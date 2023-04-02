Bedford
Coach: Brian Breps, 16th season.
Career record: 229-48-3.
Assistants: Michele Fisher, Yvonne Bowser, April Becker, Heather Black, Jason Kendall, Adam Henderson, Carrie Taylor, Brayden Ford.
District/class: 5/2A.
2022 record: 13-1 (11-1 LHAC).
Returning letterwinners: 12.
Coach's outlook: "We return a good core from last year's team. Autumn Becker is the returning silver medalist from 2022 state meet in the 300-meter hurdles. We return all four girls from the 400 relay bronze medal team (Ava Sipes, Becker, Jillian Beck and Grace Sarver) and three of the girls from the seventh-place team for the 1600 relay (Becker, Meah Eshelman and Sarver). We will need some of the younger girls to fill in for the graduating seniors. If that happens, we should be competitive individually and with the team vying for the LHAC and district championships."
Roster
Seniors: Meah Eshelman, Taylor Koontz, Grace Sarver.
Juniors: Autumn Becker, Jaelyn Edwards, Hannah Rose, Ava Sipes, Avrey Weaverling.
Sophomores: Jillian Beck, Samantha Kendall, Shannon Letrent, Amayah McAllister, Laken Miller, Gabby Mills, Madeline Ritchey, Zoey Zovorotny.
Freshmen: Josselyn Boone, Mariah Hershberger, Zoe Kendall, Makayla Koontz, Rachel Leydig, Aubrey May, Kacey Martz, Katie McDevitt.
Bishop Carroll Catholic
Name: Chad Ryan, second season.
Career record: 1-12.
Assistants: Jennifer Sirsikar, Rebecca Seymour, Eric Ballarino.
District/class: 6/2A.
2022 record: 1-12.
Returning letterwinners: 4.
Coach's outlook: "We have a lot of new kids this year. This will allow more growth as a team. Our numbers have grown since last year and my overall outlook to make this season a positive experience for all the kids. I would love to have the program continue to grow."
Roster
Senior: Jadyn Strittmatter.
Juniors: Tatum Laughard, Lydia Myers.
Sophomores: Allison Carney, Melinda Harker, Maya Sirsikar.
Freshmen: Sophie Becquet, Allie Dziabo, Maddie Lieb, Claire Long, Kylee Newfield.
Bishop McCort Catholic
Coach: Bob Manculich, season.
Career record: Not provided.
Assistants: Jim Regula, Heather Newcomer.
District/class: 6/2A.
2022 record: Not provided.
Returning lettermen: 7.
Coach's outlook: "To build on last year's success."
Roster
Seniors: Starcia Bainey, Malayna Boring, Samantha Nicoloff, Gensis Rodriguez.
Juniors: Gianna Gallucci, Katie Hassett, Kira Hindman, Angelina Kutsick.
Sophomores: Te'a Ashcom, Cami Beppler, Elle Berkebile, Ameiah Hayward, Lotoya Meekins, Melissa Sal Y Rosas.
Freshmen: Courtney Bennett-Price, Sadie Instone, Sophia Kutsick, Summer Leckey, Emma Preuss, Sharla Taylor, Ava Zucco.
Cambria Heights
Coach: Tammy Nagel, third season.
Career record: 10-10.
Assistants: Eric Nagel, Alyssa McCombie, Rick Magulick.
District/class: 6/2A.
2022 record: 4-3 (4-3 Heritage).
Returning letterwinners: 8.
Coach's outlook: "We would like to be competitive in the conference, send a number of athletes to districts and even advance one or two to the PIAA championships. Although we are a young team, without a lot of upperclassmen, we are expecting these athletes to compete day in and day out."
Roster
Seniors: Minyhah Easterling, Pamela Kirkpatrick, Payton Kopera,
Juniors: Hailee Bickford, Paige Burkey, Maelyn Kutruff, Victoria Pence, Tricia Venesky.
Sophomores: Zoe Adams, Paige Deckard, Katie Drass, Kaitlin Duman, Olivia Farabaugh, Marah Hilyer, Hannah Hite, Savannah Hoover, Haley Karlheim, Sienna Kirsch, Emily Lowe, Alayna McCombie, Hannaa McElheny, Solana Nastase, Stella Stoltz, Evaleen Vazquez, Gracey Vinglish, Maria Wendekier.
Freshmen: Alaina Bearer, Shyla Blackie, Sophia Cann, Brooklyn Galinis, Angelina Lingenfelter, Rachel McClellan, Brielle McMiellen, Jackie McMullen, Josephine McMullen, Katelyn Venesky.
Central Cambria
Coach: Randy Wilson, 12th season.
Career record: 118-10.
Assistants: Jackie Bracken, Katie Bracken, Bryce Descavish, Jared George, Tyler Gibson, Tim Miller, Lauren Woomer.
District/class: 6/2A.
2022 record: 11-2 (10-2 LHAC).
Returning letterwinners: 16.
Coach's outlook: "We feel that we are in a rebuilding phase, mainly matching new athletes to the events in which they will see the most success."
Roster
Seniors: Laila Ashurst, Miah Cade, Madison Dryzal, Abigail George, Sabrina Hodgson, Julia Hoffman, Melanie Jones, Lydia Knarr, Ava Monborne, Annaliese Niebauer, Emma Pablic, Allie Polchito, Mazie Primel, Amari Primus, Jariah Primus, Abby Sheredy, Jensen Westrick.
Juniors: Madelyn Brunatti, Emma Crimmins, Rachael Drapela, Carmella Figurelle, Grayson Gironda, Brooke Kolar, Maggie McCullough, Taylor Ream, Sophie Westrick.
Sophomores: Ava Barra, Morgan Brandis, Linsey Evans, Katie Ford, Katarina Galli, Lindsey Hodge, Myah Hunt, Makenzie Martin, Kennedy Moore, Olivia Polchito, Abigail Sheehan, Alaina Sheehan, Lola Taylor, Madison Tompkins, Reagan Tronzo.
Freshmen: Kendall Cuppett, Tayleah Jacobs, Madison Janosik, Emma Kasecky, Emma Locher, Alaina Long, Makenna Mennett, Emmalee Mizera, Adella Monborne, Samantha Smith, Kaylee Venslosky, Jodi Villarrial, Maddy Wandel.
Conemaugh Township
Coach: Anthony Dean-Neil, second season.
Career record: 11-0.
Assistants: Tracy Durica, Tom Hiravi, Dave Liska, Dalton Meyers.
District/class: 5/2A.
2022 record: 11-0 (5-0 WestPAC).
Returning letterwinners: 18.
Coach's outlook: "We have a well-balanced team in all areas."
Roster
Seniors: Maeve Cullen, Mya Derricott, Kaylee Frederick, Brook McDermott, Emilee Roman, Jenna Weaver.
Juniors: Lydia Boring, Jenna Brenneman, Kendra Huber, Alison Matera, Mercedes Mull, Natalie Simpson, Asia Zwick.
Sophomores: Briar Berkey, Ava Byer, Ashlyn Fetterman, Savannah Hitechew, Lydia Hostetter, Ellie Hunsberger, Gretchen Miller, Izabel Slezak, Jordan Snyder, Ellie Speigle, Kaitlyn Wiley.
Freshmen: Ava Berkey, Karly Brenchak, ShaLynn Favor, Grace Garretson, Madolyn Kimmel, Ella Mazzarese, Katrina McCann, Layla Overly, Madee Roman.
Forest Hills
Coach: Tom Hunter, 17th season.
Career record: 171-7.
Assistant: Emma Kissell.
District/class: 6/2A.
2022 record: 12-0 (12-0 LHAC).
Returning letterwinners: 16.
Coach's outlook: "We hope to continue with the success we have had in the past. Our goal is to be a contender for the Laurel Highlands Athletic Conference and district titles. We return a number of experienced athletes in several events, including state silver-medalist Delaney Dumm. We also have a large group of freshmen who will have an impact on our team's success. If we can continue to improve and stay injury free, 2023 should be another successful season."
Roster
Seniors: Claire Daubert, Delaney Dumm, Hailey Hampton, Kayla Weinzierl.
Juniors: Anna Burkey, Emma Felix, Alexis Henderson, Mackenzie Johns, Monica Krug, Nina Martyak, Paige Miller, Laura Montag, Addison Schirato.
Sophomores: Hannah Beyer, Julia Chunta, Samantha Danel, Nadia Daubert, Mya Kehn, Malorie Landman, Olivia McLeary, Alexis Poborsky, Alyssa Walker, Skyler Wilson.
Freshmen: Claire Cabala, Mylee Glessner, Marleigh Gray, Kamryn Hoover, Dalaney Lamer, Laura Martyak, Caidyn Moss, Adalynne Myers, Eva Myers, Chloe Norton, Samantha Papcunik, Paxtyn Pcola.
Meyersdale
Coach: Tom Miller, second season.
Career record: 3-4.
Assistants: Dan Pletcher, Candace Donaldson, Dara Seibert, Mike Hetz.
District/class: 5/2A.
2022 record: 3-4 (3-4 WestPAC).
Returning letterwinners: 4.
Coach's outlook: "We are a young team with small numbers this year. We have some new faces this season and I'm looking forward to seeing what this group of ladies can do."
Roster
Seniors: Rachel Daughton, Jasmine Lasure, Camila Taimal.
Juniors: Liz Cook, Grace Hersch, Anna Maust, Emily Ray.
Sophomores: Makiah Ohler, Angel Sonafelt, Anna Zhvania.
Freshmen: Trinity Hoover, Emma Kretchman, Destinne Manuel, Bailey Schardt, Christine Wise.
Penn Cambria
Coach: Joshua Himmer, seventh season.
Career record: 26-33.
Assistants: Lauren Michina, Carrie Vinglish, Alyssa Martinazzi.
District/class: 6/2A.
2022 record: 6-7 (5-6 LHAC).
Returning letterwinners: 8.
Coach's outlook: "Girls sports at Penn Cambria are always very competitive and the attitude of the girls is always great. We're looking forward to a great season."
Roster
Seniors: Kasey Farabaugh, Isabella Spahr, Jerzy Vinglish.
Juniors: Kayla Galovich, Becca Hoover, Sophie Hoover, Sydney Lee, Leah Shoemaker, Kyra Vinglish.
Sophomores: Sage Chislow, Kaylee Harpster, Emma Hazlett, Miley Hoover, Chloe Karabinos, Allison Sikora.
Freshmen: Meghan Andersen, Kaydence Baney, Lilli Berardinelli, Presley Koeglr, Reagan Ronan, Avery Sikora.
Portage
Coach: Lance Hudak, eighth season.
Career record: 18-29-1.
Assistants: Amy Burkett, Abby Chobany, Bob Newlin.
District/class: 6/2A.
2022 record: 5-2 (5-2 WestPAC).
Returning letterwinners: 12.
Coach's outlook: "Injuries to a few top returnees will hurt us in the 1600 and 3200-meter relays and middle-distance events. However, we return some very talented, proven upperclassmen and a large contingent of new athletes that are eager to carry on our recent success. We expect to be a factor in the Heritage Conference, the invites and at the District 6 championships both individually and as a team."
Roster
Seniors: Grace Corte, Madelyn Hudak.
Juniors: Brooke Bednarski, Cami Burkett, Jenna Burkett, Taylor Cadwallader, Alex Chobany, Annelise Davis, Ashlyn Hudak, Andrea Schad, Ashley Semanchik.
Sophomores: Payton Noll, Ashlyn Pawvluk Kaupustka, Bella Sherbine, Melody Shi.
Freshmen: Liana Bagby, Cassie Burkett, Olivia Girard, Kaylee Letzo, Jewllee Long, Calla Miko, Britton Myhre, Kaylee Roberts, Ana Selepack, Izabella Scarton, Breyonna Shaffer, Mackenzie Teno.
Somerset
Coach: Melissa Wilson, first season at school, 11th overall.
Career record: Not provided.
Assistants: J.R. Hemminger, Wally Miller, Dave Polcha, Bryan Walker, Kathy Mitchell, Donna Richard, Dan Shirley, Scott Close.
District/class: 5/2A.
2022 record: 9-4 (8-4 LHAC).
Returning letterwinners: 10.
Coach's outlook: "I am honored to be leading the girls’ track and field team at Somerset. Personally, a successful season isn’t about the amount of wins and losses, it’s about guiding these athletes to achieve new personal records and pushing them to be better. My goal is to help instill into these athletes the importance of being dedicated and hard working. I’m looking forward to coaching and helping them achieve their personal and team goals. I’m blessed to have such a caring and dedicated coaching staff to help guide our athletes. We have a good mix of seasoned athletes as well as several girls who are joining the sport for their first time. We have a driven and energetic team this season with a lot of potential. I’m excited to see what these amazing athletes will accomplish this season.”
Roster
Seniors: Bella Gary, Saran Jacobs, Amber Mayak, Kiley Ohler, Rilee Pugh, Carly Richard, Sydney Rush.
Juniors: Sarah Boden, Rihanna Hillegass, Chanda McGee, Hope Miller, Francesca Rascona, Alyssa Richard, Olivia Svonavec, Abigail Urban, Kaylin Weaver.
Sophomores: Kiersten Allen, Oshye'n Knisely, Abby Ledney, Elise McCoy, Kristina Polakoski, Austin Reichhold, Kamryn Ross, Lydia Sheeler, Bethann Walker, Carly Zelenak.
Freshmen: Madison Allen, Samantha Altmeyer, Olivia Hay, Reagan Holmes, Eve Housley, Maggie Latshaw, Ella Lowry, Brooke Morocco, Katherine Polakoski, Quinn Sampeer, Leah Sanders, Josette Smith.
United
Coach: Robert Penrose, second season.
Career record: 12-4.
Assistants: Scott McCully, Josh Henning, Tara Oleksa, Laura Susick, Ryan Steiner.
District/class: 6/2A.
2022 record: 5-3 (4-3 Heritage).
Returning letterwinners: 13.
Coach's outlook: "With some solid incoming freshmen and good health, we should be able to compete for the Heritage championship this year."
No roster submitted
Westmont Hilltop
Coach: Pat Barron, seventh season.
Career record: 84-54.
Assistants: Mike Harchick, Tina Morrow, Brad King, Nikki Galiote, Logan Seabold.
District/class: 6/2A.
2022 record: 9-3 (9-3 LHAC).
Returning letterwinners: 17.
Coach's outlook: "We look forward to the challenge that the Laurel Highlands presents. We will need some younger girls to step up into pivotal roles."
Roster
Seniors: Ella Brawley, Morgan Faight, Mia Glessner, Emile Kirkpatrick, Emma O'Neil, Kendal Shingler, Emily Stoddard.
Juniors: Chailyn Brezovic, Sania Chance, Ella Clawson, Gracie Cramer, Madison Heider, Julia Kane, Yasmine Sbeitan.
Sophomores: Tailor Balamuta, McKenzie Davis-Reese, Christiana Gordon, Ashley Gregorchick, Kallie Koposko, Isabella Reynolds, Aubrie Shingler, Ava Stager, Jadin Surloff, Jordan Yoder, Melia Zagorski.
Freshmen: Addison Arnold, Sarah Berkebile, Ava Hindman, Mia Mohr, Lamees Sbeitan.
Windber
Coach: Mark Murchie, sixth season.
Career record: 19-14.
Assistants: Barb DiLoreto, Tim Tallyen, Tom Blanchetti.
District/class: 5/2A.
2022 record: 6-3 (5-2 WestPAC).
Returning letterwinners: 8.
Coach's outlook: "We are looking to build off of the success of last season with a strong group of returning athletes and many new athletes who have come up through our Junior High team. They are all hard workers and this team has a lot of potential. I am excited to see their success this season.
No roster submitted
Questionnaires were not returned from Berlin Brothersvalley, Blacklick Valley, Chestnut Ridge, Greater Johnstown, Northern Cambria, Richland and Rockwood.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.