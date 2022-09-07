Bedford

Coach: Deb Rose, seventh season.

Record: Not provided.

District/classification: 5/2A.

Assistants: Butch Beidle, Caleb Beidle.

2021 record: 17-2.

Returning starters: 5.

Returning letterwinners: 7.

Coach’s outlook: “We are excited to start a new tennis season. There are seven returning letterwinners, including three seniors. The team has been working hard and improving their skills while having fun.”

Roster

Seniors: Emily Casalena, Liz Harclerode, Josie Lynch.

Juniors: Autumn Becker, Taylor Koontz, Riley Milburn, Olivia Weyandt.

Sophomores: Sadie Livengood, Maddy Ritchey, Zoey Zavorotny.

Freshmen: Kasey Shuke, Madison Smith.

Bishop McCort Catholic

Co-coaches: Joseph Hancharick and Jane Matthews, second season.

Record: 0-14.

District/classification: 6/2A.

Assistant: Joe Ramirez.

2021 record: 0-14 (0-14 LHAC).

Returning starters: 4.

Returning letterwinners: 4.

Coach’s outlook: “We have a good balance of returning starters and new players who are developing quickly. We look forward to being more competitive this year.

Roster

Seniors: Rose Long, Lauren Mucciola, Samantha Nicoloff.

Juniors: Delilah Clarke, Lauren Conrad, Lauren Crocco, Madison Durst, Ashley Koontz, Ella Leitenberger, Georgia Shayesteh.

Sophomores: Kira Ocheltree, C.C. Saucedo.

Central Cambria

Coach: Kimberly Cavalier, seventh season.

Record: 90-15.

Assistant: Tanya Ratchford.

2021 record: 13-2.

Returning starters: 3.

Returning letterwinners: 7.

Coach’s outlook: “We have quite a few returning players and a little more depth than we had last year. As always, we are excited to get the season started and see how the players grow and progress as a team. All our players are positive and love the game. That makes it enjoyable to be their coaches. In addition, we’ve added a match against Hollidaysburg Area High School, and we are excited to see how we do against a 3A school.

Roster

Seniors: Rylee Baxter, Emma Dumm, Julia Hoffman, Jessican Lian, Ella Persio.

Juniors: Olivia Heinzeroth, Aurora Hott, Eleanor Howard, Liliana Janosko, Anna Stock, Emily Vandenbergh.

Sophomores: Marley Ratchford.

Freshman: Lydia Paskowski.

Forest Hills

Coach: John Waksmunski, 46th season.

Record: 730 victories.

2021 record: 5-11 (5-11 LHAC).

Returning starter: 1.

Returning letterwinners: 3.

Coach’s outlook: “We will have a challenging season. Replacing six of our graduating starters will give our brand-new recruits a chance to not only learn to play this great lifetime sports, but also to start every match. We have our No. 1 singles player back and look forward to building a new team around her leadership.

Roster

Seniors: Mckenzie Webb, Kayla Weinzierl.

Juniors: Nadia Daubert, Paige Heilmann, Deanna Plummer.

Sophomores: None.

Freshmen: Julia Felix, Lucia Yuhas.

Richland

Coach: Rachel Blanchetti, first season.

Record: 0-0.

District/classification: 6/2A.

2021 record: Not provided.

Returning starters: Not provided.

Roster

Senior: Liliana Toth.

Juniors: Katerina Cratty, Haley Dunlap, Sania Khan, Zoe Langerholc, Kaia Selepack, Abigail Shawley, Madison Sivi, Haylee Walylko.

Sophomores: None.

Freshmen: None.

Shanksville-Stonycreek

Coach: Chris Brant, 11th season.

Record: Not provided.

District/classification: 5/2A.

2021 record: Not provided.

Returning starter: 1.

Returning letterwinner: 1.

Roster

Senior: Avery Custer.

Junior: Emma Ferko.

Sophomores: Lindsay Frazier, Florence Huffard.

Freshmen: Rayleigh Edwards, Lilly Tasker, Dakota Weyant.

Somerset

Roster

Seniors: Sara Jacobs, Corinne Johnston, Violet Lopaze, Chloe Miller, Mia Rosman, Nevaeh Upton.

Juniors: Megan Barron, Sydney Grosholz, Alisyn Wildner.

Sophomore: Anna Harris.

Freshmen: Olivia Hay, Eva Sanzi, Addison Younkin.

Westmont Hilltop

Coach: Dan Fregly, 10th season.

Record: 129-32.

Assistants: Joe Podrebarac, Colton Schafer, Coby Cassick, Zane Leckey, Bethany Carney.

District/classification: 6/2A.

2021 record: 13-5 (12-4 LHAC).

Returning starters: 5.

Returning letterwinners: 8.

Coach’s outlook: “We again have a large roster, but the younger girls must step up to the next level. Our doubles are a work in progress, but we do have experience at singles. Our seniors must lead by example. We’ve been to the district final the last 10 years in a row and we expect this year to be no exception.”

Roster

Seniors: Morgan Allen, Lauren Connor, Mia Glessner, Hope Mackall, Madison Podrebarac, Milana Schmid, Jenna Williams.

Juniors: Olivia Berish, Beth Buettner, Sam McNulty.

Sophomores: Dani Fregly, Allison Garner, Ashley Gregorchik, Celina Hong, Lyza Johnson, Reese Ramirez, Alicia Rice.

Freshmen: Addison Arnold, Caridy Arnold, Molli Lazzari.

Windber

Coach: Kristen Rogers, fourth season.

Record: 5-25.

District/classification: 5/2A.

2021 record: 1-11.

Returning starters: 2.

Returning letterwinners: 2.

Coach’s outlook: “We had a little trouble getting girls to play this year. However, the team we have is very excited to play and have a season. We picked up a few more girls to help us have a full team.”

Roster

Seniors: Talia Chippie, Gracie Crum.

Juniors: Emma Hawes, Izzy Harris, Michelle Harris, Ariana Hill, Emma Stasiak.

Sophomores: None.

Freshmen: None.

Questionnaires were not returned by Chestnut Ridge and Somerset.

