Bedford
Coach: Blaine Shuke, third season.
Career record: 34-14.
Assistant coaches: Caleb Beidle, Allison Shuke.
District/classification: 5/3A.
2021-22 record: 22-6 (14-4 LHAC).
Returning starters: Not provided.
Returning letterwinners: Not provided.
Roster
Senior: Taylor Koontz, 5-10 C.
Juniors: Autumn Becker, 5-5 G; Kaitlyn Richardson, 5-4 G; Avery Weaverling, 5-3 F.
Sophomores: Shannon Letrent, 5-10 F; Emily Pratt, 5-6 G.
Freshmen: Rebekah Costal, 5-4 G; Kacey Martz, 5-6 G; Katie McDevitt, 5-7 G; Ashlyn Pemberton, 5-9 F/C; Kasey Shuke, 5-7 G.
Berlin Brothersvalley
Coach: Rachel Prosser, 17th season.
Career record: 299-115.
Assistant coaches: Katerina Flick, Mike Harbaugh, Erica Brown, Tess Straight, Marah Yachere.
District/classification: 5/1A.
2021-22 record: 21-5.
Returning starters: 5.
Returning letterwinners: 8.
Coach’s outlook: “We have everyone back from our team last year. This group had the best participation for the summer work ever. They are excited to work as a unit and push each other in order to achieve high goals.”
Roster
Seniors: Jennifer Countryman, 5-11 F; Peyton Grenke, 5-5 G; Leah Miller, 5-5 G; Mckenzie Moore, 5-6 G; Gracyn Sechler, 5-11 G.
Juniors: Ashley Brant, 5-8 G; Taylor Hillegass, 5-6 G; Regan Lauer, 5-8 G; Claire Stoltzfus, 5-7 F.
Sophomores: Samantha Brinton, 5-9 F; Emma Kizer-Lischak, 5-4 G; Kira Milburn, 5-7 F.
Freshmen: Elsie Barna, 5-6 F; Saige Boyce, 5-7 F; Laurel Cornell, 5-1 G; Mercy Sechler, 5-8 G; Madison Visinsky, 5-3 G; Sydney Walker, 5-10 F.
Bishop Carroll Catholic
Coach: Christopher DeGol, third season.
Career record: 16-25.
Assistant: Lisa Beck.
District/classification: 6/1A.
2021-22 record: 10-16 (5-13 LHAC).
Returning starters: 2.
Returning letterwinners: 6.
Coach’s outlook: “Compete and improve every game. Make sure we are playing our best basketball come playoff time. Make a deep playoff run.”
Roster
Seniors: Lauren Long, 5-10 F; Madison Ostinowsky, 5-9 G;
Juniors: Mary Golden, 5-6 G; Alicia Heinrich, 5-10 F; Tatum Laughard, 5-5 G; Lydia Myers, 5-6 G.
Sophomores: Caroline Golden, 6-0 F/C; Madelyn Lieb, 5-11 F; Maya Sirsikar, 5-9 G.
Freshmen: Sophie Becquet, 5-9 G; Madison Delauter, 5-5 G; Taylor Diehl, 5-10 F; Allie Dziabo, 5-11 F; Emma Gailey, 5-8 F; Veronica Lessard, 5-7 F; Claire Long, 5-9 F/C.
Bishop McCort Catholic
Coach: John Hahn, 23rd season.
Career record: 404-171.
Assistant coaches: Don McIntosh, Christy Hajjar, Dave Gallucci.
District/classification: 6/2A.
2021-22 record: 25-5 (18-0 LHAC).
Returning starters: 2.
Returning letterwinners: 5.
Coach’s outlook: “We hope to be competitive in the Laurel Highlands. With Bria Bair returning as a two-year starter, Gianna Gallucci starting for us last year, and Cami Beppler as our sixth player last year, we have a good nucleus. Overall, it’s a young team who we hope to get up to speed quickly.”
Roster
Seniors: Bria Bair, 5-11 F; Sarah Kibler, 5-9 F; Genesis Rodriguez, 5-9 F.
Juniors: Karalyn Bailey, 5-9 F; Gianna Gallucci, 5-7 G.
Sophomores: Olivia Baumbaugh, 5-9 F; Cameron Beppler, 5-7 G; Elle Berkebile, 5-4 G; Isabella Toth, 5-4 G;
Freshmen: Kalina Bailey, 5-4 G; Reese Bair, 5-6 G; Emma Preuss, 5-6 G; Sharia Taylor, 5-6 G/F; Ava Zucco, 5-10 F.
Blacklick Valley
Coach: Rich Price, fourth season at school, 14th overall.
Career record: 147-92 girls.
Assistant coaches: Tavis Price, Zoie Warynovich.
District/classification: 6/1A.
2021-22 record: 14-9 (11-6 WestPAC).
Returning starters: 3.
Returning letterwinners: 4.
Coach’s outlook: “We have a very young roster with only one senior, Kylee McMullen. This group has worked very hard in the summer and fall. We are short on numbers this season, but this group has a tremendous work ethic. We want to improve with each rep, continue to get better throughout the season and look to be very dangerous in the playoffs. We’re looking for returning letterwinners Kylee McMullen, Tressa Fatula, Kaydence Killinger and Kristin Szymusiak to lead by example. We have a really good young core group that is a pleasure to coach. As always, we want to be playing our best basketball in February.”
Roster
Senior: Kylee McMullen, 5-4 G.
Juniors: Tressa Fatula, 5-4 G; Kaydence Killinger, 5-6 F.
Sophomores: Angel Chappell, 5-7 F; Riley Hoover, 5-6 G; Kristin Szymusiak, 5-9 G.
Freshmen: Danica Gailey, 5-1 G; Mackenzie Kinter, 5-4 G; Abby Ondo, 5-4 F; Faith Sekerak, 5-4 F.
Cambria Heights
Coach: Amber Fees, eighth season.
Career record: 80-108.
Assistant coach: John Strittmatter.
District/classification: 6/3A.
2021-22 record: 8-12 (5-9 Heritage).
Returning starters: 3.
Returning letterwinners: 4.
Coach’s outlook: “The Heritage Conference is very competitive and we hope that we can add to that. We are returning three starters. Although they are only sophomores, they have one year of varsity under their belt. We are young, but consist of players that are athletic, quick and coachable. We want to play every game like it’s our last and continue to get better every day. We hope to make the playoffs and get our players that experience playing after the regular season.”
Roster
Senior: Kaylee Thomas, 6-0 F.
Juniors: Hannah Buck, 5-10 F; Paige Burkey, 5-10 G.
Sophomores: Maelyn Dutko, 5-10 G; Malina Gaida, 5-8 G; Hannah Hite, 5-7 G; Sienna Kirsch, 5-10 G; Gracey Vinglish, 5-10 G.
Freshmen: Markie Bender, 5-7 G; Sophia Cann, 5-10 G; Kinley Rogal, 5-7 G.
Central Cambria
Coach: Brittany Sedlock, ninth season.
Career record: 111-85.
Assistant coaches: Becky Bard, Shane McGregor, Eric Rummel.
District/classification: 6/4A.
2021-22 record: 6-17 (4-13 LHAC).
Returning starters: 2.
Returning letterwinners: 6.
Coach’s outlook: “We are a very young team with only one senior on the roster. Our youth and lack of experience is a little concerning considering the tough conference that we play in, but we are optimistic that our speed, height and determination will pay off. We have a great group of girls who have put in the work all summer and are ready to play. Our goal is to take it one game at a time, get better every day and to reach our full potential by the end of the season.”
Roster
Senior: Emma Pablic, 5-9 F.
Juniors: Ally Kudlawiec, 5-10 F; Lauren Lockard, 5-7 G/F; Katie Mahan, 5-5 G.
Sophomores: Ava Barra, 5-4 G; Bella Duman, 5-3 G; Keira Link, 5-7 G; Kennedy Moore, 5-6 G; Aubrey Ruddek, 5-7 G/F; Abigail Sheehan, 5-4 G; Alaina Sheehan, 5-3 G; Lola Taylor, 5-11 F.
Freshmen: Erica Brouse, 5-9 F; Emma Kasecky, 5-4 G; Alaina Long, 5-5 G; MaKenna Mennett, 5-7 G; Kaylee Venslosky, 5-7 G/F.
Chestnut Ridge
Coach: Mark Dillow, third season at school, 10th overall.
Career record: 92-107.
Assistant coaches: Sarah Bosch, Mike Reed.
District/classification: 5/3A.
2021-22 record: 14-12 (9-10 LHAC).
Returning starters: 4.
Returning letterwinners: 6.
Coach’s outlook: “We are very optimistic about this season.”
Roster
Seniors: Belle Bosch, G/F; Caylie Conlon, G; Alyssa Henderson, G/F; Sierra Pfister, G.
Juniors: Isabella Hillegass, G; Tabitha Hyde, G; Camryn Ickes, G; Cheyenne Rowlett, G/F; Ashlie Weaver, G/F; Maya Wingard, G.
Sophomores: Madison Beutman, G/F; Leah Herman, G/F; McKenna Hughes, G/F; Britni Motter, G/F; Meghan Restly, G/F;
Freshmen: Bree Harbaugh, G/F; Lydia MacIntyre, G/F; Allyson Yarnell, G/F.
Conemaugh Township
Coach: Lisa Byer, fifth season.
Career record: 34-52.
Assistant coach: Paul Baer.
District/classification: 5/1A.
2021-22 record: 8-15 (5-7 WestPAC North).
Returning starters: 5.
Returning letterwinners: 10.
Coach’s outlook: “The 2022-23 Lady Indians are preparing intensely for the upcoming season. Practices are a battle for the starting positions as we have many upcoming and returning talented players. The girls are positive, encouraging and hungry for a winning season.”
Roster
Seniors: Maeve Cullen, 5-2 G; Mya Poznanski, 5-7 G; Emilee Roman, 5-6 G.
Juniors: Jenna Brenneman, 5-10; Amy Shaffer, 5-6.
Sophomores: Ava Byer, 5-10; Jema Calasara, 5-6; Ashlyn Fetterman, 5-2 G; Ellie Hunsberger, 5-3 G; Katie Wiley, 5-3 G.
Freshmen: Kortney Flowers, 5-8; Katrina McCann, 5-5; Madee Roman, 5-9.
Conemaugh Valley
Coach: Brooke McCleester, first season.
Career record: 0-0.
Assistant coach: Beth Vaught.
District/classification: 6/1A.
2021-22 record: 9-12 (5-10 WestPAC North).
Returning starters: 2.
Returning letterwinners: 4.
Coach’s outlook: “Change is tough. Replacing Coach Cruse will be challenging, especially as a first-year head coach. The girls are working hard and adjusting well to our new system. We are putting a lot of time in and out of the gym. I’m looking forward to seeing us grow and develop throughout this season and seasons to come.”
Roster
Seniors: Delanie Davison, 5-8 G; Brooklynn Nelson, 5-9 F; Remi Reininger, 5-8 G; Megan Rosenbaum, 5-3 G.
Juniors: Julia Stiffler, 5-7 F/G; Madalynn Stiffler, 5-3 G; Isabella Winkelman, 5-2 G.
Sophomores: Briena Chitester, 5-7 G/F; Penelope Reininger, 5-9 F; Megan Rose, 5-7 F.
Freshmen: Jacey Crowe, 5-3 G; Sarah Miller, 5-7 G; Soleil Williams, 5-10 F.
Ferndale
Coach: Sarah Riffle, ninth season.
Career record: Not provided.
Assistant coach: Gary Kinsey.
District/classification: 6/1A.
2021-22 record: 5-17 (1-11 WestPAC North).
Returning starters: 6.
Returning letterwinners: 7.
Coach’s outlook: “We are excited to have so many returning players. This season has the potential to be the best one in years.”
Roster
Seniors: Kaitlyn Baxendale, 5-5 G; Memoree McGough, 5-9 F; Angelina Wagner, 5-6 G.
Junior: Rayann Joyner, 5-7 F.
Sophomores: Abigail Barley, 5-6 G; Deajah Chatman, 5-7 G; Aubrielle Leverknight, 5-6 G; Affiniti Mason, 5-3 G; Maisen Sechrengost, 5-7 F.
Forest Hills
Coach: Carol Cecere, 28th season.
Career record: 441-204.
Assistant coaches: Scott Lashinsky, Mike Crisafulli, Courtney Cecere.
District/classification: 6/4A.
2021-22 record: 21-8 (15-3 LHAC).
Returning starters: 3.
Returning letterwinners: 6.
Coach’s outlook: “Every season we hope to challenge for a LHAC title and continue to make noise in the playoffs. While those goals never change, teams and challenges do. This year, we have a senior-less team for the first time. The challenge is to make sure it is not a ‘leaderless’ team. A deep, outstanding class of juniors will work to fill leadership positions over a talented group of remaining underclassmen. This group may be young, but many are battle-tested.”
Roster
Seniors: None.
Juniors: Arissa Britt, 5-4 G; Anna Burkey, 5-2 G; Alexis Henderson, 5-6 G; Mackenzie Johns, 5-7 F; Emmie Johns, 5-4 G; Laura Montag, 5-6 G; Addison Schirato, 6-0 F; Melanie Troy, 5-7 F.
Sophomores: Julia Chunta, 5-6 G; Mylee Gdula, 5-5 G; Olivia McLeary, 5-8 F; Anna Spangler, 5-7 F; Skyler Wilson, 5-3 G.
Freshmen: Morgan Gdula, 5-3 G; Avah Maul, 5-4 G; Paxtyn Pcola, 5-5 G.
Greater Johnstown
Coach: Xavier Thomas, second season.
Career record: 0-22.
Assistant coach: Jill Nash.
District/classification: 6/4A.
2021-22 record: 0-22 (0-18 LHAC).
Returning starters: 2.
Returning letterwinners: 4.
Coach’s outlook: “We want to be competitive every single game, play hard every night. We’re young. We want to have fun and be exciting to watch.”
Roster
Seniors: Bella Distefano, Meeya Gause, Kamayah Jefferson, Marissa Pridgen, Lawrena Whitfield-Mitchell.
Juniors: Alaysia Huddleston, Kylan Kelly.
Sophomores: Maya Elliot, Shakia Young.
Freshmen: Kassidee Hardison, Zaniyah Reed, Zayona Thomas, NaLonai Tisinger.
Johnstown Christian
Coach: Margaret Adkins, ninth season.
Career record: Not reported.
Assistant coach: Maddie Sprankle.
2021-22 record: 17-3 (10-0 ACAA).
Returning starters: 3.
Returning letterwinners: 5.
Coach’s outlook: “One of our goals is to go undefeated in our conference division again. We hope to accomplish this without any seniors on the team. We have a solid core of six sophomores and juniors returning, with five new freshmen and sophomores joining the team.”
Roster
Seniors: None.
Juniors: Allie Burkey, 5-3 G; Solenna Mack, 5-6 F/C; Unity Miller, 5-7 G; Shiloh Swart, 5-9 F.
Sophomores: Clara Harper, 5-3 G/F; Lydia Hostetter, 5-4 G; Olivia Lushko, 5-5 F; Sybella Mack, 5-3 G/F; Ellie Speigle, 5-8 F/C.
Freshmen: Hope Ressler, 5-9 F/C; Malia Sorg, 5-6 F/C.
Ligonier Valley
Coach: Emily Daugherty, third season.
Career record: 2-33.
Assistant coach: Ryan Halvorsen.
District/classification: 7/3A.
2021-22 record: 2-18 (0-12)
Returning starters: 3.
Returning letterwinners: 4.
Coach’s outlook: “This year, we are looking at a new section/conference that we are excited to be a part of. We are a young, fast team with two seniors who will be great leaders for us and are going to play a big part in this season. Every day, we are looking to build this program and compete in the WPIAL. We strive on team basketball and getting better every time we are on the court. We are looking forward to the season.”
Roster
Seniors: Misty Miller, 5-2 G; Mara Myers, 5-4 G/F.
Juniors: Lyla Barr, 5-8 G/F; Madison Marinchak, 5-5 G.
Sophomores: Selina Bosak, 5-6 F; Isabella Pacienza, 5-3 G.
Freshmen: Lindsey Gaskey, 5-6 G; Adleigh Myers, 5-2; Abigail Springer, 5-4 F; Haileigh Ross, 5-9.
Meyersdale
Coach: Rick Berkley, third season.
Career record: Not provided.
Assistant coach: Jim Kretchman.
District/classification: 5/2A.
2021-22 record: 4-18 (2-8 WestPAC South).
Returning starters: 4.
Returning letterwinners: 8.
Coach’s outlook: “We’re trying to be more competitive this season.”
Roster
Senior: Amelia Kretchman, G/F.
Juniors: Laurel Daniels, G; Izabella Donaldson, G; Marcella Dupre, G; Zoe Hetz, F; Maci Moore, F; Morgan Walters, G.
Sophomores: Kelana Blubaugh, G; Jessica Daughton, G/F; Jayla Maley, F; Lily Wood, G.
Freshmen: Olivia Baker, G; Trinity Hoover, F; Emma Kretchman, G; Destinee Manuel, F; Gracie Reese, G/F.
North Star
Coach: Joe Zimmerman, fourth season.
Career record: 22-46.
Assistant coaches: Olivia Zuchelli, Alyssa Foldesy, Courtney Schrock, Bryan Ridilla.
District/classification: 5/2A.
2021-22 record: 5-17 (4-14 WestPAC).
Returning starters: 4.
Returning letterwinners: 4.
Coach’s outlook: “We are looking forward to this season. Our goal is to work hard each day and develop as a team.”
Roster
Seniors: Jovi Jeske, 5-6 G; Grace Metz, 5-4 G; Chloe Miller, 5-6 G; Mariellen Mish, 5-8 G/F; Kiarra Wirick, 5-8 F.
Juniors: Abby Barnick, 5-5 G; Leni Hintermaier, 5-3 G; Alicyn Manges, 5-7 F; Natalie Simpson, 5-6 G.
Sophomores: Eliza Sheetz, 5-6 F.
Freshmen: Kylee Cramer, 5-9 G; Emily Johnston, 5-3 G; Maddie Kimmel, 5-3 G; Ella Mazzarese, 5-5 G; Layla Overly, 5-6 G; Maddy Perrin, 5-9 F; Nadia Rodgers, 5-5 F.
Northern Cambria
Coach: Brian Miller, second season.
Career record: 2-21.
Assistant coach: Shelly Lockard.
District/classification: 6/2A.
2021-22 record: 2-21 (0-14 Heritage).
Returning starters: 4.
Returning letterwinners: 5.
Coach’s outlook: “I’m looking forward to building on to what we started last season. Though we only walked away with a few wins, it was obvious we were competing and moving the ball better.”
Roster
Seniors: Kenzie Formeck, G; Nicole Leese, F.
Juniors: Ella Miller, G; Liv Yahner, G.
Sophomores: Sarah Abel, G; Kiera Boring, G; Riley Olish, G/F; Taylee Pala, G; Teagan Pala, G; Emily Yuhas, G/F.
Freshmen: Emily DePetro, G.
Penn Cambria
Coach: Keith Saleme, eighth season.
Career record: 92-76.
Assistant coaches: Michele Taddei, Erika Strittmatter, Joe Cicero, Rick Hockenos.
District/classification: 6/4A.
2021-22 record: 17-10 (13-5 LHAC).
Returning starter: 1.
Returning letterwinners: 9.
Coach’s outlook: “Our expectation this season is to play for the LHAC championship and win a District 6 Class 4A title.”
Roster
Seniors: Abby Crossman, 5-10 F; Katie Della, 6-0 C; Ashley Galovich, 5-8 G; Emily Hite, 5-11 G/F; Madi McCoy, 5-4 G; Aliya O’Donnell, 5-4 G; Bella Spahr, 6-0 C.
Juniors: Izzy Andersen, 5-5 G; Teddi Beck, 6-0 F; Kaylee Harpster, 5-6 G; Kyra Vinglish, 5-4 G/F; Alyssa Zupon, 5-8 F.
Sophomores: Addy Hite, 5-9 F; Tagen McConnell, 5-9 F; Ava Saleme, 5-9 F.
Freshmen: Meghan Andersen, 5-4 G; Kaydynce Barney, 5-7 F; MaKenna McCoy, 5-6 G; Reagan Ronan, 5-4 G.
Portage
Coach: Lance Hudak, 21st season.
Career record: 268-223.
Assistant coaches: Abby Chobany, Don Gouse Sr.
District/classification: 6/2A.
2021-22 record: 25-6 (13-1 WestPAC North).
Returning starters: 7.
Returning letterwinners: 8.
Coach’s outlook: “This group of upperclassmen has grown up together into a very skilled and cohesive unit that understands what it takes to win on the court. We will utilize our extreme speed and athleticism to force our opponents to play our intense style both offensively and defensively. A demanding conference, nonconference and tournament schedule will make us stronger for the postseason. By staying healthy, understanding roles and supporting each other through the thick and thin, the 2022-23 Lady Mustangs aim to play for conference, tournament and district titles.”
Roster
Seniors: Maddy Hudak, 5-6 G; Arianna Wozniak, 5-7 G/F.
Juniors: Brooke Bednarski, 5-7 F; Cami Burkett, 5-5 G; Jenna Burkett, 5-9 G/F; Alex Chobany, 5-4 G; Ashlyn Hudak, 5-6 G.
Sophomore: Payton Noll, 5-9 F.
Freshmen: Liana Bagby, 5-6 G/F; Cassie Burkett, 5-3 G; Calla Miko, 5-9 F; Britton Myher, 5-6 G; Ava Offman, 5-5.
Richland
Coach: Paul Johnson, first season.
Career record: 0-0.
Assistant coaches: Tessa Gunby, Sabrina Custer.
District/classification: 6/3A.
2021-22 record: 13-9 (11-7 LHAC).
Returning starters: 3.
Returning letterwinners: 5.
Coach’s outlook: “We are looking to lean on the seniors to help mold the younger girls into players ready to compete to the best of our abilities. Our starting five has the ability to dominate and we highly anticipate getting a helping hand from some of our freshmen with so much talent in key areas.”
Roster
Seniors: Jordyn Kinsey, Avery Marshall, Laikyn Roman.
Juniors: Sasha Garnett, Emma Matejovich.
Sophomores: Jaelynn Johns, Lanie Marshall.
Freshmen: Alyssa Amenti, Rebecca Fetchko, Leyna Roman, Jazalyn Sossong.
Rockwood
Coach: Bob Hay, sixth season.
Career record: 44-65.
Assistant coaches: Pat Wheatley, Dick Stoner.
District/classification: 5/2A.
2021-22 record: 11-11.
Returning starters: 4.
Returning letterwinners: 5.
Roster
Seniors: Morgan Beckner, G; Carissa Pletcher, G.
Juniors: Izzie Haer, C; Jocelyn Kreger, F; Aliya Ross, C; Mollie Wheatley, G.
Sophomores: Skylar Atchison, C/F; Addie Barkman, G; D.J. Conn, C/F; Kalynne Ohler, G/F;
Freshmen: Taylor Demchak, G/F; Faith Foy, G; Fredricka Sutton, G; Avri Wareham, G/F.
Shade
Coach: Mark Satkovich, third season.
Career record: 22-22.
Assistant coach: Becca Sube.
District/classification: 5/1A.
2021-22 record: 11-13 (6-4 WestPAC South).
Returning starters: 4.
Returning letterwinners: 7.
Coach’s outlook: “This year, we have many returning players that will contribute to our success this season. Along with our returning experienced players, we also have many young players that we hope will step up and contribute to our success.”
Roster
Seniors: Hailee Chapman, 5-5 G; Olivia Landis, 5-9 C; Jenna Muha, 6-1 G/F/C; Kendall Stutzman, 5-4 G;
Juniors: Alena Dabbs, 5-5 F; Alexis Stoppe, 5-6 F; Dylila Weyant, 5-3 G.
Sophomores: Zoe Ketchock, 5-1 G; Carly Pongrac, 5-5 G; Madison Renner, 5-4 F; Ava Walls, 5-4 G.
Freshmen: Allie Deneen, 5-7 F; Kennedy Landis, 5-9 F; Kaitlyn Nihoff, 5-1 G;
Somerset
Coach: Jill Kegg, fourth season.
Career record: 11-48.
Assistant coaches: Sandy Abramowich, Aleesa Smith.
District/classification: 5/4A.
2021-22 record: 4-18 (2-16 LHAC).
Returning starters: 4.
Returning letterwinners: 6.
Coach’s outlook: “We are looking to accomplish this season’s theme: ‘Progress over perfection.’ We are looking to challenge ourselves to beat our individual and team goals as we progress through the season. We are hoping to be as competitive as every other team in the conference with a fast-paced and high-intensity style of game. We’re excited to have a junior varsity program this year in hopes of continuing to build this program up in a positive way.”
Roster
Seniors: Sam Boden, 5-8 G/F; Gracie Bowers, 5-7 G; Chloe Miller, 5-6 F; Mia Rosman, 5-6 G; Shandi Walker, 5-8 G/F; Shawna Walker, 5-8 G/F.
Juniors: None.
Sophomores: Riley Holmes, 5-10 C/F; Kamryn Ross, 5-3 G; Emily Rush, 5-6 G/F.
Freshmen: Ava Baumgardner, 5-5 G; Regan Holmes, 5-10 C/F; Eve Housley, 5-7 G; Gianna Rosman, 5-3 G; Leah Sanders, 5-9 C/F.
Turkeyfoot Valley
Coach: Matt Younkin, fourth season.
Career record: 5-67.
Assistant coach: Jordan Thomas.
District/classification: 5/1A.
2021-22 record: 1-15 (0-10 WestPAC South).
Returning starters: 3.
Returning letterwinners: 4.
Coach’s outlook: “I am looking forward to a really great season. I have a group of experienced multi-sport athletes who have put in the years of work to get to where they are. We have some depth this year, which is really going to help us be successful.”
Roster
Seniors: Ava Hair, 5-9 F/G/C; Savannah Hoover, 5-0 G.
Juniors: None.
Sophomores: Makiah Schartiger, 5-6 F; Shyanne Schur, 5-7 G/F; Josey Wilburn, 5-3 G; Maleigha Younkin, 5-6 F/G/C.
Freshmen: Emma Holliday, 4-11 G; Mackenzie Holliday, 5-0 F/G; Kiley Mitchell, 5-5 F; Gwen Murray, 5-3 G; Jessica Pepe, 5-5 G.
United
Coach: Paul Hall, fifth season.
Career record: 60-36.
Assistant coaches: Collin Moore, Kelli James.
District/classification: 6/2A.
2021-22 record: 14-7.
Returning starters: 3.
Returning letterwinners: 3.
Coach’s outlook: “The Heritage Conference this year is really competitive. The team will have to come prepared every game.”
Roster
Seniors: Aleah Bevard, 5-8 F; Lauren Donelson, 5-4 G.
Juniors: Ashley Donelson, 5-4 G; Mollee Fry, 5-5 G; Delaney Perrone, 5-9 F/G.
Sophomores: Brooke Esposito, 5-2 G; Braleigh James, 5-3 G; Sarah Marshall, 5-8 F; Maddison McGinnis, 5-5 G.
Freshmen: Haley Hoffman, 5-7 F; Baylee Jelley, 5-9 F/C; Lilly McGinnis, 5-5 G; Autumn Rose, 5-5 G/F.
Westmont Hilltop
Coach: Brittany Eisenhuth, third season at school, fourth overall.
Career record: 26-36.
Assistant coach: Chad Eisenhuth.
District/classification: 6/3A.
2021-22 record: 15-10 (12-6 LHAC).
Returning starters: 4.
Returning letterwinners: 7.
Coach’s outlook: “We are looking to be consistent and build off our foundation from last year. Our numbers are down, but our core is very solid.”
Roster
Seniors: Morgan Allen, 5-4 G; Ella Brawley, 5-9 G/F; Carissa Krall, 6-1 C; Emma O’Neil, 5-3 G; Kendal Shingler, 5-6 G/F.
Juniors: Beth Buettner, 5-6 G; Lilly Craig, 5-5 G.
Sophomores: Christiana Gordon, 5-10 G/F; Zoey Lynch, 5-6 G; Aubrie Shingler, 5-6 G/F.
Windber
Coach: Cory Pavlosky, 11th season.
Career record: 170-72.
Assistant coaches: Katie Gehlmann, Margaret Nihoff, Jen Nihoff, Joe Cominsky, Patrick Himes.
District/classification: 5/2A.
2021-22 record: 22-5 (11-1 WestPAC North).
Returning starters: 5.
Returning letterwinners: 9.
Coach’s outlook: “With a strong core of seasoned veterans and a talented group of underclassmen, we look to continue our recent successes through teamwork, hard work and discipline. Every day, we look to get better so that we can make some noise in the postseason and hopefully have the opportunity to represent our conference and district with Rambler pride in our quest for championships.”
Roster
Seniors: Reilly Carney, 5-9 F; Meliah Dusack, 5-7 G; Samantha Horner, 5-6 C/F; Harmony Jablon, 5-6 G; Alexis James, 5-6 F; Rylee Ott, 5-7 F; Shannon Tokarsky, 5-7 G;
Junior: Mariah Andrews, 5-8 F/C.
Sophomores: Angel James, 5-6 G/F; Maggie Manippo, 5-6 G.
Freshmen: Lilah Andrews, 5-6 F; Emma Birkhimer, 5-6 G/F; Emily Brown, 5-5 F; Kaylie Gaye, 5-5 G; Cailin Jablon, 5-7 G; Emma Kelly, 5-8 G; Payton Roxby, 5-6 F/C; Autumn Walz, 5-8 G.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.