Cambria Heights
Coach: Lois Smith, first season.
Career record: 0-0.
Assistant: Lindsey Beyer.
District/classification: 6/2A.
2021-22 records: Not provided.
Returning letterwinners: 7 boys; 13 girls.
Coach’s outlook: “We have young, enthusiastic teams. They are solid swimmers. We are looking forward to a great season. Our goals are to qualify more athletes for districts. We have many returning letterwinners that will give leadership to the younger swimmers.”
Boys roster
Seniors: Rob Glass, Zechariah Scott, Brendan Tinker.
Juniors: Aaron Brumbaugh, Rocco Dzurko, Joshua Stolarski.
Sophomores: Austin Gray, Luke Noel, Caleb Pisczek.
Freshman: Cody Farabaugh.
Girls roster
Senior: Lauren Farabaugh.
Juniors: Natalya Cann, Avery Cox, Becca Hoover, Alyssa Ropp.
Sophomores: Lilli Berardenelli, Lauren Deckard, Brittney Griak, Solana Nastase, Lily Snyder, Loren Stipanovich, Reese Swires, Izzy Terza, Katelyn Tinker, Maria Wendekier.
Freshmen: Brooklyn Galinis, Katelyn Venesky.
Central Cambria
Coach: Amy Haycisak, sixth season.
Career record: 85-29-1.
Assistants: Deb Yesenosky, Heather Kolar.
District/classification: 6/2A.
2021-22 records: 11-0 boys; 10-1 girls.
Returning letterwinners: 5 boys; 5 girls.
Coach’s outlook: “We have a nice blend of upper and lower classmen that should bode well for the present and future of this program. It’s a great group of versatile and hard-working student-athletes.”
Boys roster
Seniors: Hunter McMullen, Cody Roberts, Aiden Wandel.
Junior: Evan George.
Sophomores: Tanner Braniff, Alex Burns, Everett Devlin, Devin Krumenacker.
Freshmen: Ethan Haycisak, Liam O’Brien, Angelo Persio, Alex Wingard.
Girls roster
Seniors: Laila Ashurst, Abbie George, Ava Monborne, Abby Sheredy, Jensen Westrick.
Junior: Maggie McCullough.
Sophomores: Riley Gibson, Lindsey Hodge, Myah Hunt, Baylee Knapp, Abby McMullen, Reagan Tronzo.
Freshmen: Vikki Griffiths, Adella Monborne, Karly Nileski, Marah Papcunik, Maddie Wandel.
Richland
Coach: Maria Baroni, fifth season.
Career record: Not provided.
Assistant coaches: Nick Stellabotte, Danielle Warshel, Sidney Warshel.
District/classification: 6/2A.
2021-22 records: 4-7 boys; 2-9 girls.
Returning letterwinners: 4 boys; 1 girl.
Coach’s outlook: “This season, the Lady Rams are bringing in new swimmers to help grow our team for years down the road. We have experience and leadership with all of our returning swimmers. All of our Lady Rams are eager to get in the pool and are ready for any challenges. With their hard work and determination, they will achieve each of their goals. Our boys are looking to make a big impact this year in the pool. With all four swimmers returning, and the addition of new talent, these Rams are ready to take on each team. Whether it is at practice or a meet, these boys give their all. I am excited to see what each Ram is capable of this season.”
Boys roster
Senior: Toryn Schmouder.
Juniors: Caleb Coward, Aiden Culp.
Sophomores: Atiksh Daniya, Nathaniel Mayket, John Weidwald.
Freshman: Spencer Kovalsky.
Girls roster
Senior: Eryn McKendree.
Juniors: Teegan Geier, Angelina Mavridis, Vanessa Migut, Rylee Sweeney, Mariah Timcik, Haylee Walylko.
Sophomores: Hope Benyacko, Karyson Ford, Sarah Mert.
Freshmen: Brynn Conrad, Sunniva Pawlowski, Gwynith Schmouder, Sydney Weakland, Journey Zyara.
Somerset
Coach: Donna Richard, third season.
Career record: 5-13 boys; 16-2 girls.
Assistant coach: Alan Clark.
District/classification: 6/2A.
2021-22 records: 3-6 boys; 7-2 girls.
Returning letterwinners: 4 boys; 9 girls.
Coach’s outlook: “Looking forward to this season. Our numbers are back up again with 15 girls and 10 boys. Some experienced freshmen should help the team.”
Boys roster
Senior: Zachary Gibbs.
Junior: Simon McGuire.
Sophomores: Draven Garwood, Eli Hunt, Austin Newcomer, Devin Smith.
Freshmen: Dean Clark, Tanner Clark, Michael Kovatich, Emert Rugg.
Girls roster
Seniors: Marranda Cornell, Bella Gary, Carly Richard.
Juniors: Chanda McGee, Hope Miller, Emily Phillips, Alyssa Richard.
Sophomores: Azul Sosa Ayala, Isabella Basala, Austin Reichhold, Lydia Sheeler, Bethann Walker.
Freshmen: Mackenzie Higgins, Katherine Polakoski, Clare Troll.
Westmont Hilltop
Coach: John W. Hicks Jr., 19th season.
Career record: 150-56 boys; 175-31 girls.
Assistant coaches: Katie Sheehan, Denny Hartnett.
District/classification: 6/2A.
2021-22 records: 6-3 boys; 8-1 girls.
Returning letterwinners: 4 boys; 10 girls.
Coach’s outlook: “The Westmont Hilltop swim team looks to improve on last year’s season. Our conference record (girls were in second place, boys were in fourth) is one thing we are looking to improve or do better at that this season. We have another strong group of swimmers returning (21 swimmers, 12 girls and nine boys). Swimming at Westmont Hilltop has a strong tradition of being one of the top teams in the area. Our swimmers have been working hard to make sure that this tradition continues.”
Boys roster
Senior: Landon Miller.
Juniors: Gayath Karunarutne, Joe Messina, Jude Taha.
Sophomore: Damian Byer.
Freshmen: John Allen, Gabe Emigh, Andrew Messina.
Girls roster
Seniors: Morgan Allen, Samantha Dixon, Milana Schmid, Emma Spisak.
Juniors: Ella Clawson, Ayda Dorian, Sasha Innis, Karlee Kohan, Lola Shringler.
Sophomores: London Baloglou, Reese Ramirez.
Freshman: Mara Glover.
Ligonier Valley and Northern Cambria did not return questionnaires.
