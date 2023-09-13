Bishop McCort Catholic
Coach: Derek Leach, first season.
Career record: 0-0.
Assistant: Matt Smith.
District/classification: 6/2A.
2022 record: No team.
Returning letterwinners: No team.
Coach’s outlook: ”With the welcoming of the Mountain League into the LHAC and some 25 schools now represented and 18-hole matches, I look forward to seeing new rivalries and competition starting. I think playing 18-hole matches better prepares the student for future competitions into the college ranks. I look forward to the season.”
Roster
Seniors: None.
Juniors: Sydney Kaminsky, Amanda Kasisky, Hayley Kesslak, Jillian Ritenour, C.C. Saucedo.
Sophomores: None.
Freshmen: None.
Central Cambria
Co-coaches: Gretchen Getz and Keith Gilkey, ninth season.
Career record: 45-8.
Assistants: None.
District/classification: 6/2A.
2022 record: 6-2.
Returning starters: 2.
Returning letterwinners: 2.
Coach’s outlook: “We have two returning starters in Jemma Sikora and Jazmine Boland. They have stepped up as our leaders and do a great job of helping our younger girls improve. Losing four senior starters from last year has created our youngest team ever. It will be exciting to see how we match up against the expanded LHAC.”
Roster
Senior: Jemma Sikora.
Juniors: Jazmine Boland, Brookelyn Davis.
Sophomore: Kendal Cuppett.
Freshmen: Samantha Hill, Bella Mesoras, Makenzie Sweeney.
Westmont Hilltop
Coach: Rob Patula, sixth season.
Career record: Not provided.
Assistant: Sean Mullen.
District/classification: 6/2A.
2022 record: Not provided.
Returning letterwinners: 5.
Coach’s outlook: “The girls team is returning five letterwinners. The girls have also worked hard on their games individually over the summer. I look forward to watching the girls compete this fall against themselves and the other teams in the conference. The LHAC continues to see a growth in girls golf and the girls are anxious to compete with all of the teams. The girls work hard and are extremely excited about the potential season ahead.”
Roster
Seniors: Sophia Buday, Julia Clement, Nora Mullen.
Juniors: Haley Mosorjak, Alicia Rice.
Sophomores: None.
Freshmen: Kelly Mullen, Kate Panek, Rylan Poraczky.
Bishop Carroll Catholic, Forest Hills, Ligonier Valley and Penn Cambria did not return questionnaires.
