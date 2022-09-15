Bedford
Coach: Michele Fisher, 15th season.
Record: 108-102.
Assistants: Tanner Williams, Brian Creps, Leah Davidson, Rachel Morningstar, Carrie Taylor.
District/classification: 5/2A.
2021 record: 6-5.
Returning letterwinners: 5.
Coach's outlook: "Meah Esheman returns as the defending District 5-8-9 Class 2A champion. Meah, Avrey Weaverling, Emily Lang and Jaelyn Edwards were part of the district championship team last year so they bring valued race experience and knowledge. Meah and Avrey were medalists at the LHAC championship meet last year."
Roster
Seniors: Meah Eshelman, Emily Lang, Maura Thomas.
Juniors: Jaelyn Edwards, Ava Penatzer, Avrey Weaverling.
Sophomores: None.
Freshman: Hannah Keebaugh.
Bishop McCort Catholic
Coach: Aubrey Saccol, first season.
Record: 0-0.
District/classification: 6/1A.
Assistant: Eli Bremer.
2021 record: 3-7 (3-7 LHAC).
Returning lettermen: 4.
Coach's outlook: "We strive to work our way up the pyramid of success. My assistant and I push our athletes to be determined, dedicated and disciplined not only in this sport, but in faith and school as well. We take pride in having strong student-athletes and we as coaches appreciate their dedication to this sport. It’s not an easy one."
Roster
Eighth grade: Evelyn Moore.
Seventh grade: Hannah Pfeil.
Cambria Heights
Coach: John Kuskoski.
Roster
Senior: Andrea McMullen.
Juniors: Madison Clary, Maelyn Kutruff.
Sophomores: Zoe Adams, Ella Bradley, Paige Deckard, Kaitlyn Drass, Olivia Farabaugh, Riley Hall, Savannah Hoover, Emily Lowe.
Freshmen: Jackie McMullen, Josephine McMullen, Sara Shevock.
Central Cambria
Coach: Randy Wilson, 23rd season.
Record: 248-5.
Assistants: Tim Miller, Bryce Descavish.
District/classification: 6/2A.
2021 record: 12-0 (12-0 LHAC).
Returning letterwinners: 11.
Coach's outlook: "A good blend of upper and underclassmen have been working hard all summer to continue the success of the Central Cambria girls cross country program. With the tough competition we face in the LHAC, we hope to be competitive at the conference, district and state level."
Roster
Seniors: Abbie George, Lydia Knarr, Annaliese Niebauer.
Juniors: Grayson Gironda, Sophia Westrick.
Sophomores: Morgan Brandis, Keira Link, Aubrey Ruddek, Abigail Sheehan, Alaina Sheehan, Reagan Tronzo.
Freshman: Alaina Long.
Chestnut Ridge
Coach: Jason Tew.
Record: Not provided.
Assistant: Rebecca Mishler.
District/classification: 5/2A.
2021 record: Not provided.
Returning lettermen: Not provided.
Coach's outlook: "We are returning an individual district champ and state medalist in Ava Whysong. We only graduated one runner from both the boys team so we have experienced runners."
Forest Hills
Coach: Tom Hunter, 44th season.
Record: 271-121.
Assistants: Dave Molnar, Emma Kissell.
District/classification: 6/2A.
2021 record: 9-2 (9-1 LHAC).
Returning letterwinners: 4.
Coach's outlook: "Our goal is to improve on our performances from last season, especially at the invitationals we attend. We return state qualifiers Danielle Dumm and Dealney Dumm and have a strong supporting group including Laura Montag, Samantha Papcunik, Aimee Smith and Kayle Strayer. Our hope is to have everyone improve as the season progress and stay injury free."
Roster
Seniors: Danielle Dumm, Delaney Dumm, Kayle Strayer.
Juniors: Laura Montag, Emily Schrengost, Aimee Smith.
Sophomores: Mya Kehn, Alexis Poborsky.
Freshmen: Hannah Beyer, Samantha Papcunik.
Meyersdale
Roster
Seniors: Laura Boyce.
Juniors: Jane Bechter, Marcella Dupre.
Sophomores: None.
Freshmen: Laurel Cornell, Emma Kretchman, Madison Visinsky.
North Star
Coach: Tom Miller, first season.
Record: 0-0.
Assistant: None.
District/classification: 5/1A.
2021 record: Not provided.
Returning letterwinners: 0.
Coach's outlook: "We are going to focus on the girls improving. We don’t have enough to compete as a team and don’t have any experience running this distance. At this point, I have Natalie Simpson as the only girl that has ran track on my roster. She is doing it to improve for the 400 in track. Our goal is to get her faster and built up enough that she has a shot at doing well in districts."
Roster
Seniors: None.
Junior: Natalie Simpson.
Sophomore: Gretchen Miller.
Freshmen: None.
Penn Cambria
Coach: Kristin Talko, second season.
Record: Not provided.
Assistants: Todd Niebauer, Lois Smith.
District/classification: 6/2A.
2021 record: Not provided.
Returning lettermen: Not provided.
Coach's outlook: "We have a young team this year, but we are looking forward to working with the athletes."
Roster
Seniors: Jordyn Farabaugh, Kassie Farabaugh.
Juniors: Sophie Hoover, Leah Shoemaker.
Sophomores: Chloe Karabinos, Josie Sawinski, Gracie Sheehan.
Freshman: Miley Hoover.
Portage
Coach: Bob Newlin, first season.
Record: 0-0.
Assistants: Amy Burkett, Lance Hudak.
District/classification: 6/1A.
2021 record: 10-1.
Returning letterwinners: 3.
Coach's outlook: "A young squad with only four varsity runners this year, our Mustangs athletes will aim to improve their performances throughout the season. They have committed their offseason to becoming stronger both physically and mentally and look to achieve hitting their high goals. With a tough schedule set, these athletes will be ready for district and state competition."
Roster
Senior: Jillian Hodge.
Juniors: Cami Burkett, Alex Chobany.
Sophomores: None.
Freshmen: Cassie Burkett.
Somerset
Co-coaches: Bryan Walker, Kathy Mitchell.
Assistants: David Waldschmidt, Morgan Waldschmidt.
District/classification: 5/2A.
2021 record: 6-8 (6-4 LHAC).
Returning letterwinners: 4.
Roster
Seniors: Marranda Cornell, Bella Gary, Carly Richard, Mckenzie Tallentire.
Junior: Alyssa Richard.
Sophomores: Jacie Coyle, Abby Livingood, Bethann Walker, Kaylin Weaver.
Freshmen: Bri Polakoski, Quinn Sampeer, Brooke Morocco, Josie Smith, Luna Sosa-Ayala.
Westmont Hilltop
Coach: Mike Harchick, 43rd season.
Record: 304-67.
Assistant: None.
District/classification: 6/2A.
2021 record: 8-3 (8-3 LHAC).
Returning letterwinners: 2.
Coach's outlook: "Having had a small team last year and losing three good senior runners, our numbers are down quite a bit. We have some good middle school girls looking forward to moving up and the girls we have will give their best."
Roster
Senior: Morgan Faight.
Junior: Ayda Dorian.
Sophomores: None.
Freshman: Sarah Berkebile.
Windber
Coach: Jake Polca, first season.
Record: 0-0.
Assistant: Amber Polca.
District/classification: 5/2A.
2021 record: 9-3 (5-0 WestPAC).
Returning letterwinners: 3.
Coach's outlook: "The girls team potentially could become a four-time consecutive District 5 championship team, which in itself would be school history for Windber girls cross country. Cecilia Bean and Audrey Hart both are serious contenders for top-three district medalists. There certainly are big shoes to fill, coming off of several impressive seasons led by coaches Barb DiLoreto and Matt Brubaker. We have a lot of support from former Windber runner Tyler Napora and volunteer coach Bob McKelvey. All in all, the season goal is for the athletes to push themselves and be proud of their progress. At this point, the girls team is an expected favorite for districts. That being said, there’s no room to coast, we know that there are some very strong teams also putting in work. This mostly senior team is motivated to go out on top and we’re excited to see what the season brings."
Roster
Seniors: Cecilia Bean, Paige Bennethum, Audrey Hart, Taylor Plunkard.
Juniors: None.
Sophomores: Laurel Bean.
Freshman: Neveah Podrasky.
