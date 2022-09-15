Bedford
Coach: John Porta, second season.
Record: 20-4.
Assistants: Jerry Bagley, Jen Nouse.
District/classification: 5/2A.
2021 record: 20-4 (13-3 LHAC).
Returning starters: 3.
Returning letterwinners: 7.
Coach's outlook: "We are looking forward to building upon a very successful 2021 season. Our team is led by junior setter Laney Lafferty and senior hitter Bailey Stahlman. This year’s team has a lot of experience and depth at all positions. We have a strong senior class that have become leaders and are dedicated to building our program for the present and the future."
Roster
Seniors: Peri Bagley, Sadie Duke, Shadie Heit, Hannah Hershberger, Raegan May, Livie Nouse, Madison Smith, Bailey Stahlman.
Juniors: Zoey Bottenfield, Lindsay Bulger, Hannah Burkett, Brooklyn Claycomb, Adamyah Gregor, Laney Lafferty, Kaleigh Long.
Sophomores: Erin Grace, Gabby Mills, Maggie Siverling, Paige Tate, Rachel Weber, Kaylee Zuck.
Freshmen: Madison Defibaugh, Natalie Hershberger, Daisy Keel, Ava Michael, Great Nicodemus, Samantha Shoemaker, Sylvia Weicht, Lily Zembower.
Berlin Brothersvalley
Coach: Corey Will, 30th season.
Record: 435-184.
Assistant: Julie Petro.
District/classification: 5/1A.
2021 record: 23-3 (15-1 WestPAC).
Returning starters: 4.
Returning letterwinners: 4.
Coach's outlook: "We enter the season with a nice mix of experienced upperclassmen and a talented group of newcomers. In what will be a transitional year between leagues, our schedule is filled with some challenging old foes and some unfamiliar teams who will hopefully help us prepare for a postseason run. The team has a lot of athletes who are capable of playing numerous positions. This flexibility should allow us to play different lineups and give us the ability to create favorable matchups with our opponents. Offense should be a strength as well as our defensive prowess, but the team will need to find greater consistency in the serving and serve-receive game for us to truly excel this year."
Roster
Seniors: McKenna Broderick, OH; Jennifer Countryman, MH; Peyton Grenke, OH; Lana Fairman, OH; Sara Janidlo, DS; Kayla McClucas, DS; Leah Miller, S; Hayley Oakes, DS.
Juniors: Carissa Croner, OH; Samantha Hayman, DS; Lynndee Ickes, MH; Regan Lauer, S.
Sophomores: Zoe Crites, DS; Lauren Miller, OH; Jill Smiley, DS; Sadie Snyder, MH; Haylee Speicher, S.
Freshmen: Sage Boyce, MH; Chloe DeBiase, DS; Alexis Fairman, S; Emma Hare, DS; Kiley Seaman, DS; Kaylee Shaffer, MH; Riley Shaffer, DS; Sydney Walker, MH.
Cambria Heights
Coach: Doug Farabaugh, fourth season.
Record: 36-20.
Assistant: Andy Christoff.
District/classification: 6/2A.
2021 record: 12-6 (10-3 Heritage).
Returning starters: 2.
Returning letterwinners: 4.
Coach's outlook: "We had a successful season last year transitioning to the Heritage Conference. This year, we won't be the newcomers to the league. Our team has a lot of potential. We want to be competitive in every match, support each other and keep coming together as a team as the season progresses. We want to finish in the top four of the Heritage Conference and qualify for the District 6 playoffs."
Roster
Seniors: None.
Juniors: Hailee Bickford, OH/RS; Paige Burkey, MB; Savannah Coover, OH; Paige Hoover, RS; Macey Lampenfeld, MB; Mackenzie Mulrany, MB; Emerson Packard, DS; Tricia Venesky, DS; Nori Zumovich, DS.
Sophomores: Jordyn Dubois, S; Maelyn Dutko, S; Julia Eckenrode, DS/RS; Gina Lane, DS; Mallory Marra, RS/MB; Abby McAnulty, OH/RS; Alayna McCombie, DS; Stella Stoltz, DS; Izzy Terza, MB; Megan Wholaver, MB.
Freshmen: Regan Conrad, OH; Carly Sowers, OH/RS.
Central Cambria
Coach: Alicia Huber, second season.
Record: 18-5.
Assistant: Lottie Grove.
District/classification: 6/2A.
2021 record: 18-5 (13-3 LHAC).
Returning starters: 2.
Returning letterwinners: 6.
Coach's outlook: "I’m very excited for this season and feel optimistic about where we can go as a team this year. We lost a lot of starters this past season, but have very talented girls moving up and I believe we have the potential for a great season."
Roster
Seniors: Skylar Bloom, 5-4, S; Erika Burket, 5-7, DS; Mikalah Kim, 6-1, MH; Izzy Kushner, 5-9, OH/DS; Alli Malay, 5-10, OH/DS; Emma Pablic, 5-9, OPP.
Juniors: Madelyn Brunatti, 5-2, S/DS; Summer Koss, 5-4, S; Ally Kudlawiec, 5-10, OPP/MH; Maggie McCullough, 5-6, OH/OPP/DS; Taylor Ream, 5-3, DS; Morgan Sedor, 5-10, MH.
Sophomores: Sophie Blasko, 5-7, OH/OPP; Morgan Eppley, 5-0, DS; Katie Ford, 5-2, OPP/DS; Lou Galli, 5-6, OH/MH; Matti Sinosky, 5-6, OH; Lola Taylor, 5-10, MH; Maddie Tompkins, 5-2, DS.
Freshmen: Erica Brouse, 5-9, MH; Makenna Mennett, 5-6, S/OH/OPP; Kaylee Venslosky, 5-5, S/OH/OPP.
Chestnut Ridge
Coach: Kayla Morgart, first season.
Record: 0-0.
Assistants: Lamar Yoder, Erin McGill, Robyn McMakin.
District/classification: 5/2A.
2021 record: 14-8 (9-6 LHAC).
Returning starters: 4.
Returning letterwinners: 8.
Coach's outlook: "The girls are working hard and they have a great attitude. They are dedicated to improving as a team. They do a great job communicating and working together. We are looking forward to a great season."
Roster
Seniors: Belle Bosch, 6-0, MH; Leah Winegardner, 5-7, OH.
Juniors: Isabella Hillegas, 5-9, MH; Natalie Lafferty, 5-4, S/OH; Bailey Moody, 5-6, OH; Abagail Weyandt, 5-2, DS.
Sophomores: Olivia Dodson, 5-6, OH; Emma Fleegle, 5-0, DS; Brooke Fulton, 5-3, DS/OH; Leah Herman, 5-2, S; Bentley Lancaster, 5-4, DS/OH; Grace Lazor, 5-4, S; Jada McGill, 5-8, OH; Addison Osman, 5-0, DS; Elana Parks, 5-5, OH; Briella Taylor, 5-6, MH/OH.
Conemaugh Township
Coach: Laura Swank, fourth season at school, 17th overall.
Record: Not reported.
Assistant: Tracy Durica.
District/classification: 5/1A.
2021 record: 16-5 (14-4 WestPAC).
Returning starters: 5.
Returning letterwinners: 6.
Coach's outlook: "We have a young team that works hard and is dedicated to the program. We are looking forward to seeing what they can do this year."
Roster
Seniors: Hannah Sodano, OH; Hannah Swank, MH/OH.
Juniors: Addison Gindlesperger, DS; Kendra Huber, MH; Alison Matera, S; Asia Zwick, DS/OH.
Sophomores: Ava Byer, OH/MH; Carson Harbart, DS; Brianne Shetler, OH/L; Julia Thomas, DS.
Freshmen: Emily Allison, DS; Regan Maldet, OH; Willow Maldet, DS; Laikyn Reynolds, MH/S; Madison Roman, MH/S; Olivia Ryan, OH.
Ferndale
Coach: Andrea Ardary, first season.
Record: 0-0.
Assistant: Liana Roland.
District/classification: 6/1A.
2021 record: 7-12 (7-9 WestPAC).
Returning starters: 4.
Returning letterwinners: 4.
Coach's outlook: "We are very much looking forward to a successful season with the Lady Yellow Jackets. We have had a wonderful time throughout camp and cannot wait to see what the season holds."
Roster
Seniors: Kaitlyn Baxendale, 5-4, OH; Leah Grassa, 5-5, MH; Alexis McKendree, 5-9, MH; Sahmara Tillman, 5-5, MH; Ireland Urban, 5-1, OH; Angelina Wagner, 5-7, S.
Junior: Serenity Williams, 5-3, OH.
Sophomores: Abigail Barley, 5-5, S; Deajah Chatman, 5-7, OH; Delaney Conway, 5-6, MH; Emma Hendershot, 5-6, OH; Madison Hofecker, 5-2, MH; Aubrielle Leverknight, 5-6, S; Affiniti Mason, 5-2, S; Molli Polenik, 5-8, MH; Adeline Rudge, 5-2, OH; Maisen Sechrengost, 5-8, MH; Cassidy Stancombe, 4-11, OH/L.
Freshman: Caitlyn McKendree, 5-8, S.
Forest Hills
Coach: Cassie Layman, fourth season.
Record: 48-21.
Assistants: Shannon Colosimo, Jason Layman.
District/classification: 6/2A.
2021 record: 17-5 (13-3 LHAC).
Returning starters: 4.
Returning letterwinners: 5.
Coach's outlook: "This season is going to once again be about taking one game at a time. We have a young team this year, however, they bring a great deal of determination. We are going to focus on working hard each night and staying disciplined. Communication is going to also be key to success. We are returning one senior who is really standing out as our leader. I am excited to see how this group of athletes continue to gel together as the season gets underway."
Roster
Senior: Aislinn Myers, 5-8, DS.
Juniors: Lia Konchan, 5-0, DS; Alexa Papcunik, 5-9, MH/OPP; Sydney Rickley, 5-6, OH/OPP; Addison Schirato, 6-0, MH/OPP.
Sophomores: Julia Chunta, 5-6, S; Rebekka Coffman, 5-6, OPP; Mya Colosimo, 5-9, OH; Sophia Jacobs, 5-4, DS; Brielle Leventry, 5-2, OH; Payton Pcola, 5-3, DS/S; Miley Roberts, 5-9, MH.
Freshmen: Eva Myers, 5-10, MH; Paxtyn Pcola, 5-5, OH; Adalynn Webb, 5-5, OH; Hailey Wogan, 5-7, MH.
Ligonier Valley
Coach: Emily Daugherty.
Assistant: Chrissy Fick-Shipley.
Roster
Seniors: Elizabeth Crissman, 5-11, MH; Payton LaVale, 5-10, OH; Ruby Wallace, 5-7, OH.
Juniors: Marley Bergman, 5-6, OH/DS; Saylor Clise, 5-2, S; Alexa Harding, 5-9, OH/MH; Teagan Peltz-Palko, 5-6, S/DS; Abrielle Tutino, 5-6, L.
Sophomores: Natalie Bizup, 5-5, S; Kimberly Foust, 5-2, DS; Sydnee Foust, 5-10, MH/OH; Emily Rankin, 5-3, OH/DS; Morgan Smith, 5-4, DS; Lacy Sosko, 5-9, MH.
Freshmen: Cali Bachner, 5-2, S; Allison Heffelfinger, 5-5, OH; Kya Hegan, 5-2, S; Sydney Hoyman, 5-10, DS; Maggie Peters, 5-5, OH; Zemi Robertson, 5-1, DS; Abigail Springer, 5-6, OH; Alyssa Steffey, 5-5, S.
North Star
Coach: Tony Crisafulli.
Roster
Seniors: Anna Grandas, S/OH; Chloe Miller, MH; Breanna Nash, OH; Susie Steltzer, DS/L; Savannah Walker, OH; Aaliyah Yingling, MH/OH.
Juniors: Dannyn Ashbrook, OH; Kora Warta, MH.
Sophomores: Aidan Barnick, S; Olivia Flesher, MH/OH; Alexis Fulmer, DS/OH; Brooklyn Maurer, OH; Caliya Shroyer, S/OPP; Suzy Walker, MH.
Freshmen: None.
Portage
Coach: Lauren Cordwell, sixth season.
Record: 48-50.
Assistants: Mary Walls, Marla Sanders.
District/classification: 6/1A.
2021 record: 15-6 (13-2 WestPAC).
Returning starters: 6.
Returning letterwinners: 8.
Coach's outlook: "We look to be competitive in the Heritage Conference. We have a strong group of returning players who are excited and ready to get games started."
Roster
Seniors: Sydney Castel, 5-6, OH; Lexi Slanoc, 5-7, OH; Keira Sossong, 5-6, OH/L.
Juniors: Brooke Bednarski, 5-8, S; Sierra Crum, 5-6, OH; Annie Davis, 5-7, MH; Allison Gabel, 5-10, OH; Emma Gressick, 5-5, OH; Tori Harrison, 5-5, OH; Desiree Noel, 5-4, OH; Paige Phillips, 5-8, MH; Trissa Smith, 5-7, S; Jada Willinsky, 5-5, L.
Sophomores: Lyndsey Castel, 5-6, OH; Payton Noll, 5-6, MH.
Freshmen: Olivia Girard, 5-7, MH; Kaidance Kauffman, 5-4, S; Calla Miko, 5-6, MH; Ava Offman, 5-4, OH.
Richland
Coach: Dave Livingston.
Roster
Seniors: Rachel Held, MH; Kelsa Migut, OH; Amilia Pawlowski, OH; Laikyn Roman, S; Lindsay Weaver, OH.
Juniors: Sasha Garnett, MH; Vanessa Migut, OH; Kendall Rager, OH; Mariah Timcik, OH; Sarah Wanko, MH;
Sophomores: Jaelynn Johns, L; Lanie Marshall, MH/OH; Adalin Matejovich, S; Casey Yost, L.
Freshmen: Hailey Buck, L; Elle Myers, MH; Allison Remick, OH; Leyna Roman, S;
Rockwood
Coach: Jason Atchison, fourth season.
Record: Not reported.
Assistant: Savannah Cavanaugh.
District/classification: 5/1A.
2021 record: Not reported.
Returning starters: 3.
Returning letterwinners: Not reported.
Coach's outlook: Not provided.
Roster
Seniors: Carissa Pletcher, MB/RS; Ireland Reilly, OH; Trinity Romesberg, RS.
Juniors: Anna Hinzy, RS/MB; Rachel Lambert, S/RS; Alexa Lintz, S; Brooke Snyder, OH.
Sophomores: Skylar Atchison, MB/OH; Natalie Gary, S/RS; Lauryn Jones, OH;
Freshmen: Rianna Culp, MB; Jayna Nieves, S; Jessica Pepe, OH.
Jocelyn Kreger, RS; Harlie Sanner, DS; Victoria Esteban Otero, DS; Alyssa Stimmell, MB.
Salisbury-Elk Lick
Coach: Elizabeth Miller, third season.
Record: Not provided.
Assistant: Marty Kemp.
District/classification: 5/1A.
2021 record: Not provided.
Returning starters: 1.
Returning letterwinners: 4.
Roster
Seniors: Cora Chaney, OH; Grace Robertson, S.
Juniors: Makenna Chase, MH/OH; Anna Maust, MH/OH; Olivia Shunk, OH/DS; Jacey Townshed, DS/S.
Sophomores: None.
Freshmen: Audrie Bender, OH/S; Ava Hummel, RS/OH; Sidney Hutzel, OH.
Shade
Coach: Emma Spinelli.
Roster
Seniors: Hailee Chapman, 5-6, OH: Anna Deneen, 5-10, OH; Jadeyn Gross, 5-6, S; Olivia Landis, 6-0, MH; Jenna Muha, 6-0, MH.
Juniors: Kori Boozer, 5-3, L; Tara Corradini, 5-1, DS; Alena Dabbs, 5-7, OH; Jayda Ferko, 5-7, OH; Cameron Koback, 5-1, L; Kyleia Lasure, 5-2, DS; Sophia Mulcahy, 5-8, MH; Madalyn Rapsky, 5-5, S.
Sophomores: Deborah Bozovich, 5-9, MH; Haylee Critchfield, 5-2, DS; Zoe Ketchock, 5-4, OH; Jaedyn Krupper, 5-1, DS; Emma May, 5-3, S; Carly Pongrac, 5-4, S; Madison Renner, 5-4, S; Julie Webb, 5-6, OH; Kaylee Zvonik, 5-7, OH.
Freshmen: Rylee Boone, 5-2, S; Tori Bowers, 5-2, DS; Alana Deneen, 5-10, MH; Kennedy Landis, 5-10, MH; Mady Naret, 5-2, DS; Kaitlynn Nihoff, 5-0, DS.
Somerset
Coach: Scott Shirley, first season.
Record: 0-0.
Assistants: Allie Lane, Yong Mitchell.
District/classification: 5/2A.
2021 record: 16-4 (13-3 LHAC).
Returning starters: 5.
Returning letterwinners: 6.
Coach's outlook: "My expectations are for us to improve every day we step into the gym. The team works hard on the court and in the weight room so we can compete in every match and control the tempo of the game. We are returning some key players this season and have the ability to let our offensive score from across the front row. We are working hard to improve our defensive play and expand our offensive capabilities throughout the season. We know we play in a competitive conference, so we will have to perform consistently every night to compete with solid teams in the league. Staying balanced in our attack and consistent ball control will be the keys to our success this season."
Roster
Seniors: Gracie Bowers, 5-6, S; Sydney Rush, 5-6, OH; Shandi Walker, 5-8, MH; Shawna Walker, 5-8, MH/RS.
Juniors: Mckenzie Piccola, 5-7, DS; Olivia Svonavec, 5-11, RS/OH.
Sophomores: Isabella Basala, 5-8, MH; Ava Guerrieri, 5-0, DS; Riley Holmes, 5-11, OH/MH; Savannah Landis, 5-3, DS; Abby Ledney, 5-7, OH/RS; Kaylynn Noon, 5-4, OH; Natalie Riggs, 5-5, OH/MH; Emily Rush, 5-6, S/OH.
Freshmen: Ava Baumgardner, 5-4, OH; Reagan Holmes, 5-9, MH; Eve Housley, 5-7, MH/OH; Gianna Rosman, 5-3, DS.
Westmont Hilltop
Coach: Denise Nairn, 19th season.
Record: 219-143.
Assistant: Angelique Stolar.
District/classification: 6/2A.
2021 record: 11-9 (10-8 WestPAC).
Returning starters: 4.
Returning letterwinners: 4.
Coach's outlook: "The girls put in a lot of hard work this summer and showed how well they work together. I have a talented group of players who are determined to succeed and improve their skills. Under the leadership of our three seniors, we are looking forward to the challenge of a demanding schedule in the LHAC."
Roster
Seniors: Maddie Hoover, 5-3, DS; Carissa Krall, 6-1, MH; Kendal Shingler, 5-7, OH.
Juniors: Julia Kane, 5-7, MH; Sidney Pastorek, 5-4, S; Leah Petrore, 5-2, L.
Sophomores: Avery McKinley, 5-3, S; Kate Piro, 5-6, S; Aubrie Shingler, 5-7, OH; Hayben Torquato, 5-3, OH; Jordan Yoder, 5-6, RS.
Freshmen: Kelsie Muto, 5-1, L; Lamees Sbeitan, 5-5, OH; Brookelyn Summers, 6-0, MH; Elizabeth Veranese, 5-5, MH.
Windber
Coach: Amanda Manippo, first season.
Record: 0-0.
Assistants: Sierra Gathagan, Katrina Hissong.
District/classification: 5/1A.
2021 record: 2-16 (1-11 WestPAC).
Returning starters: 4.
Returning letterwinners: 4.
Coach's outlook: "Lady Rambler volleyball is entering a season of many new changes and looks forward to improving on last year's season."
Roster
Seniors: Karah Ashbrook, RS; Meleigh Dusack, OH; Mahlon Horner, MB.
Juniors: Molly Birkhimer, S; Noelle Bobak, MB; Chelsey Brehm, DS/L; Savannah Burk, MB; Lauralyn Lehman, DS; Mia Piscitella, OH.
Sophomores: Jordyn Bobak, MB/OH; Summer Campbell, S; Addyson Edwards, OH; Maggie Manippo, OH/RS; Skylee Miller, DS/L; Autumn Turnbull, S.
Freshmen: Ava Birkhimer, MB; Camryn Brady, OH/MB; Anna Collins, DS; Adilyn Crisi, DS/S; Olivia Stasiak, S; Kyra Tomak, DS/S; Autumn Walz, OH, Paige Williams, OH.
Questionnaires were not returned by Bishop Carroll Catholic, Bishop McCort Catholic, Conemaugh Valley, Greater Johnstown, Ligonier Valley, North Star, Northern Cambria, Penn Cambria, Richland, Shade and United.
