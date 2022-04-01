Bedford
Coach: Butch Beidle, eighth season.
Career record: 102-20.
Assistant coaches: Jim Kegg, Caleb Beidle.
District/Class: 5/2A.
2021 record: 12-7 (5-3 LHAC).
Returning starters: 5.
Coach’s outlook: “We will work as hard as possible to stay a competitive team in both the Laurel Highlands Athletic Conference and District 5. Our goal is to win both the Laurel Highlands Athletic Conference championship and the District 5 team championship.”
Roster
Seniors: Isaac Arnold, Nick Beard, Noah Laird.
Junior: Layne Richardson.
Sophomores: Nathan Clapper, Colin Gable, Jacob Greenawalt, Sam Prescott, Tristen Ruffley, Owen Schrum, Ben Shontz.
Freshman: Hunter Beard.
Bishop McCort Catholic
Coaches: Joseph Hancharick and Jane Matthews, second season.
Career record: 1-8-1.
Assistant coaches: None.
District/Class: 6/2A.
2021 record: 1-8-1 (0-7-1 LHAC).
Returning starters: 6.
Coach’s outlook: “We have a solid group of talented athletes who are getting better and gaining valuable experience with each match. We look forward to more success this season.”
Roster
Senior: Ian Coyle.
Juniors: Carson Boyle, Sam Hofecker, Ryan Jaber, Andrew Pakstis, Matthew Ribblett.
Sophomores: None.
Freshmen: Brady Dolgas, Kevin Lynch, Brody Nagle, Stephen Sanders.
Richland
Coach: Bill Stanko, second season.
Career record: 3-12.
Assistant coach: Molly Leverknight.
District/Class: 6/2A.
2021 record: 3-12.
Returning starters: 3.
Coach’s outlook: “We have a fairly inexperienced young team, but we have good players at the No. 1 and 2 spots. We have a reasonable chance to do well in the district tournament.”
Roster
Seniors: Ethan Cafeo, Munir Murad, Ayush Sridhar.
Junior: Toryn Schmouder.
Sophomores: None.
Freshmen: Kaedan Errett, Rydan Lushko, Nate Mayket.
Somerset
Coach: Alex Minnick, ninth season.
Career record: 85-29.
Assistant coaches: John Harris, Mark Mahoney.
District/Class: 5/2A.
2021 record: 12-2.
Returning starters: Not provided.
Roster
Seniors: Mckay Ross.
Juniors: Mason Chabol, Liam Egal, Alven Huang, Jack Richards.
Sophomore: Benjamin Witt.
Freshman: Kai Petrosky, Isaac St. Clair, Carson Vought, Garyson Yutzy.
Westmont Hilltop
Coach: Dan Fregly, sixth season.
Career record: 30-25.
Assistant coaches: Colton Schafer, Coby Cassick, Zane Leckey.
District/Class: 6/2A.
2021 record: 8-4.
Returning starters: 5.
Coach’s outlook: “Our goal is always to be competitive in the LHAC and to at least reach the finals in District 6 Class 2A. We have a strong core group of players returning from last year and some very talented newcomers. I’m looking forward to a very successful season. Our program is growing stronger with every passing year and the future looks bright for Westmont tennis.”
Roster
Seniors: Taha Al-Ubaidi, Nick Distefano, Dunil Karunaratne, Trevor Leckey, Cael Long, Brian Misner, Connor Oechslin, Ian Ragno, Yousef Sbeitan, Payton Sell.
Juniors: Eli McCoy, Charlie Snee, Max Zitnay.
Sophomore: Hunter Smith.
Freshmen: Chanith Jayasooriya, Sebastian Masterson, Easton Ragno.
Windber
Coach: Joe Podrebarac, 16th season.
Career record: 99-104.
Assistant coaches: Jim Kegg, Caleb Beidle.
District/Class: 5/2A.
2021 record: 1-12.
Returning starters: Not reported.
Coach’s outlook: “The team is very inexperienced, but they are working hard every day to continue to better their skill as tennis players.”
Roster
Seniors: Isaac Boring, Andrew Floyd, Carter Gehosky.
Juniors: Brendan Curry, Braydon Wojcik.
Sophomores: None.
Freshman: Elijah Bennett.
