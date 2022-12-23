2022 All-Area Football
FIRST TEAM
Offense
QUARTERBACK
Sam Penna
High School: Richland
Class: Senior
Height: 5-9
Weight: 155
2022 season: Completed 131 of 192 passes (.682%), for 2,114 yards, 24 touchdowns and only four interceptions as the Rams won their first 11 games and claimed the LHAC title. Rushed for 506 yards and four TDs. Made 37 tackles at defensive back, with one interception. A second-team all-area defensive back in 2021.
RUNNING BACK
Evan McCracken
High School: Richland
Class: Junior
Height: 5-9
Weight: 180
2022 season: Ranked second in the area with 1,422 rushing yards, 32 touchdowns and 196 points scored. Caught 28 passes for 438 yards and six touchdowns on an undefeated conference champion Rams team. On defense, made 80 tackles with three sacks, two interceptions and two fumble recoveries.
RUNNING BACK
Ethan Weber
High School: Bedford
Class: Senior
Height: 5-11
Weight: 190
2022 season: Finished third in area with 1,393 rushing yards and 27 touchdowns. Ran for 206 yards and three TDs at Penn Cambria in a meeting of 5-0 teams. Gained 193 yards and scored four TDs against eventual state semifinalist Central. Made 78 tackles, one sack and three interceptions on defense.
WIDE RECEIVER
Peyton Myers
High School: Northern Cambria
Class: Senior
Height: 5-11
Weight: 165
2022 season: Led the area with 66 receptions for 1,132 yards and 10 receiving touchdowns. Had five 100-plus-yards receiving games. Made six catches for 151 yards against both Moshannon Valley and West Shamokin. Had 13 catches for 130 yards and a TD at Portage. Tied for area lead with seven interceptions.
WIDE RECEIVER
Ethan Black
High School: Conemaugh Township
Class: Senior
Height: 5-11
Weight: 160
2022 season: Ranked second in the area with 56 catches for 884 receiving yards and 12 TDs. Also rushed for 218 yards and three TDs. Collected 1,645 all-purpose yards including kickoff, punt and interception returns. On defense, made 39 tackles and four interceptions.
OFFENSIVE LINE
Mason Raymond
High School: Penn Cambria
Class: Senior
Height: 6-0
Weight: 240
2022 season: Dominant presence on a line that helped the 9-2 District 6 Class 3A runner-up Panthers produce 2,198 passing yards and 2,194 rushing yards while combining for 57 touchdowns in the air and on the ground. A second-team all-area selection in 2021.
OFFENSIVE LINE
Luke Scarton
High School: Portage
Class: Senior
Height: 6-6
Weight: 270
2022 season: Used size and strength to create holes for a Mustangs offense that ran for 2,761 yards and 27 touchdowns, while averaging 230.1 yards a game and 5.7 yards a carry.
OFFENSIVE LINE
Cory Jose
High School: Berln Brothersvalley
Class: Senior
Height: 5-11
Weight: 240
2022 season: A four-year leader on one of the area’s most productive lines. A second-team all-area lineman in 2021. The Mountaineers piled up 2,334 rushing yards and 39 TDs while also passing for 1,812 yards and 24 scores.
OFFENSIVE LINE
Colin Smith
High School: Ligonier Valley
Class: Senior
Height: 6-0
Weight: 245
2022 season: Offensive tackle was top lineman on a Rams team that rushed for 3,044 yards against WPIAL competition. Ligonier Valley averaged 253.7 rushing yards a game and scored 33 TDs on the ground.
OFFENSIVE LINE
Dom Bifano
High School: Windber
Class: Senior
Height: 6-1
Weight: 235
2022 season: Key piece on a District 5 Class 1A championship team that rushed for 4,400 yards and 70 touchdowns. Ramblers averaged 338.5 rushing yards a game and 9.6 a carry.
ATHLETE
Gavin Hockenberry
High School: Westmont Hilltop
Class: Senior
Height: 5-11
Weight: 175
2022 season: Ranked fifth in the area with 1,279 rushing yards on 186 carries, an average of 127.9 a game and 6.9 per run. Scored 15 rushing touchdowns. Caught 10 passes for 296 yards and three TDs. A second-team all-area defensive back in 2021.
ATHLETE
Ryan Blubaugh
High School: Berlin Brothersvalley
Class: Senior
Height: 6-2
Weight: 176
2022 season: Made 44 catches for 819 yards and 10 touchdowns. Had a long reception of 86 yards. Produced 1,268 all-purpose yards on a WestPAC champion and Appalachian Bowl winner. A second-team all-area wide receiver in 2021.
PLACEKICKER/PUNTER
Bryson Costa
High School: Windber
Class: Junior
Height: 6-0
Weight: 165
2022 season: Led the area with 63 kicking points, including 57 of 64 extra-point attempts and 2 of 2 field goal attempts, both from 34 yards. Had 19 punts for an average of 46.3 yards with a long of 72 yards.
Defense
DEFENSIVE LINE
Zach Hancock
High School: Richland
Class: Senior
Height: 5-11
Weight: 215
2022 season: Tied for fourth in the area with seven sacks at defensive tackle. Made 87 tackles, including 57 solo stops and 21 tackles for loss of yardage. Caused one fumble and blocked a punt on an 11-1 LHAC championship team.
DEFENSIVE LINE
Luke Woodley
High School: Windber
Class: Senior
Height: 6-0
Weight: 220
2022 season: Made 55 tackles, including two sacks and seven tackles for loss on an 11-2 Ramblers team that won its first district crown since 2008. Was part of a unit that produced seven shutouts and allowed a combined 86 points in 13 games.
DEFENSIVE LINE
Holby McClucas
High School: Berlin Brothersvalley
Class: Senior
Height: 6-2
Weight: 206
2022 season: Returnee as a first-team all-area defensive lineman had 80 tackles, with 41 solo stops and 16 tackles for loss of yardage. Led team with seven sacks to tie for third in the area. Made one interception on District 5-8 Class 2A runner-up.
LINEBACKER
Cody Dumm
High School: Northern Cambria
Class: Senior
Height: 5-9
Weight: 180
2022 season: Led area with 190 tackles, including 53 solo stops. Had 10 or more tackles in 12 of the District 6 1A champion Colts’ 14 games. Made 19 tackles at Portage and had 17 stops against both Purchase Line and Moshannon Valley.
LINEBACKER
Jordan Nichols
High School: Richland
Class: Senior
Height: 6-1
Weight: 190
2022 season: His 16 sacks ranked first in the state in Class 2A and were the third-highest total in Pennsylvania in any class this season. Had five-sack game against McCort-Carroll and added three sacks against Greater Johnstown. Made 58 solo tackles and 75 stops overall on 11-1 Rams team. A second-team all-area defensive player in 2021.
LINEBACKER
Devon Brezovec
High School: Forest Hills
Class: Senior
Height: 6-0
Weight: 195
2022 season: Repeat first-team linebacker had 102 tackles, with 52 solo stops. Made 10-plus tackles in four games, including 19 against Richland, 16 at Westmont Hilltop, 12 versus Penn Cambria and 11 at Greater Johnstown. Finished the season with 39 stops in final three games.
LINEBACKER
McKinley Shearer
High School: Ligonier Valley
Class: Senior
Height: 5-11
Weight: 166
2022 season: Ranked second in the area with 124 tackles against WPIAL opponents. Had 86 solo stops. Also intercepted five passes on an 8-4 playoff team.
DEFENSIVE BACK
Pace Prosser
High School: Berlin Brothersvalley
Class: Junior
Height: 6-1
Weight: 176
2022 season: Impact player on both sides of the ball had six interceptions on a defense that produced eight shutouts and didn’t allow a point through the first seven weeks. On offense, passed for 1,789 yards and 24 touchdowns and rushed for 528 yards and eight TDs. A first-team all-area athlete in 2021.
DEFENSIVE BACK
Tanner Trybus
High School: Cambria Heights
Class: Senior
Height: 5-11
Weight: 170
2022 season: Made 57 tackles and tied for the area lead with seven interceptions. On offense, surpassed the 100-yard rushing mark eight times this season, including a 284-yard, three-touchdown game against West Shamokin. Gained 1,341 rushing yards and had 17 rushing TDs. Caught 14 passes for 473 yards and seven scores.
DEFENSIVE BACK
Ty Dumm
High School: Northern Cambria
Class: Sophomore
Height: 5-11
Weight: 145
2022 season: Made 99 tackles, including 34 solo stops, as the Colts won their first District 6 football title. Tied for second in the area with six interceptions. On offense, caught 38 passes for 699 yards and scored 11 TDs.
DEFENSIVE BACK
Max Washington
High School: Bedford
Class: Senior
Height: 5-11
Weight: 190
2022 season: Made 39 tackles, including 25 solo stops, while also picking off two passes on a 7-4 District 5-8 Class 2A semifinalist team. Accounted for 633 all-purpose yards and seven touchdowns on offense.
ATHLETE
Haden Sierocky
High School: Ligonier Valley
Class: Senior
Height: 6-0
Weight: 176
2022 season: Rushed for 1,246 yards and 16 TDs. Caught 31 passes for 395 yards and seven scores. Had 2,143 all-purpose yards. On defense, made 81 tackles with one sack, three fumble recoveries, and tied for the area lead with seven interceptions. A second-team all-area athlete in 2021.
ATHLETE
Ty Stockley
High School: Cambria Heights
Class: Senior
Height: 5-11
Weight: 190
2022 season: Repeat first-team selection made 100 tackles on defense. Rushed for 938 yards and 13 TDs and passed for 583 yards and nine TDs in only 10 games due to an injury.
