Bedford
Coach: Jeff Thomas, eighth season.
Career record: 154-14-1.
Assistants: Cory Thomas, Kyler Myers, Todd Roadman, Andy Martz, Dan Ford.
District/classification: 5/2A.
2022 record: 16-4.
Returning starters: 8
Returning letterwinners: 10.
Coach's outlook: "We look forward to seeing how the team develops and playing our best soccer. We have some players that need to step into bigger roles this year. If they embrace that challenge, good things will follow."
Roster
Seniors: Sophia Arnold, D; Paiton Gillum, F; Kaitlyn Richardson, M; Ava Sipes, M.
Juniors: Jillian Beck, D; Larna Crist, D; Khale Ellingson, D; Adriana Fernandez, M; Allie Hendershot, M; Amayah McAllister, D; Alyssa Riley, F.
Sophomores: Jocelyn Boone, F; Rebekah Costal, GK; Ella DeLong, M; Lynsy Fichtner, D; Zoe Kendall, M; Makayla Koontz, M; Rachel Leydig, M; Kacey Martz, D; Katie McDevitt, F.
Freshmen: Grace Brallier, M; Kaitlyn Crist, D; Makayla Ford, M; Olivia Jackson, GK; Abby Walls, M.
Berlin Brothersvalley
Coach: Tanner Paul, second season.
Career record: 7-12.
Assistants: Maddie Barndt, Marshal Engleka.
District/classification: 5/1A.
2022 record: 7-12 (2-7 WestPAC).
Returning starters: 8.
Returning letterwinners: 10.
Coach's outlook: "As we begin another new season, we look forward to building off the success we had at the end of last year's regular season. Our team comes into this year led by two seniors, with our large group of underclassmen continuing to step up and contribute. After a productive offseason, we look forward to the new season and continuing to grow as a team."
Roster
Seniors: Ashley Brant, M; Marcy Dupre, GK; Riley Lauer, F.
Juniors: Skyler Ashbrook, D; Evelyn Black, D; Samantha Brinton, D; Ciara Deem, D; Avery Ogburn, M; Kayleigh Pritts, M; Madelyn Richardson, F.
Sophomores: Jasmine Carlyle, D; Laurel Cornell, D; Erin Curran, D; Keira Gair, D; Kelsey Graves, M; Gabby Hay, M; Katie Lisbon, F; Mercy Sechler, M; Madi Visinsky, D.
Freshmen: Halle Childers, D; Mikaela Glessner, F; Ellery Huston, M; Emma Lowery, M; Autumn Rosenberger, D; Adriana Schlosnagle, M.
Carroll-McCort Catholic
Coach: Suzanna Long, second season.
Career record: 7-9-2.
Assistant: Morgan Cypher.
District/classification: 6/1A.
2022 record: 7-9-2 (7-7-2 LHAC).
Returning starters: 5.
Returning letterwinners: 9.
Coach's outlook: "We are excited for the upcoming season. We have a young team, but with incredible potential and our captains and starters look ready to win."
Roster
Seniors: Angel Kutsick, F; Alex Otero, D.
Juniors: Maddie Lieb, F; Kateri McCool, D; Maya Sirsikar, M.
Sophomores: Jillian Cutlip, M; Madison Delauter, M; Taylor Diehl, M; Sophia Kutsick, M; Alivia Lieb, D; Sophia Jones, M; Summer Lecky, M; Claire Long, GK/M; Myah Miller, GK/D; Elana Smith, D.
Freshmen: Emma Farabaugh, M/F; Meghan Farabaugh, M; Anna Ludwig, D; Brennan Miller, D/M; Adelyn Myers, M; Amirah Rey, D; Hannah Strittmatter, M.
Cambria Heights
Coach: Nikki Spanik, second season.
Career record: 9-9.
Assistant: Greg Galinis.
District/classification: 6/2A.
2022 record: 9-9.
Returning starters: 6.
Returning letterwinners: 10.
Coach's outlook: "Losing six quality seniors last year and only having one senior currently is an adjustment. So far, the team has made it into enjoyable hard work just by having a good mesh of personalities that want to win attitude has made the season a success already."
Roster
Senior: Maddy Link, M.
Juniors: Marah Hilyar, GK/D; Hannah Hite, F; Hailey Karlheim, D; Angelina Lingenfelter, D; Emma Spanik, D; Maria Wendekier, GK.
Sophomores: Kaylie Bradley; Brooklyn Galinis, M; Hallie Hayes, D; Sophia Leiden, M; Brielle McMillen, M; Kinley Rogal, M; Morgan Ross, M; Katie Venesky, D.
Freshmen: Libby Dubler, M; Abby Farabaugh, F; Emma Gilbey, GK/M; Lilly Karlheim, GK/M; Ella Lamb, F; Aadreain Watson, M/D; Bethany Watt, M; Sarah Weld, D.
Central Cambria
Coach: Devin Shaner, eighth season.
Career record: 50-63-4.
Assistants: Carlos Barra, Gary Simmons.
District/classification: 6/2A.
2022 record: 4-13-1 (4-11-1 LHAC).
Returning starters: 8.
Returning letterwinners: 10.
Coach's outlook: "I believe that we should have a competitive team this year. We are co-oping with United and they sent over some good players that will mesh into our team nicely. We're looking to build from last year and compete for not only a winning record, but a playoff spot as well.''
Roster
Seniors: Amelia Calpin, M; Brooke Kolar, M; Madison Miller, M/D; Delaney Perrone, M.
Juniors: Alex Barra, F; Bella Duman, D; Linsey Evans, M/F; Katie Ford, D; Kayleigh Lear, GK; Makenzie Martin, M; Abby McMullen, D; Kennedy Moore, M; Julia Stock, D.
Sophomores: Karlee Nileski, M; Addison Rosko, D; Katie Scott, GK; Sara Sheredy, D.
Freshmen: Hallie Amenti, M; Marjwok Ojha, M; Maggie Springer, M.
Forest Hills
Coach: Lari Gallaher, 10th season.
Career record: 88-75-3.
Assistants: Sarah Deibert, Donna Gallaher, Casey Gallaher, Jordan Miller.
District/classification: 6/2A.
2022 record: 11-8 (10-6 LHAC).
Returning starters: 6.
Returning letterwinners: 9.
Coach's outlook: "I'm very excited to start the 2023 season with this group of girls. This group is filled with versatile players, most who have been playing not only soccer, but other sports at a highly competitive level. These girls are working hard in the preseason and are ready to compete."
Roster
Seniors: Arissa Britt, D; Monica Krug, F/M; Nina Martyak, M; Melanie Troy, D.
Juniors: Samantha Danel, M; Avery Smiach, F; Alyssa Walker, GK/M.
Sophomores: Claire Cabala, M; Morgan Gdula, D; Marleigh Gray, D; Dalaney Lamer, M/GK; Laura Martyak, D; Aivah Maul, M; Samantha Papcunik, M; Danica Shrift, M/D; Jesslyn Strayer, M; Jocelyn Troy, F.
Freshmen: Isabella Carpenter, M; Rachel Gates, F/M; Keira Rudnik, M; Cameron Vitko, M/F.
Greater Johnstown
Coach: Jenn Vance-King, first season.
Career record: 0-0.
Assistant: Elisha Kegg.
District/classification: 6/3A.
2022 record: 0-16.
Returning starters: 9.
Returning letterwinners: 9.
Coach's outlook: "We have a young and relatively inexperience team. While this might present certain challenges, it also provides us with a unique opportunity for growth and development. I believe that our youth can be an advantage, as it brings a fresh perspective and a hunger to learn and improve. We will focus on building a strong foundation of fundamental skills and a deep understanding of the game's principles."
Roster
Seniors: Piera Britt, M; Abigail Miller, F; Kerri Tayse, M.
Juniors: Delanie Kiser, F/M; Asia Kurcin, D; Zoey Kurcin, GK/D; Keira Lux, M/F; Emma McAfee, F/M; Audrey Muray, D/M; Breanna Tayse, M/D.
Sophomores: Claire Fisher, F/M; Kassidy Hardison, G/M; Seyona Harris-Haye, M/F; Kylee Rogers, F; Kylee Schonvisky, F; Bella Synan, F/M.
Freshmen: Laylah Beltz, D/M; Serenity Bennett, D/M; Paisley Britt, F/M; Kayleigh Dietz, D/M; Audrina Menta, M/F; Rome Porath, D/M; Vanessa Saintz, M/F; Amara Sampson, M/D; Addison Synan, D/M; Gabby Wilfong, D/M.
North Star
Coach: Renee Lepley, 10th season.
Career record: 118-60-6.
Assistants: Bobbi Manges, Madison Laue.
District/classification: 5/1A.
2022 record: 1-15-1.
Returning starters: 6.
Returning letterwinners: 9.
Coach's outlook: "We are very excited about the upcoming season. We look to continue to rebuild the program and improve from last year. We will have a young team with only four seniors. I am looking forward to watching the team continue to grow together. The girls have been working hard in the offseason and camp to achieve our goals."
Roster
Seniors: Abby Barnick, GK; Faith Hemminger, D/GK; Alicyn Manges, D; Kaelyn States, D.
Juniors: Analeigh Berzonski, D; Kayley Brant, M/F; Selah Eagleson, D; Kylee Lepley, M/F; Shelby Manges, M/F; Lyla Raupach, M/F.
Sophomores: Grace Garretson, D/M; Marley Griffith, D; Emily Johnston, D; Julie Pelesky, M; Baylee Sleek, F; Ariana Speigle, D/M.
Freshmen: Maleah Barnick, D; Laikyn Paxton, D/GK.
Richland
Coach: John Facci, sixth season.
Career record: 42-28.
Assistants: Heather Facci, Emily Facci.
District/classification: 6/2A.
2022 record: 8-8-1 (7-8-1 LHAC).
Returning starters: 8.
Returning letterwinners: 14.
Coach's outlook: "Our outlook is bright. The girls have grown a lot this summer. They have been together for long enough to execute every day and do what is expected. We have a lot of quality players and a deep bench to get us through the tough games and make a good push for playoff contention."
Roster
Seniors: Olivia Cafeo, D; Sophia Cannonie, D; Kate Duppstadt, M; Lauren Heinrich, M; Angelina Mavridis, D; Selena Ramires, M; Regan Ribarich, M; Delaney Yost, F.
Juniors: Savannah Artim, GK; Katie Hutzler, M; Katie Niel, D; Brenna Thomas, D.
Sophomores: Mia Cafeo, D; Aubrey Dunlap, F; Rebecca Fetchko, F; Suniva Pawlowski, F; Addison Piscatello, D; Jazalyn Sossong, M; Lilly Tiffany, D.
Freshmen: Haven Haselrig, D; Adalie Hutzler, M; Karsyn Mahla, D; Jillian McClelland, D; Bella Niessner, F; Kyla O'Dowd, D; Kamryn Ribarich, F; Logan Welch, M.
Rockwood
Coach: Susie Branam, 16th season.
Career record: 177-102-6.
Assistants: Beth Miller, Elyse Cordaro, Noah Wareham.
District/classification: 5/1A.
2022 record: 15-6 (5-3 WestPAC).
Returning starters: 8.
Returning letterwinners: 14.
Coach's outlook: "Seniors Mollie Wheatley, Chloe Streczywilk and Maddie Raley, and several returning juniors will bring their veteran experience to the team. We are going to expose our players to a different schedule and are looking forward to participating in the ICC. The Rockets, as always, have set their standards high as they strive for a successful season."
Roster
Seniors: Alexa Lintz, M/F; Madeline Raley, M/F; Chloe Streczywilk, M/D; Mollie Wheatley, M/F.
Juniors: Adeline Barkman, F/M; Sydney Beals, D/M; D.J. Conn, M/F; Delaney Gould, D/M; Kendle Herwig, M/F; Kaitlyn Lishia, M/D.
Sophomores: Taylor Demchak, GK/D; Faith Foy, D/M; Laila Martin, M; Autumn Mowry, D/M; Avri Wareham, M/D.
Freshmen: Zoe Bonnell, M/F; Jayna Burke, D/M; Olivia Faidley, F/M; Kayleah Humberson, D/GK; Izabella Livengood, M/F; Meadow Meyers, D/M; Samantha Phillippi, D/M; Paelyn Sanner, M; Brooklyn Wheatley, F/M.
Westmont Hilltop
Coach: Curtis Lichtenfels
Career record: Not provided.
Assistants: Not provided.
District/classification: 6/2A.
2022 record: Not provided.
Roster
Seniors: Chailyn Brezovic, Presley Mann, Payton Marion, Aubrey Rutledge.
Juniors: Kallie Koposko, Ava Stager, Jadin Surloff, Melia Zagorski.
Sophomores: Addison Arnold, Mara Glover, Teagan Koontz, Kimberlee Lavely.
Freshmen: Tess Adams, Piper Bruce, Kennedy Faight, Kendall Gilbert, Maggie O'Neil, Lucy Smith, Edye Spangler, Ava Stuart, Taylor Yoder.
Windber
Coach: B. Paul Buza, 10th season.
Career record: 145-35-4.
Assistants: Brett Hoffman, Cheryl Steinbeck, Kevin Ott, Kacey Costlow, Caroline McClain, Jenna Neri, Teddy Cecotti.
District/classification: 5/1A.
2022 record: 19-1 (8-0 WestPAC).
Returning starters: 4.
Returning letterwinners: 8.
Coach's outlook: "We look forward to the challenge of competing in a new conference as well as defending our District 5 championship."
Roster
Seniors: Mariah Andrews, F/M; Riley Brubaker, F/M; Madison Buchkovich, D/M; Kaylee Dowdell, M/F; Aaliyah James, D/M; Kyleigh Johns, M; Kyleigh Niessner, M.
Juniors: Megan DelGrande, M; Jayda Mintmier, D/M.
Sophomores: Nici Costlow, M/D/F; Kaylie Gaye, M/F; Mikayla Haydu, M/F; Cailin Jablon, D/M; Payton Roxby, D/M.
Freshmen: Rylee Baer, GK; Heather Carney, M/D/GK; Kendall Decewicz, D/M; Bella Racco, M/F.
Carroll-McCort Catholic, Chestnut Ridge, Conemaugh Township, Johnstown Christian School, Ligonier Valley, Penn Cambria, Somerset and Windber did not return questionnaires.
