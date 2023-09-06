Bedford
Coach: Deb Rose, eighth season.
Career record: Not provided.
Assistant: April Becker.
District/classification: 5/2A.
2022 record: 19-1.
Returning starters: 5.
Returning letterwinners: 5.
Coach’s outlook: ”We are very excited for this tennis season. There are seven experienced, strong starters with five returning letterwinners and six beginners. The team has really worked hard to improve their skills and to excel throughout the season. Our goal is to win a district title. They are a wonderful group of girls who have fun at practice and at matches. I feel blessed to be their head coach.”
Roster
Seniors: Autumn Becker, Riley Milburn, Olivia Weyandt.
Juniors: Sadie Livengood, Zoey Zavorotny.
Sophomore: Kasey Shuke.
Freshmen: McKenzie Clapper, Lily Dague, Mackenzie Dodd, Nevaeh Lohr, Bridget Mills, Taylor Ruhlman, Adalyn Shaffer.
Bishop McCort Catholic
Coach: Joseph Hancharick, third season.
Career record: Not provided.
Assistants: Joe Ramirez, Jane Matthews.
District/classification: 6/2A.
2022 record: 2-12 (2-12 LHAC).
Returning starters: 5.
Returning letterwinners: 5.
Coach’s outlook: ”We have a good balance of returning starters and new players who are developing quickly and contributing to the team. We look forward to being more competitive this year.”
Roster
Seniors: Lauren Conrad, Lauren Crocco, Delilah Clarke, Madison Durst, Ella Leitenberger, Georgia Shayesteh.
Juniors: Ameiah Hayward, LaToya Meekins, Kira Ocheltree, C.C. Saucedo, Kayleigh Stiffler.
Sophomores: Johanna Harris-May, Circe Myers, Sofia O’Connor, Cora Riley.
Freshmen: Evelyn Moore, Julia Vittone.
Central Cambria
Coach: Kimberly Cavalier, eighth season.
Career record: 103-16.
Assistant: Shane McGregor.
District/classification: 6/2A.
2022 record: 13-1.
Returning starters: 3.
Returning letterwinners: 3.
Coach’s outlook: ”Although the season’s outlook appears challenging, we are excited to get started and see how we match up against the newly added teams. Our new additions have a lot of potential and love the game. The entire team is full of promise and the players communicate well and work together. It’s going to be another exciting year for Central Cambria tennis.”
Roster
Seniors: Olivia Heinzeroth, Aurora Hott, Lillian Janosko, Klyah Ott, Anna Stock.
Juniors: Ally Morgan, Marley Ratchford.
Sophomores: Lydia Paskowski.
Freshmen: Ricky DeArmin, Madison Deitz, Taryn Ream.
Forest Hills
Coach: John Waksmunski, 47th season.
Career win total: 738 wins.
Assistants: None.
District/classification: 6/2A.
2022 record: 5-12 (5-12 LHAC).
Returning starters: 4.
Returning letterwinners: 4.
Coach’s outlook: ”I will do my best to help Nadia Daubert repeat as District 6 Class 2A singles champion. We have a small team with only six members and two are brand new to the sport. We will be forfeiting one point at each match. My objective is to help these girls improve every day and really learn to enjoy this sport that they can play all their lives. We will obviously work at recruiting some younger girls for next year.”
Roster
Seniors: Nadia Daubert, Paige Heilmann, Deanna Plummer.
Juniors: None.
Sophomores: Morgan Miller, Caidyn Moss, Lucia Yuhas.
Freshmen: None.
Richland
Coach: Rachel Blanchetti, second season.
Career record: 5-13.
Assistants: Not provided.
District/classification: 6/2A.
2022 record: 5-13.
Roster
Seniors: Kat Cratty, Haley Dunlap, Zoe Langerholc, Sania Khan, Kaia Selepack, Abbey Shawley, Madison Sivi, Haylee Walylko.
Juniors: None.
Sophomores: Sienna Mihaly, Kaitlyn Rzasa, Olivia Taylor.
Freshmen: None.
Westmont Hilltop
Coach: Dan Fregly, 11th season.
Career record: 141-38.
Assistants: Bethany Carney, Colton Schafer, Coby Cassick, Zane Leckey.
District/classification: 6/2A.
2022 record: 12-6 (12-6 LHAC).
Returning starters: 6.
Returning letterwinners: 8.
Coach’s outlook: ”We have 19 girls on the roster this year. We have a nice blend of experience and enthusiasm. The older girls are excited to get started and the younger girls are working hard to solidify a starting position on the team. We’ve been to the district finals 11 years in a row, but each year gets tougher as the competition gets better and more teams are added to the LHAC.”
Roster
Seniors: Olivia Berish, Beth Buettner.
Juniors: Dani Fregly, Allison Garner, Ashley Gregorchik, Celina Hong, Lyza Johnson, Avery McKinley, Reese Ramirez, Alicia Rice.
Sophomores: Addison Arnold, Caridy Arnold, Allison Buettner, Katerina Kovalchik, Molli Lazzari, Emma Manges, Leanna Matse.
Freshmen: Anna Dill, Isabella Parrish.
Windber
Coach: Kristen Rogers, fifth season.
Career record: Not provided.
Assistants: None.
District/classification: 5/2A.
2022 record: 1-7.
Returning starters: 4.
Returning letterwinners: 4.
Coach’s outlook: ”We are looking at a fresh start with one returning singles starter and two new singles players. For our doubles, we have new young players who are eager to start and grow in the future years. I am excited to have a full team (currently eight girls) and to have some experienced players (two years) and some new girls who just started this year.”
Roster
Seniors: Isabella Harris, Emma Hawes, Ariana Hill, Emma Stasiak.
Junior: Alisha Thomas.
Sophomores: Emma Birkhimer, Emma Kelly.
Freshman: Isabella Hawes.
Chestnut Ridge and Somerset did not return questionnaires.
