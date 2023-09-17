Bedford
Coach: Michele Fisher, 16th season.
Career record: 112-107.
Assistants: Tanner Williams, Brian Creps, Rachel Morningstar.
District/classification: 5/2A.
2022 record: 3-3.
Returning letterwinners: 2.
Coach's outlook: "The girls team is very young with many of them having race experience from either junior high or open competition. Several of the young girls have put in some serious mileage over the summer. We will work on race strategy and continue to develop their stamina in the early part of the season. They will gain valuable large race experience at the invitationals. Avrey Weaverling won the 3200-meter race at the District 5 track meet. Her and Jaelyn Edwards were part of the winning District 5 3200 relay team. As seasoned veterans, we look for them to help develop the freshmen runners. Ultimately, we plan to be very competitive in our LHAC section and at the district meet in October."
Roster
Seniors: Jaelyn Edwards, Avrey Weaverling.
Juniors: None.
Sophomore: Becky Tran.
Freshmen: Grace Brallier, Sydney Feaster, Chloe May, Chloe Pemberton, Sophia Raymond, Sophia VanHorn, Jenna Wise.
Bishop McCort Catholic
Coach: Aubrey Saccol, second season.
Career record: 0-7.
Assistants: None.
District/classification: 6/1A.
2022 record: 0-7 (0-7 LHAC).
Returning letterwinners: 2.
Coach's outlook: "We strive to work our way up the pyramid of success. My assistant and I push our athletes to be determined, dedicated and disciplined not only in this sport, but in faith and school as well. We take pride in having strong student-athletes and we as coaches appreciate their dedication to this sport. It’s not an easy one."
Roster
Seniors: None.
Juniors: None.
Sophomores: None.
Freshman: Evelyn Moore.
Eighth-graders: Hannah Pfeil, Cierra Urban.
Seventh-graders: Isabella Krotzer, Jessica Moore.
Cambria Heights
Coach: John Kuskoski, 31st season.
Career record: 231-186.
Assistants: Art "Buzz" Deckard, Dana Bender, Tammy Nagel.
District/classification: 6/1A.
2022 record: 5-6 (2-5 Heritage).
Returning letterwinners: 9.
Coach's outlook: "I honestly think that these girls are capable of contending for a top-tier spot in our conference. This is all dependent on how their desire matches with their talent."
Roster
Seniors: Maelyn Kutroff, Ellie McMullen.
Juniors: Zoe Adams, Katie Drass, Katie Duman, Olivia Farabaugh, Savannah Hoover, Emily Lowe.
Sophomores: Jackie McMullen, Josephine McMullen.
Freshman: Megan Eckenrode.
Central Cambria
Coach: Randy Wilson, 24th season.
Career record: 261-5.
Assistants: Tim Miller, Bryce Descavish.
District/classification: 6/2A.
2022 record: 13-0.
Returning letterwinners: 5.
Coach's outlook: "We have a good blend of upper and underclassmen that have been working hard all summer to continue the success of the Central Cambria girls cross country program. With the tough competition we face in the LHAC, we hope to be competitive at the conference, district and state level.
Senior: Sophia Westrick.
Juniors: Morgan Brandis, Keira Link, Aubrey Ruddick, Abigail Sheehan, Alaina Sheehan, Reagan Tronzo.
Sophomore: Alaina Long.
Freshmen: Mia Ashurst, Katie George, Kylie Krumenacker.
Forest Hills
Coach: Tom Hunter, 45th season.
Career record: 281-122.
Assistants: Dave Molnar, Emma Kissell.
District/classification: 6/2A.
2022 record: 10-1.
Returning letterwinners: 7.
Coach's outlook: "Our goals for this season are to have a winning season, finish in the top half at each invitational, conference meet and district meet and qualify individuals for the state meet. This season will be challenging due to the face we lost three of our top five runners from last season, including district champion and state medalist Delaney Dumm. With the return of state qualifier Sam Papcunik and senior Laura Montag, we are confident we will have a successful season."
Roster
Senior: Laura Montag.
Juniors: Hannah Beyer, Mya Kehn, Alexis Poborsky.
Sophomores: Kamryn Hoover, Sam Papcunik.
Freshmen: Bella Carpenter, Aimee Smith, Kiera Smith.
North Star
Coach: Tom Miller, second season.
Career record: Not provided.
Assistants: None.
District/classification: 5/1A.
2022 record: Not provided.
Returning letterwinners: 0.
Coach's outlook: "We have one girl on the team this year. Gretchen just started running and is a junior. Her goal is to just improve and train consistently."
Roster
Seniors: None.
Junior: Gretchen Miller.
Sophomores: None.
Freshmen: None.
Portage
Coach: Bob Newlin, second season.
Career record: 2-9.
Assistants: Amy Burkett, Lance Hudak.
District/classification: 6/2A.
2022 record: 2-9 (0-7 WestPAC).
Returning letterwinners: 4.
Coach's outlook: "With all the tough competition scheduled, the team put in a lot of conditioning work over the summer to be ready. We are optimistic the team will gel quickly and compete each week. We need to learn to run as a team to achieve all the high goals they have set for themselves."
Roster
Seniors: Cami Burkett, Alex Chobany.
Juniors: None.
Sophomores: Liana Bagby, Cassie Burkett.
Freshmen: Brynn Burkett, Lily Haney, Jada Irvin, Kennedy Myers, Kendall Stancovich.
Somerset
Co-coaches: Kathy Mitchell and Bryan Walker.
Career record: Not reported.
Assistants: David Waldschmidt, Morgan Waldschmidt.
District/classification: 5/2A.
2022 record: 7-4 (5-4 LHAC).
Returning letterwinners: 6.
Coach's outlook: "This young group of runners has great potential. We are looking forward to seeing what they can do."
Roster
Seniors: Ella Peck, Kaylin Weaver.
Juniors: Abby Livengood, Bethann Walker.
Sophomores: Samantha Altmeyer, Brooke Morocco, Bri Polakoski, Quinn Sampeer, Josie Smith.
Freshmen: Emily Fisher, Abigail Stanton.
Bishop Carroll Catholic, Chestnut Ridge, Johnstown Christian School, Ligonier Valley, Meyersdale, Penn Cambria, Richland, Westmont Hilltop and Windber did not return questionnaires.
