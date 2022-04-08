Bedford
Coach: Adam Arnold, fourth season.
Career record: 27-17.
Assistant coaches: Mark Clark, Lance Clark, Scott Waugerman, Matt Barkman, Jordan Mills.
District/Class: 5/3A.
2021 record: 15-8 (11-5 LHAC).
Returning starters: 2.
Returning lettermen: 2.
Coach’s outlook: “We are looking for daily growth from each player in the program and for the individual willingness to do what is necessary for the betterment of the team this spring. No matter who the opponent is this year, we need to be focused on the things that will make us successful.”
Roster
Seniors: Chase Holler, INF; Aiden Kirk, P/INF/OF; Sam Pratt, OF; Trent Price, INF; Mercury Swaim, INF/P.
Juniors: Levi Graybush, OF; Ashden Koontz, OF; Matt Semanek, INF.
Sophomores: Kaidyn Jones, INF/P; Riley Knox, INF/OF/C; Jacob Price, INF; Carter Sims, OF; Liam Tegeler, OF/P.
Freshmen: Ty Decker, INF/OF/P; Owen Horne, P/INF/OF; Joey Huxta, C; Quincy Swaim, UTL/P; Owen Taylor, INF/P; Owen Tedrow, UTL/P; Haydan Webb, INF/P.
Berlin Brothersvalley
Coach: Zac Cooney, second season.
Career record: 12-9.
Assistant coaches: Cannon Hay, Tyrell Stockwell, Brendan Bower, Kevin James.
District/Class: 5/1A.
2021 record: 12-9 (10-4 WestPAC).
Returning starters: 4.
Returning lettermen: 5.
Coach’s outlook: “We want to win a WestPAC and District 5 title. We have four returning starters, but multiple kids that could have started on our team last year. We look forward to going out and competing every day and seeing what we can do.”
Roster
Seniors: Zach Baer, OF; Hunter Cornell, OF; Caleb Leonard, 2B/P; Tyler Miller, 1B/P; Owen Villeneuve, OF; Carson Webreck, 3B/1B.
Juniors: Cole Hyatt, 3B; Cory Jose, 1B.
Sophomores: Zach Calvert, 2B/1B; Craig Jarvis, 2B/3B; Cale Kosic, OF; Pace Prosser, UTL/P; Jackson Will, OF.
Freshmen: Nick Alvarez, OF; Preston Glotfelty, C; Cooper Huston, C/SS/UTL; Hayden Hutzell, OF/P; Brady Hyatt, 3B.
Bishop Carroll Catholic
Coach: Bill Schenk, 12th season.
Career record: 26-64.
Assistant coaches: Ernie Sekerak, Justin Merryweather.
District/Class: 6/1A.
2021 record: 1-16.
Returning starters: 8.
Returning lettermen: 9.
Coach’s outlook: “We are returning six full-time starters from last year’s team. We’re still a very young team, which a majority of them played together last season. We do not have any seniors. The sophomores and juniors need to step up in a leadership role.”
Roster
Seniors: None.
Juniors: Ashton Grove, OF/1B; Evan Scarton, OF/INF; Ayden Smorto, OF/RHP; Thomas Urbain, INF/RHP; Devan Wasser, 1B/OF.
Sophomores: Matt Adams, INF/OF; Tobey Becquet, C/OF; Grant Casses, INF/RHP; Dustin Farabaugh, RHP/3B/OF; Louis Kordish, 2B/OF; Brock Kutskel, C/OF; Mark Mento, P/1B/3B; Max Oravec, RHP/1B/OF; Luke Repko, RHP/SS/OF; Richard Scholtzen, OF/1B; Zander Sekerak, INF/RHP/OF.
Freshmen: Cory Franceschini, P/INF; Jacob Gregg, P/2B/3B; Cullen Myers, C/1B/RHP; Will Tremel, 2B/OF.
Bishop McCort Catholic
Coach: Chris Pfeil, 12th season.
Career record: 182-62.
Assistant coaches: Boston Bradley, John Bradley, John DeFazio.
District/Class: 6/1A.
2021 record: 13-8 (9-6 LHAC).
Returning starters: 6.
Returning lettermen: 8.
Coach’s outlook: “Our goal is to compete for a district championship and make a run in the state playoffs.”
Roster
Seniors: Nate Conrad, RHP/INF; Joe McGowan, RHP/INF/C; Jyelle Miller, OF; Colin Stevens, RHP/OF.
Juniors: Roman Fetzko, INF/C; Ethan Kasper, RHP/INF/OF; Ben Smith, LHP/INF/OF; Mark Syphan, OF; Nick Yost, INF/OF/C.
Sophomores: Brock Beppler, RHP/INF/OF; Shakile Ferguson, OF; Mike Hull, RHP/OF; Mason Pfeil, RHP/UTL/C; Mike Preuss, LHP/INF; Nick Preuss, OF; Mike Staib, RHP/INF; Cooper Stigers, RHP/INF.
Freshmen: Colby Cannizzaro, RHP/INF/OF; Joe Gritzer, INF; Bradyn Jarvis, RHP/INF/OF; Zach Jastrzab, OF; Chase Neumann, RHP/OF; Adam Radkowski, RHP/INF/OF; Lucas Turner, RHP/INF; Jake Yatsky, C/INF; Eli Zasadni, RHP/INF.
Blacklick Valley
Coach: Garry Wurm, seventh season.
Career record: 43-50.
Assistant coaches: Isaac Wurm, Jim Kotelnicki.
District/Class: 6/1A.
2021 record: 7-12 (6-8 WestPAC).
Returning starters: 5.
Returning lettermen: 9.
Coach’s outlook: “We are returning several key players from last year’s playoff team and have some younger players who had a lot of success last summer. We have some work to do filling a few key positions, and I am confident players will step up. The WestPAC is always very competitive, and the tough regular-season schedule will prepare us for the District 6 playoffs.”
Roster
Seniors: Isaac Hessler, C/2B; Connor Kaschalk LHP/OF; Cody Williams, OF/C/RHP.
Juniors: Jeremy Hessler, OF/INF; Josh Hessler, SS/C; Ira Sickles, OF; Ashton Younkin, 2B.
Sophomores: R.J. Bartoletti, 3B/RHP; Logan Kaschalk, 3B/OF; Jordan Kotelnicki, 1B/OF; Maddox Miller, INF/RHP; Jakob Noble, 1B; Alex Reba, SS/3B/RHP; Hayden Williams, C/1B/RHP.
Freshman: Greg Schilling, OF/2B.
Cambria Heights
Coach: Josh Bracken, third season.
Career record: 3-12.
Assistant coaches: Nate Bearer, D.J. Olenchick.
District/Class: 6/2A.
2021 record: 3-12 (3-12 LHAC).
Returning Starters: 5.
Returning Lettermen: 5.
Coach’s outlook: “We’re looking forward to our first season in the Heritage Conference. Our goal is to play competitive baseball each time we hustle out on the field. Our roster numbers are down, so each guy will have to step up and embrace their role. The nucleus of seniors we have should help us throughout the season and we’re hoping these younger players can learn from their work ethic and leadership. We need to play clean baseball. If we can do that, then we’ll give ourselves a chance each game and the results will follow.”
Roster
Seniors: Adam Ford, OF/1B/P; Ben Hite, INF/P; Nick Patterson, INF/P; Ike Westrick, C/P.
Juniors: Brett Bills, INF; Tyler Della Valle, UTL/P; Zach Onkst, INF; Ty Stockley, C.
Sophomores: Layne Bender, OF; Mitchell Elias, OF; Hunter Nelen, OF/P; Richard Zaliznock, INF.
Freshmen: Garrett Jasper, OF/P; Stephen Nelen, UTL/P.
Central Cambria
Coach: Joe Klezek, seventh season.
Career record: 28-51.
Assistant coaches: Jon Serenko, Clint Gochnour, Dan Beyer, Zach Malay, Steve Westrick.
District/Class: 6/3A.
2021 record: 11-7 (10-5 LHAC).
Returning starters: 6.
Returning lettermen: 6.
Coach’s outlook: “As always, we will look to continue building our program. We took a big step last year in getting back to the playoffs for the first time in a decade. We are looking to become a perennial contender like some of the other teams in the conference that have established themselves. This group is certainly capable of getting us back into the postseason as well as solidifying the future of the program.”
Roster
Seniors: Mike Dawson, 1B; Nick Hrapchak, INF; Gavin Knopp, INF/P; Brayden Mennett, INF/P; Justin Ochenrider, 1B/P; Zander Washko, INF/P; Reece Werner, 1B/P.
Juniors: Brady Sheehan, C/P; Zach Taylor, OF/P; Logan Thomas, OF; Elijah Villarrial, INF.
Sophomores: Gavin Bachik, OF; Sam Beyer, OF; Sam Evans, 3B; Adam Gerycz, 1B/P; Joe Iacono, OF/P; Treyton Jacobs, OF/P; Connor Serenko, INF/P; Jack Washko, C/OF; Blake Williams, OF/P.
Freshmen: Brayden Blasko, C/OF/P; Blake Coposky, INF/P; Zach Evans, OF/P; Rocco Garzarelli, OF/P; Lucius Grimes, OF; Owen Harriger, 1B/OF/P; James Passanita, INF; Kristian Rigsby, OF; Jake Russell, OF.
Conemaugh Township
Coach: Sam Zambanini, 31st season.
Career record: 407-205.
Assistant coaches: Barry Thomas, Joe Shetler, Ethan Leasure.
District/Class: 5/2A.
2021 record: 14-5 (14-2 WestPAC).
Returning starters: 6.
Returning lettermen: 8.
Coach’s outlook: “We have a good nucleus of returning players. Filling some key spots that were vacated due to graduation will be a key to our success.”
Roster
Seniors: Jackson Byer, OF/P/1B; Dionte Coleman, UTL; Brady Kist, UTL/P; Dakota Patton, OF/INF/P; Michael Taylor, UTL/P; Owen Tomb, INF/P/OF.
Juniors: Josh Honkus, OF; Aiden Prior, INF/P; Tanner Shirley, INF; Hayden Tercek, INF; Aoron Viscusi, UTL; Tyler Weber, 1B/P/C.
Sophomores: Luke Haight, P; Zack Petree, INF/P; Sam Thomas, UTL; Jon Updyke, UTL/P; Larry Weaver, 1B/OF.
Freshmen: Noah Getson, OF; A.J. Kniss, INF; Jeremiah Taylor, C/INF; Luke Weber, P/INF.
Conemaugh Valley
Coach: Dave Pisczek, fifth season.
Career record: 16-25.
Assistant coaches: Jamie Eckenrode, Jamie Kielman.
District/Class: 6/1A.
2021 record: 6-7 (5-6 WestPAC).
Returning starters: 6.
Returning lettermen: 9.
Coach’s outlook: “We are looking to build from last year’s playoff appearance. We have a lot of talent returning and we have added a talented group of underclassmen. So far, I am really impressed at how hard all the players are working and the progress made.”
Roster
Seniors: Nick Heltzel, P/2B; Noah Heltzel, P/SS; Logan Kent, OF; Blake Levis, OF.
Juniors: Jeff Fyock, OF; Will Horner, UTL; Evan Johnson, OF; Josh Stiffler, P/OF
Sophomores: Noah Graffius, 1B; Caden Hody, P/3B; Carson Lauer, OF; Noah Miller, P/INF; Ben Partch, OF; Landon Percinsky, OF; Luke Shellhammer, P/1B; Tommy Stiffler, C/P.
Freshmen: Jeremy Dietz, P/C/UTL; Logan Heinlein, P/C/INF.
Ferndale
Coach: Steve Clawson, 26th season.
Career record: 127-152.
Assistant coaches: Dan Endler, Steve Mitchell.
District/Class: 6/1A.
2021 record: 1-14 (1-13 WestPAC).
Returning starters: 4.
Returning lettermen: 4.
Coach’s outlook: “With many young and inexperienced players this year, we are working hard to improve every day. I expect our players to be competitive every game.”
Roster
Seniors: Deven Geibig, OF.
Juniors: Noah Hendershot, INF/P; Nick Reynolds, 3B/C/P.
Sophomore: Kenneth Bryner, OF/2B; Aedan Hrivnak, SS/2B/P; Brandin Locher, OF/1B/P; Jacob Morack, 2B/3B/OF.
Freshmen: Dan Fesko, SS/2B/P; Josh Mitchell, C/1B/P; Owen Ritko-Rutledge, OF.
Forest Hills
Coach: Joe Carpenter, 22nd season.
Career record: 248-14.
Assistant coaches: Josh Rearick, Ken Ashbrook, Matt Gramling, Cody Gallaher, Eric Costea.
District/Class: 6/3A.
2021 record: 17-4 (14-1 LHAC).
Returning starters: 8.
Returning lettermen: 12.
Coach’s outlook: “This young group exceeded expectations last year winning the Laurel Highlands Athletic Conference. The core group of mainly juniors with some key seniors are returning, along with some talented freshmen that will push for playing time have worked extremely hard in the offseason and expect to compete well in our difficult conference.”
Roster
Seniors: Kirk Bearjar, 1B/P; Colton Cornell, 3B/P; Gabriel Nginyo, OF; Taylor Vranich, OF.
Juniors: Devon Brezovec, P/OF; Jeremy Burda, P/INF/OF; Zach Fisher, INF/P; Devin Kreger, 1B; Dayton Maul, OF; Colby Rearick, OF/P; Brody Roberts, INF/P; Brook Williamson, C.
Sophomores: Kaden Christ, C/P/1B; Hunter Forcellini, INF/OF; Tyler Orris, INF/P; Jake Poldiak, 3B/P; Cody Secriskey, C/OF.
Freshmen: Nate Cornell, INF/P; Maddox Dombrosky, OF; Bryce Roberts, 3B/C; Gage Ruddek, INF; Tommy Russell, C; Isaiah Schech, OF; Case Shumaker, OF; Kolbie Smiach, INF/OF; Chase Williamson, OF/P.
Greater Johnstown
Coach: Kerry Pfeil, ninth season.
Career record: 46-82.
Assistant coaches: Jerry Maser, Terry Graffius, Brian Hasselbauer.
District/Class: 6/4A.
2021 record: 2-14 (2-13 LHAC).
Returning starters: 2.
Returning lettermen: 5.
Coach’s outlook: “We are a very young and inexperienced baseball team. In order to be successful, we will need to learn from our mistakes quickly, while making in-game adjustments. Making routine plays, throwing strikes and putting the baseball in play are necessary to keep ourselves in baseball games.”
Roster
Seniors: Jackson Burkhart, P/INF; Jacob Fetzer, OF; Jaden Mallory, UTL; Brock Mroczka, C/INF.
Juniors: Logan Wienand, OF; Marcus Zierer, 1B/2B/OF.
Sophomores: Casey Barrett, P/1B/OF; Zach Leventry, P/1B; Dalton Lynch, P/UTL; Brice Mroczka, INF; Carmyne O’Connor, P/UTL.
Freshmen: Jayden Caben, P/OF; Bryce Fisher, INF; Brock Kobal, P/INF; Gavin Miller, UTL; Dylan Orris, 3B; Heinz Petak, P/UTL; Zyan Stanko, P/C/UTL; Donte Tisinger, P/OF.
Ligonier Valley
Coach: Jason Bush, first season.
Career record: 0-0.
Assistant coach: Griffin Clark.
District/Class: 7/3A.
2021 record: 8-12 (4-6 WPIAL).
Returning starters: 7.
Returning lettermen: 7.
Coach’s outlook: “We’re looking forward to starting to build a program taking the approach of, ‘Why not us?’ We’re setting zero limitations, striving to win innings followed by games.”
Roster
Seniors: Tyler Anderson, SS/2B; Nick Beitel, C/P/INF; Grant Dowden, P/UTL; Kaden Faas, P/3B; Logan Foust, OF/2B/P; George Golden, P/1B; Ryan Harbert, OF; Lucas Mills, OF/2B/P; Connor Tunstall, SS/2B.
Juniors: Logan Johnston, P/OF; Noah Lawson, P/3B; Noah Little, INF; Colin Michaels, 3B; Broderick Schreyer, INF/P; Haden Sierocky, P/OF; Billy Sugden, 1B.
Sophomore: Leo Bazala, OF/P.
Freshmen: Duncan Foust, INF/P; Parker Hollick, INF/P; Adam Moreland, C/P/INF; Tyler Smith, OF; Anthony Strayer, OF; Zach Theys, OF.
Meyersdale
Coach: Buddy Howsare, fourth season.
Career record: 26-16.
Assistant coach: Glen Hetz, Jerry Donaldson, Tanner Krause.
District/Class: 5/1A.
2021 record: 10-10.
Returning starters: 4.
Returning lettermen: 5.
Coach’s outlook: “We have a strong group of seniors and a good class of younger kids that will contribute immediately. I expect the seniors to step up this year and be leaders. We had a tough season in 2021 that left a bad taste and the team is ready to get back on teh field and return to form. We’re looking forward to a strong 2022 season.”
Roster
Seniors: Matt Boyce, C/2B/P; Dayton Collins, 1B/P; Trevor Donaldson, INF; Brady Fritz, C; Tyler Geiger, OF/P.
Juniors: Devon Donica, OF/2B; Kameron Kennell, 2B; Collin Krause, OF/INF; Braden Kretchman, INF/P; Chance Pritts; Tyler Sandy, OF/INF.
Sophomores: Trevar Gary, INF/OF; Broznon Miller, OF; Lars Murray, C/INF; Bradin Schrock, 2B/P; Brayden VanBogelen, 3B/P.
Freshmen: Karter Schurg, CF; Ryan Sechler, INF/P; Hunter Smiley, OF; Dylan Teets, OF/1B.
North Star
Coach: Jake Klukaszewski, first season.
Career record: 0-0.
Assistant coaches: Doug Smethhurst, Brantley Rice, Brad Ditzler, Bob Turner.
District/Class: 5/2A.
2021 record: 7-12 (6-9 WestPAC).
Returning starters: 8.
Returning lettermen: 8.
Coach’s outlook: “The 2022 Cougars will look to keep building upon a roster that saw six different freshmen start in games a year ago. Led this year by a new coaching staff, the Cougars will continue to work on finding an identity and improving as a unit in the WestPAC North ranks. Several key starters return in 2022 to take the field and they will be accompanied by some freshmen who could earn some innings early on in the season. North Star will focus on playing good fundamental baseball this season, and this should lead to some wins in the upcoming campaign.”
Roster
Seniors: Garrett Huzsek, P/2B/SS; Jeremy Mack, P/UTL; Cameron Snoeberger, OF/INF; Tim Tretter, C.
Junior: Steve Lakin, OF.
Sophomores: Glendon Griffith, P/INF/OF; Vance Kimmel, P/OF; Braden Livingston, P/INF; Austin Orris, P/UTL; Cayden Turner, P/OF; Connor Yoder, P/SS.
Freshmen: Miguel Gordon, UTL; Andy Retassie, P/INF; Parker Scherer, P/UTL; Garrett Spangler, UTL.
Penn Cambria
Coach: James Poldiak, 12th season.
Career record: 73-109.
Assistant coaches: Jim Ronan, Bryan Marra, Brent Davison.
District/Class: 6/4A.
2021 record: 7-11 (6-9 LHAC).
Returning starters: 10.
Returning lettermen: 10.
Coach’s outlook: “We have experience with several returning starters and the work ethic and desire to get better every day. We’re looking forward to competing in a very competitive Laurel Highlands Athletic Conference and make district playoffs, with our goal to get back to the district title game.”
Roster
Seniors: Haden Buck, 2B/OF; Connor Dignan, P/UTL; Cody Falger, P; Nathan Little, 3B; Ethan Stipanovich, 1B.
Juniors: Vinny Chirdon, P/3B; Zach Grove, OF; Garrett Harrold, C; Isaac Kuntz, 3B/1B; Alex Proudfit, OF; Luke Shuagis, OF; Ryan Stipanovich, 3B/1B; Brandon Yeoman, 1B; Jon Zernick, P/3B/1B.
Sophomores: Alex Cherico, P/INF; Chase Plazek, UTL; Easton Semelsberger, SS; Jacob Zavalanski, OF/2B.
Freshmen: Tyler Cameron, P/UTL; Kyle Conrad, UTL; Marcus Eckenrode, UTL/P; Preston Farabaugh, P/1B/3B; Ryan Hanlon, P/UTL; Gavin Harrold, 2B/OF; Derek Hite, P/UTL; Mason Mento, C/OF; Andrew Nagle, UTL; Thomas Plunkett, UTL; Ian Urish, P/UTL; Aidan Waksmunski, P/OF/1B.
Portage
Coach: Larry McCabe, 43rd season.
Career record: 500-248.
Assistant coaches: Josh Burkett, Jude Decort.
District/Class: 6/2A.
2021 record: 17-4 (11-1 WestPAC).
Returning starters: 5.
Returning lettermen: 7.
Coach’s outlook: “With five starters coming back and we have pitching depth, the Mustangs should be fine. Preseason workouts have been difficult due to the weather and field conditions. We are looking forward for the season to begin. Our team goals are to win the WestPAC and qualify for the District 6 playoffs in 2A.”
Roster
Seniors: Tyler Alexander, INF/P; Kaden Claar, INF; Jace Irvin, C; Nathan Moore, INF/P; James Rummell, OF; Adam Stauski, INF/C.
Juniors: Billy Dobrowlsky, INF; Isaac Jubina, INF/P; Mason Kargo, INF; Andrew Miko, OF/P; Luke Scarton, INF/P.
Sophomores: Connor Binaut, INF/P; Brady Cochran, INF; Tony Keith, OF; Connor Letzo, 1B; Justin Morgan, INF; Justin Offman, OF; Eric Stauski, C.
Freshmen: Kaleb Castel, INF/P; Jonah Irvin, INF; Trae Kargo, INF/P; Tony Lawrence, OF; Jake McCoy, C/P; Kaiden Zock, OF.
Richland
Coach: Josh Day, sixth season.
Career record: 48-29.
Assistant coaches: Andy Rubal, Chuck Boring, Isaiah Sajetovich, Tim Rubal, Nico Pecora.
District/Class: 6/3A.
2021 record: 18-3 (14-2 LHAC).
Returning starters: 4.
Returning lettermen: 7.
Coach’s outlook: “We lost a large core of our team that led us to our 18-3 record last season. However, we had a handful of young guys play key roles and get invaluable experience. I think we have a lot of players that are hungry to step up and step in to the opportunity ahead of them. This was a group that had a fantastic team attitude and great chemistry while playing JV baseball last year, so I’m excited to see that transition into our varsity season this spring. Our team goals of returning to the playoffs and competing within the Laurel Highlands Athletic Conference still exist. We know it will be very competitive LHAC in 2022, and we hope to be in the mix. Our success will greatly depend on the durability of our pitching and the willingness to take a team approach throughout the season.”
Roster
Seniors: Tyler Colbert, 1B/3B; Tony DeMartino, OF/2B; Josh Fetchko, C/OF/RHP; Jeb Jordan, OF/2B/RHP; Jaxon Mikesic, OF/1B/LHP; Alex Moore, 2B/SS/RHP; Kyler Smith, OF/INF/RHP.
Juniors: Jonah Horner, 3B/SS/RHP; Dominic Jones, OF; Ethan Kaminsky, OF/1B/RHP; Lanigan McCulty, OF/2B; Jake Polacek, C/OF; Ethan Reiter, 1B/3B; Ty Stawarz, 2B/SS/RHP; Mark Wechtenhiser, 3B/1B/RHP.
Sophomores: Dante Henry, OF/2B/RHP; Ethan Janidlo, C/1B/RHP; Cooper Lorence, 3B/2B/RHP; Jack Lorence, 1B/C; Mason Oliver, OF/2B/RHP; Zak Rager, OF/1B/RHP; Luke Raho, OF/2B/RHP; Carson Reckner, 1B/3B/RHP.
Freshmen: Callihan Bradley, OF/2B/RHP; Finnegan Bradley, 2B/OF/RHP; D.J. Conahan, OF/3B; Kaedan Errett, 2B/OF/RHP; Layne Lucas, 1B/3B/RHP; Stone Manges, 2B/OF; Donnie McEntire, 2B/OF/RHP; Jake Vuckovich, 3B/2B/RHP; Austin Yarnick, SS/OF/RHP.
Shade
Coach: Chase Kiser, first season.
Career record: 0-0.
Assistant coaches: Don Fyfe, Austin Fogle, Austin Craycraft.
District/Class: 5/1A.
2021 record: 1-15 (1-11 WestPAC).
Returning starters: 5.
Returning lettermen: 5.
Coach’s outlook: “We have a good bit of inexperience across the team, but the kids have been working hard in the gym over the winter. I’m excited for them to get out on the field and put their hard work to the test.”
Roster
Seniors: Logan Boyer, OF; Michael Busch, 3B/OF; Jacob Custer, OF; Kinter Kalaha, OF; Steven Latuch, 1B/OF; Christopher McCorkle, 2B/OF; Michael Scarlett, OF.
Juniors: Aaron Maga, 3B/2B/SS/OF; Blake Marek, 1B/P; Connor Nihoff, C/OF; Connor Spotts, 2B/C/OF.
Sophomore: David Leipchak, SS/P.
Freshman: Josh Weyant, 2B/OF.
Shanksville-Stonycreek
Coach: Luke Mihelcic, 10th season.
Career record: 88-67.
Assistant coaches: Levi Brant, Cory Crognale, Fred Brant.
District/Class: 5/1A.
2021 record: 7-10 (6-7 WestPAC).
Returning starters: 4.
Returning lettermen: 6.
Coach’s outlook: “We are excited to have the opportunity to go out and compete. We will look to build upon the success of previous seasons and continue to grow as a unit. The combination of experienced upperclassmen mixed with some talented freshman should make for an exciting season.”
Roster
Seniors: Hunter Bryner, INF; Ethan Critchfield, INF/P; Zion Manthey, INF/P; Ty Walker, OF; Austin Workman, OF.
Juniors: Ian Fox, INF/P; Logan McCall, INF.
Sophomores: Isaac Jamison, INF/P/C; Christian Musser, INF/P; Alec Thiele, OF; Luke Walker, INF.
Freshmen: Braxton Faidley, INF; Jordan Young, INF.
Somerset
Coach: Jimmy Mayer, first season.
Career record: 0-0.
Assistant coaches: Bart Close, Dave Walker, Austin Sleek, Bob Mayer.
District/Class: 5/4A.
2021 record: 7-15 (5-11 LHAC).
Returning starters: 5.
Returning lettermen: 10.
Coach’s outlook: “With key pieces off of last year’s team returning and the influx of some very talented freshmen, we are looking to be competitive in the tough Laurel Highlands Athletic Conference. They have been working very hard and are excited to get started.”
Roster
Seniors: Elijah Burtner, P/3B; Ethan Hemminger, CF; Robert James, OF; Seth Maranowski, 3B/OF; Spencer Marteeny, 3B/1B/P; Bryce Mulhollen, LF; Donovan Vogt, 1B.
Juniors: Bradley Bruner, SS/P; Mason Hainzer, INF; Mason Haramoto, OF; Eric Harris, 2B/P; Hunter Krotzer, P/1B; Logan Matkoskey, 1B; Owen Miller, C/OF; Nolan Riggs, RF/2B/3B; Landon Strelko, OF; Aiden VanLenten, P/RF; Toby Walker, OF.
Sophomores: Christian Bender, OF; Michael Bridge, OF; Brandon Humbert, INF; Cole Marker, INF; Simon McGuire, P/OF; Craig McKnight, 1B/P; Cameron Nicklow, OF/P; Andrew Thompson, INF; Tanner Wassilchalk, INF/P.
Freshmen: Ayden Dicenzo, C; Micah Flower, INF; Kahne Foltz, SS/2B/P; Zane Hagans, 1B/3B/C; Cole Johnson, INF; Lane Lambert, OF/P/INF; Austin Latuch, INF; Dominic McKelvey, INF/OF; Callen Miller, C/3B/1B; Jared Walker, OF/P.
Turkeyfoot Valley
Coach: Frankie Ryan, 14th season.
Career record: Not reported.
Assistant coaches: Derrick Megown, Eric Swank.
District/Class: 5/1A.
2021 record: 7-11 (3-8 WestPAC).
Returning starters: 3.
Returning lettermen: 4.
Coach’s outlook: “We have a very young team. There may be times when five freshmen are on the field at one time. Our starting five from basketball will all be starters on our baseball team. Kameron Kemp and Zack Ryan and our No. 1 and 2 starting pitchers, respectively.”
Roster
Seniors: Casey Beeman, RF; Jesse Culp, 3B/P/OF; Ricky Fazenbaker, OF; Kameron Kemp, P/SS; Robby Tusky, RF.
Juniors: Chris Kozlowski, OF/P; Bryce Schmidt, 2B/P.
Sophomores: Gavin Culp, OF/P; Evan Nicholson, OF.
Freshmen: Luke Bowers, 1B/P/UTL; Bryce Nicholson, CF/P/SS; Heath Nicholson, OF; Colt Rugg, 2B/OF/P; Zack Ryan, P/C/3B.
United
Coach: Doug McNulty, fourth season.
Career record: 25-12.
Assistant coaches: Paul Berezansky, Mike Worthington, Bob Moss.
District/Class: 6/2A.
2021 record: 17-5 (13-3 Heritage).
Returning starters: 7.
Returning lettermen: 12.
Coach’s outlook: “Our nucleus of players is back for the 2022 season. We return seven starters with a sophomore class that is pushing for more playing time this season. It has been a slow climb in rebuilding this program, but the 2021 season was a huge success being that we won our first conference title in 20 years. Anytime you have a Division II signee like Ben Tomb, you feel good about your chances, but the other seniors, including Wade Plowman, Aidan Strong and Jon Henry will help us with being successful.”
Roster
Seniors: Jon Henry, OF/P/INF: Connor Howard, OF/P; Wade Plowman, C/INF/P; Aidan Strong, OF/P; Ben Tomb, P/1B/OF;
Juniors: Bradley Felix, INF/OF/P; Joe Marino, INF/OF/P.
Sophomores: Braydon Hill, INF; Caden McCully, C/INF; Evan Thomas, INF/OF/C; Travis Timko, P/INF/OF; Zack Travis, INF/OF/P; Isaac Worthington, OF/INF/P.
Freshmen: Ethan Chilenski, 1B/P/OF; James Kordish, INF/OF; Zachary McCachren, INF/OF.
Westmont Hilltop
Coach: Paul Knupp Jr., 26th season.
Career record: Not provided.
Assistant coaches: Ray Stenger, Rob Patula, Dan Oberts.
District/Class: 6/3A.
2021 record: 7-8 (5-8 LHAC).
Returning starters: 5.
Returning lettermen: 7.
Coach’s outlook: “We have a hard-working group this year. We want to play fundamentally sound baseball to compete in the very competitive LHAC.”
Roster
Seniors: Konlee Mastovich, OF; Aiden Rice, INF; Zac Wallace, C; Nate West, INF.
Juniors: Ian Amaranto, INF/P; Landrey Burnheimer, OF/P; Damian Chiodo, INF/P; Gavin Hockenberry, OF; Andrew Madden, INF; Nick Rozich, INF; Jackson Rupert, INF/P; Glenn Stutzman, INF/P; Eli Thomas, OF; Sean Wilks, INF/P.
Sophomores: Noah Brownlee, INF/P; Aidan Connor, OF; Barrett Gyure, UTL/P; Brady Manges, INF/P; David Ray, OF; Blake Weslager, INF/P.
Freshmen: Logan Bennett, C/OF; Stephen Lodolinski, INF/P; Caden Miller, INF/P; Natallo Rocco, INF; Jake Rupert, OF/P; Connor Sweeney, OF/P.
Windber
Coach: Dan Clark, fifth season.
Career record: 30-27.
Assistant coaches: Jim O’Hara, Frank DiLoreto.
District/Class: 5/2A.
2021 record: 13-7 (9-4 WestPAC).
Returning starters: 8.
Returning lettermen: 9.
Coach’s outlook: “We’re excited about who we have returning and the experience they bring throughout our lineup going into 2022. We are hopeful that we can produce at a high level offensively to help take pressure off some younger, new faces that will be seeing increased innings on the mound this season.”
Roster
Seniors: Anthony Domineck, INF; Aiden Gray, OF/P; J.J. Hileman, OF; Cole Strick, INF/P; Jason Tyger, INF.
Juniors: Andy Betcher, OF; Joe Betcher, OF/C; Angelo Campitelli, UTL; Joe Reynolds, INF/P; Rex Rininger, UTL/P; John Shuster, OF.
Sophomores: Lukas Betcher, OF; Nathan Bloxsom, OF; Braeden Pruess, UTL; Andrew Scalia, C/P; Jake Vargo, INF/P.
Freshmen: Logan Heinrich, INF/P; Tyson O’Hara, UTL; Lucas Oleksa, C; Roman Weyandt, INF.
Questionnaires were not returned by Northern Cambria and Rockwood.
