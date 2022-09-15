Bedford
Coach: Barrett Schrock, 14th season.
Record: 164-74-12.
Assistants: Damon Weyant, Scott Myers, Nate Sipes, Chris Turner.
District/classification: 5/2A.
2021 record: 13-3-3 (11-3-2 LHAC).
Returning starters: 8.
Returning lettermen: 10.
Coach's outlook: "We have a talented group of guys with a lot of experience. We're hoping to get back to playing a style that allows us to hold on to the ball for long periods of time."
Roster
Seniors: Jalen Carrion, Alexander Good, Layne Richardson, Caleb Wigfield.
Juniors: Cameron Beck, Chase Bussard, Nate Clapper, Toby Corle, Timothy Crist, Colin Gable, Nathaniel Kovach, Matthew Robinette, Owen Schrum, Ben Shontz, Cole Taylor, Garett Wertz.
Sophomores: Dominic Albus, Raven Brower, Kyler Weyant.
Freshmen: Jack Becker, Noah Brubaker, Isaiah Gallina, Issac Growden, Ryan Kovach, Owen Lantz, Jacob Lindsay, Kowen Long, Lane Myers, Henry Redinger, Ty Regos, Ethan Ritchey, Owen Schrock, Lincoln Sipes, Owen Trimeloni.
Berlin Brothersvalley
Coach: Heath Montgomery, fourth season.
Record: Not provided.
Assistant: Christian Bench.
District/classification: 5/1A.
2021 record: 6-12.
Returning starters: 6.
Returning letterwinners: 6.
Coach's outlook: "We are a very young team and will have to start a number of inth-grade players this season. The core group of seniors is a solid group that plays well together. I’m am very proud of how the younger players are developing and I’m looking forward to see where they are at the end of the season."
Roster
Seniors: Brady Guindon, Logan McCall, Caden Montgomery, Hunter Probst, Gryphon Wilke.
Juniors: Bryan Donitzen, Josiah Miller, Jacob Pelar.
Sophomores: Jacob Knopsnyder, C.J. Maxwell, Connor Montgomery, Landon Wilt.
Freshmen: Logan Glessner, Bransen Hersch, Colton Miller, Matthew Miller, Tyler Probst, Carter Twombly, Noah Walker.
Cambria Heights
Coach: Adam Strasser, seventh season.
Record: 60-43-6.
Assistants: Matt Milanesi, Bob Diamond, Mike Strasser.
District/classification: 6/2A.
2021 record: 6-8-4 (2-1-3 Heritage).
Returning starters: 9.
Returning letterwinners: 9.
Coach's outlook: "We bring back a lot of talent from last season's playoff team. We look to get better every day and compete against all the talented teams on our tough schedule.”
Roster
Seniors: Dravin Beatty, D; Nate Farabaugh, D/M; Dylan Fyock, M; Ethan King, D; Austin Malenich, M; Darian Miller, M; Zach Mislevy, D; Caleb Patterson, GK; Colin Sherry, M/D; Cole Weiland, D.
Juniors: Reese Garrison, M/F; Chase Rogal, D;
Sophomores: Cam Abrams, F/M; Landen Baker, M/D; Mason Eckenrode, M; Nathan Fyock, M/GK; Josiah Hockenberry, D; Ethan Kline, M/F; Mark Stevens, D;
Freshmen: Ethan Douthitt, D; Ryan Galinis, D; Ethan Gilbey, M/D; Evan Larkin, F/M; Wyatt Mazenko, F/M; Conner Oshall, D; Stevie Stevens, F/M; Kyle Watson, M.
Chestnut Ridge
Coach: Nate Ritchey, second season.
Record: Not provided.
Assistants: Greg Gibbner, Rick McDonald, Dylan Gibbner, Dave VanMeter.
District/classification: 5/2A.
2021 record: 8-9 (8-8 LHAC).
Returning starters: 8.
Returning letterwinners: 12.
Coach's outlook: "We want to give 100% in everything we do and continue to improve every day. Our returning starters have been doing a good job of bringing the other returnees and newcomers along. We do have eight starters returning – seven able to play as one is out for the year after having offseason surgery. Those seven played a lot of minutes last year which should serve us well this season. While we have a good group of starters returning, the holes left behind by the three graduating seniors and the player out for the year, are big holes to fill. How quickly the four new starters and everyone else adjusts to either increased minutes from a year ago or to the varsity level as a whole will go a long way to determining how this season unfolds.”
Roster
Seniors: Brent Holderbaum, F/M; Collin Osman, D/M; Ben Whisker, M/GK.
Juniors: Cameron Claycomb; Levi Mock, D; Levi Moyer, D/M/GK; Preston Pittman, F/MF; Elias Ritchey, M/F/D; Nicholas Rizzo, F.
Sophomores: Connor Bence, D; Triston Boyce, D; Bronson Buchanan, F/GK; Zander Faupel, F/GK; Thomas Kostenbauder, M/F.
Freshmen: Nathan Allison, D; Parker Ebersole, D; Brayden Haney, M/D; Levi Kennedy, F/M; Grady McDonald, F.
Conemaugh Township
Coach: Fred Mainhart, first season.
Record: 0-0.
Assistant: Steve Sotosky, Jeff Callihan.
District/classification: 5/1A.
2021 record: 11-7 (5-3 WestPAC).
Returning starters: 7.
Returning letterwinners: 10.
Coach's outlook: "We are looking to improve upon an early exit from the District 5 playoffs last season. We will be bringing back a solid group of core players who want to make a little run this year while taking it one game at a time.”
Roster
Seniors: Trenton Brenneman, D; Ryan Brown, D; Ronan Cullen, D; Alex Davis, D; Austin Elliot, F; Declan Mainhart, GK.
Juniors: Jon Allison, M; Isaiah DiGuardi, D/M; Dylan Giffin, M; Colton Lehman, D/M; Max Malicki, M/F; Bodhi McVicker, D; Drake Rouser, D/M.
Sophomores: Johnny Bihun, D; Dillon Defibaugh, M/F; Chase Diamond, F; Grant Dombroski, D; Caven Miller, M; Dane Rouser, F; Jackson Sotosky, M/F.
Forest Hills
Coach: Keith Pesto, third season.
Record: 7-22-3.
Assistant: Carlos Gonzalez.
District/classification: 6/2A.
2021 record: 5-10-2.
Returning starters: 6.
Returning lettermen: 7.
Coach's outlook: "We lost several one-goal games last season, so our win-loss record is deceptive. We have an experienced offense, but graduated our starting defense. Finding a formation that works with the personnel is a task in progress. We have a large and talented freshman class and a small senior class, so on paper, it looks like a rebuilding year. I think we will surprise some people."
Roster
Seniors: Gavin Ickes, M; Michael Singer, D/GK.
Juniors: Wyatt Allison, D; Garrett Berkhimer, F; Seth Burnosky, M; Cody Secriskey, D; Toby Wilt, F.
Sophomores: Hunter Adams, F; Kaden Carpenter, M; Heath Koshinsky, M; Mathew May, F/GK; Eli Rudnik, D; Isaac Valko, D/GK.
Freshmen: Chayce Allison, M; Jeffrey Beyer, M; Bryce Carroll, D/GK; Julius Cole; Skyler Cole; Isaac Dibble, M; Waylon Gaunt, M; Garrett Novak, D; Tristan Roberts, M; Jacob Singer, M.
Greater Johnstown
Coach: Robert Malcolm, third season.
Record: 0-30-1.
Assistant: Lucas Gunby.
District/classification: 6/3A.
2021 record: 0-18.
Returning starters: 7.
Returning lettermen: 11.
Coach's outlook: "We lost some three- and four-year letterwinners, but we have eager, hungry boys ready to pick up the slack. We’re growing as young men, and hopefully just as much as soccer players."
Roster
Seniors: Miquel Dancy, GK/CB; Jacob Helbig, WB/AM; Jorge Morales, AM/WB; Marcus Zierer, DM/RB.
Juniors: Michael Furdella, LB/CB; Vinny Infantino; Patrick Penrod, RB/CB; Caleb Stiles, DM/AM.
Sophomores: Dominac Alberter, GK/CB; Jeremy Dietz, CM/CF; Kurtis Dutko, RB/CB; Cameron Jones, AM; Brock Kobal, CB/WB; Zackery Moore, LB/CB; Ezra Whitmore, CF/AM.
Freshmen: Hunter Lombardo-Sanchez, WB/AM; Dakota Schrock, WB/DM; Keith Thompson, LB/CB; Ezekial Whitmore, LB/RB.
Northern Cambria
Coach: Brian Miller, second season.
Record: 2-14.
Assistant: Michael Haney.
District/classification: 6/1A.
2021 record: 2-14 (0-8 Heritage).
Returning starters: 7.
Returning lettermen: 7.
Coach's outlook: "This is the largest roster we’ve had through the benefit of a co-op with Penns Manor, several home-schooled students and the addition of some female players due to the lack of a girls team at Northern Cambria. The program is still young though the experience level of the players is definitely growing each year."
Roster
Seniors: C.J. Booterbaugh, Olivia Cavallo.
Juniors: Isaac Barnhart, Ben Carpinello, Owen Haney, Mike Konitsky, Ella Miller.
Sophomores: None.
Freshmen: Matthew Allen, Zachary Cavallo, Landon Cheverchko, Oliver Fleming, Tyler Friedman, Anna Griffiths, Georgia Haney.
Penn Cambria
Coach: Nick Wanyo, fifth season.
Record: 35-35-1.
Assistants: Justin Magnotti, Luke Rosemas.
District/classification: 6/3A.
2021 record: 6-11-1.
Returning starters: 8.
Returning lettermen: 8.
Coach's outlook: "I think we should have a decent season this year. We have a lot of returning starters and we are still fairly young. The team has a great chemistry with each other and that is one area that will help us succeed. We have had a couple of injuries and we need to get healthy. If we can stay healthy and continue to grow together as a team, I can see this team making a deep run in the district playoffs."
Roster
Seniors: Nicholas Clark, Vincent Gongloff, Sam Podrasky, Nicholas Sposato, Austin Wheeler.
Juniors: Andrew Dillon, Joseph Hite, Gabriel Irving, Sean Tomlinson.
Sophomores: Conlan Ball, Kyle Conrad, Zachary Farabaugh, Duncan Gongloff, Luke Noel, Jacob Zunich.
Freshmen: Levi Baker, Sean Conrad, Kurtis Eger, Cody Farabaugh, Ryan Giraud, Nicholas Marshall, Jackson Rice.
Richland
Coach: Chad Duryea, fourth season.
Record: Not provided.
Assistants: Alex Leitenberger, Dillion Charlton, Matthew Romesberg Jr.
District/classification: 6/1A.
2021 record: 16-3-1 (13-2-1 LHAC).
Returning starters: 5.
Returning letterwinners: 10.
Coach's outlook: "The Richland boys soccer team is excited to compete again this fall in the very talented Laurel Highlands Athletic Conference. We strive to compete for a conference and a district championship as we take it one game at a time.”
Roster
Seniors: Nate Cook, M; Tyler Kane, GK; Toryn Schmouder, M/OB; Tyler Sukenik, F/M.
Juniors: Sameed Ahmed, F/M; Evan Beglin, CB/F; Jacob Cessna, OB/CB; Dante Henry, OB/CB; Braden Hirsch, GK; Tylor Swope, F/M; Logan Tedrow, M.
Sophomores: Jacob Blanchetti, OB/CB; David Caldwell, OB/CB; Tucker Lindrose, OB/CB; Nate Mayket, GK/M; Logan Punako, OB/M; Brett Rokita, OB/CB; Eli Toth, F/M;
Freshmen: Caleb Bunnel, M; Patrick Carbonara, M; Samuel Hultman, CB/OB; Zane Kaltenbaugh, F/M; Nischal Khanal, F/M; Braden O'Dowd, OB/CB; Andrew Rese, M; Landon Shearman, M; Mitchel Timcik, F/M.
Somerset
Coach: Mark Wassilchalk, 16th season.
Record: 193-84-15.
Assistants: Nate Menhorn, Johnmark Armstrong.
District/classification: 5/2A.
2021 record: 14-4-3 (11-2-3 LHAC).
Returning starters: 9.
Returning lettermen: 14.
Coach's outlook: "Coming into this year, the expectations are no different than any other year and that is to compete for both the LHAC and district championships. We had a solid season last year, and we hope to return to the district championship. We are carrying nearly 30 guys on the roster. There is going to be a lot of competition for positions and that is going to result in players pushing each other in an effort to gain more playing time. The players are excited and are anxious to get the season underway."
Roster
Seniors: Mason Chabol, M/F; Liam Egal, M; Jed Heiple, F/M; Andrea Renna, GK; Jack Richards, D; Quintin Robison, GK; Matthew Shaffer, D; Toby Walker, F; David Wang, D/M.
Juniors: Logan Baker, F/M; Aiden DiFebo, F; Logan Seslow, M/D; Ian Shoff, D; Tanner Wassilchalk, F/M; Ben Witt, D.
Sophomores: Isaiah Armstrong, D/M; Isaiah Brick, M/D; Colton Danihel, F/M; Kahne Foltz, F/GK/M; Jude Glover, D; Cole Johnson, M/F; Gavin Paugh, F/M; Carson Vought, M/D/GK; Jonathan Walker, D/M.
Freshmen: Josiah Antram, M/D/GK; Owen DiFebo, F/M; Declan Egal, F; Vigilante Hersh, F/M; Daniel Polaski, D/M/F.
United
Coach: Christopher Johnson, fifth season.
Record: 17-29-4.
Assistants: Logan Lichtenfels, Jonathan Aloi.
District/classification: 6/1A.
2021 record: 6-9-2 (4-1-2 Heritage).
Returning starters: 10.
Returning lettermen: 14.
Roster
Seniors: Dylan Dishong, F; Dakota Fairman, D/GK; Ian Friday, M; Ty Gapshes, M; Rem Kish, F; Gadden Lynch, D; Tyler Mack, D; Evan McAnulty, D; Andrew Payne, GK/M.
Juniors: Dakota Hood, D; Nathaniel Jackson, D; Bradley Kiesel, M; Connor Rosko, M; Xander Strong, D.
Sophomores: Giedon Bracken, F; Garin Fisher, M; Noah Riffer, D; Jackson Wirick, M/D/GK.
Freshmen: Owen Orr, D; Carter Payne, F/M; Maverick Zack, M/GK.
Windber
Coach: Amanda Prince, first season.
Record: 0-0.
Assistants: Devan Marhefka, Corey Cutright, Cameron Roxby.
District/classification: 5/1A.
2021 record: 10-7 (5-3 WestPAC).
Returning starters: 6.
Returning lettermen: 6.
Coach's outlook: "With a very young Windber team returning only two seniors, we are focusing on our players' strengths and building on those to develop a strong foundation. We are optimistic our talent and skill level will set us up for a successful season. We believe in the leadership of our upperclassmen and returning lettermen, and are confident our players will work to achieve success."
Roster
Seniors: Stephen Campitell, D/M; William Minahan, F/M.
Juniors: Bryson Costa, GK; Balian Rugg, M/F; Cayden Thompson, M/D.
Sophomores: Xander Branche, M/D; Aiden Constantino, D; Jacob Hill, M/D; Andrew Minahan, D; Caleb Whitaker, F/M.
Freshmen: Jacob Butler, F/M; Cyrus Mardis, F/M; Lucian Mardis, F/M/GK; Damian Miller, M/F; Derek Prince, M/D.
Questionnaires were not returned by Central Cambria, Rockwood and Westmont Hilltop.
