Bedford
Coach: Joel Easter, fifth season.
Career record: 22-27.
Assistant coaches: Jason Kendall, Tanner Williams, Ryan Easter, Chance Dull.
District/classification: 5/2A.
2021-22 record: 0-12 (0-9 LHAC).
Returning starters: 4.
Returning lettermen: 4.
Coach’s outlook: “Our main goal this year is to be competitive. Last year was a tough year due to lack of numbers on the roster, but this year, we are able to fill all 13 weights. The work ethic and energy in the practice room has been positive since the beginning of the season. We need to carry the same energy as we draw closer to our first match and throughout the season.”
Roster
Seniors: Layne Richardson (133/139), Parker Sigler (285), Max Washington (189), Ethan Weber (189/215).
Juniors: Cameron Beck (133), Zach Burch (107), Kylar Claycomb (189), Ceaton Hale (215), Camryn Steinbuch (121).
Sophomores: Nicolas Brenner (145/152), Nico Cordova (285), Matthew Edmonds (285), Kyler Gardner (138/145), Joey Huxta (172), Carter Koontz (152/160), J.J. Pencil (127), Addison Wright (114).
Freshman: Kross Cassidy (133/139).
Berlin Brothersvalley
Coach: Braden Fochtman, third season.
Career record: 15-5.
Assistant coaches: Austin Lee, Bryce Fochtman, Brian Fochtman, Clayton Lee.
District/classification: 5/2A.
2021-22 record: 7-4 (3-0 WestPAC).
Returning starters: 6.
Returning lettermen: 6.
Coach’s outlook: “We will be able to fill more weight classes this year, so I am hoping to have a more competitive dual team. I am excited for our returning starters to make an impact in our individual tournaments and upcoming freshmen to make a statement in their first year of varsity wrestling.”
Roster
Seniors: Conlan Gair (145/152/160), Grant Mathias (189/215), Landon Ulderich (138/145/152), Logan Webreck (215/285).
Juniors: Grant Fisher (152/160), Cody Kimmel (172/189), Cruz Rodriguez (138/145),
Sophomores: Noah Finzel (285), Trace Hay (189/215), Devin McCauley (152/160), Sam Riggs (126/132).
Freshmen: Braden Durst (120), Seth Kimmel (160/172), Carter Twombly (126/132).
Bishop McCort Catholic
Coach: Howard Forrest, second season.
Career record: 0-0.
Assistant coach: Shane Irwin.
District/classification: 6/2A.
2021-22 record: 0-0.
Returning starters: 3.
Returning lettermen: 3.
Coach’s outlook: “The goal was to establish the best schedule we could for the wrestlers, and we feel that was accomplished. Ironman, Powerade, CoalCracker, Mid-Winter Mayhem and the Catholic Classic (Richmond, Virginia) will test and prepare our wrestlers for world team trials.”
Roster
Seniors: None.
Juniors: Jordan Butler (171), Mason Gibson (127).
Sophomores: Devon Magro (139), Jake Yatsky (215).
Freshmen: Bo Bassett (114), Jackson Butler (133), Joe Cernic (275), Jax Forrest (121), Sam Herring (133), Owen McMullen (145).
Cambria Heights
Coach: Adam Terza, first season.
Career record: 0-0.
Assistant coach: Shane Irwin.
District/classification: 6/2A.
2021-22 record: 7-13 (0-3 Heritage).
Returning starters: 4.
Returning lettermen: 4.
Coach’s outlook: “We are looking to have an improved season over last year. We had four freshmen starting last year and three of them are returning for this season. I look for Hunter Jones to be our breakout wrestler this year. He had a lot of close matches last year that he ended up losing, but was more than capable of winning.”
Roster
Seniors: None.
Juniors: Aiden Bailey (139), Hunter Jones (107/114), Jack Sheredy (152/160).
Sophomores: Marshall Eckenrode (145), Lucas Green (145), Tommy Kitchen (285), Derick Simmons (128), Trey Trybus (139).
Freshmen: None.
Central Cambria
Coach: Matt Niebauer, fifth season.
Career record: 24-44.
District/classification: 6/2A.
2021-22 record: 9-7 (4-3 LHAC).
Returning starters: Not provided.
Returning lettermen: Not provided.
Roster
Seniors: Kyleigh Johns, Karter Quick, Madison Rigsby.
Juniors: Deklan Estep, David Schweitzer.
Sophomores: Lucius Grimes, Tylin Hardy, Kilian Johnson, Lucas Miller, Blaine O’Farrell, Isaac Selders, Jacob Wilson.
Freshmen: None.
Chestnut Ridge
Coach: Josh Deputy, fourth season.
Career record: 49-4.
Assistant coaches: Pat Berzonski, Greg Lazor, Brian Gibbons, Austin Buttry, Aaron Burkett, Dylan Williams.
District/classification: 5/2A.
2021-22 record: 20-1 (9-0 LHAC).
Returning starters: 6.
Returning lettermen: 9.
Coach’s outlook: “We’re excited about the upcoming season. There’s no doubt we graduated a ton of athletic talent last year. Still, we believe that the grit and tenacity of this bunch is going to be a lot of fun to watch for wrestling fans across the state. We are a senior-laden group headlined by Calan Bollman, who is seeking to cement himself as one of the most decorated wrestlers in Chestnut Ridge history. Kobi Burkett is another one who provides a quiet, workman-like approach in the room on a daily basis. Brock Holderbaum is legit, keeping him healthy has been his biggest obstacle. Nick Presnell and Sam Albright have all of the tools necessary to have themselves breakout seasons as well. A serious challenge has been laid out by our staff: Who will be the leaders that are going to step up and lay out a path worth following day after day? Fortunately, there are a wealth of great candidates. We are eager to see who is willing and able to take the reins and shoulder that responsibility. Impeccable character and an unrivaled work ethic are key pieces to the foundation we are striving to set in place. This combination has been known to solve a lot of problems.”
Roster
Seniors: Sam Albright (145/152), Calan Bollman (139/145), Kobi Burkett (127/133), Brandon Gonzalez (133/139), Dakota Harr (139/145), Brock Holderbaum (121/127), Nick Presnell (189/215), Hunter Riggleman (127/133), Evan Shaffer (172/189).
Juniors: Alex Crist (172/189), Patron Plummer (127/133), Jeremiah Shetler (189/215), Mason Weyant (133/139).
Sophomores: Kyler Caulley (189/215), Kalea Dey (139/145), Camden Dodson (114/121), Justin Dull (127/133), Aaron Ickes (133/139), Easton Mull (114/121), Lane Oldham (215/285), Micah Sayers (133/139), Maddux Sipe (145/152).
Freshmen: Dominic Deputy (107/114), Kameron Holderbaum (189/215), Jentzen Walls (215/285), Carter Wharton (121/127).
Conemaugh Township
Coach: Brian Heinrich, second season.
Career record: 4-10.
Assistant coaches: Dan Platt, Josh McDannell.
District/classification: 5/2A.
2021-22 record: 4-10 (1-2 WestPAC).
Returning starters: 7.
Returning lettermen: 7.
Coach’s outlook: “We’re excited to keep building off last year’s repositioning of our culture at Conemaugh Township. Our team is hungry, humble and excited to compete.”
Roster
Seniors: Ryan Krassnoski (172/189), Ryan Thomas (145/152).
Juniors: Jake Greig (189/215), Tristen Hawkins (133/139), Colten Huffman (160/172), Mason Jedrzejek (107/114), Alex Roles (114/121), Sam Thomas (139/145).
Sophomores: Haiden Henry (215/285), Dylan Hovanec (127/133).
Forest Hills
Coach: Jake Strayer, 13th season.
Career record: 130-68.
Assistant coaches: Rob Sakmar, John George, Ryan Christ, Tim Colosimo, Trey Templeton.
District/classification: 6/2A.
2021-22 record: 15-5 (7-1 LHAC).
Returning starters: 5.
Returning lettermen: 5.
Coach’s outlook: “As a young team, we are looking forward to seeing who is going to make the transition into the leadership role and set the precedent for our program in the 2022-23 season. We will continue to work hard to get a little better every day, and hopefully be a contender for the District 6 team title and continue our success in the individual postseason.”
Roster
Seniors: Trevor Burkett (215), Dustin Flinn (152).
Juniors: T.J. Carroll (133), Lucas DeLoatch (285), Hunter Forcellini (132), Chance Gorzelsky (152), Levi Hockensmith (170), Kory Marsalko (170), Darin Rodgers (170), Isaiah Shilcosky (120).
Sophomores: Maddox Dombrosky (152), Lucas Fabo (133), Jacob Gould (139), Nicholas Noon (170), Mason Papinchak (160).
Freshmen: Landon Arrington (107), Bryce Carroll (127), Brody Custer (114), Eddie Geisel (121).
Greater Johnstown
Coach: Will Harris, ninth season.
Career record: 60-72.
Assistant coaches: Eric Loe, Theodore Tisinger, Edward Simms, Joe Hall, Matt Oppy.
District/Classification: 6/3A.
2021-22 record: 3-7 (3-7 LHAC).
Returning starters: 6.
Returning lettermen: 6.
Coach’s outlook: “Win or learn.”
Roster
Seniors: Alijah Gibson (160), Tajon Irving (189), James LaRue (132), Jorge Morales (138), Isabella Taranto (138), Marquan Tisinger (189), Korrie Williams (132), Charles Yingling (285).
Juniors: Ken Bair (132), LaShona Carter (145).
Sophomores: Devin Barrett (215), Ethan Beppler (145), Jamal Hinton (215), Wayne Manna (170), Hinez Petak (126).
Freshmen: Sayona Harris-Haye (138).
Meyersdale
Coach: Tracey Karlie, first season.
Career record: 0-0.
Assistants: Christian Hutzell, Brian Most, Chadd Sines.
District/classification: 5/2A.
2021-22 record: 1-16.
Returning starters: 5.
Returning lettermen: 4.
Coach’s outlook: “We have a young team, retuning only one senior and also will have some gaps in the lineup. We are looking for individual growth and hope to keep everyone healthy this season.”
Roster
Senior: Gavin Topper (145).
Juniors: Tristan Broadwater (133), Sam Deist (114), Maddox Keefer (145), Blake Marteney (121), Lars Murray (172), Conner Shuck (160), Zac Summy (189).
Sophomores: Joey Comfort (121), Brian Donitzen (160), Jared Geiger (121), Jordan Synowietz (172), Dylan Teets (215).
North Star
Coach: Sal Lascari, second season at school, fifth overall.
Career record: Not provided.
Assistant coaches: Chad Codispoti, Tony Sheftic, Ed Refner, Mike Pugh.
District/classification: 5/2A.
2021-22 record: 9-9 (3-1 WestPAC).
Returning starters: 8.
Returning lettermen: 8.
Coach’s outlook: “We’re looking to have successful tournament showings this season.”
Roster
Seniors: Thanyal Miller (127), Logan Refner (160/172).
Juniors: Brennen Laskoski (152), Brennan Pluck (152/160), Tuker Tirko (285), Cayden Turner (160), Aiden Wojnaroski (145), Connor Yoder (152/160).
Sophomores: Colton Frazier (114/121), Cali Koval (107/114), Braden Livingston (133), Zane Paxton (114/121), Garrett Spangler (107/114).
Freshman: Ian Koval (189).
Penn Cambria
Coach: Todd Niebauer, 21st season.
Career record: 184-140.
Assistant coaches: Doug Fogel, Brock Talko, Paul Myers, A.J. Brooks.
District/classification: 6/2A.
2021-22 record: 13-3 (7-2 LHAC).
Returning starters: 7.
Returning lettermen: 9.
Coach’s outlook: “We look forward to competing this year. We will have a mix of very seasoned veterans and newcomers to varsity. We look to continue to improve throughout the season.”
Roster
Seniors: Bayne Mallory (133), Austin McCloskey (152), Braeden Oravecz (172), Mason Raymond (215), Brandon Yeoman (215).
Juniors: Trent Hoover (145), Ethan Kunowsky (160), Nick Summerville (285).
Sophomores: Tyler Barnish (121), Isaiah Chyr (114), Collin Goshey (145), Drew Mardula (152), Kyle Szpala (121).
Freshmen: Isaac Filak (121), Layton Munyon (114).
Richland
Coach: Mike Naglic, 11th season.
Career record: Not provided.
Assistant coaches: Thad Benton, Adam George.
District/classification: 6/2A.
2021-22 record: 2-8 (2-6 LHAC).
Returning starters: Not provided.
Returning lettermen: Not provided.
Coach’s outlook: “We are a very young team looking to build toward the future of Richland wrestling. As always, our goals are to improve on the past, prepare for the future and to qualify as many wrestlers as possible to the postseason.”
Roster
Seniors: None.
Juniors: Ashton Martinez (285), Easten Robertson (139).
Sophomores: Ryvan Audi (215), Cole Blanchetti (133), D.J. Conahan (172), Chase Pollino (107).
Freshmen: Ethan Cutuli (114), Joe McAneny (160).
Somerset
Coach: Nate Phillips, second season.
Career record: 8-5.
Assistant coaches: Andy Hagens, Austin Hemminger.
District/classification: 5/2A.
2021-22 record: 8-5 (4-4 LHAC).
Returning starters: 9.
Returning lettermen: 9.
Coach’s outlook: “We have a strong, young team. We are looking to have a successful season against this year.”
Roster
Seniors: Jordan Fazenbacker (160), Daniel Hay (189), Caleb Lambert (160), Westley Shaulis (215), Toby Walker (145), Jordan Wentz (133).
Juniors: Logan Baker (152), Brady Brewer (133), Michael Bridge (121).
Sophomores: Ali Akanaan (114), Austin Dewitt (139), Zane Hagans (285), Rowan Holmes (189), Garrett Marsh (172), Deshonn Valentine (127).
Freshmen: None.
United
Coach: Josh Henning, fifth season.
Career record: 15-36.
Assistant coach: Steve Travis.
District/classification: 6/2A.
2021-22 record: 9-2 (3-0 Heritage).
Returning starters: 10.
Returning lettermen: 10.
Coach’s outlook: “Last season, we took three wrestlers to regionals and two to states. The team made it to the District 6 dual semifinals. This year, our team is much bigger and better. We are hoping to get more individual wrestlers to Hershey this, as well as the team for the duals.”
Roster
Seniors: Cade Krouse (285), Hunter McGinnis (189), Traystin Tomalson (145), Brian Torok (160).
Juniors: Aiden Gallaher (160), Gaige Grassmyer (138), Caden McCully (152), Dylan Sheesley (152), Jacob Sombronski (107), Noah Torok (152), Zack Travis (172).
Sophomores: Gideon Bracken (121), Colton Henning (127), Sawyer McGinnis (189), Michael Monty (127), Sierra Oleksa (107), Noah Pisarik (139), Dylan Stephens (160), Donovan Watt (215).
Freshmen: Josef Garshnick (114), Cloe Stiles (127).
Westmont Hilltop
Coach: Cory Berchick, second season.
Career record: 6-3.
Assistant coaches: Logan Fleegle, Matt Beaujon.
District/classification: 6/2A.
2021-22 record: 6-3 (6-3 LHAC).
Returning starters: 3.
Returning lettermen: 3.
Roster
Senior: Eli McCoy (172).
Juniors: Kenneth Bryner (127), Joey Gustkey (189), David Ray (152).
Sophomores: Jonah McCoy (285), Kayden Shank (215).
Freshmen: Connor Szarka (121), Connor Ward (215).
Ligonier Valley did not return a questionnaire.
