley Dunlap, 2B/OF; Ava Wenderoth, OF/3B.
Sophomores: Hope Benyacko, OF/INF; Sophia Burke, INF/OF; Carissa Kaufman, INF/OF; Adalin Matejovich, OF/INF; Celeste Mizia, 1B/RHP; Carissa Weld, OF/INF; Casey Yost, OF/INF.
Freshmen: Alea Ladika, INF/OF; Marissa Naylor, INF/RHP; Allison Remick, OF/INF.
Shade
Coach: Craig Glessner, first season.
Career record: 0-0.
Assistants: Randy Stutzman, Fred Corradini.
District/class: 5/1A.
2022 record: 15-6 (8-2 WestPAC South).
Returning starters: 8.
Returning letterwinners: 10.
Coach's outlook: "The staff and players will work hard every day to make this a successful season. By combining the rosters of Shade and Shanksville-Stonycreek, we feel a District 5 championships is within our reach."
Roster
Seniors: Anna Deneen, 1B/3B; Jenna Muha, 2B/1B; Kendahl Stutzman, P/OF.
Juniors: Kori Boozer, SS/3B; Tara Corradini, P/OF; Kyleia Lasure, OF/2B; Sophia Mulcahy, OF; Laiken Orner, OF/LHP.
Sophomores: Lindsay Frazier, 3B/2B; Jaedyn Kruper, 3B/C/P; Emma May, OF; Carly Pongrac, OF.
Freshmen: Rylee Boone, 2B/OF; Tori Bowers, C/OF; Alana Deneen, UTL; Kennedy Landis, OF/1B.
Somerset
Coach: Craig Stinebiser, 12th season.
Career record: Not provided.
Assistants: Shannon Horan, Jessie Barnick.
District/class: 5/3A.
2022 record: Not provided.
Returning starters: Not provided.
Returning letterwinners: Not provided.
Coach's outlook: Not provided.
Roster
Seniors: Gracie Bowers, Chloe Miller, Lea Rapp, Libni Roasales, Willa Sharbaugh, McKenna Sheeler.
Juniors: Alexus Miller, McKenzie Piccola.
Sophomores: Savannah Landis, Emily Rush, Kaylee Walker.
Freshmen: Ava Baumgardner, Kylie Grigg, Jaelyn Hillegass, Chloe Kiefer, Eva Sanzi, Brooklynn Thomas, Riley Wiencek.
Turkeyfoot Valley
Coach: Cassandra Scott, third season.
Career record: 0-27.
Assistant: Joanna Nieves.
District/class: 5/1A.
2022 record: 0-14 (0-14 WestPAC South).
Returning starters: 6.
Returning letterwinners: 6.
Coach's outlook: "We have a positive outlook for this season. We want the girls that have committed to the team to have fun and enjoy the experience while learning about the game."
Roster
Seniors: Savannah Hoover, RHP/3B; Trinity Hyatt, OF.
Junior: Brooke Snyder, RHP/OF/SS.
Sophomores: Patricia Hernandes, OF; Kya King, 1B; Makiah Schartiger, 2B; Maleigha Younkin, SS/C.
Freshmen: Rianna Culp, OF/1B; Kiley Mitchell, OF; Jayna Nieves, C; Jessica Pepe, C.
Westmont Hilltop
Coach: Monica Cox, second season, 23rd overall.
Career record: 18-4.
Assistant: Luis Seda.
District/class: 6/3A.
2022 record: 18-4 (14-2 LHAC).
Returning starters: 6.
Returning letterwinners: 9.
Coach's outlook: "I have extremely high expectations, but that is no different than any other year. We have a few spots that girls are battling hard for, but I believe that once a decision is made, we will be set for the season. These girls work hard and they are focused. Our seniors are a strong group of leaders. We have added a few coaches and that gives us more of one-on-one time in practice and I am truly blessed to have a staff that has years of softball knowledge and different areas of expertise. Our goals remain the same every year: repeat in the LHAC, win District 6 and make a run for the state title in 3A."
Roster
Seniors: Savanah Burkhart, OF; Samantha Dixon, C/INF; Zailees Seda Fas, SS/INF; Kendal Shingler, 2B/INF.
Juniors: Ashlyn Kist, 1B/OF; Quinn Kuzmiak, OF; Alexa Rudolph, RHP.
Sophomores: Taylor Hess, OF; Zoey Lynch, RHP/INF; Avery McKinley, OF; Aubrie Shingler, UTL.
Freshmen: Kelsie Muto, OF; Elizabeth Veranese, 3B/INF.
Windber
Coach: Kayla McMunn, second season.
Career record: 11-8.
Assistant: Ronnie Walker.
District/class: 5/2A.
2022 record: 11-8 (8-4 WestPAC North).
Returning starters: 5.
Returning letterwinners: 6.
Coach's outlook: "For this season, we have a lot to look forward to. We are a very young team with lots of talent. We only have three upperclassmen, who are hard workers and are great leaders, and the rest are all underclassmen that bring lots of talent to the team. Our Ramblers are working hard and improving every day and look forward to competing for a conference and district title and representing their school and community with Windber pride and passion."
Roster
Seniors: Lindsey Custer, OF; Lexie James, OF.
Junior: Aaliyah James, 3B/INF.
Sophomores: Summer Campbell, 1B/3B/OF; Addyson Edwards, OF; Layla Gray, INF; Laken Havyer, INF/OF; Angel James, C/INF/OF; Maggie Manippo, INF; Skylee Miller, RHP/OF/INF.
Freshmen: Nici Costlow, OF/RHP; Kaylie Gaye, SS/3B; Emma Kelly, RHP/1B/OF.
Questionnaires were not returned from Bedford, Bishop McCort Catholic, Conemaugh Valley, North Star, Rockwood and United.
