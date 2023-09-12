Bedford
Coach: Matt Barkman, 14th season.
Career record: 130-58.
Assistants: Aaron Nelson, Adam Ritchey.
District/classification: 5/2A.
2022 record: 15-1 (11-0 LHAC).
Returning lettermen: 3.
Coach’s outlook: “We graduated three of our top four players, so we have some work to do. I am hopeful that we will improve as the year goes and learn to eliminate the big numbers.”
Roster
Seniors: Riley Knox, Sam Prescott, Mason Riesling, Tristen Ruffley, Carter Sims, Hayden Steele, Miles Valiton, Garett Wertz.
Juniors: Gracie Kraft, Brianna Johnson, Madylin Lang, Isaac Rubinstein, Owen Taylor, Josh Topper.
Sophomores: Kaden Bardell, Gavin Diehl.
Freshman: Trenton Ripple.
Bishop McCort Catholic
Coach: Derek Leach, fifth season.
Career record: 29-15.
Assistant: Matt Smith.
District/classification: 6/2A.
2022 record: 10-2 (9-2 LHAC).
Returning lettermen: 6.
Coach’s outlook: “With the welcoming of the Mountain League into the LHAC with some 25 schools now represented and 18 hole matches, I look forward to seeing new rivalries and competition starting. I think playing 18 hole matches better prepares the student for future competitions into the college ranks. I look forward to the season.”
Roster
Seniors: Alex Deskevich, Erik Euen, Mike Hull, Anthony Onguda, Mike Staib.
Juniors: Jack Esch, Joe Gritzer, Chase Neumann, Adam Radkowski, Brent Schmidt, Lucas Turner.
Sophomore: Cam Smith.
Freshmen: Elliot Deskevich, Charlie Neumann, Nico White.
Central Cambria
Co-coaches: Gretchen Getz and Keith Gilkey, ninth season.
Career record: 60-25.
Assistants: None.
District/classification: 6/2A.
2022 record: 11-2 (8-2 LHAC).
Returning lettermen: 4.
Coach’s outlook: “We are returning four players with starting experience in Karter Cuppett, Austin Semelsberger, Tony Benko and Jack Muldoon. We hope to advance the team and some individuals into the district playoffs. No sport has a bigger ‘home field’ advantage than golf. With the expansion of the LHAC, the kids will be playing courses that they are unfamiliar with, so scoring low will be a challenge. The team’s expectations are high. It will be fun to see if our summer work pays off in the expanded conference.”
Roster
Seniors: Tony Benko, Karter Cuppett, Matt Kirsch, Jack Muldoon.
Junior: Austin Semelsberger.
Sophomores: Shane Calpin, Xavier Jorinscay, Jake Kirsch, Angelo Persio.
Freshmen: None.
Chestnut Ridge
Coach: Bryce McVicker, third season.
Career record: 6-22.
Assistants: None.
District/classification: 5/2A.
2022 record: 1-11 (1-10 LHAC).
Returning lettermen: 3.
Coach’s outlook: “We have a few golfers that can give the District 5 championship title a run this season. Our team is a mixture of rookies and veterans. If we continue to improve throughout the season, we should get a few wins under our belt.”
Roster
Seniors: Gavin Lazor, Ryan Stiffler.
Juniors: Justin Dull, Brody Kissell, Justin Whysong.
Sophomores: None.
Freshmen: Jarrett Dufour, Kevin Jones.
Conemaugh Township
Coach: Adam Thomas, fifth season.
Career record: 53-9.
Assistant: Chuck Lesko.
District/classification: 5/2A.
2022 record: 16-1 (10-0 WestPAC).
Returning lettermen: 4.
Coach’s outlook: “We are very optimistic about our season with several strong returning players, including Sam Sharbaugh, Ben Steinbeck and District 5 girls champion Alex Boring. We hope to be complimented by some young talent and continue our tradition of strong play.”
Roster
Seniors: Luke Haight, Zach Petree, Sam Sharbaugh, Larry Weaver.
Juniors: Alex Boring, Chase Diamond, Noah Getson, Colten Thomas.
Sophomores: Brody Diamond, Micah Lehman, Grace McCall, Brandon Petrilli, Ben Steinbeck.
Freshmen: Nick Hershberger, Hayden Miller, Emily Purdy, Logan Serenko, Ally Waterhouse.
Ferndale
Coach: Dan Endler, 13th season.
Career record: 34-104.
Assistant: Jason Ozog.
District/classification: 6/2A.
2022 record: 0-13 (0-13 WestPAC).
Returning lettermen: 4.
Coach’s outlook: “We are looking for continued growth and improvement from all members of the varsity golf team throughout the 2023 season. The team members have already made improvements over last year, and I anticipate that to improve even further with more rounds of golf played.”
Roster
Senior: Evan Mardis.
Juniors: Alex Lushko, Owen Rutledge, Keira Turner.
Sophomores: None.
Freshmen: None.
Greater Johnstown
Coach: Chad Cordek, first season at school.
Career record: Not reported.
Assistants: None.
District/classification: 6/3A.
2022 record: 0-0.
Returning starters: 0.
Returning lettermen: 0.
Coach’s outlook: “This is the first season for golf in a long time at Greater Johnstown. We’re looking forward to competing again.”
Roster
Seniors: Dalton Lynch, Brice Mroczka, Jacob Moore, Seth Spanko.
Junior: Brock Kobal.
Sophomore: Darik Elliot.
Freshmen: None.
Ligonier Valley
Coach: Mark Hollick, first season.
Career record: 0-0.
Assistants: Al Giardo, John Boast.
District/classification: 7/2A.
2022 record: 8-4 (6-4 WPIAL Section 2).
Returning lettermen: 7.
Coach’s outlook: “Having five seniors in the lineup gives us experience and ability to compete for a possible section title. They have a wonderful positive attitude. We’re looking forward to a successful season with a bunch of competitive players. They want to win and I like that. I think they will do quite well.”
Roster
Seniors: Caleb Laughlin, Luke Lentz, Brody McIntosh, Declan McMullen, Will Morford, J.P. Siemering.
Juniors: Houston Hunter, Zach Vella.
Sophomores: Henrik Elek, Tyler Jones.
Freshmen: Isaiah Fogel, Parker Hannah, Roman Simmons.
Portage
Coach: Scott Burda, seventh season.
Career record: 46-27.
Assistant: Jeff Vasilko.
District/classification: 6/2A.
2022 record: 6-6 (3-6 Heritage).
Returning lettermen: 3.
Coach’s outlook: “This season, we will be a young team with only a few returning starters and no seniors. I am hoping that we continue to improve and get contributions from our less experienced players which we will need to compete against the quality teams in our conference.”
Roster
Seniors: None.
Juniors: Kaleb Castel, Jonah Irvin, Trae Kargo, Kendra Kunko, Bailey Patalune, Kaiden Zock.
Sophomores: Logan Gentile, Britton Myher, Isabella Scarton, Konner Zock.
Freshmen: Aiden Pauley, Nathan Phillips.
Rockwood
Coach: John Nichols, second season.
Career record: 8-2.
Assistant: Steve Barto.
District/classification: 5/2A.
2022 record: 8-2 (8-2 WestPAC).
Returning lettermen: 5.
Coach’s outlook: “We are excited for our first year competing in the ICC and are looking forward to playing new golf courses. Our home course has also changed to Seven Springs, which has given the golfers a more expansive practice facility and a more challenging golf course. I have seen a great improvement in their skills and their course management decisions. We all have an optimistic outlook for this season, with the goal of being a top contender in the ICC.”
Roster
Seniors: Mark Faidley, Matthew Faidley, Ian Reilly, Nolan Sanner, Aaron Show.
Junior: Juli Barto.
Sophomores: Addison Barto, Anna Sechler, Nathan Show.
Freshmen: Colton Short, Matthew Truszka.
Westmont Hilltop
Coach: Rob Patula, sixth season.
Career record: Not provided.
Assistant: Sean Mullen.
District/classification: 6/2A.
2022 record: Not provided.
Returning lettermen: 9.
Coach’s outlook: “The boys team returns nine letterwinners this year. The boys team is relatively young this year with only two seniors on the team. The boys have worked extremely hard on their own this summer and we look forward to the process of pushing each other to get better every practice. We play in a very challenging LHAC conference, but the boys are excited for the opportunity. If we play smart golf and continue to grow individually and as a team, it should be an exciting fall.”
Roster
Seniors: Brady Arnold, Sophia Buday, Julia Clement, Brandon Jack, Nora Mullen.
Juniors: Caden Miller, Haley Mosorjak, Joe Nibert, Alicia Rice, Jake Rupert.
Sophomores: John Allen, Brett Hoffman, James Webb, Jack Wesner.
Freshmen: Colby Carlson, Eli Johncola, Cullen Miller, Gunner Montenaro, Kelly Mullen, Kate Panek, Rylan Poraczky.
Bishop Carroll Catholic, Conemaugh Valley, Forest Hills, North Star, Northern Cambria, Penn Cambria, Richland, Shanksville-Stonycreek and Somerset did not return questionnaires.
