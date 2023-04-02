Bedford
Coach: Adam Arnold, fifth season.
Career record: 32-31.
Assistants: Mark Clark, Lance Clark, Scott Waugerman, Matt Barkman, Jordan Mills, Tyler Black.
District/class: 5/3A.
2022 record: 5-14 (4-11 LHAC).
Returning starters: 7.
Returning lettermen: 7.
Coach's outlook: "We will look to build off the late-year success we had at the end of last season. The list of first for this group is over, now it’s about building on our experience and finding ways to win close games that we were unable to last year. I’m excited to see how my young guys have grown over the last year of competition, not only in baseball, but also in their other athletic endeavors."
Roster
Seniors: Levi Graybash, OF; Carter Hall, OF; Ashden Koontz, OF; Matt Semanek, INF; Gabe Weicht, OF.
Juniors: Kris Diehl, 2B/SS/RHP; Riley Knox, INF/OF/C; Mason Reisling, OF.
Sophomores: Chase Bauman, 2B; Ty Decker, INF/OF/LHP; Owen Horne, LHP/INF/OF; Joey Huxta, C; Quincy Swaim, UTL/RHP; Owen Taylor, INF/RHP; Owen Tedrow, UTL/RHP; Haydan Webb, INF/RHP; Kyler Weyant, C; Jacob Wilson, 2B/3B.
Freshmen: None.
Berlin Brothersvalley
Coach: Dante Paul, first season.
Career record: 0-0.
Assistants: Isaiah Paul, Cannon Hay, Riley Christner, Tyrell Stockwell, Bob Bowers.
District/class: 5/1A.
2022 record: 11-9 (7-3 WestPAC South).
Returning starters: 7.
Returning lettermen: 8.
Coach's outlook: "We have a solid core of players returning from last year’s team, along with some new faces that we expect to contribute to the team's success. Our goal is to play fundamentally sound baseball and find a way to get better every day. We will strive to compete and develop a winning culture."
Roster
Seniors: Ryan Blubaugh, OF; Zach Calvert, 2B; Cole Hyatt, 2B; Cory Jose, RHP/1B; Holby McClucas, 3B/RHP; Levi Stultzfus, LHP.
Juniors: Parker Black, 1B/RHP; Craig Jarvis, RHP/3B; Cale Kosic, OF; Pace Prosser, SS;
Sophomores: Nick Alvares, LHP; Preston Glotfelty, C; Cooper Huston, C; Haydon Hutzell, OF; Brady Hyatt, 3B; Levi Leonard, 1B;
Freshmen: Michael Cary, OF; Conner Cooney, 2B; Paul Enos, OF; Warren Horning, OF; Nick Koval, UTL/RHP; Isaac Slope, OF;
Bishop Carroll Catholic
Coach: Bill Schenk, eighth season.
Career record: 22-66.
Assistants: Ernie Sekerak, Josh Casses.
District/class: 6/1A.
2022 record: 4-14.
Returning starters: 9.
Returning lettermen: 9.
Coach's outlook: "This year, we are returning all the players from last season's team. A lot of these players have started since they were freshmen. This team should be stronger in the pitching and hitting categories. We're looking to improve on last year's record."
Roster
Seniors: John Golden, INF/P/OF; Thomas Urbain, P/INF.
Juniors: Tobey Becquet, C/OF; Grant Casses, P/INF; Mark Mento, P/INF; Max Oravec, P/1B/OF; Luke Repko, P/SS/OF; Zander Sekerak, INF/P/OF.
Sophomores: Cory Franceschini, P/INF; Jacob Gregg, P/INF; Cullen Myers, C/1B/P; Will Tremel, 2B/OF; Max Voyda, UTL.
Freshmen: Sean Fisanick, P/UTL Preston Gillin, INF/P/OF; Drew Lucko, UTL; Joe Phillips, ?.
Bishop McCort Catholic
Coach: Chris Pfeil, 12th season.
Career record: 198-71.
Assistants: John Bradley, Anthony Cacciotti, John DeFazio.
District/class: 6/1A.
2022 record: 16-9 (9-7 LHAC).
Returning starters: 6.
Returning lettermen: 8.
Coach's outlook: "The LHAC will be strong this year. We hope that our schedule prepares us for a postseason run at a district title and state playoff berth."
Roster
Seniors: Roman Fetzko, INF/C; Ethan Kasper, INF; Ben Smith, INF; Nick Yost, INF/OF/C.
Juniors: Brock Beppler, RHP/OF; Shakile Ferguson, OF; Mason Pfeil, RHP/INF/C; Mike Staib, RHP/INF; Cooper Stigers, C/INF/OF.
Sophomores: Joe Gritzer, INF; Bradyn Jarvis, RHP/OF; Zach Jastrzab, OF; Chase Neumann, RHP/OF; Adam Radkowski, RHP/INF; Brent Schmidt, OF; Lucas Turner, RHP/INF; Jake Yatsky, C/INF; Eli Zasadni, RHP/INF/OF.
Freshmen: Jonathan Delia, RHP/INF; Jack Esch, OF; Rocco Fetzko, INF; Angelo Gallucci, RHP/OF; Grady Pfeil, OF; Erik Radkowski, RHP/INF/C.
Blacklick Valley
Coach: Garry Wurm, eighth season.
Career record: 47-65.
Assistants: Isaac Wurm, Jim Kotelnicki, Justin Fleck.
District/class: 6/1A.
2022 record: 5-15 (4-9 WestPAC North).
Returning starters: 7.
Returning lettermen: 11.
Coach's outlook: "We return a solid core of players with experience, including our three seniors. We are working hard to compete in the WestPAC and District 6-1A playoffs."
Roster
Seniors: Jeremy Hessler, OF; Josh Hessler, RHP/INF/OF; Ashton Younkin, 2B.
Juniors: R.J. Bartoletti, RHP/1B; Logan Kaschalk, OF/RHP; Jordan Kotelnicki, 1B/OF; Maddox Miller, INF; Jakob Noble, 3B/RHP; Alex Reba, SS/RHP; Hayden Williams, C/RHP.
Sophomores: Rylan Garver, OF; Drew McEvoy, INF; Collin Nedrich, C/INF; Greg Schilling, OF/RHP; Shaun Silko, OF.
Freshmen: Connor Altimus, INF/OF; Brady Emerson, OF; Nathan Gongloff, OF; Ethan Luko, INF; Carter Rummel, 1B; Landon Turcheck, 3B.
Cambria Heights
Coach: Josh Bracken, fourth season.
Career record: 5-23.
Assistants: Nate Bearer, D.J. Olenchick.
District/class: 6/2A.
2022 record: 2-11 (2-10 Heritage).
Returning starters: 5.
Returning lettermen: 8.
Coach's outlook: "Our outlook is to play fundamentally sound, competitive baseball each time we take the field. If we’re able to compete at a high level regardless of the opponent, then I really like the direction we’re heading. We’ll need some younger players to step up and embrace their role, but we also have several guys returning with varsity experience. Starting pitching is always a concern simply because it’s of such high value and importance, but we’re optimistic that the development we’ve seen over the winter and into the start of the season will help establish confidence and give us a competitive outing each time we take the field. Overall, we’ve got a good nucleus of ambitious, hard-working guys who are eager to turn the program around."
Roster
Seniors: Logan Baker, INF/RHP; Brett Bills, INF; Zane Miller, INF/RHP; Zach Onkst, INF; Ty Stockley, C.
Juniors: Layne Bender, OF; Mitchell Elias, INF; Riley Novak, OF; Hunter Nelen, OF/RHP; Richard Zaliznock, INF.
Sophomores: Aiden Fox, INF; Damien Harrell, INF/RHP; Garrett Jasper, INF/OF/RHP; Ethan Kline, OF/LHP; Luke Mulraney, UTL; Stephen Nelen, INF/RHP; Austin Sprague, OF/LHP; Tristan Weakland, INF; Isaac Weiland, INF/OF/RHP.
Central Cambria
Name: Dan Beyer, first season.
Career record: 0-0.
Assistants: Steve Holtz, Andrew Keirn, Clint Gochnour.
District/class: 6/2A.
2022 record: 6-10.
Returning starters: 5.
Returning lettermen: 7.
Coach's outlook: "We have a balanced group of seniors down to freshmen, which provides a great building block for success this year and in the future. We have a very strong lineup with a deep pitching staff."
Roster
Seniors: Aiden Lechleitner, P/OF; Brady Sheehan, C/P; Zach Taylor, OF/P.
Juniors: Treyton Jacobs, 3B/P/SS; Connor Serenko, SS/2B/P; Zach Washko, OF/P.
Sophomores: Brayden Blasko, C/P/2B; Blake Coposky, 1B/P; Grady Snyder, SS/2B/P.
Freshmen: Logan Black, SS/2B/P; Connor Garrity, C/P/OF.
Chestnut Ridge
Coach: Steve Conlon, first season at school, 21st overall.
Career record: 243-158.
Assistants: Alan Wertz, Jim Halkovich, Andy Hinson.
District/class: 5/3A.
2022 record: 9-9 (7-8 LHAC).
Returning starters: 6.
Returning lettermen: 11.
Coach's outlook: "We have a strong group of dedicated, hard-working young men that show a willingness to work hard to get better each day. If they continue to come to practice and work hard, I look for this group to continue to improve as the season progresses, so that they are hopefully playing their best baseball when the playoffs come around."
Roster
Seniors: Andrew Barbee, 3B; Garrett Emerick, SS/RHP; Jovanni Hillegas, OF; Christian Hinson, 3B/SS/RHP; Trey Mock, OF.
Juniors: Chase Collier, 1B/3B/RHP; Kaden Emerick, OF/RHP; Isaac Imler, OF; Caden Milliron, C; John Seace, OF; Jacob Yarnell, OF; Jacob Wertz, OF; T.J. Weyant, 1B; Nate Whysong, SS/1B/RHP.
Sophomores: Jason Fickes, OF; Cale Harrison, INF/RHP; Cole Nicodemus, 1B/LHP; Kaiden Nicodemus, 3B; Justin Whysong, 2B/RHP.
Freshmen: John Ansell, INF/C; Brody Halkovich, INF/RHP; Caden Hinson, C/RHP; Dylan Rowlett, OF; Marcus Weaver, OF.
Conemaugh Township
Coach: Sam Zambanini, 32nd season.
Career record: 421-211-1.
Assistants: Barry Thomas, Jason Hazlet, Joe Shetler.
District/class: 5/1A.
2022 record: 14-6-1 (7-5 WestPAC North).
Returning starters: 6.
Returning lettermen: 9.
Coach's outlook: "The number of returning starters combined with the talent of the incoming freshman group gives us a high level of enthusiasm coming into the season."
Roster
Seniors: Dominique Garcia, SS/UTL; Josh Honkus, OF; Aiden Prior, INF/RHP; Tanner Shirley, INF/RHP; Hayden Tercek, INF; Tyler Weber, 1B/LHP/OF.
Juniors: Luke Haight, RHP/OF; Zack Petree, INF/C/RHP; Sam Thomas, UTL; Larry Weaver, 1B/OF/LHP.
Sophomores: Noah Getson, OF; A.J. Kniss, INF; Heath Moser, INF/RHP; Luke Weber, RHP/INF.
Freshmen: D.J. Bambino, INF/RHP; Colin Dinyar, OF/RHP; Brennan Lohr, INF/RHP/C; Cohen Stahl, OF/LHP; Dawson Statler, C/RHP; .
Conemaugh Valley
Coach: Jamie Eckenrode, first season at school, 20th overall.
Career record: Not provided.
Assistants: Brian Hody, Jamie Kielman, Patrick Himes, Casey Cruise, Roland Toth.
District/class: 6/1A.
2022 record: 5-12 (3-9 WestPAC North).
Returning starters: 4.
Returning lettermen: 6.
Coach's outlook: "We are trying to build something the community wants to be part of. We have a young team with talent and leadership opportunities for our seniors and coaches."
Roster
Seniors: Jeff Fyock, OF/3B; Will Horner, OF/UTL; Josh Stiffler, OF/P/2B.
Juniors: Eli Darr, OF; Noah Graffius, 1B/OF; Caden Hody, RHP/3B; Noah Miller, RHP/OF; Ben Partsch, OF; Landon Percinsky, OF; Luke Schellhammer, RHP/1B/3B; Tomas Stiffler, C/OF; Bryton Yakulich, 2B/SS/OF.
Sophomores: Jeremy Dietz, SS/P/INF; Josh George, OF; Logan Heinlein, RHP/INF/C; Tyler Wagner, OF.
Freshmen: Joey Toth, 1B/OF/P; Georgie Weimer, INF/P.
Ferndale
Coach: Steve Clawson, 19th season.
Career record: 129-170.
Assistants: Dan Endler, Mark Hrivnak, Steve Mitchell.
District/class: 6/1A.
2022 record: 2-18 (1-11 WestPAC North).
Returning starters: 7.
Returning lettermen: 7.
Coach's outlook: "We have many experienced, returning lettermen, along with some new, young players joining the team. I expect our team to be more competitive this year. As always, our goals are to win the WestPAC and to qualify for District 6 playoffs."
Roster
Seniors: Noah Hendershot, 3B/1B/RHP; Nick Reynolds, C/3B/1B/RHP; Ryan Stancombe, OF.
Juniors: Connor Hemlock, OF; Aedan Hrivnak, 2B/SS/RHP; Brandin Locher, OF/1B/RHP.
Sophomores: Daniel Fesko, SS/2B/RHP; Rocco Harrington, OF; Gaige Kimmel, OF; David Lenhart, OF; Josh Mitchell, C/3B/1B/RHP; Rahjeay Odum, 3B/OF; Owen Ritko-Rutledge, OF/RHP; Lucien Watson, OF.
Freshmen: Maddex Chuklochak, OF/2B/RHP; Connor Hrivnak, 3B/SS/RHP; Connor Szarka, OF/C.
Forest Hills
Coach: Joe Carpenter, 23rd season.
Career record: 264-148.
Assistants: Josh Rearick, Ken Ashbrook, Matt Gramling, Cody Gallaher.
District/class: 6/3A.
2022 record: 16-4 (12-3 LHAC).
Returning starters: 8.
Returning lettermen: 8.
Coach's quote: "The 2023 season brings plenty of experience with a group of seven seniors and a talented underclassmen class, who have worked extremely hard in the offseason to give themselves an opportunity to compete at a high level in the difficult LHAC and district playoffs."
Roster
Seniors: Jeremy Burda, RHP/INF/OF; Zach Fisher, INF/P; Devin Kreger, 1B; Dayton Maul, OF; Colby Rearick, OF/RHP; Brody Roberts, INF/RHP; Brook Williamson, C.
Juniors: Kaden Christ, C/P/1B; Hunter Forcellini, INF/OF; Tyler Orris, INF/P; Cody Secriskey, C/OF; Jayden Trentini.
Sophomores: Nate Cornell, INF/RHP; Maddox Dombrosky, OF; Simon Gates; Eddie Geisel; Bryce Roberts, 3B/C; Gage Ruddek, INF; Tommy Russell, C; Isaiah Schech, OF; Cade Schumaker, OF; Cody Secriskey, C/OF; Kolbie Smiach, INF/OF; Chase Williamson, OF/LHP; Gus Wirfel.
Freshmen: Landon Arrington; Jeff Beyer; Brody Custer; Jacob Gould; Liam Mihalko; Xander Richardson; Kaden Shoff; Jacob Singer; Elijah Sorchilla; Dallas Yatsky.
Greater Johnstown
Coach: Kerry Pfeil, ninth season.
Career record: 46-82.
Assistants: Jerry Maser, Terry Graffius, Brian Hasselbauer.
District/class: 6/4A.
2022 record: 2-14 (2-13 LHAC).
Returning starters: 2.
Returning lettermen: 5.
Coach's outlook: "We are a very young and inexperienced baseball team. In order to be successful, we will need to learn from our mistakes quickly, while making in-game adjustments. Making routine plays, throwing strikes, and putting the baseball in play are necessary to keep ourselves in baseball games."
Roster
Seniors: Jackson Burkhart, P/INF; Jacob Fetzer, OF; Jaden Mallory, UTL; Brock Mrockza, C/INF.
Juniors: Logan Wienand, OF; Marcus Zierer, 1B/2B/OF.
Sophomores: Casey Barrett, P/1B/OF; Zach Leventry, P/1B; Dalton Lynch, P/UTL; Brice Mrockza, INF; Carmyne O'Connor, P/UTL.
Freshmen: Jayden Caben, P/OF; Bryce Fisher, INF; Brock Kobal, P/INF; Gavin Miller, UTL; Dylan Orris, 3B; Heinz Petak, P/UTL; Zyan Stanko, P/C/UTL; Donte Tisinger, P/OF.
Meyersdale
Coach: Bud Howsare, fifth season.
Career record: 26-24.
Assistants: Jerry Donaldson, Stephen Stanley, John Harvey, John Wiltrout.
District/class: 5/1A.
2022 record: 5-14.
Returning starters: 6.
Returning lettermen: 8.
Coach's outlook: "We should have a solid team primed to get the program back to the standard. We suffered through a rough 2022 season, but we have a great mix of experienced upperclassmen and tough freshmen all trying to earn a position."
Roster
Seniors: Devin Donica, OF/INF; Collin Krause, OF; Braden Kretchman, RHP/INF; Tyler Sandy, INF.
Juniors: Lars Murray, C/RHP; Bradin Schrock, RHP/INF.
Sophomores: Karter Schurg, RHP/OF; Ryan Sechler, RHP/INF; Hunter Smiley, OF; Dylan Teets, LHP/OF>
Freshmen: Lucas Brown, RHP/UTL; Isaac Geiger, OF; Matthew Hainesworth, OF/C; Nick Kimble, RHP/INF; Nolan Lowrey, INF; Landon Ludy, INF/C/RHP.
North Star
Coach: Jake Klukaszewski, second season.
Career record: 15-5.
Assistants: Doug Smethurst, Bob Turner, Brantley Rice.
District/class: 5/2A.
2022 record: 15-5 (10-2 WestPAC North).
Returning starters: 6.
Returning lettermen: 9.
Coach's outlook: "Several key starters return in 2023 to take the field for North Star. This returning cast of players will be joined by some freshmen and new faces who could earn some innings early on in the season. The Cougars' mentality all season long will be to take things one pitch at a time, one inning at a time, one game at a time and one day at a time. This, matched with an emphasis on fundamental baseball, should lead to some more wins in the 2023 campaign."
Roster
Senior: Mitchel Pristas, 1B/OF.
Juniors: Glendon Griffith, LHP/UTL; Vance Kimmel, OF/RHP; Braden Livingston, RHP/C/1B/3B; Austin Orris, OF; Cayden Turner, LHP/1B/OF; Nolan Weible, OF/1B; Connor Yoder, SS/RHP.
Sophomores: Miguel Gordon, OF/DH/RHP; Russell Nash, OF; Andy Retassie, RHP/INF; Parker Scherer, UTL/RHP.
Freshmen: Bryson Durst, 2B; Cash Hawkins, OF; Nate Orris, INF; Bow Schwarm, OF/LHP/1B; J.C. Will, OF.
Penn Cambria
Coach: Jim Ronan, 10th season.
Career record: Not provided.
Assistants: Brent Davison, Bryan Marra, Ian Casher, Andy Jones.
District/class: 6/3A.
2022 record: 8-12 (7-9 LHAC).
Returning starters: 9.
Returning lettermen: 9.
Coach's outlook: "We have nine starters back, including our top three pitchers from last year so we are looking to have a solid season. This group of kids have played a ton of big games in football and basketball, so they are battle-tested. We feel that we have the pieces to contend for a LHAC and district title."
Roster
Seniors: Vinny Chirdon, INF/P; Zach Grove, OF; Garrett Harrold, C; Luke Shuagis, OF/P; Ryan Stipanovich, 1B; Brandon Yeoman, 1B; Jon Zernik, P/DH.
Juniors: Alex Cherico, 2B/P; Easton Semelsberger, INF.
Sophomores: Tyler Cameron, P/INF; Mason Eckenrode, OF; Preston Farabaugh, 3B/P; Ryan Hanlon, INF/P; Gavin Harrold, INF; Derek Hite, OF; Mason Mento, C/OF; Thomas Plunkett, OF.
Freshmen: Caden Gibbons, INF/P; Ayden Himmer, P.
Portage
Coach: Larry McCabe, 45th season.
Career record: 520, 250.
Assistants: Josh Burkett, Jude Decort.
District/class: 6/1A.
2022 record: 20-2.
Returning starters: 4.
Returning lettermen: ?.
Coach's outlook: "Our strength is the senior leadership. We expect to be very competitive throughout the season and make it to the conference championship and the District 6 title."
Roster
Seniors: Bill Dobrosky, OF; Isaac Jubina, 3B/P; Mason Kargo, INF; Andrew Miko, OF/P; Luke Scarton, 1B/3B/P.
Juniors: Connor Binaut, INF/OF/P; Brady Cochran, INF; Tony Keith, OF; Connor Letzo, 1B; Justin Morgan, 1B/3B; Trent Nesbella, OF; Justin Offman, OF; Erik Stauski, C.
Sophomores: Caleb Castel, OF/P; Jonah Irvin, 2B/OF; Trae Kargo, OF/INF/P; Tony Lawrence, OF/P; Jacob McCoy, C/P.
Freshmen: Lucas Gathers, OF; Teagan Kick, OF; Easton Slanoc, C/OF/P; Connor Zock, OF.
Richland
Coach: Josh Day, seventh season.
Career record: 64-33.
Assistants: Andy Rubal, Chuck Boring, Isaiah Sajetovich, Tim Rubal.
District/class: 6/2A.
2022 record: 16-4 (14-2 LHAC).
Returning starters: 7.
Returning lettermen: 8.
Coach's outlook: "We return a large core of our team that led us to our 16-4 record and second-place finish in the LHAC last year. Included in those returning is a strong group of arms that we will hope to depend on throughout the upcoming season. We also have a lot of guys that collected tons of varsity at-bats and experience in 2022. Solidifying our defense will be the challenge facing our team this season. Our team goals are to return to the playoffs again and compete for the Laurel Highlands conference crown. We know it will be very competitive LHAC in 2023, and we hope to be in the mix. Our success will greatly depend on developing the right mix of players defensively, the durability of our pitching staff and the willingness to take a team approach throughout the season."
Roster
Seniors: Jonah Horner, 3B/SS/RHP; Ethan Kaminsky, OF/1B/RHP; Lanigan McCulty, OF/2B/RHP; Jake Polacek, C/OF; Ethan Reiter, 1B/3B; Ty Stawarz, 2B/SS/RHP; Mark Wechtenhiser, 3B/1B/RHP.
Juniors: Ethan Janidlo, 3B/OF/RHP; Cooper Lorence, 3B/2B/RHP; Jack Lorence, C/1B/LHP; Mason Oliver, OF/2B; Luke Raho, OF/C/RHP; Carson Reckner, 1B/OF/RHP.
Sophomores: C.J. Boncoski, OF/1B/RHP; Callihan Bradley, OF/2B/RHP; Finnegan Bradley, OF/C/RHP; D.J. Conahan, OF/3B; Kaedan Errett, 2B/INF/RHP; Layne Lucas, 3B/1B/RHP; Stone Manges, 2B/OF; Donnie McEntire, 2B/SS/RHP; Brett Rokita, 1B/INF; Jake Vuckovich, 3B/SS/RHP.
Freshmen: Jordan Hipp, C/2B; Matthew Hostetler, 3B/INF; Evan Ivock, OF/2B/RHP; Brayden Knepper, OF/2B/RHP; Geno LaMonaca, OF/3B/RHP; Jon Orr, OF/1B; Caden Robertson, 1B/OF/LHP; Braden Yoder, 3B/OF/RHP.
Shanksville-Stonycreek
Coach: Luke Mihelcic, 10th season.
Career record: 96-70.
Assistants: Levi Brant, Joey Swank, Ryan Brown, Rake Crognale, Fred Brant.
District/class: 5/1A.
2022 record: 9-8 (7-7 WestPAC South).
Returning starters: 7.
Returning lettermen: 8.
Coach's outlook: "We are excited to have the opportunity to go out and compete. We will look to build upon the success of previous seasons and continue to grow as a unit. The combination of experienced upperclassmen mixed with some talented freshman should make for an exciting season.
Roster
Seniors: Owen Boozer, INF; Ian Fox, INF/P; Aaron Maga, INF; Blake Marek, INF/P; Logan McCall, INF;
Juniors: Isaac Jamison, INF/P; Dave Leipchack, INF/P; Christian Musser, INF/P; Alec Thiele, OF/P; Luke Walker, INF.
Sophomores: Braxton Faidley, INF; Jordan Young, OF.
Freshmen: Grant Boozer, OF/P; Hunter Critchfield, INF; Chase Galish, OF; Hunter Haer, OF; Matt Miller, INF; Will Musser, OF; Lincoln Saylor, OF; Cole Smeak, OF.
Somerset
Coach: Jimmy Mayer, second season.
Career record: 15-8.
Assistants: Bart Close, Dave Walker, Austin Sleek, Bob Mayer, George Coyle, Adam Hemminger, Drew Hemminger, Ashley Oglevee.
District/class: 5/3A.
2022 record: 15-8 (10-6 LHAC).
Returning starters: 6.
Returning lettermen: 10.
Coach's outlook: "Coming off a successful 2022 campaign where we were able to win the District 5-8-9 Class 4A championship and returning six starters, I have very high expectations this season. We have had a very productive offseason and our guys are ready to go out and compete in the very tough Laurel Highlands Athletic Conference."
Roster
Seniors: Brad Bruner, SS/P; Mason Hainzer, OF; Eric Harris, P/2B; Hunter Krotzer, P; Owen Miller, 3B/C; Nolan Riggs, OF; Landon Strelko, OF; Aiden VanLenten, P/OF.
Juniors: Simon McGuire, OF/P; Craig McKnight, 1B/P; Cameron Nicklow, P/OF.
Sophomores: Kahne Foltz, 2B/SS; Zane Hagans, 1B; Cole Johnson, OF/2B; Lane Lambert, OF/P; Callen Miller, C/1B.
Freshmen: Colt Hagans, P/OF; Sydney Riggs, C.
Turkeyfoot Valley
Coach: Landon Loya, first season.
Career record: 0-0.
Assistants: Melynie Ryan, Frank Ryan.
District/class: 5/1A.
2022 record: 4-12 (2-10 WestPAC South).
Returning starters: 6.
Returning lettermen: 8.
Coach's outlook: "Even though we have a number of returning letterwinners, we are still a very young team. We are comprised of mostly sophomores, but will rely on our two seniors, Bryce Schmidt and Chris Kozlowski. Bryce was a great leader for us on the hardwood, and has continued that onto the diamond. He sets a great example for the younger players. I want our team to be fundamentally sound, and I expect us to continue to make strides of improvement throughout the entire season."
Roster
Seniors: Chris Kozlowski, OF; Bryce Schmidt, P/SS/UTL
Junior: Gavin Culp, 3B/OF.
Sophomores: Luke Bowers, 1B/P/UTL; Bobby Dobbins, OF/3B; Lucas Garcia, OF/P; Bryce Nicholson, SS/P/OF; Heath Nicholson, 3B/OF/UTL; Colt Rugg, 2B/P; Zack Ryan, C/P
Freshmen: Leighton Storey, OF; Daniel Younkin, 3B/OF/UTL.
United
Coach: Doug McNulty, fifth season.
Career record: 35-21.
Assistants: Paul Berezansky, Bob Moss, Mike Worthington.
District/class: 6/2A.
2022 record: 10-7 (7-4 Heritage).
Returning starters: 4.
Returning lettermen: 8.
Coach's outlook: "We lost a lot with our senior class from last year, but we really like our position flexibility this year. We have to play sparkling defense and hit in key situations to have success."
Roster
Seniors: Brady Coleman, INF/OF/P; Brad Felix, INF/OF/P; Joe Marino, INF/C/P; Zachary McCachren, INF/OF/P.
Juniors: Delson Frederick, INF/OF; Braydon Hill, OF/INF; Caden McCully, OF/INF/C; Jacob Sombronski, INF/C/OF; Evan Thomas, OF/C/P; Travis Timko, P/INF/OF; Zack Travis, INF/OF/P; Isaac Worthington, INF/OF/P.
Sophomores: Ethan Chilenski, INF/OF/P; James Kordish, OF/P/INF; Aedyn Montgomery, INF/C; Donovan Watt, INF/OF.
Freshmen: Braden Butler, INF/OF/P; Connor Darr, INF/OF/P; Aiden Lindsey, OF/INF/P; Dmitri Worthington, INF/OF/C.
Westmont Hilltop
Coach: Chris DelSignore, first season.
Career record: 0-0.
Assistant: Austin Urban.
District/class: 6/3A.
2022 record: 6-11 (6-9 LHAC).
Returning starters: Not provided.
Returning lettermen: Not provided.
Coach's outlook: "A large senior class has provided leadership to a talented group of underclassmen. The players have embraced change and continue to work hard each day in an effort to improve upon last season."
Roster
Seniors: Ian Amaranto, C/RHP/UTL; Landrey Burnheimer, OF/RHP/UTL; Damion Chiodo, INF/RHP; Gavin Hockenberry, OF; Andrew Madden, UTL; Nick Rozich, INF; Jackson Rupert, LHP/1B; Glenn Stutzman, INF; Eli Thomas, LHP/OF/1B; Sean Wilks, INF/RHP/OF.
Juniors: Barrett Gyure, C/RHP/UTL; Brady Manges, RHP/INF.
Sophomores: Aiden Kohan, RHP/INF; Stephen Lodolinski, RHP/1B; Caden Miller, INF/RHP; Natallo Rocco, INF/RHP; Jake Rupert, OF/RHP; Connor Sweeney, OF.
Freshmen: Brady Gartner, RHP/INF; Anthony Oakley, INF; Will Poborski, OF; Fisher Stratton, INF; Aaron Sukenik, C; Sully Weir, 1B/OF; Jack Wesner, OF/LHP/1B.
Windber
Coach: Dan Clark, sixth season.
Career record: 41-36.
Assistants: Jim O'Hara, Frank DiLoreto.
District/class: 5/2A.
2022 record: 11-9 (7-6 WestPAC North).
Returning starters: 4.
Returning lettermen: 5.
Coach's outlook: "We will be looking to take the next step after returning to the District 5 Class 2A playoffs for the second year in a row last season. Our strength lies within a pitching staff that returns three of the top four arms from last season based on innings thrown. This year's team will feature a solid core of multi-year starters and a few new faces that we are confident will help push us towards our team goals."
Roster
Seniors: Andy Betcher, OF; Zac Betcher, DH/C; Angelo Campitell, UTL; Joe Reynolds, INF/C/P; Rex Rininger, UTL/P.
Juniors: Nathan Bloxsom, OF; Ayden Debias, INF/P; Ryan Oquendo, INF; Andrew Scalia, C/P/INF; Jake Vargo, 1B/P.
Sophomores: Logan Boyd, INF/C; Garrett Kirkwood, UTL; Tyson O'Hara, OF; Lucas Oleksa, C/UTL; Mason Robinson, INF.
Freshmen: Nathan Betcher, UTL/P; Dawson Himes, OF/P; Cole Mash, UTL/P; Dylan O'Roark, INF/P; Lucas Rummel, OF/P.
Questionnaire were not returned from Northern Cambria or Rockwood.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.