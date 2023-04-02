Bedford
Coach: Brian Breps, 23rd season.
Career record: 229-48-3.
Assistants: Michele Fisher, Yvonne Bowser, April Becker, Heather Black, Jason Kendall, Adam Henderson, Carrie Taylor, Brayden Ford.
District/class: 5/2A.
2022 record: 13-1 (11-1 LHAC).
Returning lettermen: 15.
Coach's outlook: "We have a good core of returning letterwinners and state qualifiers. Ethan Weber, Kevin Ressler and Caleb Wigfield return from last year's 400-meter relay team, which ran well at the state meet. We will need some newcomers to step up and fill the spots of graduating seniors and to add depth to each event. We hope to be completive for the individual and team LHAC and District 5 championships."
Roster
Seniors: Ethan Byers, Jalen Carrion, Warren Carter, Trent Fichtner, Dathan Hylton, Kevin Ressler, Maxwell Washington, Ethan Weber, Dom Whetstone, Caleb Wigfield.
Juniors: Gonzalo Ayuso Montilla, Cameron Beck, Jonathan Gresh, Brayden Kane, Drake Moyer, Dan Noel, Isaac Swope, Cole Taylor, Miles Valiton, Wyatt Walter, Ben Weiler.
Sophomores: Joseph Brallier, Jared Browel, Raven Brower, Nico Cordova, Hunter Davis, Adam Fisher, A.J. Koontz, William Kurtycz, Carson Lynch, Trenton Nikiel, Joseph Pencil, Gregory Redinger, Aaron Weiler.
Freshmen: Kross Cassidy, Ethan Davis, Kaleb Foster, Kowen Long, Henry Redinger, Lincoln Sipes, Bryce Wertz.
Bishop Carroll Catholic
Coach: Chad Ryan, second season.
Career record: 3-10.
Assistants: Jennifer Sirsikar, Rebecca Seymour, Eric Ballarino.
District/class: 6/2A.
2022 record: 3-10.
Returning lettermen: 8.
Coach's outlook: "We have a lot of new kids this year. This will allow more growth as a team. Our numbers have grown since last year and my overall outlook to make this season a positive experience for all the kids. I would love to have the program continue to grow."
Roster
Seniors: Thomas Bernard, Jake Harker, Jude Koehle, Evan Scarton, Naveen Sirsikar, Thomas Urbain, Devan Wasser.
Juniors: Luke Mullen, Brode Ryan.
Sophomores: Andrew Clapper, Daniel Farabaugh, Luke Herald.
Freshmen: Isaac Bennett, Michael Bridge, Eli Cunningham, Brayden Douglas, Alexander Evans, Garret Farabaugh, Sean Fisanick, Ben Kirsch, Brock Kutskel, Maddox Laughard, Nick Oravec, Joe Phillips, Angus Ryan, John Seymour,
Bishop McCort Catholic
Coach: Bob Manculich, season.
Career record: Not provided.
Assistants: Jim Regula, Heather Newcomer.
District/class: 6/2A.
2022 record: Not provided.
Returning lettermen: 3.
Coach's outlook: "To build on last year's success."
Roster
Seniors: Chase Gleason, Ben Haslett.
Juniors: Shakile Ferguson, Nick Preuss, Aaron Rogers.
Sophomore: Kenneth Taylor.
Freshmen: Tommy Altschuh, Jackson Butler, Joseph Cernic, Jonathan Delia, Angelo Gallucci, Richey Hildebrand, Josh Spontak, Luke Stevens, Cole Wyant, Joe Zahoran.
Cambria Heights
Coach: Jeff Koss, 18th season.
Career record: Not provided.
Assistant: Micah McConnell.
District/class: 6/2A.
2022 record: 7-0.
Returning lettermen: 7.
Coach's outlook: "We want to work hard each practice, show improvement in each meet, qualify as many athletes as possible to districts and hopefully advance an athlete or two to states.”
Roster
Seniors: Dakota Delattre, Brock Eckenrode, Nathan Farabaugh, Cameron Gallaher, Ian Hall, Gavin McConnell, Zechariah Scott, Colin Sherry, Joseph Snedden, Tanner Trybus.
Juniors: Austin Bender, Alexavier Farrell, Daniel Hock, Hunter Jones, Shane Maul.
Sophomores: Kyle Bender, Marshall Eckenrode, Mason Eckenrode, David Frowner, Eli Hoover, Braylon Rydbom, Trey Trybus, Robert Williams.
Freshmen: Cam Dreibelbis, Levi Firm, Ryan Galinis, Jonathan Gilbert, Evan Gilinsky, Ayden Hollen, Dennis Jasper, Jared Robenolt, Matt Senko, Kasin Shaffer, Logan Skebeck, Nathan Venesky, Kyle Watson, Daniel Williams.
Central Cambria
Coach: Matt Miller, 13th season.
Career record: 117-12.
Assistants: Bob Nikolishen, Andrew Michaels, Matt Grata, Jared George.
District/class: 6/2A.
2022 record: 12-0 (12-0 LHAC).
Returning lettermen: 21.
Coach's outlook: "We will hopefully continue to run a successful program and compete at the conference and district levels. We will also be looking to get as many of our athletes to the state championships as possible."
Roster
Seniors: Shay Adams, Aiden Lechleitner, Ojha Ojha, Ben Ream, Cody Roberts, Brady Sheehan, Jonathan Wess, Nolan Wyrwas.
Juniors: Gavin Bachik, Anthony Benko, Samuel Beyer, George Dill, Deklan Estep, Jude Gabrielson, Owen Gaunt, Carter Heeney, Aidan Illig, Matthew Kirsch, Domenico Micco, Jack Muldoon, Ian Ray, David Schweitzer, Christian Vasil.
Sophomores: Tanner Archangelo, Henry Bradley, Isaac Bradley, Alex Burns, Jacob Conrad, Everett Devlin, Ian Estep, Dominic Kuntz, Hunter Pittsinger, David Smith, Grady Snyder, Jacob Wilson.
Freshmen: Thomas Corcoran, Ethan Haycisak, Jeremy Hajzus, Wyatt Hunt, Garrett James, Alex Koss, Alexander Kubat, Roy Lian, Bryce McNelley, Liam O'Brien, Daniel Schweitzer, Zackery Shaffer, Joshua Stohon.
Conemaugh Township
Coach: Anthony Dean-Neil, second season.
Career record: 7-3.
Assistants: Tracy Durica, Tom Hiravi, Dave Liska, Dalton Meyers.
District/class: 5/2A.
2022 record: 7-3 (4-1 WestPAC).
Returning lettermen: 11.
Coach's outlook: "We have a well-balanced team in all areas."
Roster
Seniors: Isaac Berkey, Ethan Black, Trenton Brenneman, Ronan Cullen, Dominic Hanik, Brett Moore, Christian Ruiz, Nathanael Snoeberger.
Juniors: C.J. Biery, Cameron Daugherty, Isaiah DiGuardi, Dominik Hanik, Tyler Knisley, Hayden Lingenfelter, Grant McClemens, Grant Mowry, Jonathan Smith, Garrett Tunstall, Jon Updyke.
Sophomores: Jacob Black, Dillon Defibaugh, Cameron Dunn, Caleb Ewing, Landon Marsh, Darren Miller, Waylon Nist, Jackson Sotosky.
Freshmen: Alex Ames, Tristan Ash, Carson Brotz, Gerardo Contreras, Nathan Dail, Logan Kaminsky, Grayson Kusher, Isaac Marsh, Christopher Yoder.
Forest Hills
Coach: Denon Carpenter, interim coach.
Career record: 0-0.
Assistant: Robert Krug.
District/class: 6/2A.
2022 record: 5-7.
Returning lettermen: Not provided.
Coach's outlook: "Although our team only has three returning seniors we believe they will provide a solid foundation of leadership for the team. We have a variety of underclassmen that will perform well this season and become a solid foundation for the program moving future in years to come."
Roster
Seniors: Nolan Cabala, Colten Danel, Gavin Ickes.
Juniors: Wyatt Allison, Garrett Berkhimer, T.J. Carroll, Lucas DeLoatch, Ben Harteis, Levi Hockensmith, Ayden Martinage, Josh Morrison, Gaven Plummer, Darin Rodgers, Toby Tokarsky, Josh Wienzerl.
Sophomores: Cody Biter, Kevin Brown, Kaden Carpenter, Obadiah Lang, Brady Mayes, Eli Rudnik, Isaiah Schech.
Freshmen: Chayce Allison, Luke Biter, Tyler Caron, Bryce Carroll, Wade Crowell, Isaac Dibble, Kevin Edmonson, Landon Fisher, Koy McGough, Logan Moss, Caleb Myers, Garrett Novak, Ed Raptosh, Connor Ray, Tristan Roberts, Layne Sivec, Jack Smith, Colson Tokarsky.
Ligonier Valley
Coach: Don Bakewell, first season.
Career record: 0-0.
Assistant: Dennis Henderson.
District/class: 7/2A.
2022 record: Not provided.
Returning lettermen: 10.
Coach's outlook: "I feel great about this upcoming track season. Our athletes are working hard and want to compete."
Roster
Seniors: Aidan Brisendine, James DeSchepper, Nick Lonas, Mason Mohnkern, Logan Mulheren, James Pleskovitch, Colin Smith, Ty Wilkins.
Juniors: Noah Glunk, Landan Wible.
Sophomores: Sam Caldwell, Austin Convard, Hunter Carr, Noah Dunn, Haden Fawcett, Landon Hoyman, John Jablunovsky, Mark Jablunovsky, Wade Lamont, Alex Marquis, Maxx Oberley, Xavior Reynolds, Oliver Sparks.
Freshmen: Alec Brisendine, Skyler Emert, Connor Faas, Anthony Lonas, Drake Simmons, Josiah Smith, Bryce Vida.
Meyersdale
Coach: Tom Miller, second season.
Career record: 4-3.
Assistants: Dan Pletcher, Candace Donaldson, Dara Seibert, Mike Hetz.
District/class: 5/2A.
2022 record: 4-3 (4-3 WestPAC).
Returning lettermen: 10.
Coach's outlook: "We have good numbers this year and a strong group of juniors. I'm looking for us to have a winning dual meet record and hopefully be competitive in the overall WestPAC standings."
Roster
Seniors: Brett Blough, Matthew Diehl, Noah Kretchman, Robert Rigo, Garrett Shipley.
Juniors: Mason Dawson, Bryan Donitzen, Dylan Hay, Levi Hersch, Bryson Hetz, Tucker Lapp, Travis Meyers, Tristan Ohler.
Sophomores: Connor Brenneman, Joey Comfort, Nolan Easton, James Kretchman, Micah Moore, Calen Simpkins, Jordan Synowietz.
Freshmen: Nick Hanson, Tyler Hanson, Branson Hersch, Lance Jones, Sam Mason, Zack Nave, Logan Simpkins.
Northern Cambria
Coach: Derek Bearer, third season.
Career record: 13-1.
Assistants: None.
District/class: 6/2A.
2022 record: 5-1 (5-1 Heritage).
Returning lettermen: 8.
Coach's outlook: "We have a good amount of experience returning this season. We have some really good senior leadership to go along with some younger talent. Hopefully, we will continue to be very competitive in the Heritage Conference."
No roster submitted
Penn Cambria
Coach: Todd Niebauer, third season.
Career record: 14-11.
Assistant: Lois Smith.
District/class: 6/2A.
2022 record: 9-5.
Returning lettermen: 7.
Coach's outlook: "We have some kids who have been to the state championships and should be ready to get back there and collect some hardware. I feel we will be fairly competitive, but will need to improve in some areas throughout the year for sure.''
Roster
Seniors: Aaron Brumbaugh, Vinnie Gongloff, Andre Marinak.
Juniors: Colin Berkheimer, Ethan Boylan, Aaron Brumbaugh, Andrew Dillon, Trevor Fahr, Joey Hite, Gabriel Irving, Andrew Krug, Ethan Kunowsky, Lachlan Lewis, Marcus Lilly, Carter McDermott, Daniel Novotny, Josh Stolarski, Eli Summerville, Samuel Wirfel.
Sophomores: Ethan Connacher, Zachary Farabaugh, Austin Gray, Luke Noel, Caleb Pisczek, Jordan Shedlock.
Freshmen: Isaac Britton, Kurtis Eger, Cody Farabaugh, Ryan Giraud, Ayden Himmer, Drew Latterner, Blake Lilly, Logan Price, Jackson Rice, Dayne Summerville.
Portage
Coach: Lance Hudak, eighth season.
Career record: 27-20.
Assistants: Amy Burkett, Abby Chobany, Bob Newlin.
District/class: 6/2A.
2022 record: 6-1 (6-1 WestPAC).
Returning lettermen: 11.
Coach's outlook: "This will be our largest roster in over 10 years, which includes some experienced, talented upperclassmen and a large influx of energetic newcomers. We need to be smart with our first-year athletes and put them in positions where they can find individual success and contribute to team scoring. This is a very coachable group of Mustangs who will work to improve throughout the spring and be competing at their very best come May."
Roster
Seniors: Cole Ellis, Ethan Geer, Trenton Gentile, Jacob Graessle, Jeremy Madigan, Braeden Oravecs, Keaton Troxell.
Juniors: Gabe Corte, Elliott Nagy, Aodhan Ritchey, Darius Rodgers, Skylar Scarton, Chance Simmons, Luke Stohon.
Sophomores: Issac Geer, Owen Gouse, Bode Layo, Jacon Long, Brendan Smithro, Isaac Willinsky.
Freshmen: Gavin Bobolsky, Jarod Burger, Logan Gentile, Xavier Meyers, Brock Miko, Isaiah Moyer, Derek Plummer, Austin Roberts, Braylin Walker, Ayden Westover.
Somerset
Coach: J.R. Hemminger, first as boys coach, fifth overall.
Career record: Not provided.
Assistants: Melissa Wilson, Wally Miller, Dave Polcha, Bryan Walker, Kathy Mitchell, Donna Richard, Dan Shirley, Scott Close.
District/class: 5/2A.
2022 record: 9-4 (8-4 LHAC).
Returning lettermen: 11.
Coach's outlook: "Our boys team is led by a strong group of returning seniors and features a talented group of newcomers that are working hard to improve every day. We are looking forward to competing in the LHAC and with local schools at the District 5 Class 2A meet this year."
Roster
Seniors: Asa Belardi, Alex Carr, Aiden DiBuono, Victor Gaibor, Zachary Gibbs, Luke Housley, Quintin Robison, Wesley Shaulis, David Wang, Cayden Willoughby, Tyler Zimmerman.
Juniors: Brady Brewer, Jack Loeffert, Orion McClendon, Caleb Platt, Spencer Platt, Logan Seslow, Ian Shoff.
Sophomores: Isaac Bell, Jacob Bell, Colton Danihel, Evan DiBuono, Robert Grega, Bradley Hauger, Dominic Heiple, Malachi Linch, Camden Lowery, Kaden Ndakala, Carson Sanner, Gavin Smith, Deshonn Valentine, Jared Walker, Elijah Walls, Jonathan Walter.
Freshmen: Colton Beener, Tristan Berkey, Vigilantie Hersh, Michael Kovatich, Tucker Mostoller, Oliver Parry, Cruz Santoyo, Maverick Swank.
United
Coach: Robert Penrose, 13th season.
Career record: 63-39.
Assistants: Scott McCully, Josh Henning, Tara Oleksa, Laura Susick, Ryan Steiner.
District/class: 6/2A.
2022 record: 8-2 (5-2 Heritage).
Returning lettermen: 21.
Coach's outlook: "We have a strong returning group with some solid freshmen to give us a chance to make a run at the Heritage championship."
No roster submitted
Westmont Hilltop
Coach: Pat Barron, seventh season.
Career record: 84-54.
Assistants: Mike Harchick, Tina Morrow, Brad King, Nikki Galiote, Logan Seybold.
District/class: 6/2A.
2022 record: 8-4 (8-4 LHAC).
Returning lettermen: 23.
Coach's outlook: "We look forward to the challenge that the Laurel Highlands presents. We expect to be led by strong our senior and junior classes."
Roster
Seniors: Shawn Barnhart, Derek George, Isaac Havener, Marty Radovanic, Jonah Reynolds, Glenn Stutzman, Jme Turnage, Max Zitnay.
Juniors: Anthony Brazill, Zachary Davis-Reese, Bashir Hunt, Joe Messina, Ali Qureshi, Aiden Selders, Julian Sheridan, Hunter Smith, Jude Taha, Judah Wallace, Blake Weslager, Nathan Zolnosky.
Sophomores: Anderson Dull, Jack Goss, Jaden Kane, Jonah McCoy, Cody McMillan, Joe Nibert, Ryan Poad, Aidan Pond, Dom Raco, Bailey Weis.
Freshmen: Bradley Gibbons, J.D. Hill, Alijah Johnson, Fynn Mentor, Andrew Messina, Wyatt Miller, Alex Mondick, Chris Mondick, Landon Randolph,
Windber
Coach: Mark Murchie, sixth season.
Career record: 29-4.
Assistants: Barb DiLoreto, Tim Tallyen, Tom Blanchetti.
District/class: 5/2A.
2022 record: 9-0 (7-0 WestPAC).
Returning lettermen: 10.
Coach's outlook: "We are returning a very strong squad that is looking to continue our regular-season success, repeat as conference champs and make a run at the district title. We have a strong group of seniors to lead us and several underclassmen looking to make their mark. I anticipate great results from this team and I am blessed to coach them."
No roster submitted
Questionnaires were not returned from Berlin Brothersvalley, Blacklick Valley, Chestnut Ridge, Greater Johnstown, Northern Cambria, Richland and Rockwood.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.