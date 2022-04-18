Bedford
Coach: Brian Creps, 21st season.
Career record: 216-47-3.
Assistant coaches: Michele Fisher, Yvonne Bowser, April Becker, Bill Creps, Heather Black, Carrie Taylor, Tanner Williams.
District/Class: 5/2A.
2021 record: 12-1 (11-1 LHAC).
Returning lettermen: 18.
Coach’s outlook: “We should compete for the LHAC and District 5 team championships this season.”
Roster
Seniors: Justin Arnold, Colby Barnhouse, Boyd Becker, Cameron Hagenbuch, Eric Jordan, Gabriel Koontz, Brady Miller, Ethan Miller, Nathaniel Scritchfield, Evan Sigel, Zach Vent, Josiah Weyant, Nathaniel Wracher.
Juniors: Trent Fichtner, Dathan Hyltan, Kevin Ressler, Parker Sigler, Jacob Styer, Maxwell Washington, Ethan Weber, Dom Whetstone, Caleb Wigfield.
Sophomores: Nicholas Clites, Toby Corle, Timothy Crist, Trent Fichtner, Jonathan Gresh, Brayden Kane, Dan Noel, Isaac Swope, Cole Taylor, Miles Valiton, Ben Weiler.
Freshmen: Joseph Brallier, Jared Browel, Raven Brower, Nico Cordova, Hunter Davis, Adam Fisher, A.J. Koontz, Alexander Laird, Carson Lynch, Trenton Nikiel, Joseph Pencil, Aaron Weiler.
Berlin Brothersvalley
Coach: Corey Will, 22nd season.
Career record: Not provided.
Assistant coaches: Catelyn Will, Turner Paul, Kevin Bittner, Anna Flamm, David Gontis, KayAnn Cober.
District/Class: 5/2A.
2021 record: 3-5 (3-4 WestPAC).
Returning lettermen: 5.
Coach’s outlook: “We have a very small team that is relatively young. We will look to learn the events this year and have the athletes set goals of qualifying for the district meet.”
Roster
Seniors: Herman Dupre, Alex Leydig.
Juniors: Conlan Gair, Caden Montgomery.
Sophomores: Brayden McCool, Josiah Miller, Jacob Pelar.
Freshmen: Mac Foor, Jacob Getty, Connor Montgomery, Levi Whipkey.
Bishop Carroll Catholic
Coach: Chad Ryan, first season.
Career record: 0-0.
Assistant coaches: Dan McMullen, Philip Woo, Mary Yahner, Gus Yahner, Jenn Sirsikar.
District/Class: 6/2A.
2021 record: 1-11 (1-11 LHAC).
Returning lettermen: 9.
Coach’s outlook: “This year’s team is young, but they have been striving to get better every day. They continually show up with a positive attitude and a willingness to work hard to improve as individuals and as a team.”
Roster
Seniors: Blaine Farabaugh, John Yahner.
Juniors: Ashton Grove, Jake Harker, Jude Koehle, Josh McCool, Naveen Sirsikar, Alex Tebbs.
Sophomores: Mitchell Dumm, Luke Mullen, Brode Ryan.
Freshmen: Daniel Farabaugh, Luke Herald, Seth Hilyer, Jude Hudkins, Will Tremel.
Bishop McCort Catholic
Coach: Bob Manculich, first season.
Career record: 0-0.
Assistant coaches: Jim Regula, Tim Hornick, Heather Newcomber.
District/Class: 6/2A.
2021 record: 2-7 (2-7 LHAC).
Returning lettermen: 4.
Coach’s outlook: “Our team plans to put in hard work and dedication to achieve the best each athlete can be.”
Roster
Seniors: Cole Allison, Austin Duncan, Justin Edmiston, Aaron Rodgers, Adam Sbeitan, Damek Shontofski, Alex Williams.
Juniors: Chase Gleason, Christian Haberkorn, Conner Haberkorn, Benjamin Haslett.
Sophomore: Migel Angel Torres II.
Blacklick Valley
Coach: Marilyn Gregory, 12th season.
Career record: Not provided.
Assistant coaches: Levi Cook, Melanie Nedrich.
District/Class: 6/2A.
2021 record: Not provided.
Returning lettermen: 10.
Coach’s outlook: “A lot of freshmen and sophomores that joined the team have a lot of potential in both the track events as well as field events. We also have a talented group of seniors returning this year that provide leadership to the underclassmen.”
Roster
Seniors: Michael Frank, Noah Heltzel, Greg Hershberger, Isaac Hessler, Braydon Kelley, Logan Kent, Michael Pavelek, Casey Percinsky, John Steck, Drake White, Cody Williams.
Juniors: Matt Jasper, Jase McLucas, Teague Spade, Hunter Tatarko, Kevin Young.
Sophomores: Dino DiPaolo, Noah Marsinko, Alex Reba, A.J. Villa.
Freshmen: Jared King, Collin Nedrich, Collin Nixon, Greg Schilling, Tavin Shirk, Shaun Silko, Dan Teeter, Nathan Yokitis, Steven Wilson.
Cambria Heights
Coach: Jeff Koss, 17th season.
Career record: 81-121.
Assistant coach: Dom Novella.
District/Class: 6/2A.
2021 record: 4-9 (4-8 LHAC).
Returning lettermen: 10.
Coach’s outlook: “We want to work hard each practice, show improvement in each meet, qualify as many athletes as possible to districts and hopefully advance an athlete or two to states.”
Roster
Seniors: Ryan Haluska, Tanner Hite, Bailey Horvath, Casey Weakland, Nathan Wholaver, Gage Wright, Steven Yeckley.
Juniors: Crist Boring, Junseo Deckard, Dakota Delattre, Brock Eckenrode, Nathan Farabaugh, Matthew Foulks, Ian Hall, Austin Malenich, Gavin McConnell, Zechariah Scott, Tanner Trybus.
Sophomores: Austin Bender, Alexavier Farrell, Daniel Hock, Nathaniel Saltsgiver, Joe Senko.
Freshmen: Kyle Bender, Lukas Green, Thomas Kitchen, Braylon Rydbom, Noah Smith, Trey Trybus.
Central Cambria
Coach: Matt Miller, 12th season.
Career record: 105-12.
Assistant coaches: Bob Nikolishen, Andrew Michaels, Matt Grata, Jared George.
District/Class: 6/2A.
2021 record: 14-0 (12-0 LHAC).
Returning lettermen: 21.
Coach’s outlook: “We will hopefully continue to run a successful program and compete at the conference and district levels. We will also be looking to get as many of our athletes to the state championships as possible.”
Roster
Seniors: Isaac Bellomo, Joshua Contorchick, Hobbs Dill, Zachary Ford, Ethan Gillin, Benjamin Grata, Jace Koss, Zackary Krumenacker, Ethan Kubat, Robert Lazer, Ethan Long, Mason Lutz, Brock Martin, Adam McGlynn, Ian Mulligan, Alek Nikolishen, Jameson O’Brien, Tyler Sheldon, Jake Wentz, Will Westrick, Noah Wilson, Thomas Zabrosky.
Juniors: Shay Adams, Jeremy Dillon, Aiden Lechleitner, Devon Morgan, Benjamin Ream, Cody Roberts, Jonathan Wess, Nolan Wyrwas.
Sophomores: Samuel Beyer, Brenden Demchack, George Dill, Deklan Estep, Owen Gaunt, Evan George, Carter Heeney, Matthew Kirsch, Domenico Micco, Ian Ray, David Schweitzer, Christian Vasil.
Freshmen: Tanner Archangelo, Henry Bradley, Tanner Braniff, Alexander Burns, Jacob Conrad, Everett Devlin, Ian Estep, Devin Krumenacker, Dominic Kuntz, David Smith, Grady Snyder, Jacob Wilson.
Chestnut Ridge
Coach: Jason Tew, third season.
Career record: Not provided.
Assistant coaches: Not provided.
District/Class: 5/2A.
2021 record: Not provided.
Returning lettermen: 20.
Coach’s outlook: “We have several athletes that will be able to able to get us first place in a lot of meets in a variety of events. We have some good athletes, but we lost 10 seniors.”
Roster
Seniors: Dylan Gibbner, Brandon Gonzalez, Jonah Hillegass, Hayden Little, Ian Melius, Cody Miller, Luke Moore, Jack Moyer, Gavyn Walter, Matt Whysong.
Juniors: Sam Albright, Calan Bollman, Landon Boozer, Josiah Carnwath, Cameron Garrett, Brent Holderbaum, Brett Imler, Noah Leonardis, Collin Osman, Brandon Tomory, Ben Whisker.
Sophomores: Nolan Bowser, Andrew Crawford, Matt Davis, Jeb Emerick, Wyatt Kaiser, Lando Krouse, Levi Mock, Luke Mock, Levi Moyer, Kevin Myers, Nick Presnell, Nicholas Rizzo, Connor Smith, Braydon Turner, Mason Weyant, Chase Whysong, Jarod Wolfhope.
Freshmen: Owen Claybomb, Ben Forshey, Aaron Ickes, Brody Kissell, Mason Miller, Jay Stiffler.
Conemaugh Township
Coach: Anthony Dean-Neil, first season.
Career record: 0-0.
Assistant coach: Tracy Durica, Tom Hiravi, Dave Liska, Dalton Meyers.
District/Class: 5/2A.
2021 record: 7-4 (4-1 WestPAC).
Returning lettermen: Not provided.
Coach’s outlook: “We have a well-balanced team in all areas.”
Roster
Seniors: Jackson Byer, Dewgan Derricott, Dylan Dietz, Nick Grosik, Dmetrius Johnson, Shane Nichols, Alex Robinson, Cayden Robinson, Emilio Ruiz.
Juniors: Ethan Black, Trenton Brenneman, Ronan Cullen, Alexander Gregory, Dominic Hanik, Brett Moore, Christian Ruiz.
Sophomores: Isaiah DiGuardi, Ean Godin, Dominik Hanik, Colton Lehman, Hayden Lingenfelter, Kyler Mauzy, Grant McClemens, Bodhi McVicker, Jonathan Smith.
Freshmen: Dillon Defibaugh, Chase Diamond, Grant Dombrosky, Cameron Dunn, Caleb Ewing, Darren Miller, Waylon Nist, Jackson Sotosky.
Forest Hills
Coach: Robert Petrunak, 11th season.
Career record: 79-29.
Assistant coach: Chris Gallaher.
District/Class: 6/2A.
2021 record: 8-6 (6-6 LHAC).
Returning lettermen: 9.
Coach’s outlook: “Our underclassmen have good numbers and show a lot of promise. The upperclassmen have low numbers, but are talented and hard-working.”
Roster
Seniors: Ian Botteicher, Brady Christ, Luke Dierling, Mikel Gray, Tyler Stohon, Connor Wysocki.
Juniors: Nolan Cabala, Colten Danel, Gavin Ickes, Bailey Shepperd.
Sophomores: Garrett Berkheimer, Thomas Carroll, Lucas DeLoatch, Levi Hockensmith, Ayden Martinage, Si McGough, Luke McLeary, Josh Morrison, Gavin Plummer, Darin Rodgers, Toby Tokarsky, Josh Weinzierl.
Freshmen: Cody Biter, Kaden Carpenter, Obadiah Lang, Brady Mayes, Eli Rudnik, Isaiah Schech, Gus Wirfel.
Greater Johnstown
Coach: Chuck Wyatt, seventh season.
Career record: Not provided.
Assistant coaches: Aubrey Saccol, Alkwan Williams, Tanea Preston, Heather Lavely.
District/Class: 6/3A.
2021 record: 3-8 (3-8 LHAC).
Returning lettermen: 6.
Coach’s outlook: “We have one senior along with some younger kids that are working hard and getting better every day.”
Roster
Senior: Eli Gunby.
Juniors: Chase Collier, Alijah Gibson, Jorge Morales.
Sophomores: Ken Bair III, Conseer Baxter.
Freshman: Kenai Brookins.
Ligonier Valley
Coach: Joshua Suszek, second season.
Career record: 3-1.
Assistant coaches: Denny Henderson, Don Bakewell, Cassidy Shepherd.
District/Class: 7/2A.
2021 record: 3-1 (3-1 WPIAL).
Returning lettermen: 10.
Coach’s outlook: “We have a strong core of seniors who are going to help carry our team this year. The team finished second in our conference behind Deer Lakes, and our goal is to avenge last year’s loss to them and win our conference.”
Roster
Seniors: Hunter Crowe, Khorter Drury, Miles Higgins, Connor Kelly, Tucker Klotz, Sam Mundorff, Isaac Piper, Thomas Saloom, Chris Saversky, Bjorn Sigurdsson, Ryan Zimmerman.
Juniors: Joseph Barbarich, Aidan Brisendine, Mason Mohnkern, Logan Mulheren, Logan Palmer, James Pleskovitch, McKinley Shearer, Cole Smith, Tylan Wilkins.
Sophomores: Chet Dillaman, Riley Maas, Declan McMullen, Matthew Salancy, Nathan Smith, Landan Wible.
Freshmen: Sam Caldwell, Hunter Carr, Austin Convard, Landon Hoyman, Houston Hunter, John Jablunovsky, Mark Jablunovsky, Wade Lamont, Alex Marquis, Maxx Oberly, Gabe Ortego, Aaron Pritts, Oliver Sparks, Ethan Wells.
Meyersdale
Coach: Tom Miller, first season.
Career record: 0-0.
Assistant coaches: Ian Edwards, Juliann Isgan, Dara Seibert, Dan Pletcher.
District/Class: 5/2A.
2021 record: 5-3.
Returning lettermen: 6.
Coach’s outlook: “We’re young this year. The majority of our guys are freshmen and sophomores. However, we have a determined group with a great work ethic.”
Roster
Seniors: Andrew Beeman, John Miller, Evan Schafer, Ethan Simpkins.
Juniors: Brett Blough, Matthew Diehl, Alexander Kirschner, Noah Kretchman, Garrett Shipley.
Sophomores: Bryan Donitzen, Dylan Hay, Levi Hersch, Bryson Hetz, Tucker Lapp, Tristin Ohler, Evan Yoder.
Freshmen: Xavier Bennett, Connor Brenneman, Joey Comfort, Nolan Easton, James Kretchman, Micah Moore, Christian Nave, Calen Simpkins, Ryan Yoder.
Northern Cambria
Coach: Derek Bearer, second season.
Career record: 8-0.
Assistant coaches: Zach Daisley, Sam Shutty, Scott Yingling.
District/Class: 6/2A.
2021 record: 8-0 (6-0 Heritage).
Returning lettermen: 8.
Coach’s outlook: “This season, we return some of our top scorers from last season. Those athletes combined with some key newcomers have us looking to be very competitive again this year.”
Roster
Seniors: Logan Keith, Ethan Ludwig, Jason Maree, Ethan Miller, Daniel Phillips, Gavin Rezk, Mark Stewart, Isaac Wagner.
Juniors: Brady Ashurst, Joe Griffiths, Peyton Myers, Colton Paronish, Lucas Weyandt.
Sophomores: Michael Konitsky, Alex Piper, Jackson Sheredy, Dawson Shutty.
Freshmen: Joseph Bowser, Caleb Dolney, Ty Dumm, Richard Kirsch.
Penn Cambria
Coach: Todd Niebauer, third season.
Career record: 9-4.
Assistant coaches: Nick Felus, Carrie Karabinos, Tony Tomaselli.
District/Class: 6/2A.
2021 record: 9-4 (9-4 LHAC).
Returning lettermen: 12.
Coach’s outlook: “We have a nice group of very respectful kids who I know expect to win and they compete hard. I look forward to working with them.”
Roster
Seniors: Lucas Dorsch, Cole Eberhart, Mason Hogue, Trenten Murphy, Noel Noel, Brandt Patterson, Zach Szpala, Trey Talko, Nick Wirfel.
Juniors: Andre Marinak, Price Selznik.
Sophomores: Colin Berkheimer, Andrew Dillon, Joey Hite, Marcus Lilly, Talis Marshall, Carter McDermott, Josh Stolarski, Eli Summerville, Sean Tomlinson.
Freshmen: Zachary Farabaugh, Austin Gray, Caleb Piesezek.
Portage
Coach: Lance Hudak, seventh season.
Career record: 21-19.
Assistant coaches: Amy Burkett, Abby Chobany, Bob Newlin.
District/Class: 6/2A.
2021 record: 7-1 (6-1 WestPAC).
Returning lettermen: 18.
Coach’s outlook: “This will be our biggest roster in years with a number of experienced, talented athletes returning that know what it takes to compete with the best in our conference and district.“
Roster
Seniors: Josh Canavan, Issac Diehl, Gavin Gouse, Oren Heidler, Joseph Lawrence, Levi Marsh, Brodie Plummer, Ben Sanner, Collan Schad, Tanner Trusik, Dylan Tubbs.
Juniors: Matthew Coffee, Ethan Geer, Trenton Gentile, Jacob Graessle.
Sophomores: Gabe Corte, Elliott Nagy, Trent Nesbella, Luke Stohon, Aiden Richey, Nick Summerville.
Freshmen: Issac Geer, Owen Gouse, Bode Layo, Brendan Smithro.
Richland
Coach: Chris Mangus, 12th season.
Career record: 92-23.
Assistant coaches: Virgil Wenturine, Patrick Shirt, Tom Jones, Brennan Mikulsky.
District/Class: 6/2A.
2021 record: 9-3 (9-3 LHAC).
Returning lettermen: 12.
Coach’s outlook: “We have quite a few athletes returning from the team that placed second at last year’s District 6 Class 2A meet and are hoping to win both the LHAC and District 6-2A championships in 2022.”
Roster
Seniors: Andrew Bauer, Dominic Bethmann, Brayden DiPaola, Andrew Flowers, Griffin LaRue, Aidan McMahon, Aidan Thomas.
Juniors: Brock Batche, Ethan Box, Zachary Hancock, Grayden Lewis, Hayden Lucas, Ryan McGowen, Caleb Miller.
Sophomores: Evan Beglin, Connor Bethmann, Dugan Chase, Ethan Choi, Donovan Coyne, Logan Gossard, Braden Hirsch, Ben Lesneski, Evan McCracken, Josh Slavick, Jonah Weaver.
Freshmen: Cole Blanchetti, Jacob Blanchetti, Austin Blough, Henry Levander, Jude Mugerwa, Joseph Penna, Logan Punako, Brett Rokita, Elijah Toth, Cody Yeager.
Somerset
Coach: Rick Flyte, second season.
Career record: 9-4.
Assistant coaches: Wally Miller, Dave Polcha, Bryan Walker, Kathy Mitchell, Donna Richard, Dan Shirley, Scott Close.
District/Class: 5/3A.
2021 record: 9-4 (8-4 LHAC).
Returning lettermen: 11.
Coach’s outlook: “A year of experience plus the addition of some talented underclassmen should position us to win our share of dual meets and get a few athletes to Shippensburg for the PIAA championships at the end of May.”
Roster
Seniors: Caleb Antram, Chase Brenneman, Mateo Camacho, Shane Foust, Jasen Griffith, T.Y. Harmon, Nicholas Lepley, Brandon Walker, Colton Walker.
Juniors: Asa Belardi, Alex Carr, Aiden DiBuono, Victor Gaibor III, Zachary Gibbs, Luke Housley, Wesley Shaulis, David Wang, Cayden Willoughby, Tyler Zimmerman.
Sophomores: Brady Brewer, Jack Loeffert, Orion McClendon, Caleb Platt, Logan Seslow, Ian Shoff, Caleb Stanton.
Freshmen: Isaac Bell, Jacob Bell, Benjamin Bowers, Colton Danihel, Evan DiBuono, Bradley Hauger, Dominic Heiple, Camden Lowery, Kaden Ndakala, Carson Powers, Carson Sanner, Cooper Sanner, Gavin Smith, Deshonn Valentine, Elijah Walls.
United
Coach: Robert Penrose, 12th season.
Career record: 47-41.
Assistant coaches: Leah Ann Ault, Josh Henning, Scott McCully, Laura Susick, Tara Oleksa.
District/Class: 6/2A.
2021 record: 5-3 (4-2 Heritage).
Returning lettermen: 10.
Coach’s outlook: ”We have a nice mix of returning leadership and new additions. We should be competitive in every meet this year.”
Roster
Seniors: Ethan Hixson, Winn Rudnik.
Juniors: Bridger Blankenbicker, Ian Friday, Ty Gapshes, Gadden Lych, Evan McAnulty, Andrew Payne, Hunter Wilson.
Sophomores: Ruardon Butler, Gaige Grassmyer, Hudson Ludwig, Stephen Oleksa, Xander Strong.
Freshmen: Bralin Crusan -Hughes, Garin Fischer, Colton Henning, Jonas Mack, Joshua Martin, Aedyn Montgomery, Michael Monty, Dallas Pearce, Noah Pisarcik, Noah Riffer, Aidan Stiffler, David Susick, Jackson Wirick.
Westmont Hilltop
Coach: Pat Barron, sixth season.
Career record: 35-22.
Assistant coaches: Mike Harchick, Mark Yonko, Tina Morrow, Brad King, Nikki Galiote.
District/Class: 6/2A.
2021 record: 8-4 (8-4 LHAC).
Returning lettermen: 20.
Coach’s outlook: “The boys are excited for another year in the ultra-competitive LHAC. Depth and growth of the younger grades will be key for us.”
Roster
Seniors: Ian Buday, Billy Droz, Dorian Hanley, Stephen Hanley, Danny Heider, Alec Hooper, Dunil Karunaratne, Ryan Kovach, Yousef Sbeitan.
Juniors: Shawn Barnhart, Derek George, Landon Glover, Isaac Havener, Elias McCoy, Landon Miller, Marty Radovanic, Jme Turnage, Max Zitnay.
Sophomores: Ian Arroyo, Anthony Brazill, Zachary Davis-Reese, Noah Gardner, Bashir Ingram, Brandon Jack, Gayath Karunaratne, Joe Messina, Malachi Myers, Ali Qureshi, Aiden Selders, Hunter Smith, Jude Taha, Cayden Thompson, Judah Wallace, Nathan Zolnosky.
Freshmen: Lewis Dill, Anderson Dull, Kasson Garland, Jack Goss, Roylee Groomer, Jaden Kane, Jonah McCoy, Caden Miller, Joe Nibert, Jamere Oliver, Bailey Weis.
Windber
Coach: Mark Murchie, fifth season.
Career record: Not provided.
Assistant coaches: Barb DiLoreto, Tim Tallyen, Tom Blanchetti.
District/Class: 5/2A.
2021 record: 9-0 (7-0 WestPAC).
Returning lettermen: 12.
Coach’s outlook: “We are returning a very strong squad that is looking to continue our regular-season success, repeat as conference champs and make a run at the district title.”
Roster
Seniors: Zachary Barkley, Joe Billetdeaux, Bryce Brubaker, Keith Charney, Nick Dom, Caden Dusack, Gino Flori, Seth Marsh, Ryan Pudliner, Gian Riccilli, Brady Russo, Dylan Tomlinson.
Juniors: Dominic Bifano, Jacob Hostetler, Blake Klosky, William Minahan, Owen Prince, John Shuster, Luke Woodley.
Sophomores: Aiden Debias, Colin Marx, Joseph McKelvey, Garrett Page, Colten Wirick.
Freshmen: Elijah Bennett, Noah Bifile, Xander Branche, Ryan Grohal, Dalton Hileman, Luke Hostetler, Grady Klosky, Andrew Minahan, Edward Richards, Nick Russo, Aiden Shaulis.
