Bedford
Coach: Jeff Thomas, eighth season with girls, 12th overall (four on boys team).
Record: 136-10-1 girls, 215-17-5 overall.
Assistants: Cory Thomas, Todd Roadman, Kyler Myers, Shawn Richardson.
District/classification: 5/2A.
2021 record: 20-2 (15-1 LHAC).
Returning starters: 5.
Returning letterwinners: 7.
Coach's outlook: "We're excited for a fresh start and to see how our internal competition translates to depth and quality of play."
Roster
Seniors: Abby Custer, Cassidy DeHaven, Taylor Diehl, Chloe Donaldson, Taylor Koontz, Grace Sarver.
Juniors: Sophia Arnold, Paiton Gillum, Kaitlyn Richardson, Ava Sipes.
Sophomores: Jillian Beck, Larna Crist, Khale Ellingson, Madison Harrold, Allie Hendershot, Mady Lang, Amayah McAllister, Alyssa Riley.
Freshmen: Jocelyn Boone, Rebekah Costal, Ella DeLong, Lynsy Fichtner, Joeclyn Habinyak, Zoe Kendall, Makayla Koontz, Rachel Leydig, Kacey Martz, Katie McDevitt, Sophia Steele.
Berlin Brothersvalley
Coach: Turner Paul, first season.
Record: 0-0.
Assistants: Maddie Walker, Marshal Engleka.
District/classification: 5/1A.
2021 record: 8-8-1 (1-5-1 WestPAC).
Returning starters: 5.
Returning letterwinners: 7.
Coach's outlook: "After losing eight graduating seniors and adding some new coaches to our staff, this year is a season full of changes. We are a young team overall, but we have a strong core group and a great group of senior leaders. We are looking forward to this season and the challenges it brings."
Roster
Seniors: Mikaela Huston, F; Gracie Sechler, M; Morgan Twombly, D.
Juniors: Ashley Brant, F; Taylor Hillegass, GK; Riley Lauer, F.
Sophomores: Skylar Ashbrook, D; Evelyn Black, D; Samantha Brinton, D; Ciara Deem, D; Alyssa Maxwell, F; Avery Ogburn, M; Madelyn Richardson, F; Kayleigh Pritts, F.
Freshmen: Laurel Cornell, M; Erin Curran, M; Keira Gair, M; Gabrielle Hay, M; Mercy Sechler, M; Katie Lisbon, D.
Bishop Carroll Catholic
Coach: Suzanna Long, first season.
Record: 0-0.
Assistant: Morgan Cypher.
District/classification: 6/1A.
2021 record: 5-13 (4-12 LHAC).
Returning starters: 6.
Returning letterwinners: 9.
Coach's outlook: "We are excited for the upcoming season. We have a team with a lot of talent and look forward to winning our district division."
Roster
Seniors: Lillian Cypher, F; Mahala Lieb, D; Lauren Long, GK/M; Libby McCullough, D; Alessandra Menie, D; Jadyn Strittmatter, M.
Juniors: Angel Kutsick, F; Alex Otero, D; Edan Rapp, D; Grace Smith, D/GK.
Sophomores: Maddie Lieb, M; Kateri McCool, M; Maya Sirsikar, F.
Freshmen: Mady Billow, D; Jillian Cutlip, D; Madison Delauter, M; Sophia Jones, D; Sophia Kutsick, M; Summer Lecky, F; Alivia Lieb, M; Claire Long, M/GK; Jessica McGuire, D; Myah Miller, D/GK; Elaina Smith, D; Kristen Stiles, D.
Cambria Heights
Coach: Nikki Spanik, third season.
Record: 13-20.
Assistant: Greg Galinis.
District/classification: 6/2A.
2021 record: 7-11 (2-0 Heritage).
Returning starters: 6.
Returning letterwinners: 12.
Coach's outlook: "This season so far has been extremely positive. I don't get to see a lot of these girls till August, so it's always a worry on how it will come together in a short amount of time, but they all dig deep and I see a team form each year. They are an extremely good group of young female athletes."
Roster
Seniors: Emily Behe, M; Erin Behe, F; Elizabeth Kinney, M; Carly Lamb, F; Bella Pritchard, GK; Kiersten Stafford, D.
Juniors: Mealyn Kutruff, D; Maddy Link, M; Kenadi Weakland, F.
Sophomores: Marah Hilyar, GK; Hannah Hite, F; Haley Karlheim, D; Lily Snyder, D; Emma Spanik, D; Maria Wendekier, GK.
Freshmen: Gracie Bradley, D; Kaylie Bradley, D; Brooklyn Galinis, F; Hallie Hayes, D/GK; Sophia Leiden, D; Brielle McMillen, F; Kinley Rogal, M; Morgan Ross, F; Katlyn Venesky, D.
Central Cambria
Coach: Devin Shaner, ninth season.
Record: 46-52-3.
Assistant: Carlos Barra.
District/classification: 6/2A.
2021 record: 4-14 (4-13 LHAC).
Returning starters: 6.
Returning letterwinners: 9.
Coach's outlook: "My initial goal for every year is to have a .500 record. I use that as a benchmark and hope to exceed that this year. I am also looking forward to the offensive pairings with another year under their belt to add some more goals to our season total as compared to last year. I believe that with the returning group we have, we can beat last year's record and average two goals per game."
Roster
Seniors: Laila Ashurst, GK; Miah Cade, M/F; Madison Dryzal, D; Melanie Jones, M; Lydia Knarr, D; Sara Meyers, M; Ava Monborne, F; Abby Sheredy, D.
Juniors: Amelia Calpin, D/M; Brooke Kolar, M.
Sophomores: Ava Barra, M/F; Bella Duman, D; Linsey Evans, M/F; Katie Ford, D; Makenzie Martin, F; Abby McMullen, D; Julia Stock, D;.
Freshmen: Karlee Nileski, D/M; Katie Scott, GK.
Chestnut Ridge
Coach: Daelene Crouse, second season.
Record: 1-13.
Assistant: Dawnette Corle.
District/classification: 5/2A.
2021 record: 1-13.
Returning starters: 7.
Returning letterwinners: 7.
Roster
Seniors: Malia Crouse, Kyla Fulton.
Juniors: Graysen Callihan, Olivia Kaminsky.
Sophomores: Madison Beutman, Mattie Burket, Makenzie Ebersole, Becky Feather, Kaylee Holderbaum, Mary Kohler, Mary Muir, Hannah Smith.
Freshmen: Sophia Ickes, Amandraya Morgan.
Conemaugh Township
Coach: Scott Thomas, first season.
Record: 0-0.
Assistants: Lexi Zimmerman, Matt Slezak, Grace Dryer, Angie Berzonski.
District/classification: 5/1A.
2021 record: 14-5 (6-2 WestPAC).
Returning starters: 6.
Returning letterwinners: 6.
Coach's outlook: "I am looking forward to a very successful season. We have several returning starters along with some new and exciting talent. It should be a great year."
Roster
Seniors: Kaylee Frederick, D; Abby Persio, M; Emilee Roman, D/M; Madison Thomas, M/F; Katie Troxell, D.
Juniors: Ashlyn Fetterman, F; Sophia Stango, F/D; Haylee Thomas, M/D.
Sophomores: Briar Berkey, M; Ellie Hunsberger, D/M; Taylor Jarvis, M; Liv Mauzy, M; Matty Mauzy, M; Izzy Slezak, F; Jordan Snyder, GK; Katie Wiley, D.
Freshmen: None.
Forest Hills
Coach: Lari Gallaher, ninth season.
Record: 77-67-3.
Assistants: Donna Gallaher, Denae Fogle, Casey Gallaher.
District/classification: 6/2A.
2021 record: 8-10 (8-9 LHAC).
Returning starters: 9.
Returning letterwinners: 13.
Coach's outlook: "With a roster of 24 girls and a very talented freshman class joining, we are looking to have versatility on the playing field. Our returning players have worked extremely hard to make improvements over the offseason and have led by example during preseason. I'm excited to see all of the puzzle pieces fit together."
Roster
Seniors: Grace Beyer, D; Claire Daubert, M; Hailey Hampton, F/M; Ashlyn Mayes, M; Audrey Peretin, M; Anna Wirfel, GK/F.
Juniors: Arissa Britt, D; Nina Martyak, F; Melanie Troy, D.
Sophomores: Haley Allsopp, D/M; Samantha Danel, M; Malorie Landman, F; Avery Smiach, F; Alyssa Walker, GK/D.
Freshmen: Morgan Gdula, M; Mylee Glessner, F; Marleigh Gray, D; Dalaney Lamer, D/M; Laura Martyak, D; Aivah Maul, F; Samantha Papcunik, D/M; Danica Shrift, D; Jesslyn Strayer, M; Jocelyn Troy, F/M.
Ligonier Valley
Coach: Kelly Steffey, first season.
Record: 0-0.
Assistants: Christian Perry, Nikki Davis, Sandy Crumrine, Lee Steffey.
Roster
Seniors: Kiersten Auman, F; Kia Deemer, M; Megan Glista, D; Olyvia Hartman, D; Emmie Horner, D; Maddy Manges, F; Mikayla Moore, M;
Junior: Delaney Baird, D;
Sophomores: Marnie Golden, M; Isabella Rosinski, M; Adyson Springer, M; Allyson Steffey, GK;
Freshmen: Ava Kishlock, D; Brooke Thomas, F.
North Star
Coach: Kelsey Walker, fifth season.
Record: Not reported.
Assistant: Kara West.
District/classification: 5/1A.
2021 record: 2-11-1.
Returning starters: 6.
Returning letterwinners: 6.
Coach's outlook: "We will look to develop this team and get better as the season progresses."
Roster
Seniors: Kaitlyn Anderson, Jovi Jeske, Kiarra Wirick.
Juniors: Abby Barnick, Leni Hintermaier, Alicyn Manges.
Sophomores: Aaliyah Coughenour, Selah Eagleson, Kylee Lepley, Shelby Manges, Lyla Raupach.
Freshmen: Grace Garretson, Marley Griffith, Emily Johnston, Olivia Kalina.
Penn Cambria
Coach: Joe Landi, first season.
Record: 0-0.
Assistant: Kaeli Smith.
District/classification: 6/2A.
2021 record: 5-13.
Returning starters: Not provided.
Returning letterwinners: Not provided.
Coach's outlook: "Almost half of the roster is new players and inexperience is a big concern. On the positive side, the team is working hard and has good potential."
Roster
Seniors: Lauren Farabaugh, D; Addison Gates, M; Jenna Helsel, F; Kandice Pratchard, M; Kamryn Wheeler, F; Adanya Zunich, D.
Juniors: Isabel Andersen, M; Logan Cuomo, M; Madison Farabaugh, F; Khenedy Redman, M; Leah Shoemaker, M.
Sophomores: Lilli Berardinelli, M; Kayla Galovich, D; Chloe Karabinos, D; Sydney Lee, M; Alexis Shoemaker, GK.
Freshmen: Meghan Andersen, M; Michaela Dillon, D; Danielle Farabaugh, M; Emalie Johns, F; Presley Koegler, F.
Rockwood
Coach: Susie Branam, 15th season.
Record: 157-98-6.
Assistant: Beth Miller.
District/classification: 5/1A.
2021 record: 9-8 (4-4 WestPAC).
Returning starters: 7.
Returning letterwinners: 10.
Coach's outlook: "The Lady Rockets came to camp motivated and ready to work hard to achieve their goals for the upcoming season. With the loss of six seniors, our senior captains Allison Harrold, Finnleigh Gould and Alyssa Hunt will provide leadership to a relatively young team. The Lady Rockets, as always, have set their standards high as they strive for a great season."
Roster
Seniors: Finnleigh Gould, F/M; Allison Harrold, D/M; Alyssa Hunt, D/M.
Juniors: Madelyn Raley, M/F; Chloe Streczywilk, M; Mollie Wheatley, F/M.
Sophomores: Adeline Barkman, F/M; Sydney Beals, D/M; D.J. Conn, M/F; Delaney Gould, D/M; Kendle Herwig, M; Kaitlyn Lishia, M.
Freshmen: Karlee Bender, M/D; Taylor Demchak, GK; Faith Foy, M; Laila Martin, M; Autumn Mowry, D; Avri Wareham, D.
Somerset
Coach: Brett Gardner, fourth season.
Record: 36-15-2.
Assistants: Brad Dickey, Brandi Dickey, Marty Petrosky.
District/classification: 5/2A.
2021 record: 13-6-1 (11-4-1 LHAC).
Returning starters: 7.
Returning letterwinners: 10.
Coach's outlook: Not provided.
Roster
Seniors: Samantha Boden, Brandeelynn Mowry, Mariya Petrosky, Lea Rapp, Nora Richards, Libni Rosales-Ponce, Willa Sharbaugh, Maurah Shortt.
Juniors: Sarah Boden, Rihanna Hillegass, Kassidy McKenzie, Taylor Riggs, Josie Steele.
Sophomores: Kylee Chabol, Elise McCoy, Kamryn Ross, Sophia Urbain, Kaylee Walker.
Freshmen: Fatima Padilla, Ava Pyle.
Windber
Coach: B. Paul Buza, ninth season.
Record: 126-34-4.
Assistants: Scott Leitenberger, Cheryl Steinbeck, Kevin Ott, Brett Hoffman, Madison Leitenberger, Kelsey Buza, Mary Beth Woods.
District/classification: 5/1A.
2021 record: 19-2 (8-0 WestPAC).
Returning starters: 10.
Returning letterwinners: 13.
Coach's outlook: "The Lady Ramblers look forward to defending our 2021 WestPAC and District 5 championships. We have a great core of experienced upperclassmen, as well as an extremely talented, enthusiastic and athletic group of underclassmen. We are hopeful for big things, and the players and coaching staff are excited for the challenge."
Roster
Seniors: Lindsey Custer, D/M; Harmony Jablon, D/M; Lexie James, GK; Rylee Ott, M/D; Anna Steinbeck, M/F; Paige Strushensky, M/D; Shannon Tokarsky, F/M.
Juniors: Maria Andrews, F/M; Riley Brubaker, M/D; Madison Buchkovich, D; Kaylee Dowdell, F/M; Kyleigh Niessner, M; Aaliyah James, M/D.
Sophomores: Megan DelGrande, M; Angel James, M/F; Jayda Mintmier, D/M.
Freshmen: Nici Costlow, M/D; Kaylie Gaye, M; Mikayla Haydu, M; Cailin Jablon, M; Payton Roxby, D/GK.
Questionnaires were not returned by Greater Johnstown, Richland and Westmont Hilltop.
