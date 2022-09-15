Bedford
Coach: Michele Fisher, 15th season.
Record: 129-91.
Assistants: Tanner Williams, Brian Creps, Leah Davidson, Rachel Morningstar, Carrie Taylor.
District/classification: 5/2A.
2021 record: 9-3.
Returning lettermen: 4.
Coach's outlook: "Joseph Pencil, Jonathan Gresh, Reese Sherwood and Isaac Swope were all part of the District 5-8-9 Class 2A championship team last year. All of these athletes have been running cross country since seventh grade and have valued experience. Joseph Pencil was an LHAC medalist and he is much stronger after a great summer of training."
Roster
Seniors: None.
Juniors: Jonathan Gresh, Michael Perrin, Reese Sherwood, Isaac Swope.
Sophomores: Joseph Brallier, Jared Browell, Joseph Pencil, Aaron Weiler.
Freshmen: Ethan Davis, Daniel Plunkett.
Bishop McCort Catholic
Coach: Aubrey Saccol, first season.
Record: 0-0.
Assistant: Eli Bremer.
District/classification: 6/1A.
2021 record: 3-7 (3-7 LHAC).
Returning lettermen: 4.
Coach's outlook: "We strive to work our way up the pyramid of success. My assistant and I push our athletes to be determined, dedicated and disciplined not only in this sport, but in faith and school as well. We take pride in having strong student-athletes and we as coaches appreciate their dedication to this sport. It’s not an easy one."
Roster
Seniors: Jonah Bremer, Chase Gleason, Christian Haberkorn, Conner Haberkorn.
Juniors: Mason Pfeil, Nick Preuss.
Sophomores: None.
Freshman: Grady Pfeil.
Cambria Heights
Coach: John Kuskoski, 30th season.
Record: 173-228.
Assistants: Kathryn Kuskoski, Art "Buzz" Deckard, Dana Bender, Tammy Nagel.
District/classification: 6/1A.
2021 record: 7-2 (6-1 Heritage).
Returning lettermen: 9.
Coach's outlook: "If we’re healthy and strong, we should have a better season than last year."
Roster
Seniors: Junseo Deckard, Dakota Delattre, Brock Eckenrode, Nate Farabaugh, Zech Scott.
Juniors: Austen Bender, Mitchell Elias, Ian Hall, Dan Hock,
Sophomores: Luke Greens, Noah Smith.
Freshmen: Joel Kibler, Hayden Leamer, Jared Robenolt, Kyle Watson.
Central Cambria
Coach: Randy Wilson, 23rd season.
Record: 225-24.
Assistants: Tim Miller, Bryce Descavish.
District/classification: 6/1A.
2021 record: 12-0 (12-0 LHAC).
Returning lettermen: 11.
Coach's outlook: "This group of men have been running together for a few years and have had an extremely great summer of training. They are looking to continue the tradition of success that those before them have created. We are hoping that through strong pack running, we can compete for a LHAC title, as well as a District 6 title and compete once again at the state championships."
Roster
Seniors: Aiden Lechleitner, Devon Morgan, Cody Roberts.
Juniors: Evan George, Ian Ray.
Sophomores: Tanner Archangelo, Isaac Bradley, Henry Bradley, Devin Krumenacker, Dom Kuntz, Caleb Makosy, Jake Wilson.
Freshman: Bryce McNelley.
Chestnut Ridge
Coach: Jason Tew.
Record: Not provided.
Assistant: Rebecca Mishler.
District/classification: 5/2A.
2021 record: Not provided.
Returning lettermen: Not provided.
Coach's outlook: "We are returning an individual district champ and state medalist in Calan Bollman. We only graduated one runner from both the boys team so we have experienced runners."
Forest Hills
Coach: Tom Hunter, 44th season.
Record: 345-166.
Assistants: Dave Molnar, Emma Kissell.
District/classification: 6/1A.
2021 record: 6-6 (4-6 LHAC).
Returning lettermen: 6.
Coach's outlook: "We are excited about the coming season. We return our entire squad from last season, including top five runners Josh Morrison, Luke McLeary, Josh Weinzierl, Levi Hockensmith and Darin Rodgers. We also have two very promising freshmen in Tyler Caron and Jack Smith who should add strength to our top five. Our main goal is to improve on our conference record from last season."
Roster
Seniors: None.
Juniors: Levi Hockensmith, Luke McLeary, Josh Morrison, Gavin Plummer, Darin Rodgers, Josh Weinzierl.
Sophomore: Kayden Carpenter.
Freshmen: Tyler Caron, Jack Smith.
Meyersdale
Roster
Seniors: Noah Kretchman, Caden Montgomery.
Juniors: Bryan Donitzen, Levi Hersch.
Sophomores: Joey Comfort, Branson Hersch, James Kretchman, Calen Simpkins.
Freshmen: None.
North Star
Coach: Tom Miller, first season.
Record: 0-0.
Assistant: None.
District/classification: 5/1A.
2021 record: Not provided.
Returning lettermen: 0.
Coach's outlook: "While we have had kids run as individuals in the past, this is the first year we have cross country as an official school sport. We have a small roster. It will be led by Dom Hanik, the only one with experience with running distance and I expect him to be the leader. Most of the team participated in track and have minimal experience at distance running. My goal for the athletes is for them to learn how to run cross country, learn some work ethic and to improve as the year goes on."
Roster
Seniors: Dominic Hanik, Brett Moore.
Junior: Cameron Dugherty.
Sophomore: Caleb Ewing.
Freshman: Kolten Lohr.
Penn Cambria
Coach: Kristin Talko, second season.
Record: Not provided.
Assistants: Todd Niebauer, Lois Smith.
District/classification: 6/2A.
2021 record: Not provided.
Returning lettermen: Not provided.
Coach's outlook: "We have a young team this year, but we are looking forward to working with the athletes."
Roster
Seniors: None.
Junior: Anthony Smithmyer.
Sophomore: Josh Stolarski.
Freshmen: Ryan Giraud, Drew Latterner, Nick Marshall.
Portage
Coach: Bob Newlin, first season.
Record: 0-0.
Assistants: Amy Burkett, Lance Hudak.
District/classification: 6/1A.
2021 record: 2-3.
Returning letterman: 1.
Coach's outlook: "A young squad with only four varsity runners this year, our Mustangs athletes will aim to improve their performances throughout the season. They have committed their offseason to becoming stronger both physically and mentally and look to achieve hitting their high goals. With a tough schedule set, these athletes will be ready for district and state competition."
Roster
Seniors: None.
Junior: Gabe Corte.
Sophomores: None.
Freshmen: Logan Gentile, Xavier Meyers, Ayden Westover.
Somerset
Co-coaches: Bryan Walker, Kathy Mitchell.
Assistants: David Waldschmidt, Morgan Waldschmidt.
District/classification: 5/2A.
2021 record: 10-2 (8-2 LHAC).
Returning lettermen: 3.
Roster
Senior: Zachary Gibbs.
Juniors: Brady Brewer, Caleb Stanton.
Sophomores: Isaac Bell, Jacob Bell, Bradley Hauger, Anthony Knecht, Gavin Smith, Adam Tallentire, Jared Walker, Buck Yoder.
Freshman: Tanner Clark.
Westmont Hilltop
Coach: Mike Harchick, 43rd season.
Record: 323-86.
Assistant: None.
District/classification: 6/1A.
2021 record: 9-2 (9-2 LHAC).
Returning lettermen: 7.
Coach's outlook: "With the number of returning runners and the picking up of some new runners, the boys look strong. I think they will be ready to race against any opponents and will give their very best."
Roster
Seniors: Derek George, Gage Hensel, Eli McCoy, Max Zitnay.
Juniors: Gayath Karuunaratne, Joe Messina, Nate Zolnosky.
Sophomores: Hunter Smith, Maine Zitnay.
Freshmen: Ben Messina, Andy Messina, Anthony Zeris.
Windber
Coach: Jake Polca, first season.
Record: 0-0.
Assistant: Amber Polca.
District/classification: 5/1A.
2021 record: 11-2 (5-0 WestPAC).
Returning lettermen: 5.
Coach's outlook: "There certainly are big shoes to fill, coming off of several impressive seasons led by coaches Barb DiLoreto and Matt Brubaker. We’re working with a smaller roster, as expected, having a new coaching staff. Regardless, we are ready to hit the ground running. We have a lot of support from former Windber runner Tyler Napora and volunteer coach Bob McKelvey. In regular-season meets, we likely will not have a full boys team, due to multi-sport athletes, but we are looking forward to improving as individuals. We are optimistic about meets where we will have a full roster. All in all, the goal is for the athletes to push themselves and be proud of their progress. A trip to Hershey is always a goal for the students to work towards as well."
Roster
Seniors: Andrew Betcher, Owen Prince.
Juniors: Garrett Page, Joseph McKelvey.
Sophomore: Andrew Minahan.
Freshmen: Nathaniel Kozar, Heath Miller.
