Coach: John Porta, third season.
Career record: 34-10.
Assistants: Jerry Bagley, Cadence Widmeyer, Jeanna Defibaugh, Trisha Zembower.
District/classification: 5/2A.
2022 record: 14-6 (11-6 LHAC).
Returning starters: 3.
Returning letterwinners: 5.
Coach's outlook: "We are a young team led by a group of experienced seniors. We are returning an all-state setter in Laney Lafferty to run our offense. Senior Hannah Burkett and junior Rachel Weber both contribute three years of varsity experience. Seniors Brooklyn Claycomb, Zoey Bottenfield and Lindsay Bulger are experienced leaders who improve us on the court and help build our team chemistry off the court."
Roster
Seniors: Zoey Bottenfield, 5-4 L; Lindsay Bulger, 5-5 DS/OH; Hannah Burkett, 5-8 OH; Brooklyn Claycomb, 5-6 RS; Laney Lafferty, 5-9 S.
Juniors: Li Hynynen, DS; Lynnea LaMarche, 5-5 DS; Laken Miller, 5-4 DS; Rachel Weber, 5-8 MH; Kaylee Zuck, 5-2 S.
Sophomores: Emma Byers, 5-8 MH; Madison Defibaugh, 5-8 MH; Daisy Keel, 5-4 S; Ava Michael, 5-6 RS; Samantha Shoemaker, 5-3 L; Sylvia Weicht, 5-5 L; Lily Zembower, 5-9 RS.
Freshmen: McKinley Elliot, 5-7 MH; Addelyn LaMarche, 5-8 RS; Rylee Lybarger, 5-3 S; Taylor Magill, 5-2 L; Bailey Mickle, 5-6 OH; Leah Nee, 5-6 S; Kendal Stahlman, 5-9 MH; Sydney Swope, 5-5 OH; Addison Weyant, 5-7 OH.
Berlin Brothersvalley
Coach: Corey Will, 31st season.
Career record: 453-188.
Assistant: Julie Petro.
District/classification: 5/1A.
2022 record: 18-4 (15-2 WestPAC).
Returning starters: 4.
Returning letterwinners: 4.
Coach's outlook: "After graduating eight seniors last year, we will rely heavily on some young players to take on big roles with the team. Our four returning letterwinners bring a lot of experience and talent to form the core to build around. Our schedule is filled with some great challenges, including the state runner-up from last year (West Branch), and we will need to come together quickly as a team to rise to these challenges. I believe the talent is on this team to have a very successful season if I can solve the puzzle of how to put the correct pieces together, and we grow as a team."
Roster
Seniors: Carissa Croner, OH; Shay Fochtman, OH/RS; Lynndee Ickes, MH/OH; Regan Lauer, S.
Juniors: Zoe Crites, DS; Lauren Miller, OH; Sadie Snyder, MH; Haylee Speicher, S/DS.
Sophomores: Saige Boyce, MH/RS; Chloe DeBiase, DS; Alexis Fairman, S/RS; Kaylee Shaffer, OH/MH; Riley Shaffer, DS; Sydney Walker, MH/RS.
Freshmen: Myah Cornell, DS; Lily Countryman, DS; Alexis Foor, OH; Addisynn Glessner, OH/DS; Mackenzie Kimmel, ?; Cayley Poorbaugh, OH/DS; Elena Ritchey, MH/RS.
Bishop Carroll Catholic
Co-coaches: Erin Becquet and Jackie Koscho, third season.
Career record: 8-27.
Assistant: Angela Gregg.
District/classification: 6/1A.
2022 record: 3-14 (2-13 LHAC).
Returning starters: 3.
Returning letterwinners: 4.
Coach's outlook: "We expect that we will be a highly competitive team this season. We have a young team that is full of energy. We have just the right amount of returners who lead and motivate our younger team, along with a very talented group of new players who are ready and willing to step in whenever we might need."
Roster
Seniors: Mary Golden, 5-3 S; Alicia Heinrich, 5-8 MH; Brynn Koscho, 5-6 OPP.
Juniors: Samantha Buynack, 5-4 DS; Abby Gottshall, 5-4 OPP; Melinda Harker, 5-6 OH/DS; Greta Krumenacker, 5-5 S/DS.
Sophomores: Sophie Becquet, 5-6 OH; Allie Dziabo, 5-9 MH; Alena Nagle, 5-3 OPP/DS; Alivia Nagle, 5-3 DS; Kylee Newfield, 5-4 L/DS.
Freshmen: Olivia Gregg, 5-9 OH; Adison Myers, 5-9 MH; Emily Olienyk, 5-10 MH.
Bishop McCort Catholic
Coach: Missy Raho, fourth season.
Career record: Not provided.
Assistants: Brandy Rogers, Emma Hunt.
District/classification: 6/1A.
2022 record: 11-6 (10-5 LHAC).
Returning starters: 3.
Returning letterwinners: 4.
Coach's outlook: "This year, we will run a different type of offense with the holes we are going to fill, but our defense still remains solid."
Roster
Seniors: Jovie Forrest, Gianna Gallucci, Ally Kanuch, Emma Newcomer, Sadie Rovansek.
Juniors: Halle Bair, Olivia Baumbaugh, Cami Beppler, Elle Berkebile, Riley Esch, Abby Kane, Maggie Sweeney.
Sophomores: Abby Horten, Ella McKee, Emma Preuss, Ava Zucco.
Freshmen: Alissa Durst, Kylie Durst, Zoey Ferguson, Ella Mack.
Central Cambria
Coach: Alicia Huber, third season.
Career record: 29-12.
Assistant: Elaina Gehlman.
District/classification: 6/2A.
2022 record: 12-8 (10-7 LHAC).
Returning starters: 4.
Returning letterwinners: 4.
Coach's outlook: "I’m looking forward to watching this team progress throughout the season. There is a lot of spirit, talent and passion on this team. I think we have the ability to do well this season once we work out a few kinks."
Roster
Seniors: Madelyn Brunatti, Summer Koss, Maggie McCullough, Taylor Ream, Morgan Sedor.
Juniors: Sophie Blasko, Morgan Eppley, Katie Ford, Lou Galli, Lola Taylor, Maddie Tompkins.
Sophomores: Erica Brouse, Makenna Mennett, Maryn Shirk, Kaylee Venslosky, Jodi Villarrial.
Freshmen: Katie Benko, Riley Kauffman, Camryn Matlin, Rowyn Ruddek.
Chestnut Ridge
Coach: Kayla Morgart, second season.
Career record: 18-4.
Assistants: Lamar Yoder, Erin McGill, Robyn McMakin.
District/classification: 5/2A.
2022 record: 18-4.
Returning starters: 6.
Returning letterwinners: 6.
Coach's outlook: "I am looking forward to a good season. The girls have been working hard. I am hoping for aggressiveness, quickness and playing as a team."
Roster
Seniors: Isabella Hillegass, 5-9 MH; Natalie Lafferty, 5-5 S/OH; Abagail Weyandt, 5-2 L; Ashlie Weaver, 5-9 MH/OH.
Juniors: Emma Fleegle, 4-11 DS; Brooke Fulton, 5-4 DS/OH; Bentley Lancaster, 5-5 DS/OH; Grace Lazor, 5-4 S; Jada McGill, 5-10 OH; Addison Osman, 5-2 DS; Racey Scheuerman, 5-9 MH; Briella Taylor, 5-8 MH/OH.
Sophomores: Danielle Crawford, 5-4 DS; Bree Harbaugh, 5-4 OH; Julina Hillegas, 5-3 MH; Liza Ickes, 5-4 OH; Eve Nicodemus, 5-6 MH/OH; Lela Pensyl, 5-2 OH; Addison Smith, 4-11 S.
Freshmen: Mayci Burkett, 5-3 OH; Emma Callihan, 5-4 OH/S; Jule McMakin, 5-5 OH/S.
Conemaugh Township
Coach: Laura Swank, fifth season at school.
Career record: 60-16 at school.
Assistant: Tracy Durica.
District/classification: 5/1A.
2022 record: 22-2 (15-0 WestPAC).
Returning starters: 5.
Returning letterwinners: 5.
Coach's outlook: "The girls are working hard and looking forward to playing in the Heritage Conference for the first time."
Roster
Seniors: Kendra Huber, Alison Matera, Asia Zwick.
Juniors: Ava Byer, Carson Harbart, Brianna Shetler.
Sophomores: Emily Allison, Regan Maldet, Laikyn Reynolds, Madison Roman, Olivia Ryan, Csenge Szabo.
Freshmen: Danika Black, Addison Lasure, Lilly Oakes, Averie Seibert, Riley Shetler.
Conemaugh Valley
Coach: Brian Oberneder, 13th season.
Career record: 102-116.
Assistant: Jenn Gunby.
District/classification: 6/2A.
2022 record: 7-11.
Returning starters: 2.
Returning letterwinners: 2.
Coach's outlook: "We are looking for a strong season in a new conference. This year, we might be a young team, but we have great athletes with great talent, drive and playing as one. It's going to be a striking season."
Roster
Seniors: None.
Juniors: Sydney Heinlein, DS; Megan Rose, OH; Chloe Strushensky, SS; Kristin Szymusiak, MH; Olivia Vogel, S.
Sophomores: Katie Baker, DS; Maddie Beiter, OH; Olivia Brainard, MH; Makenna Campagna, OH; Jacey Crowe, DS; Kylee Ferguson, MH; Sarah Miller, RS; Ryleigh Simmons, DS; Sadee Smay, OH; Soleil Williams, MH.
Freshmen: Mackenzie Bardell, MH; Illyana Darcangelo, S; Alexis Himes, OH; Kamryn Kasecky, OH; Kayla Lee, DS; Madison McCleester, S; Kyra Miller, OH; Sara Mourey, OH; Josie Nedrich, DS; Lauren Rohrabaugh, OH.
Ferndale
Coach: Liana Rolan, first season.
Career record: 0-0.
Assistants: Brittany Priest, Andrea Ardary, Eryn Marsh.
District/classification: 6/1A.
2022 record: 9-11.
Returning starters: 4.
Returning letterwinners: 5.
Coach's outlook: "There is a lot of potential this year. We have a big number and a young team. It will be a good year. A lot of work has been put into the season already over the summer, and the girls have shown a lot of growth. The girls are excited to start the season and show off their hard work. They are a great group of girls to coach. We have some tough competition this year, but will put up a tough fight, and hopefully come out on top. Overall, we are excited and ready for the season."
Roster
Seniors: None.
Juniors: Abigail Barley, 5-5 OH; Deajah Chatman, 5-7 OH; Delaney Conway, 5-7 MH; Aubrielle Leverknight, 5-6 S; Affiniti Maisen, 5-0 DS; Maisen Sechrengost, 5-8 MH; Cassidy Stancombe, 4-11 L.
Sophomores: Heaven Hernandez, 5-2 OH; Lydia Hyland, 5-4 S; Caitlyn McKendree, 5-8 RS; Kauthar Quraishy, 5-5 OH; Lexia Sanders, 5-2 DS.
Freshmen: Bailey Moschgat, 5-6 MH; Gracie Parrondo, 5-8 MH; Emma Regan, 5-7 MH; Brianna Rex, 5-0 DS; Geonna Riffle, 5-4 S; Zarley Zonin, 5-2 OH.
Forest Hills
Coach: Cassie Layman, fifth season.
Career record: 58-20.
Assistants: Shannon Colosimo, Jason Layman.
District/classification: 6/2A.
2022 record: 15-4.
Returning starters: 9.
Returning letterwinners: 9.
Coach's outlook: "We are returning a great deal of experience and talent this season. The athletes on the team this year are all versatile as far as positions that they are able to play to best help the team be successful. I am looking forward to another fun and competitive season."
Roster
Seniors: Lia Konchan, 5-0 L; Alexa Papcunik, 5-10 MH/OPP; Sydney Rickley, 5-6 OH/OPP; 6-0 Addison Schirato, MH.
Juniors: Julia Chunta, 5-7 S; Rebekka Coffman, 5-7 OPP; Mya Colosimo, 5-9 OH; Sophia Jacobs, 5-5 DS; Payton Pcola, 5-4 L; Miley Roberts, 5-8 MH.
Sophomores: Eva Myers, 5-10 MH; Paxtyn Pcola, 5-6 OH; Adalynne Webb, 5-6 OH/OPP; Hailey Wogan, 5-7 MH.
Freshmen: Mya Koshinsky, 5-1 DS; Mya Papcunik, 5-5 OH; Aubrey Smiach, 5-1 DS; Kiera Smith, 5-6 S/OH; Bailey VanMale, 5-2 DS.
Meyersdale
Roster
Seniors: Izabella Donaldson, Grace Hersch, Zoe Hetz, Maci Moore, Abby Sleasman.
Juniors: Megan Boyce, Hope Canfield, Jessica Daughton, Hannah Roush.
Sophomores: Emily Broadwater, Kendell Donaldson, Olivia Knopsnyder.
Freshmen: Abigail Beal, Karleigh Beal, Madison Berkley, Kyleigh Blough, Isabella Donica, Sarah Hainsworth, Chloee Knudson, Kassidy Penrose, Isabella Sleasman.
Northern Cambria
Coach: Alyssa Walters, second season.
Career record: 6-9.
Assistant: Jaycelyn Fleming.
District/classification: 6/2A.
2022 record: 6-9 (6-9 Heritage).
Returning starters: 3.
Returning letterwinners: 10.
Coach's outlook: "We are all so excited to start this season. This team has been working very hard all summer and during the preseason, showing us that they are ready to give it their all. We are looking forward to accomplishing our goals this year, of being the Northern Cambria girls volleyball program that has left legacies in the past."
Roster
Seniors: Skye Bernecky, L; Alaina Corio, MH; Ava Dobransky, S; Brooke Farrell, OH; Paige Hickock, DS; Lauren McCombie, MH/RS; Reese Myers, OH; Alivia Yahner, OH.
Juniors: Kiera Boring, S; Ava Lieb, OH; Hannah Malloy, DS/L; Brenna McCracken, RS/S; Riley Olish, MH.
Sophomores: Ava Davis, MH; Emilee Depetro, OH; Julie Dumm, MH; Stephanie Kirsch, L/DS; Alyssa Yahner, OH.
Freshmen: Alyssa Depetro, OH; Kayla Formeck, DS/OH; Aadyn Hoover, MH; Ciara McCracken, S/RS; Ava Messina, OH; Lainey Vasil, S; Maddie Work, L.
Penn Cambria
Coach: Travis Schluep, first season.
Career record: 0-0.
Assistant: April Gergely.
District/classification: 6/2A.
2022 record: 4-16 (3-13 LHAC).
Returning starters: 6.
Returning letterwinners: 7.
Coach's outlook: "We have some talented middle hitters that will really help our team. They will be a big part of our offensive kills and our defensive blocks. Even though we are a younger team, we have a lot of girls who are returning with varsity experience. They’ve experienced the game enough to make us competitive this year. We have a team that is motivated to win. Many of the girls have been to every open gym and summer workout, and that dedication will go a long way. We must be mentally tough. We can’t let one mistake turn into several mistakes, and then we are in a catch-up position. We need to make sure we earn points. We can’t wait for teams to make mistakes. We must stay aggressive. We have the talent and ambition to get ourselves to the playoffs."
Roster
Seniors: Gina Pettenati, 5-4 OH/RS; Baylee Proudfit, 5-3 S; Patty Wagner, 5-10 MH; Alyssa Zupon, 5-6 S.
Juniors: Mackenzy Farabaugh, 5-4 OH/RS; Madisyn Farabaugh, 5-4 OH/RS; Addison Hite, 5-9 MH; Nevaya Hoover, 5-2 L; Janessa Martynuska, 5-4 RS; Brenna Phister, 5-2 DS; Taylor Rabatin, 5-3 S; Loren Stipanovich, 5-11 MH; Reese Swires, 5-4 L.
Sophomores: Kaydynce Baney, 5-6 MH; Emily Farabaugh, 5-5 OH; Peyton Farabaugh, 5-3 S; Emalie Johns, 5-3 RS; Lucy Mastri, 5-4 MH; Makenna McCoy, 5-5 OH; Amelia Nileski, 5-7 MH; Reagan Ronan, 5-3 OH.
Freshmen: None.
Somerset
Coach: Scott Shirley, second season
Career record: 20-2
Assistants: Ella Lauri and Yong Mitchell.
District/classification: 5-2A
2022 record: 20-2
Returning starters: 2
Returning letterwinners: 3
Coach's outlook: "My expectations are simple: be competitive every day we step into the gym. The team works hard on and off the court and in the weight room. We need to compete in every match and control the tempo of the game. We lost four starters from last year’s team, so we have two returning starters and a number of young players stepping into starting positions. We have the potential to have a strong offensive attack that is well balanced. We will work hard to improve our defensive play and expand our offensive capabilities throughout the season. We know we play in a competitive conference, so we will have to perform consistently every night to compete with solid teams in the league. Staying balanced in our attack and consistent ball control will be the keys to our success this season."
Roster
Seniors: Kaylynn Noon, 5-4, DS/OH; Mckenzie Piccola, 5-7, DS; Olivia Svonavec, 5-11, OH/OPP.
Juniors: Isabella Basala, 5-8, MH; Ava Guerrieri, 5-0, DS; Riley Holmes, 5-11, OPP/MH; Savannah Landis, 5-3, DS; Abby Ledney, 5-7, OH; Natalie Riggs, 5-5, OH/MH; Emily Rush, 5-6, S/OH.
Sophomores: Ava Baumgardner, 5-4, OH; Reagan Holmes, 5-9, MH; Eve Housley, 5-7, MH/OH; Gianna Rosman, 5-3, DS.
Freshmen: Josie Boozer, 5-4, DS/S; Elly Fletcher, 5-4, S; Peyton Kaltenbaugh, 5-4, OH; Thressa Ledney, 5-8, OPP/MH; Kayla Piccola, 5-5, OH.
Turkeyfoot Valley
Coach: Matt Younkin, first season.
Career record: 0-0.
Assistant: Amanda Younkin.
District/classification: 5/1A.
2022 record: Did not have a team since the late 1970s.
Returning starters: 0.
Returning letterwinners: 0.
Coach's outlook: "We had a really good summer camp for the girls. A few of them have previously played with a co-op school and a few of them are brand new to the sport. They have made leaps and bounds in their progress since camp. This is a very talented and dedicated group and I look forward to seeing where we can go in our first year and beyond. There are not a lot of schools out there starting new sports programs. A lot of small schools are losing athletic programs due to a lack of participation and low enrollment numbers. Turkeyfoot Valley's administration and board of directors have enough faith in the program to bring it to fruition. The athletes are grateful for that and are excited to play for their home school."
Roster
Seniors: None.
Juniors: Makiah Schartiger, Maleigha Younkin.
Sophomores: Rianna Culp, Kiley Mitchell, Jayna Nieves, Jessica Pepe, Alyssa Stimmell, Maria Villegas Hue.
Freshmen: Amaris Kozlowski, Eirean Walker.
United
Coach: Lyda McAdoo, second season.
Career record: 5-17.
Assistants: Kylee Rodkey, David Bartlebaugh.
District/classification: 6/1A.
2022 record: 5-17.
Returning starters: 6.
Returning letterwinners: Not reported.
Coach's outlook: "We are looking forward to a very successful season. We have most of our starters returning this year and have some younger talent coming up who have really proven to be ready for the varsity level. We have been battling injuries all summer and now into the start of the season, but hopefully all of our starters will be back soon. In the meantime, our younger players are pushing themselves and working day in and day out to be where we need them to be."
Roster
Seniors: Madisyn Burkett, 5-7 MH; Ashley Donelson, 5-4 OH; Mollee Fry, 5-4 S; Abigail McConville, 5-8 MH.
Juniors: Ava Haynal, 5-7 MH; Ceda Krouse-Ward, 5-8 DS/RS; Sarah Marshall, 5-8 OH; Alexis McElwee, 5-1 L; Maddison McGinnis, 5-5 S; Katlynne Miller, 5-9 MH; Savahanna Penrose, 5-4 DS;
Sophomores: Hailey Garshnick, 5-7 OH; Baylee Jelley, 5-10 MH; Haylee Link, 5-3 DS/OH; Lilly McGinnis, 5-4 S/OH; Sophia Overdorff, 5-6 MH/OH; Peyton Thomas, 5-5 OH.
Freshmen: Preslee Campbell, 5-7 S/RS; Emma Harasty, 5-3 L/DS.
Westmont Hilltop
Coach: Angelique Stolar, first season.
Career record: 0-0.
Assistants: None.
District/classification: 6/2A.
2022 record: 11-8 (9-8 LHAC).
Returning starters: 5.
Returning letterwinners: 5.
Coach's outlook: "It's a big transition year for us. There's a new mix of players and obviously, I'm new so we're really focusing on identifying our weaknesses and figuring out how to best leverage our strengths while building a solid foundation for the future."
Roster
Seniors: Julia Kane, 5-8 MB; Sidney Pastorek, 5-4 S; Leah Petrore, 5-2 L.
Juniors: Kate Piro, 5-6 RS; Aubrie Shingler, 5-8 OH; Jordan Yoder, 5-6 OH.
Sophomores: Kelsie Muto, 5-1 DS; Brookelyn Summers, 6-0 MB; Elizabeth Veranese, 5-5 OH/RS.
Windber
Coach: Amanda Manippo, second season.
Career record: 1-19.
Assistants: Sierra Gathagan, Katrina Hissong.
District/classification: 5/1A.
2022 record: 1-19.
Returning starters: 4.
Returning letterwinners: 7.
Coach's outlook: "The Lady Ramblers are looking toward continuing our program’s growth this season as we enter a new conference."
Roster
Seniors: Molly Birkhimer, Noelle Bobak, Mia Piscitella.
Juniors: Jordyn Bobak, Summer Campbell, Maggie Manippo, Skylee Miller.
Sophomores: Ava Birkhimer, Camryn Brady, Anna Collins, Kyra Tomak, Autumn Walz, Paige Williams.
Freshmen: Victoria Burkey, Iryss Chippie, Sophia Crum, Isabella Dowdell, Taylor Dzurko, Avery Goncher, Lili Grillo, Kaitlyn Krone, Addy Miller, Rachel Russo, Alayna Shuster.
Cambria Heights, Ferndale, Greater Johnstown, North Star, Portage, Richland, Rockwood, Salisbury-Elk Lick and Shade did not return questionnaires.
