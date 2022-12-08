Berlin Brothersvalley
Coach: Holly Montgomery, first season.
Career record: 0-0.
Assistant coach: Eric Johnson.
2021-22 record: Not reported.
Returning letterwinners: 2.
Roster
Senior: Dalton Maust.
Juniors: Lukas Coughenour, Sami Hayman, Brayden McCool, Jacob Pelar, Jackson Will.
Sophomores: Memphis Bement, Christian Ciepiela, Kaden Cramer, Preston Glotfelty, Lucas Reiber, Peyton Tatano, Aiden Wilkie, Levi Whipkey.
Freshmen: Alexis Ashbrook, Angela Bement, Brooke Benning, Rayleigh Edwards, Ethan Hunt, Carly Makay, Noah McKee, Teagan Miller, Zoraeja Miller.
Bishop Carroll Catholic
Coach: Steve Cunningham, sixth season.
Career record: Not provided.
Assistant coach: Nathan Farabaugh.
2021-22 record: 6-7.
Returning letterwinners: 4.
Coach’s outlook: “I’ve never been more excited or confident in the abilities of my team. There is so much talent in our younger shooters. No fewer than six of our underclassmen could make the top five on any given day.”
Roster
Seniors: Emily Bennett, Teresa Golden, Tom Urbain, Dan Yunetz.
Juniors: Lauren Behe, Noah Clapper, Seth Cunningham, Rich Scholzen Dave Weinzierl.
Sophomores: Andrew Clapper, Cory Franceschini, Karli Schoop.
Freshmen: Eli Cunningham, Sean Fisanek, Preston Gillen, Hannah McMahon, Alena Nagle, Elaina Smith.
Conemaugh Township
Coach: Joe Podrebarac, fourth season.
Career record: 39-7.
Assistant coaches: Chuck LaPorta, Brian Spory, Dave Strayer, Craig Sprock, Scott Klingenberg, Jim Szala, Bill Rouser.
2021-22 record: 12-2.
Returning letterwinners: 10.
Coach’s outlook: “I am looking to our experienced shooters for leadership and doing their job on the range. I am very lucky to have a great group of these shooters that are able to put up some pretty great scores. I am also very lucky to have a great group of new shooters that are very eager to learn. As always, we aim to get better every day.”
Roster
Seniors: Ryan Brown, Brenden Curry, Nathaniel Denault, Sierra LaPorta, Ian Tomlinson.
Juniors: Molly Birkhimer, Lydia Boring, Michael Fulton, Mercedes Mull, Derek Pongrac, Mea Rouser, Nicholas Silvis, Bronson Toro.
Sophomores: Alex Boring, Madeline Costigan, Kadence Leventry, Brooke Szala, Hailey Zellam.
Freshmen: Gavin Davis, Maya Denault, Tanner Livingston, Olivia Ryan, Rourie Stanko, Christopher Yoder.
Forest Hills
Coach: Dianna Hupkovich, seventh season.
Career record: 40-38.
Assistant coach: Joe Smiach.
2021-22 record: 7-6 (3-3 Allegheny Mountain Rifle Conference East).
Returning letterwinners: 8.
Coach’s outlook: “We have a strong lineup of seven varsity seniors, which will lead the team to surpass our current records and standings. On their heels are seven juniors and sophomores that are showing a lot of promise to help the team reach this season’s goals.”
Roster
Seniors: Nate Croyle, David Gates, Alek Hupkovich, Kelly Miller, Matthew Rickley, Kayla Wirfel, Leah Wirfel.
Junior: Doran Faith.
Sophomores: Kevin Brown, Troy Evans, Mya Kejn, Gage Ruddek, Eli Rudnik, Avery Smiach.
Freshmen: Mylee Glessner, Morgan Miller, Connor Ray, Caden Roberts, Danica Shrift, Jaiden Wagner.
Meyersdale
Coach: Steve Hetz, first season.
Career record: 0-0.
Assistant coach: Mike Hetz.
2021-22 record: 9-5 (5-3 WestPAC).
Returning letterwinners: 6.
Coach’s outlook: “We’re looking to enhance the recent success of the former staff. They turned this program into a contender.”
Roster
Senior: Matthew Diehl.
Juniors: Kyley Emerick, Aiden Lantz, Kyle Smith.
Sophomores: Jaylynn Anderson, Tiani Christner, Bryson Hetz, Emilee Stewart, Elijah Stuzman.
Freshmen: Leena Brown, Jacob Hetz, Evan Knotts, Sam Mason, Hailey Robertson.
North Star
Coach: George Ryniak, fourth season.
Career record: 43-12.
Assistant coach: Cory Snoeberger.
2021-22 record: 13-2 (7-1 Allegheny Mountain).
Returning letterwinners: 9.
Coach’s outlook: “Last year, we relied heavily on our well-seasoned senior class to carry the weight in matches. Currently, there are no freshmen on the team, and we are back to a building year. Our returning sophomores and juniors will need to take the reigns as we begin this season.”
Roster
Senior: Nicole Rininger
Juniors: Hayden Kobuck, Tyler Tirko.
Sophomores: Aidan Barnick, Jonathan Boone, Gracie Eshleman, Karlee Lepley, Cody Snoeberger, Colton Snyder, Hayleigh Werner.
Freshmen: None.
Chestnut Ridge, Portage, Rockwood, Salisbury-Elk Lick, Shanksville-Stonycreek and Somerset did not return questionnaires.
