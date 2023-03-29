Bedford
Coach: Butch Beidle, eighth season.
Career record: 119-22.
Assistants: Caleb Beidle, Mike Trimeloni.
District/class: 5/2A.
2022 record: 17-1 (8-0 LHAC).
Returning starters: 5.
Returning lettermen: 5.
Coach’s outlook: “We will work as hard as possible to stay a competitive team in both the Laurel Highlands Athletic Conference and District 5. Our goal is to win both the Laurel Highlands Athletic Conference and the District 5 team championships.”
Roster
Seniors: Johnny Black, Hayden Graham, Layne Richardson.
Juniors: Nathan Clapper, Colin Gable, Jacob Greenawalt, Sam Prescott, Tristen Ruffley, Ben Shontz.
Sophomore: Hunter Beard.
Freshmen: Jack Becker, Zane Ednie, Owen Trimeloni.
Bishop McCort Catholic
Co-coaches: Joseph Hancharick, Jane Matthews, third season.
Career record: Not provided.
Assistant: Virg Moraca.
District/class: 6/2A.
2022 record: 2-10 (1-9 LHAC).
Returning starters: 6.
Returning lettermen: 7.
Coaches’ outlook: “We have a talented group of multi-sport athletes who are getting better and gaining valuable experience with each match. Four of our seniors are three-year starters. We look forward to more success this season.”
Roster
Seniors: Jonah Bremer, Carson Boyle, Ennio Esteban, Christian Haberkorn, Connor Haberkorn, Sam Hofecker, Ryan Jaber, Andrew Pakstis, Matthew Ribblett.
Juniors: None.
Sophomores: Brady Dolgas, Kevin Lynch, Brody Nagle, Stephen Sanders.
Freshmen: Timothy Hoff, Cameron Smith.
Richland
Coach: Rachel Blanchetti, first season.
Career record: 0-0.
Assistant: Matthew Schmouder.
District/class: 6/2A.
2022 record: 1-7.
Returning starters: 2.
Returning lettermen: 1.
Coaches’ outlook: “We are working hard every day for each match. We may not always get the outcome we want, but we’re working on what we know and to play better next match. Practicing day by day, indoors or outdoors, winning and having fun is key and they work for that. We will be making an appearance at both the District 6 singles and doubles championships. I think we have a great shot this year and I’m looking forward to the players having that experience. We have a young team with one senior. Coach Schmouder and myself have been working hard with our players on and off the court. Each player is a great asset to the tennis program here at Richland that we are continuing to build.”
Roster
Senior: Toryn Schmouder.
Juniors: Caleb Coward, Robert Culp.
Sophomores: Patrick Litzinger, Nathaniel Mayket.
Freshmen: Patrick Carbonara, Spencer Kovalsky, Nilesh Singh.
Somerset
Coach: Alex Minnick, 10th season.
Career record: 92-34.
Assistants: Mark Mahoney, John Harris.
District/class: 5/2A.
2022 record: 7-5 (4-4 LHAC).
Returning starters: 7.
Returning lettermen: 8.
Coach’s outlook: “Last season, we were a very young team and we developed a lot during the season. I am looking forward to seeing the players continue to grow as tennis players as we compete for a LHAC and District 5 championship.”
Roster
Seniors: Giuseppe Castonova, Mason Chabol, Liam Egal, Alven Huang, Andrea Renna, Jack Richards.
Juniors: Ben Witt, Tanner Wassilchalk.
Sophomores: Kai Petrosky, Isaac St. Claire, Grayson Yutzey.
Freshmen: Josiah Antram, Declan Egal, Kale Makay, Gavin Wheeler.
Westmont Hilltop
Coach: Dan Fregly, seventh season.
Career record: 39-28.
Assistants: Coby Cassick, Colton Schafer, Zane Leckey.
District/class: 6/2A.
2022 record: 9-3.
Returning starters: 4.
Returning lettermen: 4.
Coach’s outlook: “We want to remain competitive in both the LHAC and District 6 Class 2A. We have a lot of new guys that need to step up quickly. The experienced players must lead by example. We have a larger roster with unlimited potential. I’m looking forward to a successful and rewarding season.”
Roster
Seniors: Parker Lavis, Eli McCoy, Charlie Snee.
Juniors: Joe Messina, Blake Weslager.
Sophomores: Lewis Dill, Alex Evans, Chanith Jayasooriya, Sebastian Masterson, Jonah McCoy, Ryan Poad, Easton Ragno.
Freshmen: John Allen, Jack Clawson, Brett Hoffman, Connor Selders.
Windber
Coach: Joe Podrebarac, 16th season.
Career record: 99-104.
Assistants: None.
District/class: 5/2A.
2022 record: 3-9.
Returning starters: 2.
Returning lettermen: 2.
Coach’s outlook: “The team is very inexperienced, but they are working hard every day to continue to better their skill as tennis players.”
Roster
Senior: Braydonl Wojcik.
Junior: Cayden Thompson.
Sophomores: John Battah, Elijah Bennet, Aiden Constantino, Michael Curry.
Freshman: Aaron Dick.
