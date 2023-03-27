Forest Hills
Coach: Sara Penatzer, first season.
Career record: 0-0.
Assistant: Nathan Valko.
District/class: 6/2A.
2022 record: Did not field a team, 2021 was the previous program's season.
Returning starters: 0.
Returning lettermen: 0.
Coach's outlook: "We are excited to bring this program back to Forest Hills. We have worked really hard to prepare for this season and we are going to build off of this season and develop this team."
Roster
Seniors: Nolan Cabala, 5-11 OPP; Colten Danel, 5-9 OH; David Gates, 6-1 MH/OH; Gavin Ickes, 5-8 L/DS; Michael Singer, 5-9 OH/OPP.
Juniors: Wyatt Allison, 5-10 MH; Brady Ambrose, 5-9 S; Garrett Berkhimer, 6-2 OH/MH; Lucas DeLoatch, 6-0 OH; Levi Hockensmith, 6-1 MH; Ayden Martinage, 6-2 OH/OPP; Luke McLeary, 5-10 S/OPP; Gaven Plummer, 5-6 OH/DS; Joshua Weinzierl, 6-1 MH.
Sophomores: Kaden Carpenter, 5-11 L; Nick Noon, 5-9 OPP; Eli Rudnik, 5-11 OH; Isaac Valko, 5-11 S/OH.
Freshmen: Chayce Allison, 5-4 S; Benjamin Penrod, 5-5 L.
