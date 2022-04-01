Tennis ball
MetroCreativeConnection.com

Bedford

Coach: Butch Beidle, eighth season.

Career record: 102-20.

Assistant coaches: Jim Kegg, Caleb Beidle.

District/Class: 5/2A.

2021 record: 12-7 (5-3 LHAC).

Returning starters: 5.

Coach’s outlook: “We will work as hard as possible to stay a competitive team in both the Laurel Highlands Athletic Conference and District 5. Our goal is to win both the Laurel Highlands Athletic Conference championship and the District 5 team championship.”

Roster

Seniors: Isaac Arnold, Nick Beard, Noah Laird.

Junior: Layne Richardson.

Sophomores: Nathan Clapper, Colin Gable, Jacob Greenawalt, Sam Prescott, Tristen Ruffley, Owen Schrum, Ben Shontz.

Freshman: Hunter Beard.

Bishop McCort Catholic

Coaches: Joseph Hancharick and Jane Matthews, second season.

Career record: 1-8-1.

Assistant coaches: None.

District/Class: 6/2A.

2021 record: 1-8-1 (0-7-1 LHAC).

Returning starters: 6.

Coach’s outlook: “We have a solid group of talented athletes who are getting better and gaining valuable experience with each match. We look forward to more success this season.”

Roster

Senior: Ian Coyle.

Juniors: Carson Boyle, Sam Hofecker, Ryan Jaber, Andrew Pakstis, Matthew Ribblett.

Sophomores: None.

Freshmen: Brady Dolgas, Kevin Lynch, Brody Nagle, Stephen Sanders.

Richland

Coach: Bill Stanko, second season.

Career record: 3-12.

Assistant coach: Molly Leverknight.

District/Class: 6/2A.

2021 record: 3-12.

Returning starters: 3.

Coach’s outlook: “We have a fairly inexperienced young team, but we have good players at the No. 1 and 2 spots. We have a reasonable chance to do well in the district tournament.”

Roster

Seniors: Ethan Cafeo, Munir Murad, Ayush Sridhar.

Junior: Toryn Schmouder.

Sophomores: None.

Freshmen: Kaedan Errett, Rydan Lushko, Nate Mayket.

Somerset

Coach: Alex Minnick, ninth season.

Career record: 85-29.

Assistant coaches: John Harris, Mark Mahoney.

District/Class: 5/2A.

2021 record: 12-2.

Returning starters: Not provided.

Roster

Seniors: Mckay Ross.

Juniors: Mason Chabol, Liam Egal, Alven Huang, Jack Richards.

Sophomore: Benjamin Witt.

Freshman: Kai Petrosky, Isaac St. Clair, Carson Vought, Garyson Yutzy.

Westmont Hilltop

Coach: Dan Fregly, sixth season.

Career record: 30-25.

Assistant coaches: Colton Schafer, Coby Cassick, Zane Leckey.

District/Class: 6/2A.

2021 record: 8-4.

Returning starters: 5.

Coach’s outlook: “Our goal is always to be competitive in the LHAC and to at least reach the finals in District 6 Class 2A. We have a strong core group of players returning from last year and some very talented newcomers. I’m looking forward to a very successful season. Our program is growing stronger with every passing year and the future looks bright for Westmont tennis.”

Roster

Seniors: Taha Al-Ubaidi, Nick Distefano, Dunil Karunaratne, Trevor Leckey, Cael Long, Brian Misner, Connor Oechslin, Ian Ragno, Yousef Sbeitan, Payton Sell.

Juniors: Eli McCoy, Charlie Snee, Max Zitnay.

Sophomore: Hunter Smith.

Freshmen: Chanith Jayasooriya, Sebastian Masterson, Easton Ragno.

Windber

Coach: Joe Podrebarac, 16th season.

Career record: 99-104.

Assistant coaches: Jim Kegg, Caleb Beidle.

District/Class: 5/2A.

2021 record: 1-12.

Returning starters: Not reported.

Coach’s outlook: “The team is very inexperienced, but they are working hard every day to continue to better their skill as tennis players.”

Roster

Seniors: Isaac Boring, Andrew Floyd, Carter Gehosky.

Juniors: Brendan Curry, Braydon Wojcik.

Sophomores: None.

Freshman: Elijah Bennett.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you