Bedford
Coach: Barrett Schrock, ninth season with boys program, 15th overall.
Career record: 115-34-8 boys, 183-76-14 overall.
Assistants: Scott Myers, Damon Weyant, Nathan Sipes, Paul Kendall.
District/classification: 5/2A.
2022 record: 19-2-2 (15-0-1 LHAC).
Returning starters: 10.
Returning lettermen: 17.
Coach's outlook: "We have a lot of experience, depth and overall soccer IQ. We have a lot of guys who have played a lot of soccer over the years. We look to build on what we did last fall. We want to continually grow throughout the season. Furthermore, we want to be playing soccer deep into November."
Roster
Seniors: Cameron Beck, Chase Bussard, Nathan Clapper, Toby Corle, Timoty Crist, Colin Gable, Nate Kovach, Donovan Ospina, Matt Robinette, Sebastian Ruiz, Owen Schrum, Benjamin Shontz, Cole Taylor.
Juniors: Dominic Albus, Kyler Weyant.
Sophomores: Jack Becker, Noah Brubaker, Isaiah Gallina, Issac Growden, Ryan Kovach, Owen Lantz, Kowen Long, Lane Myers, Darian Nowlin, Henry Redinger, Ethan Ritchey, Owen Schrock, Lincoln Sipes, Owen Trimeloni.
Freshmen: Griffin Bradley, Ezekiel Brambley, William Evans, Grant Koontz, Samuel Koontz, Hollman Ospina, Nabhya Patel, Evan Schrum.
Berlin Brothersvalley
Coach: Heath Montgomery, fifth season.
Career record: 30-43-3.
Assistant: Christian Bench.
District/classification: 5/1A.
2022 record: 7-9-2.
Returning starters: 5.
Returning lettermen: 6.
Coach's outlook: "We are a very young team with no fourth-year seniors and only one junior on the team. We are looking to improve each game throughout the season while developing soccer skills and soccer IQ. With it being such a young team, we don't have set positions for players. We are figuring out where different players fit and moving kids into a lot of different positions depending on the opponent."
Roster
Seniors: Noah Gilmore, Aiden Klotz, Josiah Miller, Jacob Pelar.
Junior: Connor Montgomery.
Sophomores: Logan Glessner, Bransen Hersch, Colton Miller, Matthew Miller, Tristen Ogline, Tyler Probst.
Freshmen: Grant Bozovich, Cohen Clark, Tony Debiase, Keegan Fisher, Edison Hersch, Austin Oester, Slayde Saylor,
Cambria Heights
Coach: Adam Strasser, eighth season.
Career record: 74-50-7.
Assistants: Matt Milanesi, Mike Strasser, Bob Diamond.
District/classification: 6/2A.
2022 record: 13-7-1 (3-2-1 Heritage).
Returning starters: 4.
Returning lettermen: 5.
Coach's outlook: "The 2023 Cambria Heights boys soccer team will return four starters and multiple lettermen. Although we will be a young team entering the season, we bring back a lot of veteran talent that saw significant playing time. Additionally, we will have numerous young players challenging for key roles on the field. We will work to gel together quickly and continue to grow as a team. The goal will be to play to the best of our abilities and to get better every day."
Roster
Seniors: George Campbell, F; Reese Garrison, M; Chase Rogal, D.
Juniors: Cameron Abrams, D; Landen Baker, D; Mason Eckenrode, F; David Frowner, M; Cooper Fyock, GK; Josiah Hockenberry, D; Jeramyah Hoffman, M; Dominic Keith, D; Ethan Kline, M; Mark Stevens, D.
Sophomores: Ethan Douthitt, D; Ethan Gilbey, D/GK; Evan Larkin, M/D; Wyatt Mazenko, D; Connor O'Shall, D; Stevie Stevens, D/M; Kyle Watson, M.
Freshmen: Nate Conaway, M; Owen Garrison, M; Tyler Keamely, D; Mason Kline, M; Hayden Kohn, M; Nito Kutruff, M; Levi Link, M/D; Ty McConnell, M; Cameron Noel, D.
Central Cambria
Coach: Bryce Croyle, first season.
Career record: 0-0.
Assistants: Ammanuel Oiha.
District/classification: 6/2A.
2022 record: 13-6 (13-3 LHAC).
Returning starters: 5.
Returning lettermen: 5.
Coach's outlook: "I expect us to be a very competitive team even as we rebuild in a number of positions."
Roster
Seniors: Carter Heeney, Aidan Illig, Matt Kirsch, Jack Muldoon, Jack Trostle, Christian Vasil.
Juniors: Tanner Archangelo, Tanner Braniff, Tyler Brubaker, Landon Cuppett, Everett Devlin, Jackson McElhinny, Jarrett Werner.
Sophomores: Trey Hall, Wyatt Hunt, Liam O'Brien.
Freshmen: Ben Garrity, Logan Kukla, Jonathan Rivera, Phillip Ulmer.
Chestnut Ridge
Coach: Nate Ritchey, third season.
Career record: 13-22.
Assistants: Greg Gibbner, Rick McDonald, Dan Van Meter.
District/classification: 5/2A.
2022 record: 5-13 (5-11 LHAC).
Returning starters: 6.
Returning lettermen: 6.
Coach's outlook: "We want to give 100% in everything we do and continue to improve every day. Our returning starters have been doing a good job of bringing the other returnees and newcomers along. Just because our numbers are low, doesn’t mean we’ve lowered our expectations. We still expect to show up and compete every single time we step on the pitch. Our seniors and juniors have logged a lot of minutes on the pitch, which will be a big benefit to us this season. We return two players (Elias Ritchey and Levi Mock) that will be four-year starters, three (Levi Moyer, Preston Pittman and Connor Bence) that will be three-year starters, Bronson Buchanan – who will be a second-year starter once he gets healthy, and we’re welcoming back Cameron Claycomb, who missed last year after surgery on both of his knees. However, he looked great in travel play this spring and thus far in workouts. Our youngsters have been showing up to offseason practices and have displayed great attitudes coupled with their willingness to learn and get better.”
Roster
Seniors: Cameron Claycomb, F/M; Levi Mock, D/M; Levi Moyer, D/M/GK; Preston Pittman, F/M; Elias Ritchey, M, F, D;
Juniors: Connor Bence, D/M; Bronson Buchanan, GK/F.
Sophomores: Nathan Allison, D; Parker Ebersole, D/M; Grady McDonald, F/M; Evan Showalter, F/M/D.
Freshmen: Brant Gardner, F/D; Jacob Kaminsky, F/M; Dominic Ponder, F/GK/M.
Conemaugh Township
Coach: Fred Mainhart, second season.
Career record: 16-4.
Assistants: Steve Sotosky, Mark Sotosky, Jeff Callihan.
District/classification: 5/1A.
2022 record: 16-4 (7-1 WestPAC).
Returning starters: 7.
Returning lettermen: 13.
Coach's outlook: "This team is is very motivated to be in the mix for the District 5 Class 1A crown and to be playing meaningful soccer in November."
Roster
Seniors: Jon Allison, M; Isaiah DiGuardi, D/M; Dylan Giffin, M; Colton Lehman, D/M; Max Malicki, M/S; Bodhi McVicker, D; Drake Rouser, D/M.
Juniors: Johnny Bihun, D; Gabe Christian, GK/D; Dillon Defibaugh, M/S; Caven Miller, M/S; Dane Roser, S; Jackson Sotosky, M/S/GK.
Sophomores: Nathan Dail, GK/D; Grayson Kusher, M; Isaac Marsh, D; Dominic Walters, S; Chris Yoder, M/S.
Freshmen: Grayson Bittner, D; Rocco Hagan, D/M/S; Garrett Jacobs, M; Luke Kaufman, D; Landon Ray Romesburg, D/GK; Gentry Sotosky, D/M.
Greater Johnstown
Coach: Hyiwot Teshome, first season.
Career record: 0-0.
Assistant: Lucas Gunby.
District/classification: 6/4A.
2022 record: 1-17 (0-16 LHAC).
Returning starters: Not provided.
Returning lettermen: Not provided.
Coach's outlook: "The boys are already forming into a cohesive team with wonderful spirit. I look forward to a pleasant and enjoyable season."
Roster
Seniors: Patrick Penrod, D; Caleb Stiles, M.
Juniors: Jeremy Dietz, M; Kurtis Dutko, D; Michael Furdella, D; Brock Kobal, D.
Sophomore: Hunter Lombardo, M.
Freshmen: Isaac Acosta, M; Kapriese Beltz, F; James Cessna, D; Parker Cornelius, F; Julian Dietz, M; Ronald Felosky, M; Trevor Stiles, GK; Blaise Veney, M; Bradyn Younkins, F.
North Star
Coach: Tim Byrd, first season.
Career record: 0-0.
Assistants: Ed Kubeja, Tawny Scherer.
District/classification: 5/1A.
2022 record: 6-12 (2-6 WestPAC).
Returning starters: 8.
Returning lettermen: Not reported.
Coach's outlook: "I think we have a strong core built around our captains and returning seniors and juniors. I am optimistic that our season will be better than last year. Attitudes amongst the players have been only positive and they have been putting in the work during camp and practices with several of the players taking on leadership roles. We have some real talent coming up and I am excited to see their progression over the course of the season and subsequent years."
Roster
Seniors: Zak Achouri, M; Ethan Ash, F; C.J. Biery, M.
Juniors: Canyon Deaner, D; Daniel Hyatt, F; Aiden Kubeja, D; Stazi Musselman, M; Parker Scherer, F; Braxton Sullivan, M.
Sophomores: Tristen Ash, GK; Ian Blough, F; J.J. Contreras, D; Bowen Fisher, M; Logan Kaminsky, M/GK; Corey Ludwick, M; Micah Petronick, F; Ian Smith, D.
Freshmen: Tyson Barnick, M; Liam Dean-Neil, D; Bryce Frombach, F; Sean Hemminger, F; Colton Lisbon, M; Logan Perrin, M; Landon Scherer, M/GK; Reese Shaulis, D; Gavin Stout, M.
Penn Cambria
Coach: Nick Wanyo, sixth season.
Career record: 42-45-2.
Assistant: Justin Magnotti.
District/classification: 6/2A.
2022 record: 7-10-1.
Returning starters: 9.
Returning lettermen: 15.
Coach's outlook: "The schedule is tough this year with the new division of the Laurel Highlands Athletic Conference, but I believe we will do well. We have depth on the bench this year with a lot of incoming freshmen that have experience. We will need to work on solidifying our defense, but our offense will be one to be reckoned with."
Roster
Seniors: Andrew Dillon, Joseph Hite, Gabriel Irving, Sean Tomlinson.
Juniors: Conlan Ball, Evan Connacher, Kyle Conrad, Zachary Farabaugh, Duncan Gongloff, Jacob Zunich.
Sophomores: Levi Baker, Seth Conrad, Kurtis Eger, Cody Farabaugh, Ryan Giraud, Nicholas Marshall, Jackson Rice.
Freshmen: Elijah Chyr, Charlie Golden, Preston Kilcoyne, Carter Panick, Giovanni Tiracave, Frank Wallis.
Richland
Coach: Chad Duryea, fifth season.
Career record: N/A.
Assistants: Alex Leitenberger, Dillion Charlton, Brad Shearman, Kayla Shearman.
District/classification: 6/1A.
2022 record: 13-3-2 (12-2-2 LHAC).
Returning starters: 7.
Returning lettermen: 10.
Coach's outlook: "The Richland soccer team is excited to compete again this fall in the very talented and revamped Laurel Highlands Athletic Conference. We strive to compete for a conference and a district championship as we take it one game at a time."
Roster
Seniors: Evan Beglin, C; Braden Hirsch, GK; Tylor Swope, S; Jacob Cessna, C; Logan Tedrow, M; Sameed Ahmed, S; Dante Henry, C.
Juniors: Eli Toth, S; Brett Rokita, C; Logan Punako, M; David Caldwell, C; Nate Mayket, GK; Tucker Lindrose, C.
Sophomores: Caleb Bunnel M; Patrick Carbonara, M; Samuel Hultman, C; Zane Kaltenbaugh, S; Nischal Khanal, S; Braden. O'Dowd, C; Andrew Rese, M; London Shearman, M.
Freshmen: Braydon Swope, M; Tyler Moore, S; Kaden Hause, GK.
Rockwood
Coach: Zach Gaskin, second season.
Career record: 16-3-2.
Assistant: Jordan Svonavec.
District/classification: 5/1A.
2022 record: 16-3-2 (7-1 WestPAC).
Returning starters: 5.
Returning lettermen: 7.
Coach's outlook: "I'm optimistic about the upcoming season. Despite a smaller roster of 17 players and just three seniors, our team's dedication and hard work have been inspiring. We might be seen as underdogs due to our size, but I'm confident our players will rise to the challenge. I'm excited to see what this team can achieve on the field and proud to lead such a committed group of athletes."
Roster
Seniors: Cole Hostetter, M; Jamison Ives, M; Tristan Wright, D.
Juniors: Davis Bruening, F; Kaleb Gerhard, F; Noah Hunt, D; Max Trimpey, M.
Sophomores: Gavin Beals, GK; Shiloh Bonnell, D; Lukas Hostetler, F; Matt Lambert, D; Alex Reifs-Martinez, M.
Freshmen: Tyson Engle, F; Max Kemp, F; Abram Minor, F; David Mowery, M; Austin Reel, F.
Somerset
Coach: Mark Wassilchalk, 17th season.
Career record: 207-88-17.
Assistants: Nate Menhorn, Johnmark Armstrong.
District/classification: 5/2A.
2022 record: 14-4-2 (13-1-2 LHAC).
Returning starters: 7.
Returning lettermen: 11.
Coach's outlook: "Coming into this year, the expectations are no different than any other year and that is to compete for both the LHAC and district championships. We had a solid season last year, and we hope to return to the district championship game. We are carrying nearly 30 guys on the roster. There is going to be a lot of competition for positions and that is going to result in players pushing each other in an effort to gain more playing time. The players are excited and are anxious to get the season underway."
Roster
Seniors: Aiden DiFebo, F; Logan Seslow, M/D; Ian Shoff, D; Tanner Wassilchalk, F/M; Ben Witt, D.
Juniors: Isaiah Armstrong, D/M; Isaiah Brick, M/D; Kahne Foltz, F/GK/M; Jude Glover, D; Cole Johnson, M/F; Gavin Paugh, F/M; Kai Petrosky, GK; Carson Vought, M/D/GK; Jonathan Walter, D/M.
Sophomores: Josiah Antram, M/D/GK; Owen DiFebo, F/M; Declan Egal, F; Wilber Gallegos, F; Vigilante Hersh, F/M; Michael Hurtado, GK; Jorge Padilla, M/F; Daniel Polaski, D/M/F.
Freshmen: Bryce Boden, D; Mitchell Householder, D; Daniel Rosales, M; Jackson Ross, D/M; Trevor Shaffer, D; Ethan Shaw, D; Alex Smith, F/M; Devin Stanczyk, GK; Perrin Stupka, F; Christopher Thompson, D/M.
Westmont Hilltop
Coach: Eddie Corona, first season.
Career record: 0-0.
Assistant: Seth Matthews.
District/classification: 6/2A.
2022 record: 8-10.
Returning starters: Not provided.
Returning lettermen: Not provided.
Coach's outlook: "I’m optimistic for success with a lot of seniors returning. Preseason practices have gone well."
Roster
Seniors: Aidan Connor, Micah Jones, Gayath Karunaratne, Moe Messina, Ben Milkie, Carlos Nitch, Julian Sheridan, Hunter Smith, Jude Taha, Maine Zitnay.
Juniors: Daniel Gennett, Levi Giffin, Scott Hassett, Sebi Jones, Ryan Poad, Dom Raco.
Sophomores: Trevor Adams, Gabe Emigh, Troy Madden, Andrew Messina, Ben Messina, Alex Mondick, Chris Mondick, Conner Selders.
Freshmen: Eli Brownlee, Owen Dluhos, Jacob Lee, John Lee, Brayden Mandel, Wyatt McFarland, Kaden Weidlein.
Carroll-McCort Catholic, Forest Hills, Johnstown Christian School, Ligonier Valley, Northern Cambria, United and Windber did not return questionnaires.
