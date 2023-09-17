Bedford
Coach: Michele Fisher, 16th season.
Career record: 139-95.
Assistants: Tanner Williams, Brian Creps, Rachel Morningstar.
District/classification: 5/2A.
2022 record: 6-4.
Returning lettermen: 6.
Coach's outlook: "Joseph (J.J.) Pencil returns as the defending District 5-8 champion and all but one of the members of the winning 2022 district team have returned to compete this season. The boys have all put in mileage over the summer and have worked on their strength in the weight room. Joseph Brallier, Issac Swope and Jonathan Gresh were members of the winning district track 3200-meter relay team. Ultimately, we plan to be very competitive in our LHAC section and to repeat as district team champions in October."
Roster
Seniors: Jonathan Gresh, Reese Sherwood, Isaac Swope.
Juniors: Joseph Brallier, Jared Browell, Raven Brower, Joseph Pencil, Aaron Weiler.
Sophomores: None.
Freshmen: None.
Bishop McCort Catholic
Coach: Aubrey Saccol, second season.
Career record: 8-5.
Assistants: None.
District/classification: 6/1A.
2022 record: 8-5 (5-5 LHAC).
Returning lettermen: 2.
Coach's outlook: "We strive to work our way up the pyramid of success. My assistant and I push our athletes to be determined, dedicated and disciplined not only in this sport, but in faith and school as well. We take pride in having strong student-athletes and we as coaches appreciate their dedication to this sport. It’s not an easy one."
Roster
Seniors: Mason Pfeil, Caleb Visinsky.
Juniors: Zachary Jastrzab.
Sophomores: Grady Pfeil.
Freshman: Jason Jastrzab.
Cambria Heights
Coach: John Kuskoski, 31st season.
Career record: 180-232.
Assistants: Art "Buzz" Deckard, Dana Bender, Tammy Nagel.
District/classification: 6/1A.
2022 record: 7-4 (5-2 Heritage).
Returning lettermen: 5.
Coach's outlook: "Despite the fact that this will be a 'rebuild' season, the returning leadership, the move-ups from junior high and the new faces added make me believe that these young men will admirably represent Cambria Heights."
Roster
Seniors: Mitchell Elias, Daniel Hock, Joseph Senko.
Juniors: Eli Hoover, Christopher Smith, Noah Smith.
Sophomores: Matthew Senko, Kasin Shaffer, Kyle Watson.
Freshmen: Carl Finet, Levi Kline, Maximilian Wendekier.
Central Cambria
Coach: Randy Wilson, 24th season.
Career record: 238-24.
Assistants: Tim Miller, Bryce Descavish.
District/classification: 6/2A.
2022 record: 13-0.
Returning lettermen: 4.
Coach's outlook: "This group of men have been running together for a few years and have had an extremely great summer of training. They are looking to continue the tradition of success that those before them have created. We are hoping that through strong pack running, we can compete for a LHAC title, as well as a District 6 Class 1A title and compete once again at the state championships."
Roster
Seniors: Evan George, Ian Ray.
Juniors: Isaac Bradley, Henry Bradley, Dom Kuntz, Jake Wilson.
Sophomores: Ethan Haycisak, Roy Lian.
Freshman: Max Bradley, Max Cafazza, Ben Garrity, Derek McConnell, Jayden Ritchey, Braden Thomas, Philip Ulmer, Will Yokitis.
Forest Hills
Coach: Tom Hunter, 45th season.
Career record: 354-168.
Assistants: Dave Molnar, Emma Kissell.
District/Classification: 6/1A.
2022 record: 9-2.
Returning lettermen: 7.
Coach's outlook: "We are excited about the coming season. We return our entire squad from last season, including state meet qualifiers Tyler Caron and Josh Morrison, Jack Smith, Josh Weinzierl and Darin Rodgers. We also have two very promising freshmen in Easton Gramling and Zack Yuschick, who should add strength to our top five. Our main goals are to be contenders for the conference and district titles and qualify for the state meet."
Roster
Seniors: Levi Hockensmith, Luke McLeary, Josh Morrison, Gavin Plummer, Josh Weinzierl.
Juniors: Kayden Carptender, Darin Rodgers.
Sophomores: Tyler Caron, Jack Smith.
Freshmen: Nathaniel Birch, Easton Gramling, Zack Yuschick.
North Star
Coach: Tom Miller, second season.
Career record: Not provided.
Assistants: None.
District/classification: 5/1A.
2022 record: Not provided.
Returning lettermen: 3.
Coach's outlook: "We have three returning members from last year's team with one being a state qualifier. I look for Dominik Hanik to lead the team and seeing consistent improvement from the rest of the runners. We are currently a runner short of having a full squad. Our goal is to work hard throughout the season to improve and to represent ourselves in ways to make our school, parents and coaches proud."
Roster
Seniors: Cameron Daugherty, Dominik Hanik, Tyler Knisley.
Junior: Caleb Ewing.
Sophomores: None.
Freshmen: None.
Portage
Coach: Bob Newlin, second season.
Career record: 5-8.
Assistants: Amy Burkett, Lance Hudak.
District/classification: 6/2A.
2022 record: 5-8 (3-5 WestPAC).
Returning lettermen: 4.
Coach's outlook: "These athletes are determined to continue to improve and lower their times from last year. They have put in the work over the summer. We just need to keep the motivation high and continue to grow as a team."
Roster
Senior: Gabe Corte.
Juniors: None.
Sophomores: Logan Gentile, Xavier Meyers, Ayden Westover.
Freshmen: Simon Girard, D'mitrius Krumenacker, Layden Porter, Nolan Westover.
Somerset
Co-coaches: Bryan Walker and Kathy Mitchell.
Career record: Not reported.
Assistants: David Waldschmidt, Morgan Waldschmidt.
District/classification: 5/2A.
2022 record: 3-9 (2-8 LHAC).
Returning lettermen: 6.
Coach's outlook: "We have great numbers this year and some new, young runners. We're looking forward to an outstanding season."
Roster
Seniors: Brady Brewer, Spencer Platt, Caleb Stanton.
Juniors: Issac Bell, Bradley Hauger, Anthony Knecht, Gavin Smith, Adam Tallentine, Jared Walker, Buck Yoder.
Sophomore: Tanner Clark.
Freshmen: Xander Elbayly, Westin Gary, Colten Maylowski, Wesley Richard, Nico Serafini, Ethan Speelman.
Bishop Carroll Catholic, Chestnut Ridge, Johnstown Christian School, Ligonier Valley, Meyersdale, Penn Cambria, Richland, Westmont Hilltop and Windber did not return questionnaires.
