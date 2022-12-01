Bedford
Coach: Pete Bordi, first season.
Career record: 0-0.
Assistant coach: J.T. Black.
District/classification: 5/3A.
2021-22 record: 13-10 (10-8 LHAC).
Returning starters: 1.
Returning lettermen: 3.
Coach’s outlook: “We have an inexperienced group overall, so it will be important for our veteran players to provide leadership and stability as we gain experience. We want to be able to compete each game and put ourselves in a position to win as many games as possible.”
Roster
Seniors: John Black, 5-9 G; Matt Edwards, 5-11 F; Dathan Hylton, 6-3 C; Kevin Ressler, 6-2 G.
Juniors: Daniel Noel, 6-2 C; Jacob Price, C; Tristen Ruffley, 6-2 F; Cole Taylor, 5-9 G.
Sophomores: Chase Bauman, 5-3 G; Adam Fisher, 5-10 C; Owen Horne, 5-10 F; A.J. Koontz, 5-11 C; Logan Sabourin, 5-10 F; Quincy Swaim, 5-8 G; Owen Taylor, 6-0 F; Owen Tedrow, 6-3 C; Josh Topper, 5-9 F; Jacob Wilson, 6-0 F.
Freshmen: None.
Berlin Brothersvalley
Coach: Tanner Prosser, 18th season.
Career record: 315-123.
Assistant coaches: Eric Lauer, Jake Zorn, Craig Stiffler, Cannon Hay.
District/classification: 5/1A.
2021-22 record: 17-8 (10-0 WestPAC South).
Returning starters: 4.
Returning lettermen: 7.
Coach’s outlook: “This team is looking forward to working hard and improving throughout the season.”
Roster
Seniors: Ryan Blubaugh, 6-0 G; Holby McClucas, 6-2 F; Jalen Melton, 6-1 F; Caden Montgomery, 5-10 G; Caleb Rohrs, 6-0 F.
Juniors: Parker Black, 5-10 G; Brayden Deeter, 5-8 F; Craig Jarvis, 6-0 G; Pace Prosser, 6-1 G.
Sophomores: Mac Foor, 5-11 G; Haydon Hutzell, 5-10 G; Joseph Richardson, 5-10 F.
Freshmen: Connor Cooney, 5-10 G; Leonard Levi, 6-2 F; Matt Miller, 5-7 G.
Bishop Carroll Catholic
Coach: Cosie Aliquo, 15th season.
Career record: 261-142.
Assistant coaches: Mitchell Madonna, Bob Madonna.
District/classification: 6/1A.
2021-22 record: 17-10 (10-8 LHAC).
Returning starters: 1.
Returning lettermen: 9.
Coach’s outlook: “We have a young group that has worked hard to be ready every night because our conference is very strong. We hope to stay healthy and play well in February.”
Roster
Seniors: David Farabaugh, 5-6 G; Spencer Myers, 6-4 F; Ayden Smorto, 5-7 G.
Juniors: Parker Alexander, 6-1 G; Grant Casses, 5-8 G; Max Oravec, 6-1 F; Luke Repko, 5-9 G; Zander Sekerak, 5-8 G.
Sophomores: Will Tremel, 5-7 G; Max Voyda, 6-4 F.
Freshmen: Gus Becquet, 5-10 F; Jace Casses, 5-7 G; Ben Kirsch, 5-10 F; Drew Lucko, 5-6 G;
Bishop McCort Catholic
Coach: Chris Pfeil, fourth season.
Career record: 27-35.
Assistant coaches: Sean Wesner, Mike Bako.
District/classification: 6/1A.
2021-22 record: 13-10 (9-9 LHAC).
Returning starters: 2.
Returning lettermen: 4.
Coach’s outlook: “We are looking forward to a challenging LHAC schedule and an opportunity to compete in the District 6 playoffs.”
Roster
Seniors: Aden Burkhart, 6-2 F; Diondre Chatman, 6-0 F; Trystan Fornari, 6-1 G; Ethan Kasper, 6-1 G/F; Andrew Pakstis, 6-0 F; Ibn Shaheed, 5-8 G; Dylan Urban, 5-7 G.
Juniors: Brock Beppler, 5-8 G; Kaden Dudinack, 5-8 G; Shakile Ferguson, 5-10 G; Mason Pfeil, 5-11 G/F; Mike Preuss, 6-2 F; Nick Preuss, 6-0 G/F; Caleb Visinsky, 6-3 C.
Sophomores: Chase Neumann, 6-0 G; Adam Radkowski, G; Brent Schmidt, 6-4 C/F; Kenny Taylor, 5-7 G; Eli Zasadni, 6-2 C/F.
Freshmen: Nick Dressick, 5-8 G; Angelo Gallucci, 5-10 G.
Blacklick Valley
Coach: Garry Wurm, 17th season.
Career record: 157-215.
Assistant coaches: Jim Kotelnicki, Eric Sheesley, Dan Palko.
District/classification: 6/1A.
2021-22 record: 12-11 (10-8 WestPAC).
Returning starters: 0.
Returning lettermen: 3.
Coach’s outlook: “Losing all five starters from last year’s team indicates that we have a lot of work to do. We have some very athletic players who have gotten much stronger since last season. With no seniors on the team, we are young and will be committed to improving each night.”
Roster
Seniors: None.
Juniors: R.J. Bartoletti, 6-4 F; Braydon Brown, 5-10 G; Gino DiPaolo, 6-0 F; Paul Hancharick, 5-10 F; Jordan Kotelnicki, 5-10 F; Maddox Miller, 5-10 F; Alex Reba, 5-10 G.
Sophomores: Drew Gdula, 5-8 F; Jared King, 5-9 G; Drew McEvoy, 5-7 G; Collin Nedrich, 5-8 G; Collin Nixon, 5-7 G; Greg Schilling, 5-7 G.
Freshmen: None.
Cambria Heights
Coach: Eric Nagel, 18th season at school, 21st overall.
Career record: 167-224 at school.
Assistant coaches: Mike Thomas, Isaac Vescovi.
District/classification: 6/2A.
2021-22 record: 16-9 (9-4 Heritage).
Returning starters: 0.
Returning lettermen: 2.
Coach’s outlook: “This team has a lot of to be successful, and they are a very hard-working group of players, willing to get better every day. We hope to compete night and night out in the Heritage Conference and a tough nonconference schedule.”
Roster
Seniors: Logan Baker, 6-1; Carter Lamb, 6-3; Chris Sodmont, 6-0; Jacob Redfield, 5-8.
Juniors: Chase Rogal, 5-8; Parker Farabaugh, 5-6; Reese Garrison, 5-7; Connor Yeckley, 5-9.
Sophomores: Cameron Abrams, 5-10; Landen Baker, 5-10; Kyle Bender, 5-7; Ethan Kopera, 6-0; Ian Nagel, 5-9; Stephen Nelen, 5-9; Isaac Weiland, 6-3.
Central Cambria
Coach: Adam Stephan, 12th season.
Career record: 109-144.
Assistant coaches: Wade Klezek, Billy Davis.
District/classification: 6/3A.
2021-22 record: 6-16 (6-12 LHAC).
Returning starter: 1.
Returning lettermen: 3.
Coach’s outlook: “This is a hard-nosed and tough team that plays with a lot of speed and passion. We will look to use our quickness to our advantage as we focus on playing tough and intense defense. Inexperience at a number of positions and losing the amount of seniors we had last year opens the door for some younger players to step up. Overall, I feel we will continue to work and grow as the season goes on and as the younger players gain experience. We will use the toughness of the players to compete in the ever tough LHAC.”
Roster
Seniors: David English, 6-0 F; Ben Ream, 6-0 G; Nolan Wyrwas, 5-11 G.
Juniors: Tyler Cinko, 6-0 G; George Dill, 6-2 F; Joseph Iacano, 5-11 G; Ian Ray, 5-10 G; Connor Serenko, 5-10 G.
Sophomores: Henry Bradley, 6-0 G; Isaac Bradley, 6-0 G; Gaberiel Burkett, 6-1 F; Blake Coposky, 6-2 G/F; Carter Dietz, 5-10 G; Ian Estep, 5-10 G; Rocco Garzarelli, 6-0 F; Hunter Pittsinger, 6-0 G; Jaxon Shuagis, 6-0 F; Grady Snyder, 5-11 G; Jarrett Werner, 6-1 F.
Freshmen: None.
Chestnut Ridge
Coach: Don Ellis, third season.
Career record: 31-15.
Assistant coach: Chad Jones.
District/classification: 5/3A.
2021-22 record: 19-8 (12-6 LHAC).
Returning starters: 2.
Returning lettermen: 3.
Coach’s outlook: “We expect to compete for LHAC and district championships, while looking to advance to the state playoffs.”
Roster
Seniors: Cameron Garrett, 6-3 G/F; Christian Hinson, 6-1 G/F; Benjamin Whisker, 6-0 F; Reese Wissinger, 5-8 G.
Juniors: Braden Ickes, 6-2 F; Noah Kauffman, 5-10 G; Gavin Lazor, 6-0 G; Aamir Ortiz, 5-10 F; Braden Turner, 5-8 G; Chase Whysong, 5-9 G; Nate Whysong, 6-3 G; JaRod Wolfhope, 5-8 G.
Sophomores: Isaiah Crocker, 6-1 F; Zach Imler, 6-2 F; Cole Nicodemus, 6-0 F; Justin Whysong, 5-8 G.
Conemaugh Township
Coach: Chuck Lesko, 15th season.
Career record: 232-113.
Assistant coach: Fred Mainhart.
District/classification: 5/2A.
2021-22 record: 21-4 (11-1 WestPAC North).
Returning starters: 3.
Returning lettermen: 6.
Coach’s outlook: “The gap from experienced players to new faces must be bridged and bridged quickly for the Indians to compete at a high level. Becoming and staying healthy are major factors to the success of this particular team.”
Roster
Seniors: Trenton Brenneman, 5-11 G; Alex Gregory, 6-1 G; Declan Mainhart, 6-0 F; Tanner Shirley, 5-9 G; Michael Shonko, 6-2 F.
Juniors: Timmy Collins, 5-11 G; Isaiah DiGuardi, 6-4 F; Jon Updyke, 6-3 G.
Sophomores: Kieran Kane, 5-6 G; Mason Szarmach, 5-4 G.
Freshmen: Jacob Bartis, 6-1 F; Carson Brotz, 5-8 G; Colin Dinyar, 6-2 G; Brody Fedorko, 5-9 F; Brennan Lohr, 5-6 G; Ethan Matera, 6-3 F; Stephen Stango, 5-10 G.
Conemaugh Valley
Coach: Eric Miller, fourth season.
Career record: 28-33.
Assistant coaches: Carl Richards, Jim Preuss.
District/classification: 6/1A.
2021-22 record: 14-12 (4-8 WestPAC).
Returning starters: 3.
Returning lettermen: 4.
Coach’s outlook: “In a year with no seniors, we will look for a young but experienced group of players to play to their full potential and be a competitive team.”
Roster
Seniors: None.
Juniors: Andrew Baker, 5-6 G; Eli Darr, 6-0 G; Ben McCombie, 6-1 F; Noah Miller, 6-2 G/F; Landon Percinsky, 6-1 G/F; Bryton Yackulich, 5-11 G.
Sophomores: Phillip Ashcom, 5-11 F; Jeremy Dietz, 6-1 G/F; Tanner Miller, 5-10 G; Ethan McNulty, 5-6 G; Kenta Williams, 6-0 G/F.
Freshmen: Jaylen Henry, 5-10 G; Eric Korhut, 6-0 F; Josef Toth, 6-0 F; George Weimer, 5-10 F.
Ferndale
Coach: Matt Hauger, fourth season.
Career record: 20-44.
Assistant coaches: Matt Lushko, Paul Byer.
District/classification: 6/1A.
2021-22 record: 9-13.
Returning starters: 3.
Returning lettermen: 5.
Coach’s outlook: “We aim to be competitive in every game this season. We have many players signed up and many returning players with game experience. We intend to take it one game at a time.”
Roster
Seniors: Ian Conway, 6-3 F; Aaden Cummings, 5-10 G; Noah Hendershot, 6-4 F; Ryder Hern, 5-10 F; Matthew Page, 6-1 G; Ryan Stancombe, 5-7 G.
Juniors: Ethan Borischak, 6-1 F; Derrick Buchkoski, 5-7 G; Brandon Fisher, 5-10 F; Aedan Hrivnak, 6-0 G; Zachary Mihalcik, 5-9 F.
Sophomores: Caleb Fenton, 6-2 G; Alex Lushko, 5-10 G.
Freshmen: Keshaan Franks, 5-10 G; Connor Hrivnak, 5-11 G/F; Joe Prave, 5-3 G; Chance Washington, 6-1 G.
Forest Hills
Coach: Dominic Vescovi, eighth season.
Career record: 68-90.
Assistant coaches: Justin Myers, Jim Burda, Ryan Richardson.
District/classification: 6/3A.
2021-22 record: 2-20 (1-17 LHAC).
Returning starters: 3.
Returning lettermen: 4.
Coach’s outlook: “I am thrilled for this season to begin. Our players have been working hard in the offseason and are excited to test themselves against the competition in the Laurel Highlands. We have a deep team that makes practices competitive. We are looking to improve on our performance last season knowing that our difficult schedule will only make us better.”
Roster
Seniors: Devon Brezovec, 6-1 F; Jeremy Burda, 6-2 G; Michael May, 6-6 F.
Juniors: Ayden Martinage, 6-2 F; Si McGough, 5-9 G; Brayden Myers, 6-5 F; Gaven Plummer, 5-6 G; Toby Tokarsky, 5-9 G; Josh Weinzierl, 6-0 F; Dallas Yatsky, 5-8 G.
Sophomores: Nate Cornell, 6-3 F; Chase Williamson, 6-0 G.
Freshmen: Brandon Gregovich, 6-2 F; Koy McGough, 5-11 G; Xander Richardson, 5-9 G.
Greater Johnstown
Coach: Ryan Durham, sixth season at school, 12th overall.
Career record: 151-80.
Assistant coaches: Marcus Tullis, Marcus Martin.
District/classification: 6/4A.
2021-22 record: 7-15 (5-13 LHAC).
Returning starters: 2.
Returning lettermen: 6.
Coach’s outlook: “Expectations are high, but with this young and talented group, we continue to focus on climbing the ladder one step at a time.”
Roster
Seniors: Nyerre Collins, 5-10 G; Javon Cox-Brown, 6-0 G; Dion Dixon, 6-4 F; Turfollow Stalworth, 6-3 F.
Juniors: Jahmir Collins, 5-11 G.
Sophomores: Dom Alberter, 6-2 G; Jayden Caban, 5-8 G; Mekhi Mathews, 6-1 G; Blake Purath, 6-3 F; Donte Tisinger, 6-2 G.
Freshmen: Tommy Ashcom, 5-6 G; Raheem Braswell, 5-9 G; Amire Robinson, 6-2 G.
Johnstown Christian
Roster
Senior: Taylor Jacob.
Juniors: Sam Ribaric, Elijah Williams.
Sophomores: Gavin Hart, Joe Sorg, Jeremiah Taylor.
Freshmen: Thomas Davis, Gabriel Thomas, Jaydon Yoder.
Ligonier Valley
Coach: Tim Gustin, third season.
Career record: 55-96.
Assistant coaches: Mark Hollick, Tom Paola.
District/classification: 7/3A.
2021-22 record: 12-11 (8-4 WPIAL).
Returning starters: 1.
Returning lettermen: 2.
Coach’s outlook: “We are very young after losing eight seniors last season. We are looking to gain experience and improve as the season goes on. We are hoping to compete for a playoff spot by finishing in the top four in our section.”
Roster
Senior: James Pleskovitch, 6-4 F.
Juniors: Leo Bazala, 5-8 G; Nathan Smith, 5-10 G.
Sophomores: Parker Hollick, 6-0 G; John Jablunovsky, 5-11 G/F; Mark Jablunovsky, 5-9 G; Brian Wisniewski, 5-10 G.
Freshmen: Jacob Petalino, 5-8 G; Simeon Pope, 6-2 F; Bowie Schreyer, 5-9 G; Michael Wisniewski, 5-9 G.
Meyersdale
Roster
Seniors: Lance Aldinger, Collin Krause, Braden Kretchman, Noah Kretchman, Devin Monica, Kayden Murray, Tyler Sandy.
Juniors: Ian Brenneman, Malachi Carr.
Sophomores: James Kretchman, Ryan Sechler, Landon Wilt.
Freshmen: Christopher Engle, Matthew Hainsworth, Tyler Hanson, Nicholas Kimble, Landon Ludy, Aiden Mosholder
North Star
Coach: Randy Schrock, 11th season.
Career record: 153-96.
Assistant coaches: Kevin Nicklow, Kent Biery, Luke Schrock, Jordan Zimmerman, Barry McVicker, Aaron Carson, Mikel Balsley.
District/classification: 5/2A.
2021-22 record: 8-15 (6-11 WestPAC North).
Returning starters: 4.
Returning lettermen: 4.
Coach’s outlook: “We return four starters from last season and have a hard-working group determined to get better each day.”
Roster
Seniors: Mitchel Pristas, 6-2 F.
Juniors: C.J. Biery, 5-8 G; Ethan Eller, 6-3 F; Adam Emert, 5-10 G; Brady Weimer, 5-9 G.
Sophomores: Ayden Boyd, 5-9 G; Noah Drummond, 5-8 G; Andy Retassie, 5-8 G; Toby Sheehan, 6-5 F; Ethan Smith, 5-11 G/F.
Freshmen: Tristan Ash, 5-8 G; Ian Blough, 5-7 G; Jarod Dahoda, 5-9 G; Bryson Durst, 5-7 G; Colton Lohr, 5-8 G; J.C. Will, 5-10 F.
Northern Cambria
Coach: Clinton Gochnour, fifth season.
Career record: 32-56.
Assistant coach: Joey Hinton.
District/classification: 6/2A.
2021-22 record: 9-14 (6-7 Heritage).
Returning starters: 3.
Returning lettermen: 5.
Coach’s outlook: “We have to replace two senior guards that really made our team go last season. We will need some underclassmen to step up and grow very quickly due to getting a late start because of football. We expect to compete every night and be playing our best basketball in February.”
Roster
Seniors: Owen Bougher, 5-10 F; Xander Dolansky, 5-10 G; Edwin Luther, 5-9 G; Peyton Myers, 5-10 G; Evan Wiewiora, 6-0 F; Chris Yahner, 6-0 F.
Juniors: Ethan Blickenderfer, 5-6 G; Ethan Donatelli, 5-10 F; Dawson Shutty, 6-1 F.
Sophomores: Caleb Dolney, 6-1 F; Ty Dumm, 6-0 F; Nathan Fry, 5-7 G; Richard Kirsch, 6-1 F; Ben Messina, 5-10 G; Trey Pershing, 5-10 G.
Freshmen: Malik Fox, 5-7 G; Parker Shutty, 5-8 F.
Penn Cambria
Coach: Jim Ronan, 15th season.
Career record: 163-167.
Assistant coaches: Josh Himmer, Guido Fabbri.
District/classification: 6/3A.
2021-22 record: 22-6 (14-4 LHAC).
Returning starters: 3.
Returning lettermen: 6.
Coach’s outlook: “We have a super-athletic and fast team. This group has a high basketball IQ, play together and are very unselfish. We want a shot at competing for a conference and district title again.”
Roster
Seniors: Vinny Chirdon, 6-4 G; Zach Grove, 5-10 G; Garrett Harrold, 6-4 F; Kayden Logan, 6-1 C; Luke Shuagis, 6-2 G.
Juniors: Alex Cherico, 5-9 G; Eric Hooper, 6-0 G; Carter McDermott, 5-11 G/F; Easton Semelsberger, 5-10 G; Adyn Tremel, 5-10 G.
Sophomores: Preston Farabaugh, 6-0 F; Gavin Harrold, 5-10 G; Derek Hite, 6-1 F; Thomas Plunkett, 5-11 F; Brandon Rabish, 5-11 G; Isaac Strittmatter, 6-3 F.
Freshmen: Caden Gibbons, 5-11 G; Landon Semelsberger, 5-8 G.
Portage
Coach: Travis Kargo, 23rd season.
Career record: 284-242.
Assistant coach: Joe Dziabo.
District/classification: 6/1A.
2021-22 record: 28-2 (16-1 WestPAC).
Returning starters: 2.
Returning lettermen: 4.
Coach’s outlook: “We are very excited to continue to build off of our success the past few years. We will look to improve daily and put ourselves in a favorable position for the postseason.”
Roster
Seniors: Mason Kargo, 5-11 G; Andrew Miko, 6-1 F; Luke Scarton, 6-6 F.
Junior: Brennan Heidler, 5-9 G.
Sophomores: Nick Baker, 5-10 G; Owen Gouse, 5-9 G; Ethan Hodge, 6-2 F; Zachary Hodge, 6-2 F; Trae Kargo, 5-10 G; Anthony Lawrence, 5-9 G; Bode Layo, 6-3 F; Jacob McCoy, 6-2 F.
Freshmen: Darnell Caldwell, 6-0 F; Easton Slanoc, 5-9 G; Braylin Walker, 5-8 G.
Richland
Coach: Joel Kaminsky, second season.
Career record: 23-5.
Assistant coaches: Cory Crognale, Tyler Smith, Luke Mihelcic.
District/classification: 6/3A.
2021-22 record: 23-5 (15-3 LHAC).
Returning starters: 2.
Returning lettermen: 3.
Coach’s outlook: “We are looking forward to trying to match last year’s success with a new group of guys. I like the size and depth we bring to the table.”
Roster
Seniors: Brady Huss, 5-11 G; Ethan Kaminsky, 5-11 F; Tyler Kane, 6-0 F; Lanigan McCully, 5-10 G; Sam Penna, 5-10 PG; Tyler Sukenik, 5-9 G.
Juniors: Dugan Chase, 5-10 F; Braden Hirsch, 6-4 C; Kameron Kyle, 6-3 C; Kadin Patterson, 5-8 G; Daclan Piscatello, 6-0 F; Luke Raho, 5-10 G; Nathan Thompson, 5-8 G; Preston Warner, 5-10 G.
Sophomores: Shane Kehl, 6-3 C; Henry Levander, 6-4 C; Joe Penna, 5-10 G; Brett Rokita, 5-10 G; Austin Yarnick, 5-10 PG.
Freshmen: Van Gontkovic, 5-8 G; Gunner Hagens, 5-8 G; Glaiden Hale, 6-4 C.
Rockwood
Coach: Dale Foy, first season.
Career record: 0-0.
Assistant coach: Nick Foreman.
District/classification: 5/2A.
2021-22 record: 3-19 (2-8 WestPAC South).
Returning starters: 3.
Returning lettermen: 4.
Coach’s outlook: “It’s exciting to work with these young men, and I’m eager to watch the team grow and mature together.”
Roster
Seniors: Dalton Boden, 6-1 G; Jake Conn, 6-2 F; Zeke Foy, 6-1 F; Will Latuch, 5-11 G; Josiah Rock, 6-0 G.
Juniors: Christian Schrock, 6-3 F; Josh Wagner, 5-10 F; Giorgi Zhvania, 5-10 G.
Sophomores: Isaac Adams, 5-11 F; David Fazenbaker, 5-11 F; Riley Fazenbaker, 5-11 G; Zander Ritenour, 5-9 G.
Freshmen: Ian Brumbaugh, 5-6 G; Ryan Kinney, 5-7 F.
Salisbury-Elk Lick
Coach: Cody Stewart, third season.
Career record: 6-29.
Assistant coach: Gary Bunnell.
District/classification: 5/1A.
2021-22 record: 6-15 (4-6 WestPAC South).
Returning starters: 3.
Returning lettermen: 8.
Coach’s outlook: “We have a lot of returning contributors from last season’s playoff team. The goal is to use last year as a stepping stone to reach new heights this year. The kids have been working hard and we are excited for the season to begin.”
Roster
Seniors: Jilyn Boyd, 5-8 G; Daulton Sellers, 6-0 G.
Juniors: Kobe Broadwater, 5-6 G; Walker Bunnell, 6-3 F; Aidan Hutzel, 5-11 F/G; Brody Rugg, 5-5 G; Ryan Rugg, 5-11 F; Drake Sellers, 6-3 G/F.
Sophomores: Xavier Bennett, 6-1 F; Jackson Prato, 5-6 F.
Freshmen: Caleb Adkins, G; Lance Jones, 6-1 G; Bruce Shunk, 6-0 F.
Shanksville-Stonycreek
Coach: Matthew Long, fourth season.
Career record: 20-49.
Assistant coaches: Chris Baeckel, Wayne Long.
District/classification: 5/1A.
2021-22 record: 11-15 (9-7 WestPAC).
Returning starters: 3.
Returning lettermen: 4.
Coach’s outlook: “This is a motivated group that is working hard each day to improve individually and as a team. We will need a few of our younger guys to step up and contribute for us to have success.”
Roster
Seniors: Ian Fox, 5-10 G; Conner Manculich, 5-10 F; Logan McCall, 6-1 G.
Juniors: Dayton Becker, 5-6 G; Isaac Jamison, 5-11 F; Christian Musser, 5-10 G.
Sophomores: Braxton Faidley, 5-10 G; Layne Mincek, 6-0 F; Josh Weyant, 5-9 F.
Freshmen: Grant Boozer, 6-0 F; Mike Kipp, 5-7 G; Caleb Miller, 5-11 G; Braxton Newman, 6-2 F.
Somerset
Coach: Scott Close, 17th season.
Career record: 179-197.
Assistant coaches: Chris Zanoni, Dan Shirley, Wally Miller.
District/classification: 5/4A.
2021-22 record: 4-18 (1-17 LHAC).
Returning starters: 4.
Returning lettermen: 5.
Coach’s outlook: “We are optimistic as we return four starters with a lot of experience. The league also returns many good players, so like always, it will be a battle every game.”
Roster
Seniors: Rylan Bittinger; Brett Custer; Jed Heiple; Luke Housley; Eli Mumau; Ethan Platt; Levi Smith; Aiden VanLenten; Zach Witosky;
Juniors: Jack Loeffert; Cameron Nicklow; Caleb Platt; Dan Skavang.
Sophomores: Ben Bowers; Jakob Harmon; Dominic Heiple; Lane Lambert; Carmen Pugh.
Freshmen: Josh Antram; Colton Beener; Colt Hagans; Cole Parry.
Turkeyfoot Valley
Coach: Landon Loya, first season.
Career record: Not provided.
Assistant coaches: Derrick McGowen.
District/classification: 5/1A.
2021-22 record: 9-14 (4-12 WestPAC).
Returning starters: 4.
Returning lettermen: 5.
Coach’s outlook: “I’m excited to be back on the sidelines and I could not have asked for a better bunch of young men to coach. The school and the community have been very welcoming to me and I sincerely appreciate that. Our seniors have done an excellent job leading so far, and our young returners and newcomers are improving every day. I am truly excited to see where this season will take us if we continue to put the hard work in and have the team-first mentality.”
Roster
Seniors: Chris Kozlowski, F; Bryce Schmidt, G.
Junior: Gavin Culp, F.
Sophomores: Lucas Cuadros Garcia, G; Bryce Nicholson, G; Heath Nicholson, G; Colt Rugg, G; Zack Ryan, F.
Freshmen: Bronson Perez, G; Daniel Younkin, G.
United
Coach: Matt Rodkey, third season.
Career record: 39-13.
Assistant coaches: Caleb McAdoo, Jason Payne.
District/classification: 6/2A.
2021-22 record: 21-7 (12-1 Heritage).
Returning starters: 1.
Returning lettermen: 5.
Coach’s outlook: “We have a group of seniors who have played in conference, district and state playoff basketball games over the past three years. We hope that these experiences allow us to be competitive in our conference and district.”
Roster
Seniors: Dylan Dishong, 5-7 G; Bradley Felix, 6-3 F; Ian Friday, 5-11 F; Ty Gapshes, 6-3 F; Joe Marino, 6-3 G; Tyler Robertson, 6-1 G.
Juniors: Matt Cahill, 5-9 G; Isaac Worthington, 6-1 G.
Sophomores: Ethan Chilenski, 6-2 F; Braxton Jelley, 6-2 F; James Kordish, 5-9 G; Aedyn Montgomery, C; Aiden Stiffler, 5-11 F.
Freshmen: Conner Darr, 6-0 F; Carter Payne, 5-9 G; Dmitri Worthington, 5-8 G.
Westmont Hilltop
Coach: Dave Roman Jr., 25th season.
Career record: 366-238.
Assistant coaches: Jeff Callihan, Casey Craig, Dan Oberst.
District/classification: 6/3A.
2021-22 record: 6-16 (4-14 LHAC).
Returning starters: 3.
Returning lettermen: 6.
Coach’s outlook: “We have gone from an inexperienced team to an experienced one as we return 11 players, six letterwinners and three starters, led by all-county selection and senior Ryan Craft. We have had a tremendous offseason improving our strength, skills and connectedness. I believe we have the ability to go 10 or 11 deep, which has made open gyms and practices very competitive. The four freshmen that we moved up last year have benefitted tremendously from a year of high school basketball and each of them will be in our varsity rotation each night. Juniors Jonathan Crocco and Noah Brownlee look to build off their strong finish to last season. Senior Jackson Rupert has been impressive in preseason and is ready for an increased role.”
Roster
Seniors: Ryan Craft, 6-1 G; Jackson Rupert, 6-2 F.
Juniors: Noah Brownlee, 6-5 F; Jonathan Crocco, 6-4 G; Ethan Fortson, 6-0 F; Jacob Rhoades, 6-2 G; Hunter Smith, 6-0 G.
Sophomores: Brady Cox, 6-2 F; Lewis Dill, 5-11 G; Aiden Kohan, 6-1 F; Caden Miller, 6-1 G/F; Ryan Poad, 6-0 F; Connor Sweeney, 5-9 G; Blake Weslager, 6-2 F.
Freshmen: Anthony Oakley, 5-8 G; Sullivan Weir, 5-8 G; Jack Wesner, 6-0 G.
Windber
Coach: Steve Slatcoff, seventh season.
Career record: 69-66.
Assistant coaches: Jeffrey Jablon, Albert Torquato.
District/classification: 5/2A.
2021-22 record: 16-9 (11-5 WestPAC North).
Returning starters: 2.
Returning lettermen: 4.
Coach’s outlook: “We will continue to build on the foundation of the program by working hard every day to get better. We will trust this process in an effort to become better as a team.”
Roster
Seniors: Blake Klosky, 5-11 G/F; Jonah Oyler, 5-6 G; Rex Rininger, 5-10 G/F; John Shuster, 5-10 F.
Juniors: Tanner Barkley, 5-10 G/F; Garrett Kirkwood, 5-9 G; Devin Petrunak, 5-7 G; Braeden Preuss, 5-7 G; Isaiah Topper, 6-0 F.
Sophomores: Ethan Brady, 5-11 F; Evan Brady, 6-3 F; Grady Klosky, 6-0 G; Ryan Grohal, 6-0 F.
Freshmen: Nathan Betcher, 5-7 G; Troy Niessner, 5-9 F.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.