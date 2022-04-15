Bedford
Coach: Brian Creps, 15th season.
Career record: 123-47.
Assistant coaches: Michele Fisher, Yvonne Bowser, April Becker, Bill Creps, Heather Black, Carrie Taylor, Tanner Williams.
District/Class: 5/2A.
2021 record: 11-2 (10-2 LHAC).
Returning letterwinners: 13.
Coach’s outlook: “We should compete for the LHAC and District 5 team championships. We would also like to build on last season’s close calls at the state meet. Our 3200 relay team and Grace Sarver (100) finished 10th. Autumn Becker finished seventh and wants to climb the ladder to a higher place.”
Roster
Seniors: Jessica Dibert, Greta Imgrund, Riley Kendall, Natalie Lippincott, Lizzy Martz, Abigale Rose, Riley Ruffley, Rory Wilkins.
Juniors: Meah Eshelman, Emily Lang, Josephine Lynch, Cassie Minner, Grace Sarver, Macy White.
Sophomores: Autumn Becker, Jaelyn Becker, Madison Harrold, Kaitlyn Richardson, Hannah Rose, Alexis Shirey, Ava Sipes, Avrey Weaverling.
Freshmen: Jillian Beck, Hanna Friedenbloom, Samantha Kendall, Gracie Kraft, Shannon Letrent, Amayah McAllister, Gabby Mills, Alyssa Riley, Madeline Ritchey, Zoey Zaverotny.
Berlin Brothersvalley
Coach: Corey Will, 22nd season.
Career record: Not provided.
Assistant coaches: Catelyn Will, Turner Paul, Kevin Bittner, Anna Flamm, David Gontis, KayAnn Cober.
District/Class: 5/2A.
2021 record: 5-3 (4-3 WestPAC).
Returning letterwinners: 9.
Coach’s outlook: “While small in number, we do have a relatively talented and experienced group of girls. There will be a few who will have their goals set to challenge for a district individual title. As a team, we should be competitive within our league once again.”
Roster
Seniors: McKenna Bittner, Alivia Coughenour, Kylee Hartman, Abreea Hay, Raylynn Miller, Madeline Tooker, Hartley VanGilder.
Juniors: Lana Fairman, Marie Laczkowski, Gracie Sechler, Morgan Twombly.
Sophomores: Lynndee Ickes, Megan Smiley.
Freshmen: None.
Bishop Carroll Catholic
Coach: Chad Ryan, first season.
Career record: 0-0.
Assistant coaches: Dan McMullen, Philip Woo, Mary Yahner, Gus Yahner, Jenn Sirsikar.
District/Class: 6/2A.
2021 record: 3-9 (3-9 LHAC).
Returning letterwinner: 1.
Coach’s outlook: “We have a small girls’ team that is young. These young ladies are very hard-working, positive and strive to be the best they can be. It will be tough as a team to win due to such low numbers, but these young ladies have worked and continue to work to improve themselves.””
Roster
Seniors: None.
Juniors: None.
Sophomore: Tatum Laughard.
Freshmen: Allison Carney, Melinda Harker, Kateri McCool, Emma Nyland, Maya Sirsikar.
Bishop McCort Catholic
Coach: Bob Manculich, first season.
Career record: 0-0.
Assistant coaches: Jim Regula, Tim Hornick, Heather Newcomber.
District/Class: 6/2A.
2021 record: 1-8 (1-8 LHAC).
Returning letterwinner: 1.
Coach’s outlook: “Our team plans to put in hard work and dedication to achieve the best each athlete can be.”
Roster
Senior: Kiersten Way.
Juniors: Malayna Boring, Libby McCullough, Samantha McGuire.
Sophomores: Jovie Forrest, Gianna Gallucci, Angelina Kutsick.
Freshmen: Te’A Ashcom, Cami Beppler, Elle Berkebile, Melissa Sal Y Rosas.
Blacklick Valley
Coach: Marilyn Gregory, 12th season.
Career record: Not provided.
Assistant coaches: Levi Cook, Melanie Nedrich.
District/Class: 6/2A.
2021 record: Not provided.
Returning letterwinners: 7.
Coach’s outlook: “We have a nice group of freshmen out who will look to fill in spots in the jumping and hurdle events. We also look to have more participate in the district meet and have some qualify for the state meet.”
Roster
Seniors: Emma Grecek, Anna Gunby, Katrina Kirkpatrick, Bryar Schilling, Rya Shirk, Shaelyn Silko, Morgan Slebodnick, Nikki Zimmerman.
Juniors: None.
Sophomore: Tressa Fatula.
Freshmen: Angel Chappel, Neveah Cramer, Alysa Fatula, Olivia Heil, Rebecca Shetler, Ariana Skebeck.
Cambria Heights
Coach: Tammy Nagel, second season.
Career record: 6-7.
Assistant coach: Nate Kiss.
District/Class: 6/2A.
2021 record: 6-7 (6-7 LHAC).
Returning letterwinners: 4.
Coach’s outlook: “We would like to be competitive within the conference and send as many athletes to the district meet as possible.”
Roster
Seniors: Bryce Burkey, Sam Cherry, Autumn Duman, Pamela Kirkpatrick, Lydsey Kitchen.
Juniors: Minyhan Easterling, Payton Kopera, Kaylee Thomas.
Sophomores: Paige Burkey, Tricia Venesky.
Freshmen: Zoe Adams, Paige Deckard, Katie Drass, Kaitlyn Duman, Olivia Farabaugh, Riley Hall, Marah Hilyer, Hannah Hite, Savannah Hoover, Haley Karlheim, Sienna Kirsch, Emily Lowe, Alyana McCombie, Solana Nastase, Stella Stoltz, Izzy Terza, Gracey Vinglish, Evenlyn Warner, Maria Wendekier.
Central Cambria
Coach: Randy Wilson, 11th season.
Career record: 107-8.
Assistant coaches: Tim Miller, Katie Bracken, Seth O’Brien, Jared George, Bryce Descavish, Tyler Gibson, Jackie Bracken.
District/Class: 6/2A.
2021 record: 12-1 (11-1 LHAC).
Returning letterwinners: Not provided.
Coach’s outlook: “We are very excited to have a large roster of enthusiastic student-athletes. We compete in the LHAC, which is an extremely competitive conference. Meet in and meet out, we will face tough competition. We are hoping our conference schedule will prepare the team for success at the District 6 meet. We feel that we are in a rebuilding phase, mainly matching new athletes to the events in which they will see the most success.”
Roster
Seniors: Ella Anderson, Leah Burggraf, Rebecca Cree, Autumn Cuppett, Laura Heinzeroth, Stella Kuntz, Gretchen Lambie, Deanne Long, Sidney McKendree, Ayonna Primus, Jennifer Russell, Marlow Soyka, Abby Walwro, Faith Wilson.
Juniors: Laila Ashurst, Sabrina Brown, Miah Cade, Abigail George, Carlee Harvey, Julia Hoffman, Melanie Jones, Mikalah Kim, Lydia Knarr, Allison Malay, Taylor McKendree, Sara Meyers, Ava Monborne, Annaliese Niebauer, Emma Pablic, Allie Polchito, Amari Primus, Jariah Primus, Madison Rigsby, Mara Sechrengost, Kyllei Shelton, Abby Sheredy, Jewel Sikora.
Sophomores: Hailee Bickford, Aubrey Boring, Madelyn Brunatti, Emma Crimmins, Carmella Figurelle, Grayson Gironda, Brooke Kolar, Summer Koss, Maggie McCullough, Claire McMullen, Jacqueline Watson, Sophie Westrick.
Freshmen: Ava Barra, Morgan Brandis, Lindsey Hodge, Myah Hunt, Baylee Knapp, Kennedy Moore, Olivia Polchito, Abigail Sheehan, Alaina Sheehan, Lola Taylor, Reagan Tronzo.
Chestnut Ridge
Coach: Jason Tew, third season.
Career record: Not provided.
Assistant coaches: Not provided.
District/Class: 5/2A.
2021 record: Not provided.
Returning letterwinners: 11.
Coach’s outlook: “We have several athletes that will be able to get us first place in a lot of meets in a variety of events. We return two state medalists and a three-event district champ, but there’s not enough girls to fill all our needs.”
Roster
Seniors: Paytn Berkhimer, Natalie Claycomb, Trinity Faupel, Elizabeth Leister, Natalie Linder.
Juniors: Belle Bosch, Makayla Ewald, Kyla Fulton, Kayla Green, Madison Hillegass, Sierra Pfister, Raina Suffecool, Ava Whysong.
Sophomores: Graysen Callihan, Delainey Dodson, Kaylin Ickes.
Freshmen: Kelcy Calhoun, Summer Kreydatus, Elana Parks, Briella Taylor.
Conemaugh Township
Coach: Anthony Dean-Neil, first season.
Career record: 0-0.
Assistant coach: Tracy Durica, Tom Hiravi, Dave Liska, Dalton Meyers.
District/Class: 5/2A.
2021 record: 3-8 (2-3 WestPAC).
Returning letterwinners: Not provided.
Coach’s outlook: “We have a well-balanced team in all areas.”
Roster
Seniors: Brielle Ciarimboli, Laci Fetterman, Shelby Fetterman, Mary Hostetter, Kara Roles.
Juniors: Maeve Cullen, Mya Derricott, Kaylee Frederick, Brook McDermott, Emilee Roman, Jenna Weaver.
Sophomores: Sara Blough, Lydia Boring, Jenna Brenneman, Kendra Huber, Allison Matera, Unity Miller, Natalie Simpson, Sophia Stango, Asia Zwick.
Freshmen: Briar Berkey, Ava Byer, Ashley Fetterman, Lydia Hostetter, Ellie Hunsberger, Gretchen Miller, Izabel Slezak, Brianna Shetler, Jordan Snyder, Ellie Speigle, Kaitlyn Wiley.
Forest Hills
Coach: Tom Hunter, 16th season.
Career record: 159-7.
Assistant coach: Emma Kissell.
District/Class: 6/2A.
2021 record: 14-0 (12-0 LHAC).
Returning letterwinners: 11.
Coach’s outlook: “Expectations are for another successful season. We return 11 letterwinners from last season, including state medalists Remi Smith (100 hurdles) and Delaney Dumm (3200). We also have a large group of newcomers who should make an impact on our success. Our goal is to improve as the season progresses so we are a contender for the LHAC and district titles.”
Roster
Seniors: Bethany Conant, Payton McGough, Remi Smith.
Juniors: Claire Daubert, Danielle Dumm, Delaney Dumm, Hailey Hampton, Halle Noon, Audrey Peretin, Kayle Strayer, Kayla Weinzierl, Abbey Wellwood, Anna Wirfel.
Sophomores: Anna Burkey, Paige Cameron, Nadia Daubert, Emma Felix, Maria Felix, Alexis Henderson, Emmie Johns, McKenzie Johns, Monica Krug, Nina Martyak, Paige Miller, Laura Montag, Addison Schirato, Emily Sechrengost, Aimee Smith.
Freshmen: Hannah Beyer, Julia Chunta, Mya Colosimo, Samantha Danel, Mya Kehn, Malorie Landman, Olivia McLeary, Payton Pcola, Alexis Poborsky, Alyssa Walker, Skyler Wilson.
Greater Johnstown
Coach: Chuck Wyatt, seventh season.
Career record: Not provided.
Assistant coaches: Aubrey Saccol, Alkwan Williams, Tanea Preston, Heather Lavely.
District/Class: 6/3A.
2021 record: 3-8 (3-8 LHAC).
Returning letterwinners: 6.
Coach’s outlook: “We have a really young team with some kids that are working hard and getting better every day.”
Roster
Seniors: None.
Juniors: Sade’ Brown, Jaydah Favor, Treyonna Freeman, Mia Gause, Irelin Urban.
Sophomores: Leshana Confer, Sarina Farrior, Laurell McClurkin, Inez Price.
Freshman: Delaney Conway, Ameiah Hayward, Zoey Kurcin, Affinity Mason, Jalysa Smith.
Meyersdale
Coach: Tom Miller, first season.
Career record: 0-0.
Assistant coaches: Ian Edwards, Julianna Isgan, Dara Seibert, Dan Pletcher.
District/Class: 5/2A.
2021 record: 7-1.
Returning letterwinners: 7.
Coach’s outlook: “We have a great group this year. They are motivated and very hard-working. We’re hoping to improve upon last season and hope to be in the running for a conference championship.”
Roster
Seniors: Jillian Bako, Linzee Emerick, Lydia Renzi, Sky Rigo, Elizabeth Sayler, Johnna Steinrich.
Juniors: Laura Boyce, Rachel Daughton, Jasmine Lasure.
Sophomores: Jane Bechter, Faith Bittner, Elizabeth Cook, Grace Hersch, Avery Logsdon, Anna Maust.
Freshmen: Bridgette Beal, Jayla Maley, Makiah Ohler, Chloe Stimmell, Lilah Topper, Lily Wood.
Northern Cambria
Coach: Chelsea Brady, second season.
Career record: 2-6.
Assistant coaches: None.
District/Class: 6/2A.
2021 record: 2-6 (2-6 Heritage).
Returning letterwinners: 10.
Coach’s outlook: “We have a great group of girls this season. They all work together seamlessly and work hard to achieve their goals. I think we have a lot of potential for beating records and winning some meets. I am really looking forward to working with these girls for another season and seeing what we can accomplish together. Last season, we had a very small team and some injuries. We have a few more girls on the team this year. I am hoping to keep everyone motivated and healthy. Most importantly, I want the girls to get out there and give it their all. They all have so much heart and potential.”
Roster
Seniors: Shayla Bowser, Emily Montanaro, Serenity Pala.
Juniors: Courtney Bobik, Katelyn Feighner, Madison Hassen, Arla Homady, Nicole Leese.
Sophomores: Lauren McCombie, Ella Miller, Rylee Stine.
Freshmen: Augusta Litzinger, Samantha Myers, Taylee Pala, Teagan Pala.
Penn Cambria
Coach: Joshua Himmer, sixth season.
Career record: 20-26.
Assistant coaches: Lauren Michina, Carrie Vinglish, Tony Tomaselli.
District/Class: 6/2A.
2021 record: 6-7 (4-7 LHAC).
Returning letterwinners: 15.
Coach’s outlook: “Girls’ sports at Penn Cambria are always very competitive and the attitude of the girls is always great. We’re looking forward to a great season.”
Roster
Seniors: Tara Crynock, Sydney Eriuliani, Emma Farabaugh, Daijah Lilly, Kiera Nadolsky, Emma Sawinski.
Juniors: Georgia Borlie, Arica Duclos, Kasey Farabaugh, Kylee Marshall, Madison McCoy, Isabella Spahr, Jerzy Vinglish.
Sophomores: Kayla Beadle, Tedi Beck, Sienna Bianconi, Avery Cox, Becca Hoover, Sophie Hoover, Alyssa Ropp, Josie Sawinski, Leah Shoemaker, Kyra Vinglish.
Freshmen: Kayla Galovich, Addison Hite, Chloe Karabinos, Sydney Lee.
Portage
Coach: Lance Hudak, seventh season.
Career record: 13-27-1.
Assistant coaches: Amy Burkett, Abby Chobany, Bob Newlin.
District/Class: 6/2A.
2021 record: 8-1 (8-0 WestPAC).
Returning letterwinners: 19.
Coach’s outlook: “Our girls are confident coming off a very successful 2021 season winning the WestPAC, Appalachian Invitational, West Central Coaches Meet and placing in the top four as a team at the district meet. If we can stay healthy and focused on both individual and team goals, 2022 will be another banner year for the Lady Mustangs track and field team.”
Roster
Seniors: Isabella Bartoletti, Alyssa Hoberney, Sydney Leturgey, Julia Papcun, Lauren Shaffer, Sydni Sossong.
Juniors: Grace Corte, Madelyn Hudak, Maurah Krumenacker.
Sophomores: Brooke Bednarski, Cami Burkett, Jenna Burkett, Alex Chobany, Sierra Crum, Annelise Davis, Ashlyn Hudak, Andrea Schad, Ashley Semanchik, Jada Willinsky.
Freshmen: Payton Noll, Bella Sherbine.
Richland
Coach: Chris Mangus, 12th season.
Career record: 59-53.
Assistant coaches: Virgil Wenturine, Patrick Shirt, Tom Jones, Brennan Mikulsky.
District/Class: 6/2A.
2021 record: 7-5 (7-5 LHAC).
Returning letterwinners: 10.
Coach’s outlook: “We are a young team that is looking to improve on 2021’s record and to be competitive at the LHAC and District 6 meets.”
Roster
Seniors: Bella Burke, Lochlyn Chase, Lyndsey Macey, Olivia Patrick.
Juniors: Camryn Beglin, Rebecca Kern, Sydney Langerholc, Alyssa McAdams, Eryn McKendree, Brianna Rager.
Sophomores: Sasha Garnett, Marlina Gawel, Ashlyn King, Makena Philibin, Kendall Rager, Regan Ribarich, Essie Salem, Ahna Stewart, Meg Stewart, Delaney Yost.
Freshmen: Savannah Artim, Lilli Bobak, Sophia Boyle, Aubrey Burkett, Emma Feichtel, Karsyn Ford, Katie Hutzler, Morgan Langerholc, Lilianna Swartz, Brenna Thomas.
Somerset
Coach: J.R. Hemminger, fourth season.
Career record: 19-7.
Assistant coaches: Wally Miller, Dave Polcha, Bryan Walker, Kathy Mitchell, Donna Richard, Dan Shirley, Scott Close.
District/Class: 5/3A.
2021 record: 9-4 (8-4 LHAC).
Returning letterwinners: 11.
Coach’s outlook: “The girls return 2021 District 5-6 Class 3A placewinners in Hailey Rios (100-meter champion, 200 champion, seventh in long jump and second in 400 relay), Alexia Powers (second in 400 relay and eighth in 200), Abby Urban (fifth in 400), Hope Miller (fourth in 400), Sydney Rush (fourth in triple jump, sixth in long jump and second in 400 relay) and Alyssa Richard (sixth in discus). Hopes are high that we can win some dual meets and get a handful of athletes to Shippensburg for the PIAA championships at the end of May.”
Roster
Seniors: Morgan Dickey, Emily Li, Alexia Powers, Hailey Rios, Elena Rossi.
Juniors: Ahleah Berkebile, Bella Gary, Sarah Jacobs, Lauren Lepley, Amber Mayak, Kiley Ohler, Mariya Petrosky, Rilee Pugh, Carly Richard, Sydney Rush.
Sophomores: Samantha Acey, Rihanna Hillegass, Chanda McGee, Hope Miller, Ella Peck, Francesca Rascona, Alyssa Richard, Abigail Urban, Kaylin Weaver, Serena Zirkle.
Freshmen: Kiersten Allen, Abagail Barndt, Jacie Coyle, Katilyn Fazenbaker, Abigail Ledney, Elise McCoy, Kristina Polakoski, Austin Reichhold, Kamryn Ross, Sophie Urbain, Bethann Walker, Carly Zelenak.
United
Coach: Robert Penrose, second season.
Career record: 7-1.
Assistant coaches: Leah Ann Ault, Josh Henning, Scott McCully, Laura Susick, Tara Oleksa.
District/Class: 6/2A.
2021 record: 7-1 (5-1 Heritage).
Returning letterwinners: 11.
Coach’s outlook: ”We have strong athletes that can step in for the seniors we lost. Our young team is set to be a competitive in every meet. We are looking for our fifth Heritage Conference title in six years.”
Roster
Seniors: Delaynee McCully, McKenna Muir.
Juniors: Kaitlyn Dill, Lauren Donelson, Natalie George, Brooklyn McElwee, Cassy Weber.
Sophomores: Paige Landis, Preslee Metil, Morgan Oleksa, Paiton Steiner.
Freshmen: Jadelyn Boring, Melina Fry, Marissa Hansen, Kenley Ingalls, Ava Kovalcik, Ceda Krouse-Ward, Alexis McElwee, Katlynne Miller, Sierra Oleksa.
Westmont Hilltop
Coach: Pat Barron, sixth season.
Career record: 32-25.
Assistant coaches: Mike Harchick, Mark Yonko, Tina Morrow, Brad King, Nikki Galiote.
District/Class: 6/2A.
2021 record: 9-3 (9-3 LHAC).
Returning letterwinners: 18.
Coach’s outlook: “The girls are looking forward to getting started. Balance across the throws, jumps and running should allow us to be competitive in the tough LHAC.”
Roster
Seniors: Avari Admire, Abbey D’Arrigo, Julia Dill, Olivia Droz, Lila Lehman, Kianna Leiato, Nicole Leiden, Sydney Moore, Shannen Mullen, Ella Nibert, Makenna Oswalt, Cassidy Rozich, Abigail Rutledge, Sabrina Zimmerman.
Juniors: Ella Brawley, Kaeda Cook, Cami Danchanko, Samantha Dixon, Morgan Faight, Mia Glessner, Maddie Hoover, Emilie Kirkpatrick, Emma O’Neil, Julia Raberg, Zailees Seda-Fas, Kendal Shingler, Emma Spisak, Emily Stoddard, Gracie Stratton, Jenna Williams.
Sophomores: Honesty Brown, Ella Clawson, Gracie Cramer, Isabella Forcey, Julia Kane, Quinn Kuzmiak, Paige Lemasters, Payton Marion, Nora Mullen.
Freshmen: Arianna Brown, Mckenzie Davis-Reese, Emma Fabry, Dani Fregly, Allison Garner, Christiana Gordon, Summer James, Kallie Koposko, Isabella Reynolds, Tovah Sharbaugh, Aubrie Shingler, Ava Stager, Jordan Yoder, Melia Zagorski.
Windber
Coach: Mark Murchie, fifth season.
Career record: Not provided.
Assistant coaches: Barb DiLoreto, Tim Tallyen, Tom Blanchetti.
District/Class: 5/2A.
2021 record: 5-4 (5-2 WestPAC).
Returning letterwinners: 6.
Coach’s outlook: “We are looking to build off of the success of last season with a strong group of returning athletes and many new athletes who have joined the team. They are all hard-workers and this team has a lot of potential. I am excited to see their success this season.”
Roster
Seniors: Gabrielle Klingenberg, Samantha Toki.
Juniors: Cecilia Bean, Paige Bennethum, Melia Dusack, Audrey Hart, Riley Ott, Anna Steinbeck, Shannon Tokarsky.
Sophomores: Riley Brubaker, Ariana Hill, Taylor Plunkard.
Freshmen: Laurel Bean, Lily Bifano, Megan Delgrande.
Rockwood did not return a questionnaire.
Note: The boys track and field capsules will run in a future edition when space allows.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.