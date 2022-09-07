Bedford
Coach: Deb Rose, seventh season.
Record: Not provided.
District/classification: 5/2A.
Assistants: Butch Beidle, Caleb Beidle.
2021 record: 17-2.
Returning starters: 5.
Returning letterwinners: 7.
Coach’s outlook: “We are excited to start a new tennis season. There are seven returning letterwinners, including three seniors. The team has been working hard and improving their skills while having fun.”
Roster
Seniors: Emily Casalena, Liz Harclerode, Josie Lynch.
Juniors: Autumn Becker, Taylor Koontz, Riley Milburn, Olivia Weyandt.
Sophomores: Sadie Livengood, Maddy Ritchey, Zoey Zavorotny.
Freshmen: Kasey Shuke, Madison Smith.
Bishop McCort Catholic
Co-coaches: Joseph Hancharick and Jane Matthews, second season.
Record: 0-14.
District/classification: 6/2A.
Assistant: Joe Ramirez.
2021 record: 0-14 (0-14 LHAC).
Returning starters: 4.
Returning letterwinners: 4.
Coach’s outlook: “We have a good balance of returning starters and new players who are developing quickly. We look forward to being more competitive this year.”
Roster
Seniors: Rose Long, Lauren Mucciola, Samantha Nicoloff.
Juniors: Delilah Clarke, Lauren Conrad, Lauren Crocco, Madison Durst, Ashley Koontz, Ella Leitenberger, Georgia Shayesteh.
Sophomores: Kira Ocheltree, C.C. Saucedo.
Central Cambria
Coach: Kimberly Cavalier, seventh season.
Record: 90-15.
Assistant: Tanya Ratchford.
2021 record: 13-2.
Returning starters: 3.
Returning letterwinners: 7.
Coach’s outlook: “We have quite a few returning players and a little more depth than we had last year. As always, we are excited to get the season started and see how the players grow and progress as a team. All our players are positive and love the game. That makes it enjoyable to be their coaches. In addition, we’ve added a match against Hollidaysburg Area High School, and we are excited to see how we do against a 3A school.”
Roster
Seniors: Rylee Baxter, Emma Dumm, Julia Hoffman, Jessican Lian, Ella Persio.
Juniors: Olivia Heinzeroth, Aurora Hott, Eleanor Howard, Liliana Janosko, Anna Stock, Emily Vandenbergh.
Sophomores: Marley Ratchford.
Freshman: Lydia Paskowski.
Forest Hills
Coach: John Waksmunski, 46th season.
Record: 730 victories.
2021 record: 5-11 (5-11 LHAC).
Returning starter: 1.
Returning letterwinners: 3.
Coach’s outlook: “We will have a challenging season. Replacing six of our graduating starters will give our brand-new recruits a chance to not only learn to play this great lifetime sports, but also to start every match. We have our No. 1 singles player back and look forward to building a new team around her leadership.”
Roster
Seniors: Mckenzie Webb, Kayla Weinzierl.
Juniors: Nadia Daubert, Paige Heilmann, Deanna Plummer.
Sophomores: None.
Freshmen: Julia Felix, Lucia Yuhas.
Richland
Coach: Rachel Blanchetti, first season.
Record: 0-0.
District/classification: 6/2A.
2021 record: Not provided.
Returning starters: Not provided.
Returning starters: Not provided.
Roster
Senior: Liliana Toth.
Juniors: Katerina Cratty, Haley Dunlap, Sania Khan, Zoe Langerholc, Kaia Selepack, Abigail Shawley, Madison Sivi, Haylee Walylko.
Sophomores: None.
Freshmen: None.
Shanksville-Stonycreek
Coach: Chris Brant, 11th season.
Record: Not provided.
District/classification: 5/2A.
2021 record: Not provided.
Returning starter: 1.
Returning letterwinner: 1.
Roster
Senior: Avery Custer.
Junior: Emma Ferko.
Sophomores: Lindsay Frazier, Florence Huffard.
Freshmen: Rayleigh Edwards, Lilly Tasker, Dakota Weyant.
Somerset
Roster
Seniors: Sara Jacobs, Corinne Johnston, Violet Lopaze, Chloe Miller, Mia Rosman, Nevaeh Upton.
Juniors: Megan Barron, Sydney Grosholz, Alisyn Wildner.
Sophomore: Anna Harris.
Freshmen: Olivia Hay, Eva Sanzi, Addison Younkin.
Westmont Hilltop
Coach: Dan Fregly, 10th season.
Record: 129-32.
Assistants: Joe Podrebarac, Colton Schafer, Coby Cassick, Zane Leckey, Bethany Carney.
District/classification: 6/2A.
2021 record: 13-5 (12-4 LHAC).
Returning starters: 5.
Returning letterwinners: 8.
Coach’s outlook: “We again have a large roster, but the younger girls must step up to the next level. Our doubles are a work in progress, but we do have experience at singles. Our seniors must lead by example. We’ve been to the district final the last 10 years in a row and we expect this year to be no exception.”
Roster
Seniors: Morgan Allen, Lauren Connor, Mia Glessner, Hope Mackall, Madison Podrebarac, Milana Schmid, Jenna Williams.
Juniors: Olivia Berish, Beth Buettner, Sam McNulty.
Sophomores: Dani Fregly, Allison Garner, Ashley Gregorchik, Celina Hong, Lyza Johnson, Reese Ramirez, Alicia Rice.
Freshmen: Addison Arnold, Caridy Arnold, Molli Lazzari.
Windber
Coach: Kristen Rogers, fourth season.
Record: 5-25.
District/classification: 5/2A.
2021 record: 1-11.
Returning starters: 2.
Returning letterwinners: 2.
Coach’s outlook: “We had a little trouble getting girls to play this year. However, the team we have is very excited to play and have a season. We picked up a few more girls to help us have a full team.”
Roster
Seniors: Talia Chippie, Gracie Crum.
Juniors: Emma Hawes, Izzy Harris, Michelle Harris, Ariana Hill, Emma Stasiak.
Sophomores: None.
Freshmen: None.
Questionnaires were not returned by Chestnut Ridge and Somerset.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.